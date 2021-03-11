JOHNSTON, R.I. (AP) — Where’s the beef? Still very much on the mooove in Rhode Island.
More than a month after escaping while being unloaded at a slaughterhouse, a 1,600-pound (725-kilogram) steer is still roaming the streets of Johnston, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) west of Providence.
Police said Wednesday in a Facebook post that although they’ve been keeping loose track of the steer’s whereabouts, they can’t chase it, so their goal is to keep it contained to wooded areas where it can’t endanger drivers or itself.
Officers posted a blurry nighttime photo of the bovine showing it on a residential street near a “Support Our Police” yard sign, and said it appears to be healthy and well-fed.
“Though it appears in this picture that it backs the blue, the escaped Johnston cow is still on the lam,” police wrote. “Where now, brown cow? We have been actively tracking and monitoring the cow since its great escape. Help us bring this story to a good conclusion.”
On Feb. 4, after the animal first bolted when a wholesaler lost control of it outside Rhode Island Beef & Veal in Johnston, a startled Uber driver reported seeing it hoofing its way through an intersection as he was waiting for a traffic light to change.
It later was sighted in Providence, where local authorities contacted the Department of Environmental Management and animal control. Neither agency had the resources to capture and transport the animal, according to a police report.
Authorities are urging anyone who sees it to alert police and not attempt to corral it themselves.
“Stay clear of the steer,” they posted. “Please leave the capture to professionals."
March 11 (UPI) -- A mysterious flash drive loaded with old photos that turned up in a Detroit mailbox has been returned to its owner after a months-long search.
Chad Audi, founder and president of Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries, said the flash drive somehow ended up being delivered to the organization's mailbox last year, with no sign of the intended delivery address for the object.
The drive was loaded with old photos, and a person who recognized someone from a photo in a December broadcast on WJBK-TV posted about the pictures in a Facebook group for alumni of Alma High School in Alma, Mich.
The post led to the mystery being unraveled, as Alma graduate Scott Harrison revealed he was the one who loaded the photos onto the drive.
Harrison said he took the photos 40 years ago while he was a student at the school. He said his mother, who was a teacher at the school, found a cache of his old photos in a closet in February 2020 and he set about digitizing the pictures.
Harrison said the flash drive was supposed to have been delivered to the Midland, Mich., mailbox of his classmate Kathi, whose father, a popular biology teacher at Alma, was featured in several of the pictures.
Audi said he was happy to finally return the flash drive to Harrison.
"He was so excited, emotional, and very happy that he received his memories back," Audi told WJBK-TV.
Harrison said the photos have now finally gotten to Kathi to share with her father, who now lives in Indiana.
"They were really thrilled. It was kind of a nostalgic reunion," he said. "We all had a laugh about it. It was a nice story in the middle of all this chaos that is the pandemic."
March 11 (UPI) -- A British website that reviews garden sheds posted a job listing for an unusual $70-per-hour position: Minecraft gardening consultant.
WhatShed said the consultants employed by its Minecraft Gardening Service will lend their video gaming and garden design skills to Minecraft players seeking a little help landscaping in the virtual world of the game.
"Consultants will be able to lend their expertise for achieving gardening excellence while sticking to the player's Minecoin budget (in-game currency)," the company said.
The website said it is seeking candidates with a working knowledge of Minecraft and a "creative flair."
"While not essential, previous experience in landscape gardening is beneficial. A passion for gardening/the outdoors must also be demonstrated," the job posting states.
WhatShed said the consultants will work remotely and can set their own rates, up to $70 an hour.
Applications are being accepted at whatshed.co.uk/virtual-landscape-gardener-in-minecraft.
March 11 (UPI) -- A pair of alumni and a student from Virginia's University of Mary Washington are attempting to obtain a Guinness World Record for brewing the world's spiciest beer.
Ray Parrish, who obtained his degree in physics from the university in 1991, is now co-owner of the Maltese Brewing Company in Federicksburg, which produces Signal One 2.0 beer, a pineapple IPA infused with 500 Carolina Reaper chilies.
Parrish said he discovered Guinness World Records does not currently have a record for the world's spiciest beer, so he decided to originate the record by measuring Signal One 2.0's heat -- but he needed help.
