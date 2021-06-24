SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana police officer turned cat-whisperer to help rescue a kitten after the frisky feline darted in front of his cruiser during rush-hour traffic.
South Bend Police Officer Chris Voros was driving about 5 p.m. Wednesday when the gray kitten ran in front of his cruiser. Voros stopped, got out and tried to help the cat but it darted under his vehicle.
After trying unsuccessfully to coax the cat out by calling “Here, kitty, kitty,” he then tried to lure it into the open with a stick. But that didn’t work and the cat hopped into a wheel well beneath Voros’ cruiser at one point before hopping back down, the South Bend Tribune reported.
A photographer with the newspaper who was driving by stopped and photographed Voros’ rescue efforts.
Bystanders soon stopped to help and within a few minutes the cat emerged and they helped Voros corral it. The officer wrapped the kitten in a towel, placed in his back seat and drove off.
(FOX) It was an explosive find.
Ohio deputies responded to a private home for reports of a live grenade Tuesday night.
"Duct tape does not fix everything," the Darke County Sheriff's Office wrote in a Facebook post that included an image of the grenade with its spoon taped down.
Authorities said the Wright-Patterson Bomb Squad detonated the device safely and reported no injuries.
"We ask the public if an explosive device is located, please call the Sheriff's Office immediately," authorities said in a statement. "Always remember any explosive device can become unstable even by picking it up."
It's not the first time a grenade surfaced in the community, which is near the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. A man cleaning out his dead uncle's home found one there in 2016, according to the Dayton Daily News.
And base authorities helped dispose of an unexploded mortar shell found nearby in 2018, Air Force Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) noted at the time.
An after-hours call to the base's public affairs office went unanswered Wednesday evening.
The new discovery comes two weeks after a utility crew in Arkansas found another grenade buried in a residential neighborhood in Conway.
"Conway Police, FBI, and US Air Force EOD responded to the area as well, and the device was safely removed," the Conway Fire Department said at the time.
Overseas, three children were killed and two more wounded earlier this month when they were playing with a grenade in Pakistan and it exploded between them. Police were investigating how it was left in the open in a residential area, but terror and insurgent groups are known to operate in the area.
Last month, a Utah woman made a similar discovery while cleaning out the home of a deceased family member, although responding authorities determined that one was an inert training prop, FOX 13 Salt Lake City reported at the time.
He's not the Green Goblin from Spider-Man — but like Norman Osborn, the man seen in a viral video riding a hoverboard through Times Square is something of a scientist himself.
Crazy stunts are nothing new to the crossroads of the world, but the video showing Hunter Kowland riding 10-20 feet through the tourist destination brought things to new heights.
Kowland is the engineer behind the devices he calls the "sky surfer hoverboard aircraft," which he designed and built, and has been perfecting for years.
"I guess over the years I've been interested in the art of flight. I've been trying to see if it would ever be possible or sustainable to be able to achieve flight in a smaller form to where it actually makes sense to use it on kind of an everyday basis," Kowland told NBC New York.
Millions of people have watched the wild clip of him surfing up Seventh Avenue.
And yes, while many have compared what is in the video to the infamous Spider-Man nemesis, Kowland is no villain — although the legality of such a device has been questioned.
With air space heavily regulated in New York City, the FAA said they would "look into the matter." The NYPD said that they are "aware of the video and are looking into it."
As for Kowland, he said that what he did was allowed.
"I've been speaking with everybody that we need to to make sure it was done properly in advance, pushing it forward in the right way. So, everything is taken care of for that," he said, but would not say who he spoke with to be given such permission.
The 28-year-old is now making headlines, and he said he hopes his plan to one day sell the machine takes off, and he's not grounding that dream any time soon.
"I'm excited to be leading this space and helping with the regulations," Kowland said.
AMSTERDAM (AP) — One of Rembrandt van Rijn's biggest paintings just got a bit bigger.
A marriage of art and artificial intelligence has enabled Amsterdam's Rijksmuseum to recreate parts of the iconic "Night Watch" painting that were snipped off 70 years after Rembrandt finished it.
The printed strips now hang flush to the edges of the 1642 painting in the museum's Honor Gallery. Their addition restores to the work the off-center focal point that that rebellious Golden Age master Rembrandt originally intended.
"It can breathe now," museum director Taco Dibbits told The Associated Press on Wednesday.
The crowded painting's two main characters, Captain Frans Banninck Cocq and Lieutenant Willem van Ruytenburch, are central in the chopped down painting. With the new digital additions — particularly a strip on the left of the painting that features two men and makes clear that a boy is looking over a balustrade — the main figures effectively are shifted to the right.
"It really gives the painting a different dynamic," Dibbits said. "And what it taught us is that Rembrandt never does what you expect."
The museum always knew the original, uncut, painting was bigger, in part thanks to a far smaller copy painted at the same time that is attributed to Gerrit Lundens.
