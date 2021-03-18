CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Our solar system’s first known interstellar visitor is neither a comet nor asteroid as first suspected and looks nothing like a cigar. A new study says the mystery object is likely a remnant of a Pluto-like world and shaped like a cookie.
Arizona State University astronomers reported this week that the strange 148-foot (45-meter) object that appears to be made of frozen nitrogen, just like the surface of Pluto and Neptune’s largest moon Triton.
The study’s authors, Alan Jackson and Steven Desch, think an impact knocked a chunk off an icy nitrogen-covered planet 500 million years ago and sent the piece tumbling out of its own star system, toward ours. The reddish remnant is believed to be a sliver of its original self, its outer layers evaporated by cosmic radiation and, more recently, the sun.
It’s named Oumuamua, Hawaiian for scout, in honor of the observatory in Hawaii that discovered it in 2017.
Visible only as a pinpoint of light millions of miles away at its closest approach, it was determined to have originated beyond our solar system because its speed and path suggested it wasn’t orbiting the sun or anything else.
The only other object confirmed to have strayed from another star system into our own is the comet 21/Borisov, discovered in 2019.
But what is Oumuamua? It didn’t fit into known categories — it looked like an asteroid but sped along like a comet. Unlike a comet, though, it didn’t have a visible tail. Speculation flipped back and forth between comet and asteroid — and it was even suggested it could be an alien artifact.
“Everybody is interested in aliens, and it was inevitable that this first object outside the solar system would make people think of aliens,” Desch said in a statement. “But it’s important in science not to jump to conclusions.”
Using its shininess, size and shape — and that it was propelled by escaping substances that didn’t produce a visible tail — Jackson and Desch devised computer models that helped them determine Oumuamua was most likely a chunk of nitrogen ice being gradually eroded, the way a bar of soap thins with use.
Their two papers were published Tuesday by the American Geophysical Union and also presented at the Lunar and Planetary Sciences Conference, typically held in Houston but virtual this year.
Not all scientists buy the new explanation. Harvard University’s Avi Loeb disputes the findings and stands by his premise that the object appears to be more artificial than natural — in other words, something from an alien civilization, perhaps a light sail. His newly published book “Extraterrestrial: The First Sign of Intelligent Life Beyond Earth,” addresses the subject.
Given that Oumuamua is unlike comets and asteroids — and something not seen before — “we cannot assume ‘business as usual,’ as many scientists argue,” Loeb wrote in an email Wednesday. “If we contemplate ‘something that we had not seen before,’ we must leave the artificial origin hypothesis on the table and collect more evidence on objects from the same class.”
When Oumuamua was at its closest approach to Earth, it appeared to have a width six times larger than its thickness. Those are the rough proportions of one wafer of an Oreo cookie, Desch noted.
It’s now long gone, beyond the orbit of Uranus, more than 2 billion miles (3.2 billion kilometers) away — and far too small to be seen, even by the Hubble Space Telescope. As a result, astronomers will need to rely on the original observations and, hopefully, continue to refine their analyses, Jackson said.
By the time the object starts leaving our solar system around 2040, the width-to-thickness ratio will have dropped to 10-to-1, according to Desch.
“So maybe Oumuamua was consistent with a cookie when we saw it, but will soon be literally as flat as a pancake,” Desch said in an email.
That’s the way the cosmic cookie — this one anyway — crumbles.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) Pizza toppings like pineapple can cause controversy, but most people can probably agree they don't want dirt on their pie.
A Detroit man's dinner was spoiled when the DoorDash driver who was delivering his pizza dropped it out of the box and onto his home's front porch. The whole incident was caught on video by his doorbell camera.
Rodney King Jr. told FOX 2 in Detroit that he and his wife had ordered the pizza one day when neither of them felt like cooking. They watched from their doorbell camera as the delivery driver arrived.
"When the guy was walking up to our porch, we saw that he was holding the pizza vertically, so from there I knew for a fact that the pizza was outside of the box," King told FOX 2. And then the pizza fell on the ground from the vertical box.
