June 18 (UPI) -- A Florida wildlife sanctuary said a rare, albino red-tailed boa constrictor and four other reptiles were stolen from their enclosures.
The Everglades Wonder Gardens in Bonita Springs said a curator making her daily rounds Wednesday morning discovered the boa constrictor, a ball python and two Russian tortoises were stolen during a break-in Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning.
Officials said the albino snake, Hera, is one of the facility's most beloved animals.
"Hera is friendly and good-natured. She was our most popular animal ambassador," curator Leslie Stout told the News-Press newspaper.
The sanctuary said numerous enclosure locks were found damaged or destroyed Wednesday morning. Officials said a fumigation procedure to get rid of a termite infestation caused several security cameras to be covered during the theft.
The five stolen animals are worth a total of about $1,500, the Wonder Gardens said.
June 18 (UPI) -- An Alaska father and son fishing on a river found a message in a bottle that apparently traveled about 50 miles in 13 years.
Wasilla resident Pat Brashler said he and his son, Jameson, 4, were fishing on the Little Susitna River when the boy spotted a bottle floating in the water.
"I just thought it was trash and he said, 'It's a message in a bottle,'" Brashler told KTUU-TV.
The message inside was written by two young girls named Amy and Angela. The note detailed the girls' current crushes and celebrated their friendship.
Brashler said he was surprised when the note revealed the girls had put the bottle in the water while camping Sept. 7, 2007, in Houston, Alaska -- about 50 miles from where the bottle was found.
"I hope they're OK and everything's going good and that they would be overjoyed to find this -- that it took 13 years to get down the river and someone found it," Brashler said.
He said the note included a phone number, but when he tried to call it there was a recorded message saying the line was no longer in service.
A pair of young boys in Texas recently found a message in a bottle that was dated 30 years earlier. The message bore an address that no longer existed, but a mail carrier was able to help the families contact the man who originally put the bottle in the water as a fishing marker in 1989.
June 18 (UPI) -- A metal detector hobbyist came to the rescue when a Star Wars actor swimming at a British beach lost his wedding ring.
Rufus Wright, whose screen credits include Star Wars: Rogue One and the James Bond movie Quantum of Solace, said he was swimming in Frinton, England, earlier this month when his gold wedding band slipped off his finger.
"I decided to go for a swim in the sea and was in 2 to 3 feet of water when I dropped the ring," Wright told the Clackton and Frinton Gazette. "I tried to pick it up but it just disappeared. I was on my hands and knees looking for it for hours."
Wright said he tried waiting for the tide to recede, but he couldn't find any trace of his ring.
The actor's wife, Melanie, posted an appeal for help from locals on Facebook, where it came to the attention of Adam Ferguson, a founding member of the Clacton Metal Detector Club.
"We have only recently set up our club, and we are always happy to try and help people to be reunited with their misplaced items on the beach," Ferguson said. "I didn't know Rufus was an actor when I offered to help find it. I said it'd be a million-to-one shot to find it if it was lost in the sea."
Ferguson said it took a day of searching with his metal detector, but he found the ring buried about knee-deep in the sand.
"It was quite a surprise to actually find it -- we were all very lucky that day," Ferguson said.
Wright offered a cash reward to Ferguson, who decided to donate the money to local healthcare workers via the Essex Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust
"I really wanted the money to benefit as many people as possible, and donating to EPUT will help that happen, particularly during these challenging times," Wright told the charity.
June 18 (UPI) -- A Yemeni man living in Malaysia was awarded a Guinness World Record for his unusual accomplishment: stacking three eggs vertically.
Guinness announced Kuala Lumpur resident Mohammed Muqbel, 20, was awarded the record for the world's largest stack of eggs when he managed to balance three chicken eggs in a tower formation.
The record-keeping organization stipulated that the eggs had to remain stacked for at least five seconds and all three eggs had to be fresh and free from cracks in their shells.
Muqbel, who has been teaching himself to stack eggs since the age of 6, said he found the trick was to identify each egg's center of mass and ensure they aligned while stacked. He said stacking the eggs took a high level of concentration, as well as patience and practice.
June 17 (UPI) -- A South Carolina man said his wife's urgent need for a bathroom break led to his winning $500,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket.