Researchers and restorers who have painstakingly pored over the work for nearly two years using a battery of high tech scanners, X-rays and digital photography combined the vast amount of data they generated with the Lundens copy to recreate and print the missing strips.
"We made an incredibly detailed photo of the Night Watch and through artificial intelligence or what they call a neural network, we taught the computer what color Rembrandt used in the Night Watch, which colors, what his brush strokes looked like," Dibbits said.
The machine learning also enabled the museum to remove distortions in perspective that are present in the Lundens copy because the artist was sitting at one corner while he painted Rembrandt's painting.
The reason the 1642 group portrait of an Amsterdam civil militia was trimmed is simple: It was moved from the militia's club house to the town hall and there it didn't fit on a wall between two doors. A bit of very analog cropping with a pair of scissors ensued and the painting took on the dimensions that have now been known for centuries. The fate of the pieces of canvas that were trimmed off remains a mystery.
The digital recreation that will be on show in coming months come as part of research and restoration project called " Operation Night Watch " that began just under two years ago, before the global pandemic emptied museums for months.
Under relaxations of the Dutch COVID-19 lockdown, the museum can welcome more visitors from this weekend, but still only about half of its normal capacity.
During the restoration project, the painting was encased in a specially designed glass room and studied in unprecedented detail from canvas to the final layer of varnish.
Among that mound of data, researchers created the most detailed photograph ever made of the painting by combining 528 digital exposures.
The 1642 painting last underwent significant restoration more than 40 years ago after it was slashed by a knife-wielding man and is starting to show blanching in parts of the canvas.
Dibbits said the new printed additions are not intended to trick visitors into thinking the painting is bigger, but to give them a clear idea of what it was supposed to look like.
"Rembrandt would have definitely done it more beautifully, but this comes very close," he said.
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — The revenge of the cows heated up Thursday with yet another instance of a herd getting loose in a U.S. community.
This time a cattle-hauling truck rolled over along Interstate 64 in West Virginia, and an emergency dispatcher in Cabell County said a bridge connecting Huntington to Lawrence County, Ohio, also had to be shut down temporarily.
The dispatcher, who cited policy in declining to give his name, said authorities were trying to determine how many cattle were on the truck. However, they took off in several directions, including onto the nearby bridge.
The dispatcher said police in Ohio told him that "they're running up and down the highway there, too."
Firefighters were dispatched to assist the truck. The accident forced the interstate to be shut down in the area.
Huntington is home to Marshall University, whose nickname happens to be the Thundering Herd.
It marked at least the third time that week that cows have gotten loose and prompted responses in U.S. cities, including the second time this week in West Virginia.
On Wednesday, 40 cows escaped a California slaughterhouse and ended up in a Los Angeles suburb where one was killed after charging a family.
Three loose cows roamed the streets of Bluefield, West Virginia, on Monday. Trains had to be stopped as authorities tried to coax the animals off of railroad tracks.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio, the state that launched the national movement to offer millions of dollars in incentives to boost vaccination rates, planned to conclude its program Wednesday — still unable to crack the 50% vaccination threshold.
The state's not alone in mixed results for prize giving.
Republican Gov. Mike DeWine's May 12 announcement of the incentive program had the desired effect, leading to a 43% boost in state vaccination numbers over the previous week. But numbers of vaccinations have dropped since then.
"Clearly the impact went down after that second week," DeWine acknowledged Wednesday.
Multiple other states followed Ohio's lead, including Louisiana, Maryland, and New York state, with the impact on vaccinations hard to pin down.
Under New Mexico's "Vax 2 the Max" sweepstakes program, vaccinated residents could win prizes from a pool totaling $10 million. The rewards include a $5 million grand prize that will be drawn later this summer. The sweepstakes kept the vaccination rate from declining further but the initial boost was small. According to the governor's office, the seven-day average of new vaccination registrations was 1,437 per day during the first week of the contest — just 85 more per day than the previous week.
California awarded $116.5 million in prizes — the country's largest pot of vaccine prize money — and Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom said they increased vaccinations at a time when more was needed to get people to overcome reservations or inertia.
From the time the incentives were announced May 27 until the June 15 finale, Newsom said California was one of the few states to see a week-over-week increase in the rate of vaccinations, including a 22% increase in the week prior to awarding of the grand prizes.
The Sacramento Bee noted that the increase was skewed because the previous week included three lower vaccination days over the Memorial Day weekend, and found most of the increase was from second doses of the Pfizer vaccine three weeks after 12- to 15-year-olds became eligible on May 13.
In West Virginia, Gov. Jim Justice, a Republican, hoped to use a series of prize giveaways to inject new life into a vaccine drive that drastically slowed down after a strong early start.
