GARDNER, Kan. (AP) — A cat named Meow has been reunited with her suburban Kansas City owners after she went missing nearly three years ago.
The Kansas City Star reports that Meow escaped after Taylor Jezik moved to a new apartment complex in Gardner, Kansas. Jezik searched for Meow in her old neighborhood, posted pictures on Facebook, called animal shelters and looked along roadsides for dead cats. She says her young son, Charlie, was devastated.
Then Tuesday, she received a text message saying her cat had been found. Gardner police said the cat was spotted outside after a rainstorm and taken to an animal hospital, where employees scanned Meow’s microchip.
Jezik recalled that she “instantly started crying” when an animal control officer sent her a picture of Meow. She says she’s “still in shock.”
SELAH, Wash. (AP) — An appeals court says a piano teacher in Washington state deserved the $40,000 she was awarded in a dispute with a neighbor who revved his pickup truck engine for months to drown out the sound of her lessons.
The Yakima Herald-Republic reports the appeals court ruled Tuesday that Junghee Kim Spicer's Yakima Arts Academy was entitled to the payment from her neighbor.
The inharmonious relationship started in 2012, court records say, when Spicer increased the number of piano lessons she gave.
From November 2015 through March 2016, Paul Patnode parked his diesel truck next to Spicer's home, and remotely raced the engine and set off the vehicle's alarm when students arrived.
Spicer sued Patnode and Yakima County Superior Court Judge Gayle Harthcock ordered Patnode to pay $40,000 for emotional distress.
DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) — A man has been reunited with the Auburn University class ring he lost most than 50 years ago.
The Dothan Eagle reports 74-year-old Victor Voss got his ring back Monday. Voss says he was wearing the ring over his gloves on a cold day in 1966 because it was too large for his finger. He took the gloves off in a parking lot and the ring went flying.
Jimmy Kilgore says his father discovered the ring years ago but was unable to find the owner at the time. Kilgore says he recently had a dream about the ring, found it in a box and tracked down Voss, whose name was engraved inside the band.
Voss says the ring is still too large, so he might not wear it on his hand again.
GEORGIA, Vt. (AP) — Deputies have arrested a Vermont man who is accused of stealing more than two dozen street signs.
Mynbc.com reports 19-year-old Joshua Hanselman has been charged with larceny and unlawful mischief after acknowledging that he and others stole the 26 street signs.
The signs were stolen between April and May from the towns of Georgia and Fairfax. Charges against the other individuals involved are pending. Hanselman told deputies the group stole the signs so they could display them in their homes.
Authorities said Hanselman was ordered to appear in court July 15.
The Franklin County sheriff's office is working with the office of the state's attorney to determine if other charges will be filed.
A number for Hanselman could not be found and it was unclear if he has an attorney.
(FastCompany.com) "I'm so excited. You're the first person I've talked to about this," says Arby's chief marketing officer, Jim Taylor. "I've been working behind the scenes for three months."
In this moment, I cannot possibly anticipate what Taylor, who leads menu development at Arby's, is going to tell me next.
"People love meat already. What Americans have a harder time doing is enjoying vegetables," he says. "So we said, 'If they can make meat out of vegetables, why can't we make vegetables out of meat?' We're going to introduce to the world a category we call 'megetables'—we've applied for trademark. Our first vegetable is going to be the marrot."
It's a carrot made of meat.
The move is a gleeful troll by the carnivorous fast food chain that recently announced it's never going to sell fake meats like the Impossible Burger. Specifically, the marrot is a seasoned, marinated turkey breast, cut and rolled into the shape of a carrot. It's cooked sous vide. Then it's rolled in dehydrated carrot juice and oven-roasted. The marrot is finished with a brûlée of maple sugar and a sprig of parsley on top. Taylor points out that it's high in protein and vitamin C—what Arby's dubs a "meat snack."
For now, the marrot is nothing more than a concept out of the Arby's test kitchen. Depending on public response, the company may or may not bring it to market as a limited-time promotion. If it does, the promotion will be similar to how the Arby's featured venison on the menu in 2016 (which sold out in just two hours given eager demand and extremely limited quantities).
Right now, White Castle, Burger King, and KFC have all begun adding plant-based "meats" to their menus in a fast food gold rush for the stomachs of woke, flexitarian consumers. Arby's is specifically and actively not going this route. Its slogan is literally "we have the meats," as the company has anchored into carnivores as part of its business strategy. And those customers may very well have an appetite for a marrot.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Beaches are one of the biggest attractions Florida has to offer, drawing millions of people each year. However, it's important to remember we share these sandy picturesque locations with other creatures.
