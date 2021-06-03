AMSTERDAM (AP) — Electric cars, meet your competition. Electric boats are on the way.
Amsterdam didn’t have to look very far when searching for a way to ease traffic on its congested streets. The Dutch capital’s canals were used for transport long before cars and trucks powered by polluting internal combustion engines began clogging its narrow roads.
Already steeped in maritime history, the city’s more than 100 kilometers (60 miles) of waterways are to start hosting prototypes of futuristic boats — small, fully-autonomous electric vessels — to carry out tasks including transporting passengers and picking up garbage.
The Amsterdam Institute for Advanced Metropolitan Solutions and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology are collaborating on the Roboat project that aims to develop new ways of navigating the world’s waterways without a human hand at the wheel.
Stephan van Dijk, director of innovation at the Amsterdam institute, said the technology is “very relevant in highly complex port operations, where you have a lot of vessels and a lot of ships and a lot of quays and piers. There you can really improve the safety with autonomous systems, but also make it more efficient and into a 24/7 operations approach.”
At a recent demonstration, one 4-meter (13-foot) long electric boat sailed past a full-size replica of the 18th-century three-mast trading ship Amsterdam, providing a snapshot of the city’s nautical past and its future.
Next, it has to learn to maneuver through traffic in Amsterdam’s canals, which are full of private boats and canal cruises for tourists.
The Roboats have orange propellers and four thrusters that are powered by an electric battery. They can go about 4 mph (6 kph) and can run for 12-24 hours, depending on the battery type and cargo load.
They are steered remotely by a computer, which processes data from cameras and sensors that scan the areas around the vessel, detecting stationary and moving objects. The vessels are modular so they can be easily adapted for different purposes, carrying cargo or workers.
Developers say they still need two-to-four years to perfect the self-steering technology.
“It’s mostly because we want to be absolutely sure that we can navigate safely in the canals,” said mechatronics engineer Rens Doornbusch. “Right now we have the autonomy in place, but one of the next steps is to make sure that we can actually handle any kind of situation that we might might encounter in the canals.”
Before the boats can be put to work, their developers also have to navigate legislative hurdles and privacy concerns.
“We are actively working together with the ministries and the legislators to identify what specific legal aspects have to be changed to allow for fully autonomous operation,” Van Dijk said.
He says the boats’ use of data from its cameras and scanners has been developed “in such a way that we are not identifying any persons that are walking on on the roads. So in that sense, privacy is being secured.”
(FOX) A New York driver was ticketed Wednesday evening when police say an officer realized he didn't have a passenger with him while driving in the carpool lane on the Long Island Expressway.
Justin Kunis, 20, allegedly attached a white theater mask to the passenger-side headrest in an effort to make it appear someone was sitting there, FOX 5 in New York reported.
Drivers in many states can pay hefty fines for driving solo in HOV lanes. Kunis' fee wasn't reported but they generally run well over $100 in New York.
He was pulled over by a Suffolk County police officer, the station reported.
In February, a California driver who allegedly went all out with a realistic-looking dummy was also ticketed.
The dummy wore a plaid shirt, Cleveland Indians baseball cap and a facemask.
"The driver didn't say much," California Highway Patrol Officer Rodrigo Jimenez said. "Other than that he's been driving with the mannequin and he'd been getting away with it for a year and a half." The driver had been pulled over by Officer S. Sullinger, The East Bay Times reported.
He faced a fine of at least $400.
June 3 (UPI) -- A New York woman's German shepherd is being hailed as a hero by members of a church after he alerted his owner to a late-night fire at the facility.
Kim Lewis said she was awakened Sunday morning at her home in Somers, Westchester County, when her 4-year-old dog, Bear, started barking loudly.
"I was awakened by Bear, he had an alarming bark, it was very unusual," Lewis told News 12. "I opened the blinds and I saw the church on fire."
Lewis called 911 and firefighters from multiple agencies responded to extinguish the flames.
Church officials said the fire caused about $50,000 worth of damage, but the building could have been destroyed if Bear hadn't raised the alarm.
"Bear caught it quick and emergency responders got here quick, and they stopped a devastating disaster," church administrator Lisa Wain told KABC-TV. "Five to 10 more minutes and it was into the attic. It would have hit the electrical and it would have taken the whole building out."