When he announced the drawings last month, Justice had projected that more than two-thirds of eligible residents ages 12 and over would be vaccinated by the time he removed a mask mandate on Sunday. But the state fell short of that goal — 61.5% had received at least one dose by Sunday's first drawing.
In late May, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced that Oregonians who are 18 or older and have received at least a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine will automatically be entered to win $1 million or one of 36 $10,000 prizes — with one winner in each county. Oregonians, ages 12 to 17, have a chance to win one of five $100,000 scholarships. The drawing is set to take place on June 28.
The Oregonian reported in early June that the seven-day average of adults receiving their first shots had actually decreased from about 9,000 the day before Brown, a Democrat, announced the lottery to 6,700 nearly two weeks later.
This month, Brown announced additional prizes including travel packages to destinations around Oregon and more than 1,500 gift cards, worth $100, that were being distributed at vaccine sites during the weekend of June 12 – an incentive that officials said brought a noticeable increase of people to sites.
In Colorado, vaccinations have slowed since its lottery was rolled out by Democratic Gov. Jared Polis last month, with about 589,000 fewer doses given out in the month since Polis' announcement, compared to the same amount of time a month before the contest began.
The state is offering five residents the chance to win $1 million each in weekly lottery drawings from June 4 until July 7.
In Ohio, about 5.5 million people have received at least one shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as of Wednesday, or about 47% of the population. About 5 million people, or 43% of the population, have completed the process.
While the incentive's success was short-lived, it got Ohioans who were either straddling the line or those who had not plans to get the vaccine to get vaccinated, Ohio's governor said.
As evidence, Jonathan Carlyle of Toledo, an Amazon delivery driver who won the second $1 million prize on June 2, said the next day: "When y'all announced the Vax-a-Million, as soon as I heard that, I was like 'Yes, I need to go do this now.'"
The state announced its final winners Wednesday, with Esperanza Diaz, of Cincinnati, getting the $1 million prize and Sydney Daum, of Brecksville in Cuyahoga County, winning the full-ride scholarship.
DeWine continues to urge Ohioans to get vaccines, saying the end of state social distancing requirements, the return to in-person school classes in the fall, and the multiplying of virus variants remain a concern. Last week, DeWine held a news conference at Thomas Worthington High School in suburban Columbus along with students and coaches urging middle and high school children who play sports to get vaccinated.
(AP) An FBI agent applied for a federal warrant in 2018 to seize a cache of gold that he said had been "stolen during the Civil War" while en route to the U.S. Mint in Philadelphia, and was "now concealed in an underground cave" in northwestern Pennsylvania, according to court documents unsealed Thursday.
The newly unsealed affidavit confirms previous reporting by The Associated Press that the federal government had been looking for a legendary cache of gold at the site, which the agency had long refused to confirm. In any case, the agency said, the dig came up empty.
The AP and The Philadelphia Inquirer petitioned a federal judge to unseal the case. Federal prosecutors did not oppose the request, and the judge agreed, paving the way for Thursday's release of documents.
"I have probable cause to believe that a significant cache of gold is secreted in the underground cave" in Dent's Run, holding "one or more tons" belonging to the U.S. government, wrote Jacob Archer of the FBI's art crime team in Philadelphia.
Archer told the judge he needed a seizure warrant because he feared that if the federal government sought permission from the Pennsylvania Department of Natural Resources to excavate the site, the state would claim the gold for itself.
"I am concerned that, even if DCNR gave initial consent for the FBI to excavate the cache of gold secreted at the Dent's Run Site, that consent could be revoked before the FBI recovered the United States property, with the result of DCNR unlawfully claiming that that cache of gold is abandoned property and, thus, belongs to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania," the affidavit said.
Additionally, Archer said, a legislative staffer who said he was acting on behalf of others in state government had met with the treasure hunters who identified the likely site and "corruptly" offered to get them a permit to dig "in return for three bars of gold or ten percent" of whatever the treasure hunters recovered.
No one has been charged in connection with the case, and federal prosecutors say they consider the matter closed.
The FBI had long refused to explain exactly why it went digging on state-owned land in Elk County in March 2018, saying only in written statements over the years that agents were there for a court-authorized excavation of "what evidence suggested may have been a cultural heritage site."
According to the affidavit, the FBI based its request for a seizure warrant partly on work done by a father-son pair of treasure hunters who had made hundreds of trips to the area. The duo told authorities they believed they had found the location of the fabled Union gold, which, according to legend, was either lost or stolen on its way to the U.S. Mint in 1863.
After meeting with the treasure hunters in early 2018, the FBI brought in a contractor with more sophisticated instruments. The contractor detected an underground mass that weighed up to nine tons and had the density of gold, the affidavit said.
That amount of gold would be worth hundreds of millions of dollars.