The brewer reached out to Sarah Smith, a 2012 graduate who is now a visiting professor in UMW's Department of Chemistry and Physics. Smith brought junior biochemistry major Valerie Ebenki onto the team.
The trio said they are using the Scoville Heat index, a unit of measurement that calculates chili heat, and attempting to determine the brew's concentration of heat-inducing chemicals capsaicin and dihydrocapsaicin.
The researchers said their findings will be submitted to Guinness in mid-March and they expect to hear within a few months whether Signal One 2.0 is indeed the world's spiciest beer.
March 10 (UPI) -- A ski instructor at a Romanian resort captured video of a bear chasing him down a slope for several minutes before the animal fled into the woods.
The video, recorded at the Predeal ski resort, shows the bear following the skier down the slope for several minutes.
The bear eventually turned and ran back into the forest.
Officials said the person who filmed it was a ski instructor who was trying to draw the bear away from other skiers and back toward the woods.
The incident took place just weeks after riders on the chairlifts at the same resort captured video of a bear chasing a skier. The skier in that video was able to escape from the bear by dropping his backpack, which distracted the animal while he got away.
Romanian Environment Minister Tanczos Barna said officials are considering relocating the bear after the most recent incident, but he is concerned the animal still would pose a danger to people in another location. He said he is looking at solutions to cope with the country's high population of bears.
BERLIN (AP) — German police say they have solved a nine-year-old burglary after DNA found on a half-eaten piece of sausage matched that of a man detained in France over an unrelated crime.
Police in the western town of Schwelm said Thursday that the sausage belonged to the victim, and the suspect — a 30-year-old Albanian citizen — appeared to have helped himself to a bite during the March 2012 break-in.
It wasn't clear what type of sausage — known in Germany as wurst — the burglar had nibbled, though police said it was a hard variety.
Investigators were recently alerted that French police had taken a matching DNA sample from a man involved in a violent crime.
But Schwelm police said the suspect remains free and, in the wurst case, he may escape punishment. The statute of limitations on the burglary has expired, meaning he will likely not be extradited to Germany.
March 11 (UPI) -- The owners of a California animal sanctuary said the escape of 11 donkeys could have ended in tragedy if it hadn't been for the actions of some neighbors.
Carlen and Jim Eckford, owners of the Rancho Burro Donkey Sanctuary in Arroyo Grande, said they were approached by a cyclist Monday night after 11 of their 14 donkeys had escaped through a back gate.
The Eckfords said they soon located the herd and were surprised to find a number of neighbors on foot and in cars attempting to keep the donkeys clear of the main road.
"We don't know who all the people were and a lot of people came to help us. That was just amazing to us and we want to thank all of those people," Carlen Eckford told KSBY-TV.
The Eckfords said all of the donkeys made it back to the sanctuary safely, but one of the animals, named Tutti, was injured by a car. The donkey spent the night in an animal hospital, where her injuries were found to be minor, and is now recovering at the sanctuary.
The owners said they are installing padlocks on their gates to prevent future escapes.
March 10 (UPI) -- A Kentucky man who lost his class ring 29 years ago had the item returned to him by a man who found it at the side of a road years ago and found the owner through social media.
Rex Moorman of Breckinridge County said he found the Bullitt Central High School class of 1987 ring at the side of a road nearly three decades ago when his motorcycle broke down, and despite the name "Gordon Lee Smith" being engraved on the ring, he was unable to find the owner.
Moorman said he tried contacting the school in Louisville and searching for a Gordon Lee Smith in the phone book, but he was unable to find the ring's owner and eventually the ring ended up spending years in a drawer.
Moorman said he joined Facebook about a year ago and decided to renew his search for the ring's owner. He found the right Gordon Lee Smith and the men exchanged messages.
Smith said the ring was important to him because it was a gift from his father on the occasion of his becoming the first man in his family to graduate high school. He said he kept the loss of the ring a secret when he lost it while changing a tire on his car in 1992.
The men met in person recently at VFW Churchill Downs Post 2921 in Louisville, and Moorman returned the ring to Smith.
Smith offered Moorman a reward for returning the ring, but Moorman refused, saying the only reward he was interested in was Smith's friendship.
