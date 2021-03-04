March 4 (UPI) -- A Welsh utility company said workers excavating a trench for relocation of a pole on a customer's property made an unusual discovery -- a previously unknown medieval tunnel.
Western Power Distribution said members of the company's East Wales team were working in Tintern, in the Wye Valley, after a customer requested relocation of a pole on their property.
The workers were excavating a trench when they discovered what they initially believed to be a cave.
"I have been involved in other excavations where we have discovered old wells and cellars not shown on any plans, but nothing as exciting and impressive as this," WPD technician Allyn Gore said.
"Further investigation revealed it was a man-made tunnel around 4 feet in height," Gore said.
He said the tunnel runs under a sidewalk parallel to the Angiddy Brook, and appears to follow the brook's path.
Gore said the team manager called in a representative from Cawd, Wales' historic and cultural heritage service.
"He was very impressed with the sheer scale of the tunnel and quite fascinated to see it. In his opinion, it could possibly be linked to the iron work ruins previously discovered in the area," Gore said.
The Tintern Abbey iron works ruins, located nearby the site of the tunnel's discovery, date from the 1100s.
Gore said research into the area's history failed to unearth any mentions of the tunnel in ordinance survey maps dating back to the 1700s. He said it also does not appear in any public records.
WPD said work on the project was halted while Cawd archaeologists take over the investigation.
"For now, we have back-filled the trench and reinstated everything and we are planning an alternative route for the customer. It could take years before the investigations are concluded," Gore said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 4 (UPI) -- A Rhode Island man who lost his high school class ring at the beach just two days after receiving it was reunited with the item 47 years later.
Steven Allen, of Westerly, said he was at the beach with friends in Weekapaug in 1974 when he lost the Westerly High School class ring he had received just two days earlier.
"I don't know the exact day, but it was May and we were over on the Weekapaug Beach and my friends and I were getting a tan because graduation was in June," Allen told WJAR-TV.
"We were getting ready to leave, we shook the blanket and I said, 'Oh, my God, the ring!' Because I knew it was on the blanket. We looked for hours, and we couldn't find it."
Todd Holtman, of Woodbury, Conn., said he and his family were visiting Westerly Town Beach about two years ago when they made a surprising discovery.
"We were walking back, and my wife actually kicked something that was shiny. We picked it up and it was an old ring," Holtman said.
Holtman cleaned the ring and was able to make out the school's Bulldog mascot and the initials "SGA." He said he tried calling the school, but "nothing ever came of it."
The ring was left behind at his in-laws' home in Westerly, and two weeks ago Holtman and his family returned for a trip and he decided to renew his search for the ring's owner.
Holtman found a Westerly High School 1974 yearbook and identified Allen as the ring's likely owner. He called school officials, who were able to put him in touch with one of Allen's relatives.
Holtman hand-delivered the ring to Allen. The men theorized the ring must have ended up in the ocean and traveled from Weekapaug to Westerly.
"I was shocked," Allen said. "I was more shocked because of the shape that it was in after in the ocean. That the stone was in good condition. I was just shocked I got to see my high school ring 46 years later."
A Florida man was recently reunited with his own class ring after an even longer period of time -- 53 years. Doyle Smith said he lost his ring in 1966 while serving in the Army at Ford Island, Oahu, Hawaii.
The ring was found by a U.S. Navy service member stationed in Hawaii from 2000-2003. The veteran, Pat Appleton, enlisted a friend in 2020 to help him find the ring's owner, and after some online detective work the item ended up being mailed to Smith.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 4 (UPI) -- An Australian athlete broke a world record when he ran a marathon in 16 hours and 12 minutes -- while pulling a 1.6-ton truck.
Corey Phillpott, 23, of Glenbrook, pulled the 3,300-pound Ford Ranger truck for a distance of 26.2 miles through Jamison Park in Penrith, New South Wales, to take the new world record title for the World's Strongest Marathon.
Phillpott's time of 16 hours and 12 minutes was enough to beat the previous record of 17 hours, which was held by U.S. athlete Justin True.
"I've got no injuries, I feel great, I'll go for a run tomorrow," Phillpott told the Blue Mountains Gazette after the attempt.
Phillpott said the feat isn't eligible for a Guinness World Record.
"It won't get ratified by Guinness because they wanted us to pull a city car, half the size," he said.