WFLA viewer, Karen Catbird, sent the station these hard-hitting pictures.
Catbird was visiting St. Pete Beach when she found a black skimmer seabird giving its chick a cigarette butt.
After seeing this, she wanted to make sure other beachgoers are aware of the harm just dropping cigarettes or other trash can have on wildlife.
According to the Cigarette Butt Pollution Project, of the 5.6 trillion cigarettes that are made with filters each year, as much as two-thirds are dumped or thrown away irresponsibly.
(FOX) This is not your average "catch of the day."
A sheriff's office in Oregon recently disclosed it hauled dozens of electric scooters and bicycles out of a major river in Portland.
The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday on Twitter the department's dive team recovered a total of 57 scooters and bikes over a two-day period in the Willamette River in Portland.
"The team had to quit early because they needed a bigger boat!" the sheriff's office said.
Officials told FOX12 the dive team found 15 scooters in May during a training exercise before dredging up dozens more this week. The scooter brands included Razor, Lime and Bird.
The dive team used the scooter recovery as a training exercise since the river bottom has limited visibility so everything has to be found by touch.
As scooter popularity has exploded in recent years, so have environmental concerns over the electric batteries impacting marine life.
Sgt. Brandon White from the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office told the Oregonian officials weren't who dumped the scooters, but that divers were worried batteries would leak into the river.
"We advise those people not to park scooters in the river," he told the paper.
The recovery mission in the river drew a small crowd along the seawall in downtown Portland, seemingly all curious by the police activity.
So far, they have pulled 5 scooters from the river floor and estimate they will recover 15 more.
Many of the scooters appeared to be rusted, but the sheriff's office said the lights on one were still working.
"If anyone sees a Lime scooter that they suspect is being tampered with or vandalized, we ask that they please immediately report it to our 24/7 customer service team, available through the app, email (support@li.me), and phone or text (1-888-LIME-345)," the spokesperson added.
June 27 (UPI) -- Authorities in Colorado shared video of a bear being released after climbing into a car and locking itself inside.
The San Miguel County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded alongside Telluride deputy marshals late Tuesday when a bear was found trapped inside a car after apparently opening the unlocked doors to get inside.
The video shows the deputies using rope to open the car door from a safe distance and free the trapped bruin.
"Lock your car doors -- bears can and will break into your vehicle if they smell something interesting to them," the sheriff's office said. "This can be a scent left from food no longer in the vehicle or even lip balm. A trapped bear is an angry bear who can pose danger to people in vicinity."
June 27 (UPI) -- A Google Maps error near a Colorado airport left more than 100 drivers seeking a detour stranded on a dirt road.
Drivers headed to the Denver International Airport said they were diverted by Google Maps Sunday due to a crash on Pena Boulevard that led the app to offer a detour.
The drivers were led down a dirt road that soon turned muddy due to recent rains and vehicles ended up stuck with about 100 cars lined up behind them.
"There were a bunch of other cars going down the dirt road too, so I said, 'I guess it's OK.' It was not OK," driver Connie Monsees told CNN.
She said her all-wheel-drive vehicle was able to make it through the mud, and she ended up picking up a couple of stranded travelers who were headed to the airport to catch flights.
Google conceded that weather-related issues can sometimes cause the GPS directions to become unreliable.
"We take many factors into account when determining driving routes, including the size of the road and the directness of the route," the company said in a statement. "While we always work to provide the best directions, issues can arise due to unforeseen circumstances such as weather. We encourage all drivers to follow local laws, stay attentive, and use their best judgment while driving."
June 27 (UPI) -- An Illinois man fishing in Lake Michigan found something unusual about the steelhead trout he reeled in -- it was wearing a "cursed" wedding ring.
Jim Nelligan said he was fishing with friends north of Waukegan on Friday morning when he reeled in a trout that had a wedding ring zip-tied around its tail.
"Immediately we thought who would do that?" Nelligan told WMAQ-TV. "I thought either a divorcee or someone died, and it was their last wish or something like that."
News of Nelligan's catch reached Newaygo, Mich., resident Jason Rose, who revealed he was the one who attached the ring to the fish and set it free May 4.
Rose, a charter boat captain, said he became convinced the ring was bad luck after his divorce.
"Four years went by since our divorce. I felt I needed to get rid of that ring but I didn't want to just toss it to the bottom, pawn it or any of that kind of thing. So I released it the best way I know how," Rose told the Chicago Sun-Times.
"I am convinced that ring is cursed," Rose said. "My life has been nothing less than great since I released it."
Rose said he does not want the ring back and Nelligan said he is also eager to get rid of it -- his boat has been having problems ever since he brought it aboard.