ANDERSON, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a homeless man stole handguns, tools, cash and jewelry from a central Indiana home and then returned to ask the owner about renting the property.
The Herald Bulletin reports Aaron L. Hendrickson was charged this week with burglary and theft. The Associated Press left a message Thursday seeking comment from his public defender.
Police say an Anderson homeowner reported an estimated $6,500 in thefts May 28. Witnesses told police they saw a gray van leaving the driveway at 6 a.m. the same day the property was reported stolen, and three people apparently in the same van inquired about renting the home.
Police found the van and some stolen items inside. They located Hendrickson in Daleville last week and they say he acknowledged being involved in the thefts.
PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A suburban Detroit man who was in the middle of a divorce when he won more than $30 million must share the lottery windfall with his ex-wife.
The Michigan appeals court says a marriage isn't over until it's over. It means Mary Beth Zelasko can keep $15 million awarded by an arbitrator, although she and Rich Zelasko had been separated for two years when he bought the Mega Millions ticket in 2013. Their divorce wasn't final until 2018.
In a court filing, an attorney for Rich Zelasko said, "Rich was lucky, but it was his luck, not Mary's, that produced the lottery proceeds." But arbitrator John Mills said the ticket was marital property. The couple had agreed to have Mills make certain decisions during the divorce case.
The appeals court last week found no errors.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A former athlete at Dakota Wesleyan University watching the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska became an internet star by making a stretching one-handed catch of a home run ball — all while keeping a plastic cup filled with beer from tipping over.
For good measure, 23-year-old Austin Buysse of Minneota, Minnesota, immediately guzzled the beer and spiked the cup like a football, much to the delight of fans sitting in left field for the Texas Tech-Arkansas game.
ESPN posted the feat on Twitter and called it "The catch and the chug." The tweet received 90,000 likes.
Buysse told the Sioux Falls Argus Leader that he couldn't say which he considered more impressive, making the left-handed stab on the ball or saving the beer. He said he felt no pain from the bare-handed catch.
June 18 (UPI) -- A perplexed Florida resident captured video when he spotted an unusual scene in his neighborhood: someone in a Spider-Man costume pressure-cleaning the roof in the rain.
Instagram user @skinnygeorge captured video showing the super hero using a pressure cleaner on the roof of the Calvary Fellowship Church in Miramar without a harness or other safety equipment.
"It's pouring with lightning and thunder in the background," the user wrote. "I look out of my window... and see this."
He said the Spider-Man later identified himself as a man named Demetrio. There was no explanation offered for why he was wearing the super hero costume.
June 20 (UPI) -- Texas police officers recently found a live rooster in a truck during a traffic stop for reckless driving.
The live rooster "that had been hobbled," was found in a toolbox in the rear truck bed of the vehicle during an inventory of the truck last night, the Aubrey Police Department said in a Facebook Post Wednesday.
Police officers had received the call about a reckless driver around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Once the truck was pulled over, a "DWI investigation was conducted," the department said, and the driver, who has not been publicly identified, was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
Police named the chicken "Mr. Chicken Little," and the towing company, which responded to the scene, took the rooster into its facility, where employees made a makeshift coop out of a tote.
Delaney Gray, one of Motorsports Towing's employees, said the company has taken in other animals like cats, dogs and snakes, but never a chicken before Tuesday.
"We're a bunch of animal lovers here, but that's definitely a first for us," Gray said.
The owner's sister picked up the rooster Wednesday morning.
June 20 (UPI) -- An Oregon store manager went dumpster diving to find a winning $1,200 lottery ticket a customer lost.
Mary Peabody and her husband, Larry, discovered the ticket was missing after they pulled out an envelope where they thought it was when they went to Wilsonville to cash it, and it wasn't inside.
Larry Peabody had bought the winning ticket at the Lucky Spot store in Southeast Portland, Oregon, but after trying to redeem it there, realized the ticket price was too high to redeem there. Any prize over $600 has to be claimed at Wilsonville Payment Center, Salem Main Office or by mail.
The couple returned to the Lucky Spot, hoping the store somehow still had it.
When they were told the store did not have it, but employees would go through the garbage later that night to search for it, the couple was losing hope.
However, manager Deana Thompson went dumpster diving along with her boyfriend and employees and went through six large bags of garbage until the ticket was found intact.
"She didn't have to do anything for us, she didn't have to go through the garbage and look for this ticket and if she did find the ticket she could've kept it. She's an honest, lovely person," Mary said. "Like my husband said, it's like we won the lottery twice."
Peabody said they will use the $1,200 ticket to go on a vacation for her husband's birthday.
June 18 (UPI) -- Furniture chain Ikea posted an unusual job opening for a "happiness hunter" willing to temporarily live in Denmark and get paid in money and meatballs to study what makes a home happy.
The company said the winning candidate will live for two weeks at a temporary home in Copenhagen and will experience "home visits, guided tours, talks and dinners" in a bid to determine the ingredients for a happy home.
The person will document the experience on social media.
The winning candidate will be paid a salary that corresponds to the average Danish living standard and receive free meatball meals from Ikea.
Applications are being accepted online through July 1.
June 14 (UPI) -- A witness on a London road captured video of a mischievous fox that found its way into a store and chewed on the merchandise.
Rupert de Renzy-Martin captured video outside the Poundstretcher discount store in the Wood Green neighborhood showing the fox inside the shop, which had yet to open for the day.
The footage shows the fox chewing on boxes of merchandise in the store's display window.
"The shop was about to open so no doubt he got free very shortly after the video," de Renzy-Martin said.
(HUFFINGTON POST) Singer-songwriter Mariah Carey and famed scientist Marie Curie became unlikely Twitter trending bedfellows this week following a mix-up over cake.
Toronto-based novelist Harriet Alida Lye revealed on Twitter how her cousin in England, Siobhan Casey, had asked her colleagues at the HOPE for Chronic Conditions charity for a Carey-themed sweet treat to mark her special day.
Well, they misheard.
They reportedly baked a cake featuring the Nobel Prize-winning scientist known for her pioneering research on radioactivity instead of the world-famous singer of the holiday classic "All I Want For Christmas Is You."
Lye didn't immediately respond to HuffPost's request for further information.
But her tweets inevitably went viral and even caught the attention of Carey herself, who took the blunder with good humor:
(HUFFINGTON POST) In case you weren't aware, driving on the open road is not the time for looking up "Saved by the Bell" TV show clips on your phone.
A Vermont man learned that lesson the hard way Thursday afternoon when he sideswiped a police car while trying to find an episode of the venerable 1990s sitcom on the internet.
Police arrested 55-year-old Kevin Bacon ― who, it must be emphasized is NOT the actor ― after he hit a Thetford Police Department squad car, according to The Smoking Gun.
The officer was aiding a motorist on Interstate 91 when Bacon collided with the police cruiser, according to WCAX-TV.
Bacon didn't seem to notice what happened and continued to drive for a short distance. He then stopped the car before "fleeing the scene of the crash," the station reported.
Bacon was nabbed a mile from the crash scene.
According to a Vermont State Police report, Bacon was looking down at his phone at the time of the crash.
The object of his attention, the report said, was "Screech's Spaghetti Sauce," an episode from 1992 that, according to IMDB, centers on a particularly flavorful spaghetti sauce that Screech makes during a campus TV show.
The police report does not note why Bacon was interested enough in that episode that he allegedly had to research it from behind the wheel.
Bacon was charged with gross negligent operation of a vehicle and leaving the scene of a crash. He was also issued a traffic citation for texting while driving.
His next scheduled court date is July 31.