Still, King thought the driver might own up to what had happened. He was wrong.
"As soon as I saw the pizza hit the floor, my heart sank a little bit," he told FOX 2. "I was hungry, but I was really hoping he would do the right thing."
Rather than admitting the mistake, the delivery driver shoved the dirtied pizza back into the box and placed it back down on the porch as if nothing had happened.
"So afterward, he looked at the pizza, he went and he started to scoop it back into the box and make it look as pretty as he could, picked up all the crumbs and everything, and then walked off."
Instead of enjoying his hot meal, King had to file a complaint with DoorDash. He said the company refunded his money.
A DoorDash spokesperson told FOX 2 that the driver's behavior was "inappropriate and unacceptable" and that he had immediately been deactivated when they found out what had happened.
"We sincerely regret that this incident fell short of the experience we strive to provide every day," the spokesperson said.
As for King, he said the experience wouldn't stop him from using the delivery service the next time he decides to have a pizza night.
"It wasn't DoorDash's fault," he told FOX 2.
This isn't the only time a DoorDash driver has delivered less-than-expected service. In 2019, a Pennsylvania man said his DoorDash driver ate some of his food before dropping it off.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A man convicted of using a fake gun to try robbing a McDonald's restaurant where he once worked has been granted a new trial.
In a unanimous ruling, New Jersey's Supreme Court held that a trial judge unfairly prevented Thomas Outland from acting as his own attorney at his 2017 trial.
Outland was convicted of conspiracy and possession of an imitation firearm for an unlawful purpose after he and an accomplice were accused of trying to rob a McDonald's in Union County in 2015.
According to trial testimony cited in Tuesday's ruling, Outland and the accomplice entered the restaurant and demanded money. But the caper was foiled when an employee noticed that Outland's shotgun was a fake and called him out on it. When Outland took off his mask, a manager recognized him as a former employee.
Outland laughed, said it was a joke and tried to hug the manager before leaving, according to testimony.
When Outland indicated he wanted to act as his own lawyer, the trial judge questioned him on his knowledge of rules of evidence and other legal concepts.
In awarding a new trial, the Supreme Court ruled the judge's questions were "more like a bar exam than colloquy to determine whether defendant understood the consequences of acting as his own attorney at trial."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — An exceptionally rare 15th century porcelain bowl made in China that somehow turned up at a Connecticut yard sale and sold for just $35 was auctioned off Wednesday for nearly $722,000.
The small white bowl adorned with cobalt blue paintings of flowers and other designs — one of only seven such bowls known to exist in the world — was among a variety of Chinese works of art sold by Sotheby's as part of its Asia Week events. The names of the seller and buyer were not disclosed.
Sotheby's had estimated the value of the artifact at $300,000 to $500,000. Wednesday's auction included 15 bids, starting at $200,000 from someone online and ending at $580,000 from another person bidding by phone. The official purchase price, which included various fees, was $721,800.
An antiques enthusiast came across the Ming Dynasty-era piece and thought it could be something special when browsing a yard sale in the New Haven area last year, according to Sotheby's. The buyer later emailed information and photos to Sotheby's asking for an evaluation.
"Today's result for this exceptionally rare floral bowl, dating to the 15th century, epitomizes the incredible, once in a lifetime discovery stories that we dream about as specialists in the Chinese Art field," Angela McAteer, head of Sotheby's Chinese Works of Art Department, said in a statement.
Sotheby's confirmed it was from the 1400s when they were able to look at it in person — there are no scientific tests, only the trained eyes and hands of specialists. The bowl was very smooth to the touch, its glaze was silky and the color and designs are distinctive of the period.
The bowl dates back to the early 1400s during the reign of the Yongle Emperor, the third ruler of the Ming Dynasty, and was made for the Yongle court. The Yongle court was known to have ushered in a new style to the porcelain kilns in the city of Jingdezhen, and the bowl is a quintessential Yongle product, according to Sotheby's.
