MOSCOW (AP) — Russian scientists have found the furry head of an Ice Age wolf perfectly preserved in the Siberian permafrost.
The head of a wolf, which died 40,000 years ago, was discovered in the Russian Arctic region of Yakutia.
Valery Plotnikov, a top researcher at the local branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences, said the animal belonged to an ancient subspecies of wolf that lived at the same time as the mammoths and became extinct alongside them. Scientists said it was an adult, about 25% bigger than today’s wolves, but did not say whether it was male or female.
Plotnikov called the discovery unique because scientists previously only had found wolf skulls without tissues or fur, while this head has ears, a tongue and a perfectly preserved brain.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 13 (UPI) -- The makers of Reynolds Wrap announced they are seeking someone willing to spend two weeks getting paid to travel the country eating barbecue.
The company said the "Chief Grilling Officer" will receive $10,000, plus pre-paid travel and lodging costs, to travel the country for two weeks in August while "tasting and savoring BBQ ribs from some of the top BBQ rib cities in the country."
The person will be responsible for sharing photos, techniques and grilling tips on the Reynolds Kitchen website.
The job posting said applications, composed of a photo of the candidate grilling with 100 words on why they are qualified for the position, are being accepted through Wednesday.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 13 (UPI) -- A trio of fishermen on a charter outing in British Columbia are going home with bragging rights after catching a 62-inch sturgeon.
Tom Kirk, Alex Kirk and Terry Jacobson said they were out on the Fraser River this week with charter company SturgeonHunter when they reeled in the massive fish, estimated to be about 800 pounds and around 100 years old.
"We couldn't believe it," Tom Kirk told Global News. "This fish came out of the water probably three times about 10, 15 feet in the air. It looked like a shark coming out of the water."
SturgeonHunter said the fish was the largest caught on the Fraser River this year.
The fishermen said they released the sturgeon after posing for some photos.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 12 (UPI) -- A digital traffic sign in Houston was apparently hacked to display apocalyptic messages warning of a climate catastrophe.
The sign, located off Waugh Drive and Allen Parkway, was spotted early Wednesday flashing messages including "Global warming at work," "Warning: Hurricane Human," "Triassic weather ahead" and "We are the asteroid."
It was unclear how the hacker gained access to the sign.
Signs along a North Carolina highway were hacked in a similar fashion in May 2018, when drivers noticed the signs were displaying messages warning of "idiots on bikes" ahead of the local Ironman competition.
Another sign in Pennsylvania was hacked that same month with a rude message instructing Delaware County to perform a lewd act with a sex organ.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) A singer in Malaysia was reportedly arrested after she rescued a "dog" from the side of the road — that she later realized was a sun bear.
Zarith Sofia Yasin, 27, told local media she came across the apparently ambiguous creature at night in recent weeks and decided to take it in, believing she was saving it.
"It was night time when I found the bear cub in a weakened state by the side of the road — and I thought it was a dog!" she said, according to The Star.
The animal — which she named "Bruno" — was weak. She said that she wanted to help the bear regain its strength before handing it over to a zoo, the news outlet reported.
"I was worried about sending Bruno to the zoo (while it was ill) because the animals there look skinny," she said, adding she fed the bear well and didn't keep it in a cage.
Yasin reportedly said: "I know the bear cannot be reared, it can't be kept as a pet. ... I only wanted to save the bear, I had no intention of exploiting it."
The singer was arrested on Friday by Malaysia's Wildlife and National Parks Department, according to the news outlet, for allegedly keeping the sun bear in her condo.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
HONOLULU (AP) — A snake stowed away in a man's bag and remained undetected until it completed the trip from Florida to Hawaii, officials said.
The southern black racer snake slithered out of the man's backpack when he arrived on Maui Monday, KGMB-TV reported Wednesday. Snakes have no natural predators in Hawaii and pose a threat to Hawaii's native species.
The 20-year-old Virginia man was not aware of the animal until it emerged after he arrived at a vacation rental property in the community of Pukalani, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said.
The non-venomous snake measured about a foot (0.3 meters) long and a quarter-inch (0.63 centimeters) in diameter, officials said.
The property owner told the visitor that snakes are illegal in Hawaii and alerted police, who captured the snake along with state Department of Land and Natural Resources personnel.
The man said he did not intentionally bring the racer snake when he traveled from Florida, where the species is common and can grow up to 6 feet (1.8 meters) in length.
The snake is expected to be transferred to Oahu, officials said.
Owning or knowingly transporting illegal pets is a felony in Hawaii punishable by a $200,000 fine and up to three years in prison.
Visitors may not understand "the threat that snakes pose to our community and our unique environment," said Phyllis Shimabukuro-Geiser, chairperson of the Hawaii Board of Agriculture.
"It is fortunate that the owner of the rental was aware of the seriousness of the snake being transported to Hawaii and took appropriate action and reported it," Shimabukuro-Geiser said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
The mixture of peanut butter and chocolate is an unrelenting mistress.
