ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Atlantic City says it will redo a Black Lives Matter tribute on a street because the original painting of those words across the entire road confused motorists who didn’t know where to drive on it.
Instead, the words “Black Lives Matter” will be painted onto the repaved road in a manner that does not obscure lane divider markings, Mayor Marty Small said Thursday.
The City Council voted Wednesday night to spend $36,000 to repave the road, which police said had become so confusing to motorists that the city blocked it off at either end with barriers to prevent anyone from driving on it.
“It was an oversight on our part, and when we realized it, we fixed it,” Mayor Marty Small said. “The words ”Black Lives Matter” will still be on the street.”
The road needs to be repaved because the type of paint used in the display cannot be painted over, officials said.
Last September, the city held an event in which volunteers donated paint, materials and labor to write “Black Lives Matter” in huge capital letters stretching from curb to curb on a section of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in the city’s downtown.
But the giant yellow letters obscured the yellow dividing line of the four-lane roadway, as well as the broken white lines on either side marking travel lanes.
Acting Police Chief James Sarkos told the council Wednesday night that the mural violated state Department of Transportation regulations. He also said motorists had become confused while driving on it, to the point that police had to close the road to traffic to prevent accidents.
The road painting was a compromise that averted a potential confrontation between activists who wanted to paint the words “Black Lives Matter” on the famous Boardwalk, and city officials who would not allow it.
City Council member LaToya Dunston accused the city of wasting taxpayer dollars by painting the road without knowing the rules governing it.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — A Minneapolis man who was surfing the choppy waters of Lake Superior helped save a man who was struggling in the water while trying to rescue a dog.
Darby Voeks, 26, was about to jump off the pier at Park Point in Duluth on Wednesday to catch one last wave when a woman in a wheelchair rolled up and said she needed help because her 29-year-old aide had gone into the water to rescue her dog. Voeks, who was in a wetsuit, dropped his surfboard and jumped in.
Voeks said the waves were extreme and the man was exhausted. He pulled the man close to the pier ladder, but the man couldn't pull himself up, so Voeks grabbed a life ring on the side of the pier to pull him in.
Then Voeks went after the dog, the Star Tribune reported.
"The dog's instinct must have totally kicked in. It sat on my legs as I tried to pull myself up and as we got up the cement wall there was Coast Guard and fire department running around," he said. "It's completely surreal, it still feels surreal."
The rescued man was treated at the scene for possible hypothermia.
Duluth Police Lt. Robin Roeser said Voeks will be awarded the department's rare Police Partnership Award.
"You put yourself at risk to help somebody else," Roeser said. "I don't know how we didn't lose somebody or lose a dog."
Voeks, director of community outreach for Richfield Young Life and Hope Church near Minneapolis, said he was glad he decided to go after one more wave.
"I think COVID has shown people can be struggling right next to us," Voeks said. "I was out there having a great time and people were out there struggling for their life."
Duluth sits along the westernmost point of Lake Superior and is about 155 miles (249 kilometers) northeast Minneapolis.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 25 (UPI) -- Police in Ontario said an officer pulled over a motorcyclist whose license plate was clearly homemade -- and misspelled.
Sgt. Steve Koopman of the Kingston Police Service said patrol officers stopped a motorcycle when they noticed the vehicle's license plate didn't quite look official.
Koopman tweeted a photo of the hand-painted plate, which was marked for Ontario, but featured the slogan "Live Free or Die" from license plates issued by the U.S. state of New Hampshire. The slogan misspelled the word "free."
"We apparently have some burgeoning artists in #ygk," Koopman tweeted. "Patrol officers again snagged this beauty off of a motorcycle. Charged accordingly and given an 'A' for effort but an 'F' for spelling."
The license plate was confiscated just under two weeks after police in the same area stopped a vehicle with a similarly handmade license plate.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 24 (UPI) -- A South Carolina man turned what would have been a $100,000 lottery jackpot into $200,000 by buying two identical tickets for the same drawing.
The Summerville man told South Carolina Education Lottery officials he intentionally bought two tickets bearing the numbers 2-4-5-6-9 from the Beer and Tobacco Outlet in Summerville.
"If I'm going to play it once, more is better," the player explained.
The man's tickets matched the numbers in the March 17 drawing, earning him two $100,000 jackpots.
The Beer and Tobacco Outlet was awarded a $2,000 commission for selling the winning tickets.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 25 (UPI) -- An entrance to a Toronto subway station was closed temporarily Thursday morning when a beaver wandered into the building.
Commuter Will Abbott said he arrived at the Royal York subway station Thursday morning and spotted what he initially thought was a groundhog wandering the concourse near the Glenview entrance.
"I didn't see the tail at the beginning so I wasn't sure what is was, and then quickly when it turned to the side I saw the big flat tail, I recognized it from the nickel," Abbott told CityNews.
Abbott snapped photos of the beaver that were posted to Twitter by his wife, Jen.
The Toronto Transit Commission said the Glenview entrance was closed temporarily while authorities were summoned to the scene.
The TTC nicknamed the animal "Rascal," while Toronto Animal Services, which collected the beaver from the station, dubbed it "Nickel," in honor of the beaver's image on Canadian nickels.
"'Nickel' the Beaver was clearly afraid and stressed to find himself amongst so many people, but was healthy, with clear eyes and a slapping tail -- all signs of a healthy beaver," Toronto Animal Services tweeted.