The bowl was made in the shape of a lotus bud or chicken heart. Inside, it is decorated with a medallion at the bottom and a quatrefoil motif surrounded by flowers. The outside includes four blossoms of lotus, peony, chrysanthemum and pomegranate flower. There are also intricate patterns at the top of both the outside and inside.
McAteer said only six other such bowls are known to exist, and most of them are in museums. No others are in the United States. There are two at the National Palace Museum in Taipei, Taiwan, two at museums in London and one in the National Museum of Iran in Tehran, according to Sotheby's.
How the bowl ended up at a Connecticut yard sale remains a mystery. McAteer said it's possible it was passed down through generations of the same family who did not know how unique it was.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 18 (UPI) -- The Taiwanese government is urging residents not to change their legal names to "salmon" to take advantage of a restaurant's free sushi promotion.
The Taiwan Ministry of the Interior said nearly 100 people have registered to change their names to "salmon" under the country's Name Act to take advantage of restaurant chain Sushiro's promotion, which promises free sushi for customers whose names include the Chinese characters used to spell the name of the fish.
The restaurant requires customers taking advantage of the promotion to provide official ID, inspiring some to change their names legally.
The ministry urged residents not to change their names for the promotion, pointing out that the Name Act only allows a person to change their name three times -- meaning some of those who change their names for the promotion could be stuck with the name for the rest of their lives.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CAPE CORAL, Fla. (AP) — A Florida couple came up with a great way to meet their new neighbors after moving into their home during the coronavirus pandemic. They offered free beer.
Amanda and Thomas Evans decided to move from Fort Myers to nearby Cape Coral just before the pandemic started last year.
"It was a different experience I think than most first time homebuyers," Amanda Evans told ABC7 television station.
They were not sure when they would get to meet their new neighbors.
"Luckily, we have a rescue dog that we walk around the block every day, so we met some people in passing," she said. "Typically, you would bring people cookies or pie or invite them over for dinner, but we weren't sure about how people were feeling," Amanda added.
Instead, they created a flyer:
"Hi, we're new to the neighborhood and would like to meet our lovely neighbors. We will be in our driveway with drinks, ready to meet any neighbors who would like to stop by. We can't wait to meet you."
Her husband wasn't sure anyone would show up. But once the "Free Beer" sign was placed outside, the neighbors started venturing over.
"It's always funny to see a sign on the table that says free beer, just to get people to stop and turn their head and drive by and say what did that sign just say. We had a few people do a double take, free beer is a pretty easy way to get people to show up," said Thomas Evans.
They say it's a great ice-breaker for anyone who is new to a neighborhood.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) Word nerds be warned – when filing briefs in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, don't type in the centuries-old Garamond font.
Court clerk Mark J. Langer told lawyers this week that the court will now officially "discourage use of Garamond," arguing that it's harder to read than popular alternatives.
"Briefs that use Garamond as the typeface can be more difficult to read and the use of this typeface is discouraged," he wrote in a notice released Tuesday.
Court rules require that typeface be at least 14-point and that it must include serifs, the little wings in some fonts. (Times New Roman is a serif font, for example, while Arial is not.)
But now under the new guidance aimed at making reading documents easier, the court clerk is encouraging briefs to be filed in Century and Times New Roman – and explicitly not Garamond.
"The court has determined that certain typefaces, such as Century and Times New Roman, are more legible than others, particularly Garamond, which appears smaller than the other two typefaces," Langer wrote.
The circuit also officially revised its handbook on internal practices to include the update.
The typeface was created in the 1500s by French engraver Claude Garamond – and versions of it have been widely used ever since, including in the widely accessible Harry Potter series. Book Riot, a pro-reading website, even ranked it "the best font for books" in late December.
And it is popular among lawyers.
"It's the only one I use," one attorney told Fox News. "It looks nicer than Times New Roman."