Phillpott said he wanted to pull a truck because he was inspired by Ross Edgley, the British man who set the original World's Strongest Marathon title while pulling a truck in 2016. He finished with a time of 19 hours and 36 minutes.
Phillpot's feat served as a fundraiser for charity ChildSafe Australia.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 3 (UPI) -- A Kansas woman bought her first lottery ticket just four days after her 18th birthday and won a $25,000 jackpot.
Sloan Stanley, 18, told Kansas Lottery officials she was at the Country Harvest Apple Market in Meriden four days after her birthday and decided to buy her first lottery ticket, a $5 Cash Cow scratch-off game.
"I bought the Cash Cow ticket because I like cows and thought it was cute," Stanley said.
The ticket turned out to be a $25,000 winner.
"I was in shock that the first ticket I ever bought ended up winning $25,000," Stanley said.
Stanley said her father didn't believe her beginner's luck until he saw the ticket for himself.
"My family is all super excited and happy for me, and they still can't believe it," she said.
The winner said the money will come in handy this fall when she starts at Fort Hays State University.
"I'm excited to start college later this year and I hope this will help me graduate without debt," she said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 4 (UPI) -- A kangaroo nicknamed "Jack" after escaping from its handlers in a small Alabama town was recaptured two days later, police said.
The kangaroo was supposed to spend a few days at a farm in Winfield before continuing on to the home of a buyer in Tennessee, but the marsupial slipped loose from one of its handlers Monday and fled.
The Winfield Police Department posted a photo Wednesday showing the recaptured kangaroo in custody. The department said the animal was healthy and uninjured.
Braxton Basinger, a member of the exotic animal transport crew, said the group has experience with a variety of species, but only limited experience with kangaroos.
Local resident Tiffany Perry captured video of the kangaroo hopping loose Monday evening. She said she attempted to approach the animal, but it fled into the nearby woods.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Huffington Post) A doorbell camera captured the moment a new fridge became a return ― and it occurred before the appliance even reached the customer's door.
Watch what happened in the video above.
"This was an LG refrigerator and it was around $4,200," Chad Jones of Tallmadge, Ohio told the local ABC station. "Luckily, we kept our old fridge."
Jones told local Fox station WJW the workers tried to deliver it anyway, claiming it was damaged by the manufacturer ― not realizing the entire incident was caught on video, including some spontaneous dance moves.
"Although it was his fault because he didn't strap it down or wait for his co-worker, he was already having a bad day," Jones told WJW. "I just let it go."
The workers eventually took back the damaged fridge and Jones is awaiting a replacement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
TOKYO, Japan — It's been said that if you outlaw guns, only outlaws will have guns—but that's not true in Japan, which has some of the strictest laws on the books forbidding the possession of guns, and imposes even harsher penalties for using them. If you fire a gun at someone here, you're likely to spend more than 20 years in jail. The severe penalties even deter the yakuza, Japan's organized crime syndicates, from using firearms. In 2017, there were only three people killed by gunshots in the entire nation.
But human beings will always find ways to kill each other and, as it turns out, when you outlaw guns in Japan outlaws will resort to other deadly weapons—like crossbows.
Thwack.
Now, the Japanese government is considering banning most people from buying, selling, or owning these semi-automatic bow and arrows. After a series of horrific crimes using the weapons there are now pending revisions to Japan's laws which will limit their usage to sports and tranquilizing animals. The new revisions are expected to be passed in the current session of the parliament.
The new laws will be retroactive, so those outlaws out there who were planning malfeasance with their handy crossbows are going to have to turn them in to authorities, or get a permit, or face jail-time. If you were planning to take a shot at being a real-life (homicidal) Green Arrow—think twice. The penalties for using it as a weapon are likely to be severe. However, if you're using a crossbow for a legitimate purpose—like crossbow shooting—you'll be allowed to keep it, if you are granted a permit.
There have been several grisly murders over the last decade that provided the impetus to crack down on the handling of these potential weapons. According to Japan's National Police Agency, in the last 10 years there have been 32 cases of crossbows being used in crimes, with six people killed and 11 people injured.
Of these murders, the most horrific was a familicide that left three people dead and one person in critical condition.
