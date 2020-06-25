June 25 (UPI) -- A 1935 letter signed by "Winnie the Pooh" -- actually written by illustrator Ernest Howard Shepard -- fetched triple its expected amount when it sold for more than $15,000.
The note, which included a drawing of the titular bear from A.A. Milne's book series as well as best friend Piglet, apologizes to a young fan named "Buffkins" for missing his birthday party.
Dominic Winters Autioneers said "Buffkins" was a childhood nickname for Harry Stopes-Roe, whose mother, Marie Stopes, was a close friend of Shepard. The Stopes-Roe family said Harry would often invite "Winnie the Pooh" to his birthday parties, and the illustrator would respond with a letter apologizing for the bear's absence.
The letter is riddled with intentional Pooh-esque misspellings.
"We are teribly sorry that we shant be able to come to your party on March 30th but we are going to be away. Thank you so much for inviteing us," the note reads.
The letter had been expected to fetch a top bid of up to $5,000 when it went under the hammer Thursday, but it ended up selling for a total $15,521.
Shepard, who died in 1976, was famed as the illustrator for Milne's books, as well as his 50-year tenure at Punch magazine.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 25 (UPI) -- A Washington state man using his metal detector on a beach made an unusual discovery -- a Haitian "Phoenix Button" from the 1800s.
Phil Massie said he and some friends were metal detecting recently on a Puget Sound beach when he found the brass object buried about 6 inches under ground.
"I pulled it out. And I told the guys, 'Hey, come here and take a look this, I found a button and I've never seen anything like this before,'" Massie told KIRO-FM.
The button bore the image of a bird with some text in French. A few days of research revealed the object was a "Phoenix Button," a military uniform button manufactured by an English firm for King Christophe of Haiti in the early 1800s.
"They usually have the phoenix on the front, the phoenix bird, and a motto in French, which would have been appropriate for Haiti at the time, and that motto is 'I am reborn from my ashes," said Doug Wilson, an archaeologist with the National Park Service at the Fort Vancouver National Historic Site.
He said a number on the button likely refers to the regiment.
Wilson said a number of Phoenix Buttons have turned up in the Pacific Northwest over the past 150 years.
He said historians believe a U.S. man purchased a quantity of the buttons after King Christophe's death and brought them to the Old Oregon Country, where he used the buttons as trading items with indigenous people.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 25 (UPI) -- A mysterious orange dust coating yards and sidewalks in an Ohio town has been identified by experts as a fungus falling from local pear trees.
Residents in Sharonville said Bradford pear trees have long been a staple of the town, but this was the first year that an unusual orange dust sprinkled the ground near the trees.
"It's just so thick... like orange Cheetos or like sidewalk chalk that somebody ground up and just kind of scattered but it's under each individual tree so you can just kind of look down the street and see these little pops of orange all over the sidewalk," resident Julie Dietrich told WXIX-TV.
Joe Boggs, an assistant professor of horticulture at Ohio State University, said the dust is an orange fungus falling from the fruit on the trees.
Boggs said the fungus might cause allergies in some residents, but most people can expect the worst-case result to be stains on their shoes.
"It's a good thing we're not plants. Plant diseases don't typically affect people. In fact, I can't even think of a single example so I wouldn't worry about that but when you do watch the weather, you see the spore count," Boggs said.
He said the dust has recently been found in other Ohio locations with similar pear trees.
"The source of the orange patina appears to be Gymnosporangium clavipes; the cedar-quince rust fungus," he told WCPO-TV.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 25 (UPI) -- A mountain lion spotted wandering a California city for four days was captured Thursday morning when it took shelter in a home's crawl space.
Monrovia police and California Department of Fish and Wildlife agents said the mountain lion, which had been spotted in various locations around the city over the course of four days, was spotted hiding in the crawl space Wednesday evening.
The cougar left the home Wednesday night and was seen wandering the neighborhood before returning to the crawl space.
The animal was shot with a tranquilizer dart and removed from under the home shortly before 8 a.m. Thursday.
Wildlife agents loaded the feline into a truck and it was removed from the area. It was unclear whether the mountain lion would be relocated or euthanized. Officials said the mountain lion would be relocated to a wilderness area.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 25 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin man said he received a postcard from his parents earlier this month and was shocked to learn it had been sent 16 years earlier.
Tom Ramsden of Beloit said a postcard bearing the image of Mount Rushmore arrived at his home this month with a message from his parents, and a note attached to the card said it had been found in Green Bay on June 11.
Ramsden said a conversation with his mother revealed the card's vintage.
"Pre-COVID they would take yearly trips and I figured it was from a year ago, but when I asked about it she said it was from 2004," he told the Beloit Daily News. "I was like, 'wow, where has this thing been?' It's rather weathered and someone took care to tape the edges and send it to me."
Ramsden said the note offered no additional details other than where and when it was found.
His mother, Joycelyn Ramsden, said she remembered sending the postcard during the 2004 trip she took with her husband, Charles.