The man told South Carolina Education Lottery officials he and his wife made a stop at the Aynor Food Mart in Aynor because she urgently needed to use the restroom.
The man said he decided to fill up the gas tank while he was waiting, and he spotted another person at the pumps scratching off a lottery ticket.
He told his wife he was going inside to buy the same type ticket.
"I said 'No' at first," the wife recalled.
The husband insisted and went into the store to buy a $500,000 Jackpot scratch-off ticket, which he immediately discovered was a $500,000 top prize winner.
The couple said they plan to use some of their winnings to fund future road trips.
June 18 (UPI) -- The head writer for perennial CBS soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful said the show will be using a blow-up doll as a stand-in for love scenes amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The show is resuming filming this month after shutting down amid the coronavirus outbreak in March. Bradley Bell, the soap's head writer and executive producer, said measures are being taken to keep the cast and crew safe while making new episodes.
"When we were reviewing the scripts we started taking out all the romantic scenes and the scripts just fell flat," Bell told The New York Post.
"We put our heads together trying to figure out a way to make these scenes work without breaking the eight-foot distancing rule... and we brought out a doll we used years ago as a corpse.
"We posed it and it was very convincing," Bell said. "It's a great doll and we'll be using her with hair and makeup as a stand-in to match some of our leading ladies."
He said the show currently has only the one blow-up doll, but producers might look into obtaining more artificial actors if the shots turn out well.
"We're going to see how it works," he said. "We may be investing in more dolls and male dolls. We're searching websites and combing Hollywood to see what's available -- so we may be employing a lot of dolls in future love scenes."
Bell said the production team is also looking into other measures, including using the real-life spouses of actors as stand-ins for kissing and other intimate shots.
"They'll be tested for COVID and we'll make sure it's safe and the husband and wife are comfortable kissing," he said. "And so we may have some very hot kissing on the show. With camera tricks and editing, it will appear as though it's our leading man with his leading lady."
(ClickonDetroit) DETROIT – A man who admitted to using his submarine business to smuggle drugs between the United States and Canada escaped authorities by fleeing a hotel in the middle of the night and was found in the Detroit River attached to floating bags of marijuana, officials said.
Glen Richard Mousseau, from Canada, was pulled over May 10 while driving a U-Haul truck on St. Clair Highway in China Township, Michigan, according to authorities.
Deputies from the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office found a large plastic package in the truck, and Mousseau said he didn't know who it belonged to, officials said.
The package contained about $97,060 in U.S. money, court records say.
Mousseau was taken into custody and brought to the St. Clair County Jail.
Agents from Homeland Security interviewed Mousseau later that day at the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office.
Mousseau said he had entered the U.S. illegally, officials said. He told them he directs a smuggling organization that moves money and drugs between Canada and the U.S., according to court records.
Mousseau said his smuggling organization has moved marijuana, cocaine or money successfully seven times, police said.
When he was arrested, Mousseau was scouting for somewhere to smuggle the money in the truck from the U.S. into Canada, according to authorities.
He told agents that he gives GPS coordinates to someone in Canada, and that person crosses the river in a submarine, officials said.
Mousseau would then send the drugs or money and his associate back across the river, court records show.
Mousseau said he's the owner of a submarine that was seized by Border Patrol agents April 23 from the Zug Island shoreline.
During the interview, Mousseau gave agents permission to search the two cellphones in his possession, officials said. Agents found conversations with several people about GPS coordinates on the shoreline of the Detroit River, according to court records.
Many of those locations are known maritime smuggling spots, authorities said.
Mousseau told police he expected to take additional drugs that he was being paid to smuggle into Canada from the U.S., but the drugs hadn't yet been delivered, officials said.
Authorities released Mousseau and allowed him to stay at the Baymont Hotel in Flat Rock as the investigation continued.
He told Homeland Security around 9 p.m. May 21 that he would provide information about a multiple kilogram methamphetamine shipment arriving in Metro Detroit the following day, according to court documents.
Mousseau left the hotel on foot around 3 a.m. May 22, security footage shows. He called the front desk around 6 a.m. that day to say he would be traveling out of state for an emergency funeral and asked them to clean his room and pack his belongings, officials said.
