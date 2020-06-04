GRANDVIEW, W. Va. (AP) — A West Virginia woman and her husband faked her disappearance by pretending she plummeted from an overlook as part of a scheme to keep her out of having to go to prison, authorities said.
Julie Wheeler and Rodney Wheeler were arrested Tuesday on multiple charges including conspiracy and giving false information to West Virginia State Police.
State police said Julie Wheeler was reported missing Sunday by her husband and 17-year-old son.
The family claimed Julie Wheeler had fallen from the main overlook at the New River Gorge National River, National Park Service Ranger Leah Perkowski-Sisk said.
Authorities searched for Julie Wheeler for days but found her Tuesday “alive and well” hiding in a closet in her home.
A criminal complaint said Rodney Wheeler and his son planted items at the Grandview Overlook to fake Julie Wheeler’s disappearance. It’s unclear whether the son will face criminal charges.
Julie Wheeler pleaded guilty to federal health care fraud in February after an investigation into “pill mill” clinic operations. She’ll be sentenced for that charge on June 17.
It’s unclear whether the couple have an attorney who could comment on their behalf.
June 4 (UPI) -- An Australian man who bought his first scratch-off lottery ticket at the urging of a store clerk ended up returning to give her a reward when he scored a $70,000 jackpot.
The Ballajura, Western Australia, man told Lotterywest officials he stopped at the Morley North News store to buy an OZ Lotto drawing ticket, but found his purchase didn't meet the store's minimum.
"The woman asked if I'd like to buy a scratchie to make up the difference, so I agreed," he recalled.
The ticket, the man's first-ever scratch-off purchase, turned out to be a $70,000 winner. The man said his winnings will go toward completing his education and getting his Australian citizenship.
"I'll also be going out tonight to celebrate with a tomahawk steak," he said.
Anna Chung, owner of Morley North News, was the one who sold the man his ticket. She said she was shocked when he returned to the store with a box of chocolates and a thank-you gift of $200.
"It was a very generous gift. He is a very sweet guy and the money will go towards a new bed for my daughter," Chung said.
June 4 (UPI) -- A Florida resident shared video of a parade of blue land crabs marching next to her home after recent rains forced them out of the ground.
The video, filmed next to a residence in Cutler Bay, shows dozens of the large crabs on the move next to her house and in her back yard.
The woman who filmed the video said the crabs appeared after recent rains drove them out of their burrows.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission allows for blue land crabs to be caught for food until July 1, when their mating season begins.
June 4 (UPI) -- An India resident who noticed baby snakes inside his home opened up his air conditioning unit and found about 40 snakes slithering around inside.
Shradhanand, a farmer from the village of Pavli Khurd, Meerut district, said he spotted a snake on the floor of his bedroom Monday night and released the reptile outside.
The man said he returned to his bedroom and found three more snakes in his bed.
He searched for the source of the serpent invasion and ended up discovering about 40 snakes living inside his air conditioner.
Shradhanand said he was able to extract the snakes with the help of neighbors and released the reptiles in a nearby wooded area.
A local veterinarian said a mother snake had apparently laid eggs inside the air conditioner, which had not been in use for several months, and they recently hatched.
June 4 (UPI) -- A gold ring found in a package of beans was returned to its grocery store worker owner after taking a journey of nearly 125 miles.
Sandra Hendren of Mulgildie, Queensland, said she bought the package of fresh green beans at Start Fresh Fruit Market during a recent visit to Bundaberg and found a gold ring at the bottom of the bag while she was making curry.
"At first I thought it was one of my rings, until I had a closer look and found there was an inscription on the back," Hendren told Bundaberg Now.
"It was just lucky that I liked the beans so much that I ripped the bag right open instead of just opening it the normal way, as I definitely wouldn't have seen it if I did that," she said. "I'm just glad I ate them all straight away and came across the ring and it didn't get thrown out."
Hendren contacted Start Fresh Fruit Market and soon learned employee Nien Galang had been searching for the ring. The precious item had been an 18th birthday gift from his mother and was inscribed with his birthday and the words, "my life."
"It was the first time I had worn it to work as it's pretty special to me," Galang said. "At first I didn't notice it was gone. It was later when I was packing oranges I realized, and I looked everywhere for it."
Galang thanked Hendren for making the effort to return the ring, despite living nearly 125 miles away from the store.
"I just want to thank Sandra for finding and returning it," he said. "I was really worried I wouldn't find it, and it's a pretty amazing story to tell now."
June 2 (UPI) -- An award-winning sled dog racer arrived home Tuesday with 24 dogs in a historic plane after being stranded in Alaska.
Thomas Waerner, 47, of Norway, who won the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in March, told CNN he'll remember the past few months and the historic ride home for the rest of his life.
"Winning the race and then going back on the plane ... I think this was one of the cool things that happen in life," Waerner told CNN in a phone interview.
The Iditarod is a nearly 1,000-mile annual race in its 48th year on the trail from Anchorage to Nome. Waerner won the race March 18. After that, travel restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic left him stranded in Alaska, but he came up with an escape plan for both himself and the dogs.