(CNN) — What's better than having your own luxury resort in the Bahamas? Owning your own private island in the Bahamas.
Little Ragged Island, also known as St Andrew's, is the largest private island currently for sale in the Caribbean paradise.
We're talking 730 acres of rolling forested hills and pristine white beaches, surrounded by warm blue ocean. It is, to be frank, a deep-pocketed developer's dream.
This isolated wonderland is connected to the rest of the world by a 10-minute boat ride to nearby Ragged Island, where a private airstrip awaits. But if you prefer to arrive by superyacht -- because that's just the kind of high-living baller you are -- there's also deep water access for large ships.
There are freshwater ponds, snorkeling and sailing opportunities, excellent flats for fishing, and you can also chill on the beach and watch flamingos.
Grouper, snapper, barracuda, tuna and kingfish swim the reefs, while the woods are rich in lignum vitae trees, known for their medicinal properties.
If you prefer to climb a hill and survey with satisfaction the full richness of your domain, the elevation rises from sea level to 40 feet (just over 12 meters).
As for development opportunities, there's enough space to build a boutique resort with 18-hole golf course, or if you're an evil criminal mastermind, you could create a really high-end Bond villain lair.
Little Ragged is on sale through Concierge Auctions, a US real estate company that auctions properties to the highest bidder and claims a client list that includes a few names you might just have heard of, such as Cher and Michael Jordan.
The company also handled the most expensive US home to ever hit the auction block, so if you're hoping to swing some kind of bargain on this, you'd best keep scrolling through Zillow.
To join in the bidding, you need to stump up a $100,000 deposit, but there's no reserve price. It's listed at $19.5 million, but there is no minimum bid or expected minimum bid.
"We have received a great amount of interest in the auction so far, which is expected for this is a one-of-a-kind opportunity," Laura Brady, co-founder and CEO of Concierge Auctions, tells CNN Travel. "We are confident that the Concierge Auctions platform will bring an unmatched reach to global buyers throughout the auction process."
Private virtual viewings are available online. Bidding opens March 26, 2021 and closes March 31.
If you miss out on this opportunity, the Blue Estate Group recently unveiled plans for the man-made Blue Estate Island close to the Bahamas, where property prices start at $19,800 and rise to over $1 billion.
A number of island brokers have reported a huge spike in demand for private islands in the wake of Covid-19, with one telling the New York Times in October that he'd had his busiest two months in over 20 years.
(CNN) The USS Connecticut, one of the most elite submarines in the US Navy, was infested with bedbugs, and some crew members chose to sleep in their cars.
A complaint was first filed in December after crew members reported bedbugs onboard while the submarine was moored at Naval Base Kitsap- Bremerton in Washington, but entomologists couldn't find the infestation until nearly a month later. Mattresses were replaced and all floors and linens received full chemical treatment to eradicate the bedbugs. Crew members have since safely returned to the submarine.
Chief Amanda Gray, deputy public affairs officer of the Navy Pacific Fleet's submarine force, told CNN that as soon as crew members brought the complaint of bedbugs to Navy leadership, a team of preventive medicine technicians was called from Naval Hospital Bremerton to search the submarine.
"They have to actually find a bedbug for them to actually do something to really treat it because you know, there are all kinds of things that can cause, you know, itching your skin. They have to confirm that that's really the issue (bedbugs) before they actually start tackling it," said Gray.
Once the bedbugs were identified, work began to chemically treat all infected surfaces on the submarine. However, while the treatment process was ongoing, some sailors' families told local media that crew members slept in cars until the Navy set up a temporary structure to house the displaced crew. Gray confirmed to CNN that temporary berthing was set up nearby for sailors while the submarine underwent chemical treatment.
No health issues were reported by sailors on board during the bedbug infestation, except for a "couple bites here and there," said Gray.
Daily inspections continue onboard the submarine to ensure the space stays bedbug-free, including proper laundering of all linens.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that bedbug infestations have recently been spreading rapidly in parts of the US. Cleanliness does not necessarily determine whether bedbugs will be found, as they usually reside around or near where people sleep. They hide during the day in places like mattress seams, box springs, bed frames, and headboards. A bite from a bedbug is not considered dangerous but can lead to an allergic reaction.