He discontinued contact with Homeland Security agents that day, they said.
Investigators asked hotel staff members for Mousseau's personal belongings, and the hotel said the property was considered abandoned, so it was turned over to an agent.
Officials found five cellphones and a laptop in Mousseau's belongings. There was also a dry suit, officials said.
Mousseau's suitcase contained Canadian identity documents, including a passport, an Ontario temporary driver's license and a birth certificate, authorities said. The documents had been reported stolen in January 2019, officials said.
A detective spoke with the owner of the documents and learned they had been stolen from his house during a break-in, according to authorities.
Around 2:35 a.m. Friday (June 5), Border Patrol agents saw a vessel cross the international boundary into United States waters, officials said.
After trying to stop the vessel, agents said they saw two large bundles being thrown into the water. While approaching the bundles, agents said they saw an unconscious man in the water. He was later identified as Mousseau.
Mousseau was attached to the bundles by a type of tow strap, authorities said. There was about 265 pounds of suspected marijuana in the bundles, according to court records.
Mousseau and the bundles were removed from the water and taken to the Gibraltar Border Patrol Station for processing.
Officials said Mousseau had been ordered excluded/deported from the U.S. in December 1995.
HSI agents said proposed three charges against Mousseau: possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, bulk cash smuggling and unlawful/improper entry.
If you watched any portion of the Chinese Professional Baseball League between the Rakuten Monkeys and Uni-President Lions Wednesday, the empty stands were noticeable. Another thing that might have caught your eye were the robot fans making the noise in lieu of actual fans due to social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Another form of social distancing is simply watching a game at home on television or any other device and soon there could be a way for the noise viewers make remotely to be generated into any possible games that take place without crowds.
It is something currently being worked on and tested by Toronto-based ChampTrax Technologies, which was founded in 2018 and currently conducts performance tracking for baseball, basketball and hockey teams. With no games to process data from, the company has been testing out a new product called HearMeCheer, which is being touted as a way to provide fan engagement in the time of social distancing.
"It is a platform designed for fans on the couch to watch their favorite team play and have their audio heard on the broadcast," ChampTrax founder Elias Andersen said in a phone interview earlier this week. "Each fan sits at their couch, they go to their phone, go to our website. They put their phone down and in the background it automatically records their sound, sends it to our server and then it creates one audio stream with everyone's sound. So, it congregates hundreds of households to create one audio stream."
Audio gets sent to the company's server and is filtered out by the web server. Then a group of engineers process the audio, listen for the sound and filter what they think is appropriate.
Astronomers announced this weekend that they've detected a mysterious fast radio burst coming from a dwarf galaxy three billion light-years away. The burst — known as an FRB — appears to be transmitting signals that reach Earth in a repeating, 157-day pattern, the group said.
The discovery marks just the second time ever that scientists have identified an FRB that repeats in a pattern. In February, scientists revealed that an object 500 million light-years away appeared to be transmitting signals every 16 days.
FRBs are bursts of radio waves in space that last just a millisecond. Some have been traced back to their home galaxies, but astronomers have yet to figure out what causes them.
An international team led by University of Manchester astronomers at the Jordell Bank Observatory was able to track emissions from FRB 121102, which has been studied for years. Their study of the FRB was published Sunday in the journal Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.
The recently detected FRB sends out bursts during a 90-day window, followed by 67 days of silence, in a loop that repeats every 157 days, the astronomers said. The FRB was first discovered in 2012 and was seen repeating in 2016 — but this study is the first to identify its pattern.
The discovery marks an important step in finding the origins of FRBs. The presence of a repeating pattern may indicate the bursts are linked to the orbit of a massive star, a neutron star or a black hole, the scientists said.
Another theory links the pattern to periodic wobbles in the rotational axis of a highly magnetized neutron star. But the lengthy precession period makes this theory unlikely.
"This is an exciting result as it is only the second system where we believe we see this modulation in burst activity," lead author Dr. Kaustubh Rajwade said in a news release. "Detecting a periodicity provides an important constraint on the origin of the bursts and the activity cycles could argue against a precessing neutron star."
This FRB pattern is significantly longer than its 16-day counterpart, indicating the potential range for these types of emissions.