The beaver was released into the Humber River.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 25 (UPI) -- Police in Wisconsin responded to a nursing home, where an officer who used to play football ended up tackling a deer to remove it from the building.
The Wausau Police Department said officers were dispatched to a nursing home after witnesses reported a deer was wandering the building after crashing through a window.
The department shared body camera footage of the officers chasing the deer through the building.
One of the officers, Aaron Karlen, a former college and Canadian professional football player, was able to tackle the deer so it could be transported outside.
"Seeing as how Officer Karlen led a previous life as an elite football athlete, we'll give the nod to UW-Stevens Point Football and the Alouettes de Montreal for helping him be ready to 'tackle' this call!" the department said.
The deer was not seriously injured and was released back into the wild.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) The naked Florida woman who rescuers pulled out of a storm drain Tuesday had been missing for three weeks, according to local reports.
Authorities said a passerby called 911 after hearing 43-year-old Lyndsey Kennedy calling for help from within an 8-foot pit at about 9 a.m. in Delray Beach.
Police and firefighters removed the cap, lowered a ladder and harness and pulled her to safety – while holding up a white sheet to protect the nude woman's privacy.
She was seen with dirt on her feet and scraped knees, and authorities said she was so weak she couldn't stand on her own. They took her to a nearby hospital.
"She was lucky," Delray Beach Fire Rescue spokesperson Dani Moschella told the Sun Sentinel Tuesday. "I don't know how much longer she would have been OK down there. The idea that somebody might be down there for any length of time is disturbing. It's dirty, dangerous, there's snakes, rats, garbage, dirt and leaves, anything that's on the street that washes into a sewer, and it smells terrible."
She had been missing since March 3, although authorities were not sure how much of that time she'd spent in the pit.
Her boyfriend reported her missing the same day, telling investigators he returned from work to find her purse and phone at his place – but not her, according to the West Palm-based WPEC.
She told investigators that she became trapped after exploring a tunnel she found while swimming in a canal near the boyfriend's home. After several turns in the tunnel system, she told police, she became lost.
Her mother reportedly told investigators her daughter had a history of mental illness.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 25 (UPI) -- A Georgia teenager eased his pandemic lockdown boredom by building a roller coaster in his family's back yard.
Ben Tolliday said the lack of activity amid the COVID-19 pandemic left him feeling bored, so he spent three weeks constructing a roller coaster from wooden beams, PVC pipe, cinder blocks and sandbags in the back yard of his family's Sandy Springs home.
Tolliday said he was confident in his work, but his first ride on the completed coaster was tense.
"I was absolutely terrified. But I guess because I built it, I knew how sturdy it was. So, I was pretty confident I'd be OK, but I was screaming my head off. It was crazy," Tolliday told WSB-TV.
Tolliday's mother, who took a ride on the coaster in a video the teen posted to TikTok, said she enjoyed the ride, but she'll be happy when it's gone.
"I'm looking forward to getting my yard back. I've got some plants trying to grow underneath. Yes, this is not going to be a permanent fixture in my yard, I can tell you that," Katherine Tolliday said.
The teenager, who will begin college in the fall, said he is now considering a career in the roller coaster business.
"That would be my dream job, to build stuff like this for people and then see their reaction when they go down it for the first time. Yeah, I had so much fun building it," he said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 25 (UPI) -- A Chicago family sitting on their front porch witnessed an unusual package theft when a squirrel grabbed the parcel and took it to the roof of a building.
Noemi Gutierrez said she was on her front porch with her family in Avondale when they spotted a squirrel approaching an Amazon package that had just been dropped off to a building across the street.
Gutierrez's mother recorded video as the squirrel grabbed the package and carried it to the roof of the building.
"We laughed and couldn't believe it," Gutierrez told Block Club Chicago.
She said the squirrel is suspected to be the same animal that stole her tortillas from her porch earlier in March.
"I just want to know how many packages are in the roof or between the crack," Gutierrez said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 24 (UPI) -- Doctors in North Carolina said they used four vials of antivenin to treat a man who was bitten by his unusual pet: a deadly green mamba snake.
The University of North Carolina Rex Healthcare in Raleigh contacted the Riverbanks Zoo in Columbia, S.C., after a man came in Sunday reporting that he was bitten by his pet green mamba, a venomous species native to Africa
Sean Foley, curator of herpetology at Riverbanks Zoo, said green mamba venom can be deadly.
"If you get bitten by a green mamba without antivenin, your chances of survival are very low," Foley told WRAL-TV. "It's a neurotoxic venom, so it's going to affect your breathing."
A cooler packed with 10 vials of antivenin was flown via helicopter to UNC Rex, where doctors used four vials to treat the man.
"We wanted to help get it there as quickly as possible to mitigate any symptoms," Foley said. "With some of these bites, there is a lot of pain involved, and you can have a lot of tissue destruction if you do not get these products to these people very quickly."
The man is expected to make a full recovery and is back at home with his snake, which is legal to be kept as a pet in North Carolina.
The Raleigh Police Department said its animal control unit is investigating the incident.
Foley said the incident highlights the dangers of keeping venomous pets.
"They are out there as pets. I don't know how common it is. It's not something I would ever want to have as a pet," he said. "They are not particularly aggressive, but they are really fast, and they can be difficult for an untrained person to work with. It's not something I would personally want to have at home, that's for sure."