A 4-year-old Minnesota boy with a hankering for some candy on Tuesday apparently couldn't wait to get the sweet treats, and instead took matters into his own small hands, "borrowing" his great-grandfather's vehicle for a ride to satisfy the yearning.
The Blaine Police Department said the incident happened around 8:30 a.m., when the boy, named Sebastian, got behind the wheel of his grandfather's Hyundai Santa Fe and took off -- even though he could barely see above the steering wheel.
"I've never seen a driver this young before operating a vehicle," Capt. Mark Boerboom told FOX9.
After leaving his great-grandfather's house, Sebastian drove through some neighborhood streets before turning onto the busy University Avenue during the morning rush hour.
"To the gas station because I wanted to have Reese's," the four-year-old told FOX9.
Witnesses told police the SUV was driving erratically at speeds of 10-to-15 mph before pulling into a gas station parking lot, where authorities quickly met him.
"It could've been very serious," Sebastian's great-grandfather Roy Becker told FOX9. "He could've hit a car. He wasn't wearing a seatbelt. We could be talking about a funeral."
Along the way, several mailboxes were destroyed and the vehicle clipped a tree, which broke off a piece of the bumper onto a neighbor's lawn. Officials said that no one was injured during the joy ride.
The 4-year-old showed FOX9 how he was able to get behind the wheel by using his great-grandfather's walker to grab the keys from wall hooks, and then climb into the driver's seat, driving off when no one was looking.
"He watches everything people do and he'll repeat it," Becker said.
Sebastian mother, Jenna Swenson, said her reaction to the incident could best be described as "panic, anxiety."
"A little of almost all the emotions going on, trying to calculate what happened," she said Wednesday.
Family members said going forward, they plan to lock up the keys in the future and keep a closer eye on the 4-year-old.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
LOS ANGELES (AP) — "Baby Shark Live" is set to launch a 100-city tour in North America this fall.
It is inspired by the children's song whose dance video has generated nearly 3 billion views on YouTube. The song was produced in 2015 by the South Korean firm Pinkfong.
Pinkfong and Round Room Live are partnering to present what they call a fully immersive concert experience.
Promoters say Baby Shark will join up with his friend, Pinkfong, to sing and dance such songs as "Five Little Monkeys," ″Wheels on the Bus" and "Jungle Boogie."
Of course, the show will also include "Baby Shark."
The schedule will be announced July 9, and concerts are scheduled to begin in October.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) A Tennessee man accused of secretly living in a family's attic and sneaking into their 14-year-old daughter's room at night was arrested after the girl's mother reportedly discovered him earlier this month.
Matthew Castro, 18, was taken into custody at the house in Mount Juliet, a city roughly 20 miles east of Nashville, WSMV reported.
The girl's mother reportedly said she came home and saw Castro standing at the top of the staircase. Despite her telling him to leave, Castro allegedly ran into the attic and refused to come out. Police reportedly had to be called in order to get Castro to vacate the space.
Officials said Castro had been living in the attic of the house in Wilson County, and coming down at night "through a door in the girl's bedroom closet," according to WZTV.
Investigators said that, just a few weeks ago, they warned Castro to stay away from the teen girl after the pair tried to run away together.
Castro's mother told WSMV the 14-year-old would often call her son over to her home to talk about her emotions. She added Castro, who was charged with trespassing, has mental health issues.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) He might be singing a different tune now.
A barely-clothed California man who snarled rush-hour traffic in Los Angeles last year when he scaled a freeway sign during an unauthorized shoot for a homemade rap video was hit with criminal charges Wednesday related to the publicity stunt.
The Los Angeles City Attorney's Office said in a news release that Alexander Dunn, 30, was charged with five criminal counts, including resisting an officer, causing a public nuisance, two counts of trespassing and failing to abide by peace officer's instructions.
"This outrageous conduct required the intervention of precious emergency services to assure it ended safely, stopped traffic for nearly two hours and interfered with the lives and work of thousands of commuters," City Attorney Mike Feuer said in a statement. "We will hold the defendant accountable for his reckless, selfish actions."
Dunn, wearing only boxer briefs and tennis shoes, climbed onto a highway sign structure above the 110 Freeway on June 27, 2018 and proceeded to hang protest posters, dance around and make strongman poses.
The 30-year-old, who performs under the stage name "Dephree," began freestyle rapping and yelling to onlookers as all southbound lanes on the 110 leading into downtown Los Angeles were closed for two hours, backing up traffic for miles.
"The incident was allegedly being filmed for later use in a music video," according to the city's attorney's office.
When law enforcement approached Dunn, the 30-year-old then climbed atop the sign, performed one last stunt, and then jumped onto two inflatable mattresses placed under the freeway signs.
Dunn was uninjured and taken into custody afterward.
Dunn faces a maximum of three years in jail and a fine of $3,000 for all charges in addition to thousands of dollars in restitution for emergency response costs, according to the city's attorney's office. He is scheduled to be arraigned July 1.
In 2010, an Orange County band was ordered to pay $40,000 back to the state after holding up traffic on the 101 Freeway in Hollywood as they performed a spontaneous concert, according to the Los Angeles Times.