The church, which is preparing to celebrate its 50th anniversary in July, paid tribute to Bear in a Facebook post that dubbed him "the best dog in the world."
Firefighters said the blaze appears to have been accidental and was caused by an electrical problem.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M (AP) — A New Mexico sheriff who is running for mayor of Albuquerque was interrupted while on stage at a campaign event by a flying drone with a sex toy attached to it and a man who punched him.
Bernalillo County Sheriff Manuel Gonzales' campaign said the Democrat was unharmed and "will not be intimidated."
The Albuquerque Journal reported that a video posted on Facebook shows Gonzales answering questions from the audience while standing on a stage at an events center when the drone bearing the sex toy started buzzing near the stage.
A sheriff's office report said the owner of the event center grabbed the device and that 20-year-old Kaelan Ashby Dreyer unsuccessfully tried to grab it.
The report said Dreyer then turned his attention to Gonzales, swinging his fist and calling him a "tyrant." A deputy wrote that Dreyer punched Gonzales' hands and was then removed from the event by deputies.
Gonzales said at a news conference on Wednesday that he believed Dreyer was with several companions and spotted someone standing on the other side of a fence who he believes was flying the drone.
"It became so distracting from the sound and everything I couldn't really get my point across," Gonzales said.
Dreyer has been charged with petty misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor resisting, evading or obstructing an officer. According to a deputy in the report, Dreyer said that he did not intend to hit Gonzales but was upset at the way Gonzales answered a question and intended to swing his fist through the air.
Gonzales suggested Wednesday that the stunt with the drone may have been sent by the rival campaign of incumbent Mayor Tim Keller, also a Democrat.
Keller's campaign condemned the stunt as "disruptive, rude and immature" and denied any involvement.
"To suggest we were behind it is pathetic and the kind of desperation that has marked Manny's troubled campaign," Keller campaign manager Neri Holguin said.
Dreyer denied to the Albuquerque Journal that he was working for Keller's campaign and said he's not a fan of the incumbent either. He declined to comment further.
Dreyer did not have a listed phone number where he could be reached by The Associated Press to comment or a listed attorney in court records to comment on his behalf.
June 3 (UPI) -- A technical rescue diver in Virginia found a camera at the bottom of a Virginia lake and was able to reunite it with the woman who lost it nearly a decade earlier.
Lilly Potts was participating in a rescue training exercise with the Blacksburg Volunteer Rescue Squad when she found the algae-covered camera at the bottom of Claytor Lake.
"I happen to pass over a camera, and I decided to pick it up and open it up and the SD card was still in it," Potts told WDBJ-TV.
Potts enlisted the help of a friend who was able to recover about 300 photos from the card.
"There was so much sentimental value to all the pictures, like there was a wedding on it, two weddings on it, a baby being born, and I know if I lost those kind of pictures I would want them back," Potts said.
Potts posted photos from the SD card to Facebook in the hopes of finding the owner, and one of Potts' former teachers was able to identify the camera's owner as Brenda Dalton, who works for the teacher's husband.
Dalton said she thought some of the pictures had been lost forever when she dropped her camera into the lake nearly a decade earlier.
"And they are as clear as the day that I took them. You can't -- you couldn't tell that they were underwater for years. There's nothing wrong with the pictures that she was able to recover; they're perfect," Dalton said.
Potts said she was happy to have been able to facilitate the reunion.
"I was just so happy that it just meant the world to her, and that was so touching and moving to be able to do that for somebody," Potts said.
June 3 (UPI) -- Airline Qantas said engineers maintaining the fleet of A380 superjumbo jets in California's Mojave Desert have taken to using broom handles as "wheel whackers" to keep rattlesnakes out of the planes.
The Australian airline said in a post on its website that engineers have been maintaining the fleet of planes that have been stored in the desert since the COVID-19 pandemic caused air travel to decline sharply, and the team soon discovered the location came with its own challenges.
"The area is well-known for its feisty 'rattlers,' who love to curl up around the warm rubber tires and in the aircraft wheels and brakes," Tim Heywood, Qantas' engineering manager for Los Angeles, said in the post.
He said the engineers came up with a way to avoid confrontations with the venomous rattlesnakes while working on the jets.