"This exciting discovery highlights how little we know about the origin of FRBs," said Duncan Lorimer, who serves as Associate Dean for Research at West Virginia University and, along with PhD student Devansh Agarwal, helped develop the data analysis technique that led to the discovery. "Further observations of a larger number of FRBs will be needed in order to obtain a clearer picture about these periodic sources and elucidate their origin."
The signals have mystified scientists ever since the first FRB was found in 2007. Some have wondered if FRB's could be a message from aliens — and without more research, there's no way to know. Hundreds have been spotted, but only a handful have ever repeated themselves — and they appear to come from locations all over the universe.
Six former eBay employees are charged with harassing a couple who had criticized the ecommerce company, sending them obscene messages and mailing them live insects and a Halloween mask featuring a bloody pig face.
The U.S. Attorney's office for the District of Massachusetts has filed criminal charges, including conspiracy to commit cyberstalking and conspiracy to tamper with witnesses, against two former eBay executives: James Baugh, 45, eBay's former senior director of safety and security, and David Harville, 48, the company's former director of global resiliency. Four ex-eBay employees have also been charged.
According to court documents, top eBay executives became upset with negative coverage of the company in an e-commerce blog operated out of Natick, Massachusetts, and in anonymous comments that appeared under the blog's stories. They became convinced that some of the anonymous commenters, which included parody accounts, were colluding with the husband-and-wife team who published the blog and texted about the need to "take her down" and "burn her to the ground."
"It was a determined, systematic effort of senior employees of a major company to destroy the lives of a couple in Natick, all because they published content company executives didn't like," U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling told CBS Boston.
In a statement issued Monday, eBay apologized to the couple and noted that it fired the employees named in the complaint, including its former chief communications officer, in September 2019.
"The company cooperated fully and extensively with law enforcement authorities throughout the process," the technology giant said. "eBay does not tolerate this kind of behavior. eBay apologizes to the affected individuals and is sorry that they were subjected to this."
The statement also noted it had investigated and cleared Devin Wenig, the company's CEO at the time, of involvement in the alleged scheme.
Prosecutors say Baugh came up with a plan to harass the bloggers and to overwhelm them with deliveries to their home, a tactic an affidavit says he learned from the 1988 movie "Johnny Be Good."
In August of 2019, eBay employees allegedly sent shipments to the couple's home that included the pig mask; live cockroaches, spiders and fly larvae; and a book about surviving the death of a spouse. A shipment of pornography, with one of the publisher's names written on it, was also sent to the couple's neighbors.
Baugh, Harville and others also stalked the couple in person, prosecutors claim. According to the affidavit, Baugh, Harville, and other eBay employees and contractors flew to Boston on the pretext of going to a software development conference. But instead of going to the conference, the employees allegedly tailed the couple as they drove. They also planned to break into their garage to install a GPS tracker on their car, which they did not carry out.
The operatives also allegedly created a Twitter account, Tui_Elei, that sent obscene and harassing messages to the blog's publisher before publicly posting their home address — a harassment tactic known as "doxing." In another tactic to harass and embarrass the couple, according to allegations in a court filing, several eBay employees created fake posts on Craigslist, including one that advertised a week-long block party at the their home address. Another listing was a personals post seeking "singles or other couples exploring threesomes, bdsm, cross dressing." A third was an "Everything must go!" estate sale listing their address.
The couple called Natick police about the harassment, and officers were able to track one of the rental cars to an eBay contractor named Veronica Zea, who was later charged in the complaint. At that point, Baugh and Brian Gilbert, a 51-year-old former police captain then working as a senior manager for eBay's global security team, allegedly lied to the police about not knowing Zea and prepared fake documents indicating eBay was investigating the victims.
At the same time, Gilbert also reached out to the couple to offer assistance with the harassment campaign to make it appear that eBay was on their side, the charging documents allege. They refer to this as the "White Knight Strategy."
In addition to Baugh, Harville, and Gilbert, the feds also charged Stephanie Popp, 32, a former senior manager of global intelligence; Stephanie Stockwell, 26, the former manager of eBay's Global Intelligence Center; and Zea, 26, a former eBay contractor who worked as an intelligence analyst.