Archer wrote that he also spoke with a journalist who had done extensive research on a Civil War-era group called the Knights of the Golden Circle. The KGC, Archer wrote, was a secret society of Confederate sympathizers that had purportedly "buried secret caches of weapons, coins, and gold and silver bullion, much of which was stolen from robberies of banks, trains carrying payroll of the Union Army during the Civil War and from northern army military posts, in southern, western and northern states."
Archer said that a turtle carving found on a rock near the proposed dig site was "very likely ... a KGC marker for that site."
Archer wasn't able to confirm the U.S. Mint had actually missed any expected shipments of gold because the Mint did not have records for the Civil War period, the affidavit said.
Dennis and Kem Parada, co-owners of the treasure-hunting outfit Finders Keepers, have said they believe the FBI found gold at the site and have pursued legal action to get more information.
The FBI assertion of an empty hole is "insulting all the credible people who did this kind of work," Dennis Parada previously told the AP. "It was a slap in the face, really, to think all these people could make that kind of mistake."
June 24 (UPI) -- A Rembrandt painting that was long considered to be lost has been rediscovered after it fell off the wall of a home in Italy and was sent for restoration.
The Italian Heritage Foundation said the painting, The Adoration of the Magi, was painted by the famed artist around 1632-1633, and was considered to be one of Rembrandt's lost paintings until it fell off the wall of a country home in Rome province in 2016 and was sent to art restorer Antonella Di Francesco for repairs.
Di Francesco said the painting had been darkened by old varnish, but during the cleaning and restoration process it became clear that the work was a long-lost Rembrandt.
The painting was studied by an international team of experts attending a symposium at the French Academy of the Villa Medici in Rome and they confirmed the work appears to be a legitimate Rembrandt.
Guido Talarico, president of the Italian Heritage Foundation, said the family that owns the painting is currently having it stored by art dealers, but it will eventually be made available to museums and galleries. He said they have not expressed an interest in selling the artwork.
June 24 (UPI) -- Firefighters broke through a wall in New York to rescue a 14-year-old girl who was trapped inside a clothing store dressing room that used to be a bank vault.
The Port Jefferson Fire Department said crews responded alongside the Terryville Fire Department, the Suffolk County Police Department and Port Jefferson EMS when the teenager became trapped inside the dressing room at clothing store Kate & Hale in Port Jefferson Village.
The teenager, Smithtown resident Giavanna Diesso, said she had been shopping with her family when her 7-year-old brother pushed the propped steel vault door that leads to the changing area closed with her on the other side.
Giavanna, her family and the store's employees soon discovered the door would not reopen.
Danielle Diesso, the girl's mother, called 911.
Assistant Fire Chief Steve Erland of the Port Jefferson Fire Department said the first order of business was making sure the teenager did not run out of breathable air.
"Once we identified there was a vent entering, then we stepped back and we took a role in determining whether we're going to go through the door or the wall," he told WABC-TV. "We ended up choosing the wall."
Firefighters said it took about 90 minutes to break through the wall and free Giavanna, who was not injured. Erland said the wall was 18 inches of brick and concrete.
"We used hammer drills, we used our jaws of life, our cutter," Erland said. "Pretty much any tool that was on our rescue truck we used to get access to this area."
June 24 (UPI) -- A boat captain in Michigan discovered a message in a bottle from 1926 at the bottom of a river and later was able to speak with the daughter of its creator.
Jennifer Dowker, owner of glass-bottom boat tour company Nautical North Family Adventures, said she was scuba diving on the Cheboygan River on June 18 to clean the windows on the bottom of her boat.
Dowker said she often looks at the floor of the river while diving to see if there are any items that might be of interest to her customers.
"I just collect little bottles that I find on the ground of the river when I am diving pretty often, actually," Dowker told USA Today.
Dowker spotted a tiny green bottle June 18 dive and soon realized there was a piece of paper inside.
The note was dated November 1926 and read: "Will the person who finds this bottle return this paper to George Morrow Cheboygan, Michigan and tell where it was found?"
Dowker posted photos of her discovery to her company's Facebook page and the post quickly went viral.
"I woke up the next morning and I had a lot of messages from tons of different people saying 'Oh, this could be you know so or so," Dowker said. "Honestly, my first thought was how I was going to find the time to do this, because I am a single mom, with three boys, running a business."
Dowker said she didn't have to conduct much of a search, as she received a phone call on Father's Day from Michele Primeau, 74, who said she had been contacted by someone who saw the Facebook post and did research at ancestry.com.
"She emailed me pictures of the letter and as soon as I saw it, I knew it was my father's handwriting, and it was found in Cheboygan. He was born in Cheboygan and lived there until his 20s," Primeau said.
"It was also interesting because he threw the letter in the river in November, and his birthday is in November."
Premeau said her father, who died in 1995, was known for leaving written messages in unexpected places.
"I remember when we were changing the medicine cabinet in our bathroom and we found a message that my dad had written on the wall," she said.