"It still has the original stamp on it, and I don't know where it's gone, but it turned up," she said.
The family said the postcard's whereabouts for the past 16 years are a complete mystery.
An Indiana family encountered a mail mystery spanning an even longer period of time in May, when Janice Tucker of West Vernon received a letter in the mail that was sent by her brother when he was serving in Vietnam in 1968.
Tucker said the letter was not in the original envelope that her brother, William Lone, recalled using to mail it 52 years earlier, indicating someone had found it, tracked her down, and mailed it to her new address.
The siblings said the letter's whereabouts in the decades between being sent and received are completely unknown.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 25 (UPI) -- Drivers on an Illinois highway had to dodge an unusual traffic hazard when an escaped bull wandered onto the interstate and was eventually lassoed.
The Columbia Police Department said officers responded to Interstate 255 on Wednesday after drivers reported the large animal wandering into the roadway.
At least one driver captured video of the bull watching vehicles pass from the side of the highway.
The police department said officers were able to guide the bull away from the highway and it was then lassoed by its owner. The animal, which was not injured, was returned to its owner's farm in Carondelet.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 24 (UPI) -- An Australian man said he screamed so loud upon learning he had won a lottery jackpot of over $500,000 that his neighbors showed up to make sure he wasn't injured.
The Lutwyche, Queensland, man told The Lott officials he had been talking to a friend about the winning numbers from Saturday's Lotto $20 Million Superdraw when he noticed the numbers sounded a little familiar.
The man said he called his son to check the numbers on his ticket to see if they matched the winning digits.
"He said to me 'no way, I think you've won division one,'" the man recalled of his conversation with his son. "I didn't believe him, so I checked all of the numbers again and sure enough, he was right."
The winner said the news made him so excited he screamed with joy.
"I was screaming so much that the neighbors came over because they thought something was wrong," he said.
The man was one of 27 players to score a $508,959.20 Division One jackpot from the drawing.
The winner said he plans to use some of his winnings to buy a home.
"I am so sick of renting, so I think I am going to buy myself a little home," he said. "I am going to put some drinks on for all my mates and do some celebrating, too."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 24 (UPI) -- A bearded dragon that escaped from a Canadian man's yard is back home after taking a 10-day trek to where the pet was found 2 1/2 miles away.
William Hill said his pet lizard, Groot, ran off from his home in the Elmwood area of Winnipeg, Manitoba, when his father took the animal outside for some fresh air June 13.
Hill said he searched the area for his pet, but he feared Groot would not be able to survive without a consistent source of heat to emulate his native environment.
Cara Velnes, who lives in the St. Boniface area of Winnipeg, about 2 1/2 miles from Hill's home, said she heard a commotion outside her house Tuesday night and went out to discover some neighborhood kids had found a large lizard underneath a parked vehicle.
Velnes brought the dragon inside, where she just happened to have an empty tank for a bearded dragon she had once considered getting her children for Christmas before their wish lists changed.
Velnes posted about the discovery on a St. Boniface Facebook group, where another member recalled seeing Hill's post about Groot's escape on a Facebook group for local lost pets.
Velnes got into contact with Hill, who soon arrived at her home with his sister.
Hill said Groot appeared to be in good health, but he is planning to have the reptile examined by a veterinarian as soon as possible.
Velnes said the incident might lead to her buying a bearded dragon to fill the once-again vacant tank.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Shepherd Express) The Boston Typewriter Orchestra has been performing its unique brand of music throughout New England since 2004 and will now be releasing its first vinyl album later this summer. Self-proclaimed conductor Tim Devin and a group of friends founded the ensemble as a joke, reports Ripley's Believe It or Not, and after premiering at Boston's Art Beat Festival, the idea took off. Using vintage machines to rhythmically clack, roll, spin and bang out "music," the typist-musicians say different models produce different sounds. "A Smith-Corona Galaxy 12 has a power space function that makes a nice metallic clang sound," explained Brendan Emmett Quigley.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Copenhagen (AFP) - Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen thought she had finally found a date for her wedding, but has now had to postpone it for a third time due to an EU summit, she said Thursday.
Many a wedding plan has been upended by the COVID-19 pandemic and it seems not even world leaders are immune.
"I am really looking forward to marrying this fantastic man," Frederiksen wrote in a Facebook post alongside a photo of herself and her fiance Bo.
"But obviously it can't be that easy, and now there is a council meeting in Brussels called, exactly on that Saturday in July when we had planned to marry," she wrote.
"But I have to do my work and take care of Denmark's interests. So we have to change plans again.
"Soon we should be able to get married. I'm looking forward to saying yes to Bo (who fortunately is very patient)."
The extraordinary European Council meeting on July 17-18, which will be held in Brussels in the presence of the 27 heads of the member states, was decided last week at a virtual meeting.
It will be the first summit where the leaders will actually be present since the coronavirus lockdown began months ago.
During the meeting leaders are set to discuss a recovery plan in response to the COVID-19 crisis and a new EU budget.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.