But the type most seen on computers dates back to the 1920s – and it is inferior to newer fonts designed with computer screens in mind, according to David Kadavy, an author and web designer.
"Amongst designers – especially print designers – Garamond is considered one of the best fonts in existence," he wrote in an undated blog post. "It's timeless, and very readable. But, because of the limitations of current display technologies, it's not a good font to use in web copy."
He argued that certain fonts, like Times New Roman and Arial, scale up and down on computer screens much more efficiently and clearly, while others can pixelate badly when zoomed in or out.
"Even great classics like Garamond can be a disaster on the web," he wrote. "So it's better to use a modern font that has been drawn with the screen in mind."
That could be an issue in electronically filed documents as well -- as courts continue to conduct business remotely amid the coronavirus pandemic.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 18 (UPI) -- Police in Michigan said a $1,500 reward is being offered for the "safe return" of one of the town's most popular residents: a Ronald McDonald statue.
The Woodhaven Police Department said the statue, which was seated on a bench behind the McDonald's in town, was taken at some point Friday night or early Saturday morning.
Police said the bench was damaged in the theft.
"Ronald has been a big part of the Woodhaven community for many years and the Granader family is offering a $1,500.00 reward for his safe return," police said.
Police are asking anyone with information on the clown statue's whereabouts to contact the department.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 18 (UPI) -- Police in Britain said officers were dispatched to help members of the public capture an escaped goat that was spotted chasing vehicles and joggers on a busy road.
The Derbyshire Constabulary's Safer Neighborhood Policing Team for Melbourne and surrounding areas said police were contacted around 11:35 a.m. Thursday about a loose goat chasing cars and joggers on Swarkestone Road, in Weston-on-Trent.
Members of the public helped the first officer on the scene grab the goat and hold it by the horns until a second officer arrived to help transport the animal.
Police said the officers were able to identify the goat's owner and the animal was safely returned to its enclosure.
"On a serious note if you do have any livestock or pet(s) it is YOUR RESPONSIBILITY as an owner make sure you keep them under control at all times and secured accordingly," police said in a Facebook post.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 17 (UPI) -- NASCAR officials plan to use trained dogs to detect COVID-19 among essential personnel for Sunday's Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
The procedure will be deployed on a trial basis as a potential first line of at-track defense designed to limit the spread of the coronavirus. NASCAR said teams were notified of the plan Tuesday.
"We think that these dogs and this capability is going to allow us to rapidly confirm that all of those people entering the essential footprint on Sunday -- that's race teams, that's NASCAR officials, that's the vendors that work inside the garage -- all those folks are COVID-free or not," said Tom Bryant, NASCAR managing director of racing operations.
"The ability to do that has kind of been the math problem that we have continuously tried to solve since March of last year."
NASCAR officials are working on the procedure with 360 K9 Group, which has training facilities in Anniston, Ala., and New Smyrna Beach, Fla.
Two teams of dogs will screen essential personnel, determining in less than 30 seconds whether an individual has been exposed to COVID-19. If the virus is detected, the dogs will alert their handlers.
After an alert, the individual in question will be isolated and subject to comprehensive secondary screening by the American Medical Response Safety Team's lead physicians, who will determine their status for Sunday's event in Atlanta.
The K9 unit won't be used to screen Cup Series drivers or the limited number of fans in attendance.
The NBA's Miami Heat started using COVID-sniffing dogs to screen guests and employees for home games in January.
"They are amazing," Bryant said of the trained dogs. "This gives us essentially an ability to test that essential population on race day and know right away that those folks who have cleared this enhanced screening process with a very high degree of confidence are COVID-free.
"We'll learn from what we do Sunday, and we'll figure the ways to best employ this capability moving forward to ensure that we're keeping the population as safe as we can, keeping the least amount of risk in the environment."
According to the 360 K9 Group, clinical studies have shown that dogs can locate the presence of COVID-19 in humans at an accuracy rate of 98%.