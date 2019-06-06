LOS ANGELES (AP) — A huge blob that appeared on the National Weather Service’s radar wasn’t a rain cloud, but a massive swarm of ladybugs over Southern California.
Meteorologist Joe Dandrea says the array of bugs appeared to be about 80 miles (129 kilometers) wide as it flew over San Diego Tuesday.
But Dandrea tells the Los Angeles Times that the ladybugs are actually spread throughout the sky, flying at between 5,000 and 9,000 feet (1,525 and 2,745 meters), with the most concentrated group about 10 miles (16 kilometers) wide.
It wasn’t immediately known what type of ladybug was causing the phenomenon.
The Times says one species, adult convergent lady beetles, mate and migrate from the Sierra Nevada to valley areas where they eat aphids and lay eggs.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CLEVELAND (AP) — An Indiana company is raising the ire of its neighbors in the Buckeye State with its marketing of an unscented Ohio candle with the description, "Not much to see. Not much to do."
The candle is being sold online by Fort Wayne company Simple Nature.
Cleveland.com reports Ohio state tourism agency director Lydia Mihalik took burnt umbrage at the description.
Mihalik on Wednesday came up with a list of Ohio scents that people might enjoy, including summer breezes at Marblehead on the Lake, wild hyacinth at Hocking Hills State Park and Stadium Mustard at Cleveland's Progressive Field.
Simple Nature owner Derek Miles Taylor says he's a one-person company and acknowledges he might be projecting his "insecurities of being a Hoosier on Ohio."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — It isn't Australia but residents of a Mississippi town might be feeling like they're down under.
News outlets report that Jojo the kangaroo went missing from an elementary school in Gulfport Wednesday morning. Cody Breland of Wild Acres Wildlife Photography & Mobile Petting Zoo was showing children various animals when Jojo got scared and hopped away.
Breland says residents shouldn't try to capture Jojo because he'll be spooked and can hop really quickly.
According to The SunHerald , a Facebook user on Wednesday night jokingly posted side-by-side photos of a kangaroo and a pot of stew, claiming that he found the kangaroo on the side of the road and ate it.
South Mississippians weren't pleased and the user says he received death threats.
The newspaper says Jojo hadn't been found as of Thursday morning.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CHICAGO (AP) — It hardly ever happens that the date and the ZIP code are exactly the same but when it does it is party time at the post office.
On Thursday, the post office on Chicago's South Side where the ZIP code is 60619 is celebrating the fact that the day is also 6/06/19.
In a news release, the postal service says anyone who shows up to the James E. Worsham station at 7715 S. Cottage Grove Ave. from 10 a.m. until noon will be treated to popcorn and refreshments to mark the day when the station's ZIP code and the date line up so perfectly.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
LOS ANGELES – Los Angeles-area firefighters on Wednesday rescued a teenager who became trapped feet-first in the chimney of a two-story apartment complex.
The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the Inglewood apartment building around 3:30 p.m. where they found a -14-year-old girl partially stuck in the chimney. Firefighters lowered wristlets down to her to keep her from falling further inside before attempting a rescue, the Los Angeles Times reported.
It was not known how she wound up in the chimney.
Rescue crews removed bricks and pulled her to safety after 20 minutes, the paper said. The department tweeted the girl had no obvious injuries but was taken to a hospital for further evaluation.
The department told the Times that while rare, chimney rescues are not uncommon. In 2013, a 20-year-old man became stuck in a chimney in the Koreatown neighborhood of Los Angeles for more than five hours after being dared him to climb inside while drinking with friends on a roof.
In 2014, a 30-year-old woman got stuck in a chimney for two hours while trying to break into the Thousand Oaks home of a man who recently ended their courtship.
Brian Stevens, an inspector for the Fire Department, told the Times that some people "think it's plausible to go ahead and get into your house or break into a house."
"I can tell you that doesn't seem to work out for most people," he added. "It's very narrow."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) An Indiana man who allegedly fired several shots into a mobile home called a ride-share vehicle to pick him up and serve as his getaway car, police said.
Issa Amer Ishtawi, 20, was arrested Tuesday in connection with a shooting in Portage, a city roughly 40 miles southeast of Chicago.
Ishtawi allegedly broke into the home and fired a weapon, before firing several more shots outside the home, striking one man in the foot, police wrote on Facebook.
The 20-year-old left the scene on foot, but a short time later, ordered a car — either a Lyft or an Uber — to help him flee.
Eventually, police spotted the suspect in the vehicle and stopped the car, taking Ishtawi into custody. Investigators said the ride-share driver "was very cooperative and shook up by the entire incident."
Ishtawi has been charged with several felonies, including aggravated battery with a handgun, battery, intimidation, criminal recklessness with a handgun, having a pistol with no permit and possession of marijuana.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MILLERSBURG, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana man frustrated in trying to coax his spooked pet cockatoo down from trees finally got the bird back with a bag of nuts.
Scott Reinhart of Millersburg was at a gas station around 5 p.m. Monday when a loud noise caused his dog in the car to bark, and the cockatoo named Cheeto flew out a window. The Goshen News reports Reinhart found him in a tree across the street.
On Tuesday, a tree service and firefighters tried to help, but each time someone got close to Cheeto, he'd fly to another tree. Reinhart tried playing bird calls from his phone and brought his other parrot to try to lure Cheeto.
Finally, Tuesday evening, Reinhart brought a bag of nuts, and Cheeto flew to him right away.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 6 (UPI) -- A visitor to a Canadian museum was able to crack the combination to a safe that had been locked for 40 years on his first try.
The Vermilion Heritage Museum in Alberta said the safe had once been inside the Brunswick Hotel, which closed in the 1970s, and it was brought to the museum in 1992.
Museum officials said repeated attempts were made by experts to get into the safe, but despite their attempts it had been locked tight for about 40 years before Stephen Mills and his family stopped by the museum.
Mills, who has no experience cracking safes, was given permission to attempt to open the 2,000-pound metal box and he managed it in about 30 seconds using the first number combination that popped into his head: 20-40-60.
"I'm pretty sure my jaw dropped to the floor," Mills told The Washington Post. "I was like, 'Oh, my goodness.'"
Museum officials said the contents of the safe were of historical interest, but of no real value.
"Unfortunately there wasn't what we thought was there," Mills told CNN. "Some papers, old checks, a waitress' notepad, and a receipt from the hotel, that's it."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Queue the music (or cover your ears, whichever you prefer).
A Manhattan subway rider snapped a photo of what he thought to be a baby shark lying on an F train platform as he headed home from work around midnight Tuesday, according to Gothamist.
Max Roder told the website he spotted the fish, which he said appeared to be dead, on the uptown platform of the Second Avenue station. At first it was obscured by a few other riders, he said, but he didn't believe they had anything to do with it.
"It definitely wasn't them, they were as shocked as I was. My theory is someone bought it to eat and it fell out of their bag and they left it there," Roder told Gothamist.
The MTA found out about the shark the next day, when @SubwayCreatures tweeted the photo @NYCTSubway. The transit agency asked where it was so it could send someone to pick it up, then followed up with a predictable GIF.
"Do do do do do."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(UPI) Firefighters in New Jersey said they were summoned to a local business for an unusual rescue when a child ended up trapped inside a claw machine.
Gloucester Township Fire District 6 posted photos to Facebook showing firefighters dismantling the claw machine, which was filled with balls, to rescue the small child Wednesday.
Firefighters said the child was not injured and was reunited with their parents.
The department said firefighters had undergone specialized training just last month that included simulated rescues involving "unique predicaments."