"Every aircraft has its own designated 'wheel whacker' (a repurposed broom handle) as part of the engineering kit, complete with each aircraft's registration written on it," Heywood wrote.
He said the method has proven effective in keeping the relationship between the engineers and nature harmonious.
"We've encountered a few rattlesnakes and also some scorpions, but the wheel whacker does its job and they scuttle off," he said. "It's a unique part of looking after these aircraft while they're in storage and it's another sign of how strange the past year has been. These A380s would rarely spend more than a day on the ground when they were in service."
(FOX) A 9-year-old Utah girl and her 4-year-old sister – who apparently wanted to road trip to California to swim in the Pacific – walked away from a head-on crash this week soon after starting their journey, according to reports.
The girls traveled several miles from their home in West Jordan north to West Valley City early Wednesday before the underage driver veered into oncoming traffic, slamming into a semi-truck, FOX 13 in Salt Lake City reported.
Both of the girls were wearing seatbelts and no one else was injured in the incident, the station reported.
West Valley City Police Lt. Bill Merritt explained that officers on the scene said if the girls hadn't been buckled it would have been "pretty bad because the vehicles were pretty munched," KSL NewsRadio in Salt Lake City reported. Both the semi and the car had to be towed, police said.
The 9-year-old first sideswiped a pickup truck whose driver started following them, thinking the driver was impaired. "He discovered the driver of the other vehicle was not impaired but was in fact a 9-year-old female driving with her 4-year-old sister," Merritt said.
The two reportedly left the house under the cover of darkness around 4:30 a.m. while their parents slept. The parents didn't find out about the joyride until police called them after the crash.
Officers wondered if the parents had talked to the girls about taking a trip to California in the future, but the girls apparently came up with the idea on their own, KSL reported.
"Both of them came out of this accident absolutely fine, which is very fortunate as you can imagine," West Valley police spokeswoman Roxeanne Vainuku told KSL. "I guess they were intending to start their summer vacation a little early."
Lt. Sean McCarthy with West Valley City Police added, "I don't know that we'll tell them they were going the wrong way" to get to California, according to FOX 13.
June 3 (UPI) -- Wildlife rescuers were summoned to a British Ministry of Defense facility when a badger burrowed its way into the compound and couldn't find its way out.
The Wiltshire Animal Hospital said rescuers were summoned by army officials to the high-security ammunition compound, which was not identified for security reasons, after a badger was found to have tunneled its way into the facility.
The animal hospital said the badger had apparently found a way to dig into the compound, but was unable to find a route out that wasn't blocked by secure fencing.
"An adult Badger managed to dig in to a high-security ammunition compound and couldn't remember the place he penetrated to enter the sensitive area, so he couldn't find his way out," the animal hospital said in a Facebook post.
"In his memory lapse, he managed to dig several areas penetrating and testing the rest of the secure fencing," the post said. "Apparently he wasn't very pleased to meet the security dogs going about their duty and they were just as confused and shocked to encounter such a grumpy individual."
The badger was safely captured and was held at the hospital overnight before being released a few hundred yards outside of the military facility, officials said.
June 3 (UPI) -- Police in England said a truck crash left a highway looking "like the set of a horror film" when tomato puree was spread across the roadway.
Cambridgeshire Police said two vehicles were involved in the crash on the A14 highway in the Godmanchester area and one of the vehicles lost its load of olive oil and tomatoes.
The resulting spill left the roadway covered in a layer of red liquid.
"What looked like the set of a horror film was actually thousands of squashed tomatoes," police tweeted.
One driver sustained minor injuries and was released after being treated at a hospital, police said.
A 23-mile stretch of road was closed after the Wednesday evening crash, and the highway wasn't fully reopened until 1 p.m. Thursday. Officials said "emergency resurfacing" work was required due to damage to the pavement.
June 3 (UPI) -- Police in Ohio said an animal control officer responded to a business to rescue a baby deer that wandered into the facility and hid in some heavy machinery.
The Brunswick Police Department said in a Facebook post that Animal Control Officer Mike Kellums was dispatched to a Brunswick business to help a fawn find its way out of the building after hiding in some heavy machinery.
The department said Kellums played "a short game of hide and seek" to locate the baby deer before successfully capturing the uninjured animal.
"Kellums was able to rescue the baby deer and return her to the wild where she will hopefully reunite with mama deer," the post said.