"I would not leave before I had a solution for the dogs," he said. "And I think that was the right decision to make, because I don't think the dogs would make it back until October or something," otherwise.
Word that a local airline had been attempting to sell a DC-6 aircraft to The Museum of Aviation History in Sola, Norway, sparked the idea.
The historic airline had made its maiden voyage in 1946 and flew to three separate continents over its 60 years of service. Waerner happened to know the plane's owner and with help from his main sled dog race sponsor, Qrill Pet, was able to hitch the lift Tuesday, along 16 dogs of his own dogs and eight left behind by one of his competitors.
"Life is a little strange," Waerner said. "But I am a forward, positive guy. If you're just positive you will always find solutions and you will overcome your obstacles."
PLANTATION, Fla. – A horse named Vertigo was rescued Wednesday evening after partially falling through a pedestrian bridge in Plantation.
"At approximately 4:54, we received a call that there was a large horse that was trapped," said Plantation Fire Rescue spokesperson Aston Bright.
Bright said the owner was riding Vertigo along Northwest 118th Avenue, when something set the animal off.
"The horse got away from him after he was spooked by a car," Bright said.
Vertigo ran into Volunteer Park and onto a pedestrian bridge, where several boards gave way. Vertigo's right hind leg was trapped in the hole.
Plantation Fire, along with a special team from Davie Fire rescue, were able to hoist the horse from the bridge with the help of a tow truck. The horse was then tranquilized.
Dr. Tiffany Trotter, an equine veterinarian, examined the horse on site and said she did not believe Vertigo's leg was fractured.
After about an hour of lying on the grass, sedated, Vertigo finally came to and stood up on his own.
"I think he's doing really well, all things considered," Trotter said. "The leg that was actually stuck under the bridge is the leg that he's bearing more weight on. Which is a good sign."
After being cleaned and bandaged, and given a tetanus shot, Vertigo was led to a nearby barn for some rest and relaxation.
"The horse's name is Vertigo. And Vertigo is happy to be free," "Bright said.
June 1 (UPI) -- A Montana boy found a set of dog tags and sergeant's stripes buried in the yard at his home and his family was able to return them to their 84-year-old owner, more than 60 years after he last saw them.
Wyatt Macy, 15, said he returned home recently and spotted something shiny in his Sheridan yard.
"Right here, looked down and just seen something metal and bent down, grabbed it, just a little dog tag and I'm like, 'wow, it looks real,'" Wyatt told KXLF-TV.
Wyatt and his mother, Becky Macy, enlisted the help of the American Legion Post in Twin Bridges to find the owner of the items, and they were able to identify the tags as belonging to Billings resident Jack Bennetts, 84.
"And he's still alive, I mean, that was so cool when he was like, 'I found him in Billings, we found him the White Pages.' No way! That is so cool," Becky Macy said.
Bennetts said his mother lived at the home in Sheridan when he finished his 1953-1957 tour of duty in the U.S. Marine Corps.
He said he doesn't know how his dog tags and sergeant's stripes ended up in the ground, but he suspects his nieces and nephews might have gotten ahold of them more than 60 years ago.
The long-lost items arrived in a package at Bennetts' home Saturday.
"It's a pleasant surprise," Bennetts told KTVQ-TV. "And I was very happy to get them. I never thought I'd ever see them again. That's for sure."
Bennetts said he and his wife, Beverly, hope to make a trip to Sheridan to meet the Macys in person and thank them.
June 4 (UPI) -- An Indian farmer was awarded a Guinness World Record after his coriander plant was confirmed to be the world's tallest at 7.1 feet.
Gopal Dutt Upreti, 47, an organic farmer in Uttarakhand, said he used traditional Himalayan farming techniques to grow the large coriander plant at his apple orchard in Bilkesh, Almora district.
The previous record-holder was 5.9 feet -- a goal Upreti's plant surpassed by more than a foot.
Upreti said he hopes his achievement will inspire more farmers to switch to organic methods of growing.
(FOX) Handshakes with new acquaintances and hugs from loved ones feel like something of a relic amid the COVID-19 pandemic. But one grandmother found a fun, colorful way to greet her grandkids.
Maureen Sweeney strapped on a colorful unicorn costume in an effort to greet her grandkids Rylan and Lincoln in New Jersey. Hugh Dillon, her son, captured footage of the May 24th reunion, with Sweeney trotting down the street before her kin run up with an enthusiastic hello.
The grandma only lives a few blocks away from the grandchildren, but it was the first time they had hugged since March 17, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Every day and in every community, the coronavirus pandemic is bringing out the best in Americans. Take a look at some inspiring images of Americans pulling together in a time of crisis.
The clip of the colorful reunion has been viewed over 2,000 times on Instagram with many users expressing how they were touched by the colorful reunion.
"Grandmom will always find a way to get things done," wrote one Instagram user.
"Thanks you so much for sharing this beautiful moment," wrote another. "Cried tears of joy."