Last summer, Hideaki Nozu, a troubled 23-year-old living in Takarazuka City in western Japan, reportedly purchased a crossbow and used it to shoot his entire family. According to reports in Sankei Newspaper and other Japanese media, he went on a murderous rampage on the morning of June 4, shooting his younger brother twice in the bathroom at point-blank range, his mother in the living room, and his 75-year-old grandmother in her bedroom.
Each shot was fired to the head and pierced the skull. Later that day, he summoned his aunt to the house. When she arrived and opened the door, he shot her in the neck at the entrance. She ran out of the house with the arrow still lodged in her neck and called for help. Having successfully removed one of the arrows, his younger brother was still breathing when police arrived, but died at a hospital seven hours later.
During a period of self-imposed isolation and possible mental illness, Nozu had reportedly blamed his family for all his troubles, including having to drop out of college because he was unable to pay for tuition. He was indicted on murder and attempted murder charges and reportedly told police that—with the objective of killing his entire family—he had practiced with the crossbow several times at home before putting his plan into action.
The crossbow killings unleashed a volley of copy-cat crimes. One incident, which occurred on July 26, prompted Hyogo Prefecture to make an ordinance restricting the sales and ownership of crossbows. It involved an unemployed housewife who shot her husband with a crossbow while he was sleeping. Luckily for the husband, the arrow only grazed his head, and he woke up before his wife could finish the job by attempting to slit his throat with a kitchen knife. The crossbow-bearer told police investigators that after losing her job and being trapped at home because of the pandemic she had become increasingly irritable. She had heard of the murders committed in June of that month and decided to purchase her own crossbow to use on her husband.
The following month there was another incident: a 28-year-old unemployed woman used a crossbow to shoot an elderly social worker, piercing his right arm. Fortunately, he lived, and the assailant was arrested for attempted murder.
Under the pending laws, crossbows—which are usually referred to as "bow guns" or "Western bow and arrows" in Japan, though they're officially called crossbows in parliament—will be strictly defined as a bow that uses a locking mechanism to hold down the string after it has been drawn, and can release an arrow with enough force to harm a living human being.
Nine months after the anti-crossbow bill becomes law, citizens who want to get their hands on the weapons will have to get permission from the local public safety commission and keep the bows locked away when not in use. Crossbow use will only be allowed at firing ranges and other special venues. Recently released ex-convicts, drug addicts, and those under the ge of 18 will not be allowed to own crossbows.
Illegal possession of a crossbow can be punished with a prison term of up to three years or a fine of up to 500,000 yen (about $5,000). Restrictions on the buying and selling of crossbows are being fine-tuned as the bill heads towards finalization, but crossbow dealers who do not do proper background checks or fail to confirm whether the buyer is licensed, will face up to six months in jail or a fine of up to $2,000.
If there was a National Crossbow Association in Japan, they would be fuming. The Daily Beast did ask the National Bowgun Shooting Association for comment on the pending law but as of press time they had not responded.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 3 (UPI) -- Employees at a Goodwill store in Texas said it took weeks of searching to find $5,000 cash that was mistakenly left in the pocket of a jacket that was donated to the store.
Goodwill Fort Worth officials said a man came into the thrift store chain's location in Hurst in early February to report that his wife had mistakenly donated an old jacket that had an envelope containing $5,000 cash in the pocket.
"We roughly get donated anywhere from 50 to 200 donations a day, so when the customer had come in, I explained to him that we had to go and sort through bag-per-bag," store manager Rhonda Davis said in a video posted to YouTube by Goodwill Fort Worth.
Davis said workers searched through donations for several days without success. She said the search was slowed when icy weather forced the location to close for multiple days.
The manager said employee Maqayla DeLaPena finally found the envelope three weeks after the search began.
The cash was returned to the customer and DeLaPena was rewarded with a bonus and the Goodwill Medal of Integrity.
"Thank you, Makayla, for your incredible integrity," Terry Willet, the Goodwill retail director of Fort Worth, said while bestowing DeLaPena with the medal. "And thank you for letting Goodwill stand out, as well as yourself."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Market Watch) If you love guacamole, E.L.F. Beauty Inc. ELF, -2.42% has the eye shadow for you.
Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. CMG, -4.29% and E.L.F. have teamed up for E.L.F. x Chipotle, a limited-edition collection that includes the Chipotle Eyeshadow palette, Make It Hot lip gloss, and the Extra Guac Face Sponge Set that comes in an avocado shape. The collection will be available March 10 on the E.L.F e-commerce site, on the Chipotle Goods site and on mobile shopping virtual platform NTWRK.
"There is nothing tastier or prettier than the combination of burritos and makeup," said Kory Marchisotto, chief Marketing Officer, E.L.F. Beauty, in a statement.
Chipotle has previously stepped out of its food specialty with things like hoodies and athleisure gear. And the fast-casual chain previously worked with E.L.F. on a spring 2020 collaboration. Tressie Lieberman, Chipotle's vice president of digital marketing and off-premise, says that kit sold out in less than four minutes.
Without an office, party or other events to go to during COVID-19, makeup has taken a hit. Now that vaccines are rolling out and there's talk of a recovery on the horizon, experts and makeup companies are preparing for people's social lives, and for business, to pick up.
"The good news for beauty is that spending on experiences will come back. Demand has not waned for experiences; we are just forced to forgo them for a period of time," wrote Larissa Jensen, beauty industry adviser for NPD Group, in a January 2021 report.
"While this is a threat to retail overall with a shift in spend, it could bring a much-needed boost to beauty as consumers look to our products again when they prep for a well-deserved night out."
Many other retailers seem to be preparing for those highly-anticipated nights out as well.
Kohl's Corp. KSS, -4.89% has partnered with Sephora for shops that will roll out later this year. Kohl's Chief Executive Michelle Gass calls the partnership "a game changer" for the department store retailer.
Target Corp. TGT, -2.10% has partnered with Ulta Beauty Inc. ULTA, -2.99%, which will bring new brands in the beauty category to that retailer.
And L'Oréal S.A. OR, +1.04%, during its last earnings call, expressed optimism about what's to come.
"We are confident that like in the Roaring 20s there will be a big beauty party once the pandemic is over. And as a leader, we will make sure to cater for it," said Nicolas Hieronimus, deputy chief executive officer for divisions at L'Oréal, on the company's earnings call, according to a FactSet transcript.
D.A. Davison analysts rate E.L.F. Beauty and Estee Lauder Inc. EL, -1.52% stocks at buy.
"L'Oreal is anticipating a boom in makeup in the post-pandemic period, when women's increased usage of lipstick and mascara will signal a new unconstrained world," analysts led by Linda Bolton Weiser wrote in a February note.
Estee Lauder announced recently that it is increasing its stake in Deciem, a skincare company.
Makeup may not bounce back in 2021 in quite the way that beauty companies would like. Data compiled by the consumer and retail group at business advisory firm Alvarez & Marsal shows that four in 10 U.S. women polled don't expect to go back to their pre-COVID makeup purchase levels. And 20% who stopped buying makeup due to the pandemic don't plan to start up again once the pandemic is over.
"While it is hard to truly grasp what the 'new normal' will look like for beauty in a post-pandemic world, brands must embrace that things will continue to change," the report said.
For E.L.F. and Chipotle, a brand mashup is a chance to reach Gen Z consumers in a variety of ways. Besides the products, there will also be the Eyes. Chips. Face. Bowl, a vegan entrée available on March 10 made with rice, pinto beans, guacamole and other items.
Trixie Mattel, singer, actor and "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars" winner, will feature the collaboration in a YouTube video. Trixie Mattel has nearly 1.3 million YouTube subscribers.
And E.L.F.'s Marchisotto and Chipotle's Lieberman will come together on March 8 on the social media platform Clubhouse for International Women's Day.
Chipotle stock has soared 74% over the past year. E.L.F. shares have gained nearly 48%. And the benchmark S&P 500 index SPX, -1.34% is up almost 20% for the period.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
EDMONTON -- Edmonton police discovered something unusual in a southeast school late Monday afternoon.
Police say just before 5 p.m. Monday officers responded to a report of an unknown person inside the ceiling of a school in the area of 28 Avenue and Lakewood Road.
When they arrived, officers found a woman inside the ceiling of the school.
With some assistance from Edmonton Fire Rescue Service and EMS, the woman was removed from the ceiling.
No injuries were reported.
Officers say the woman, who is in her 30s, had no connection to the school and was arrested and charged with obstruction and mischief obstruct lawful use of the property.
It's not known why the woman was in the ceiling, or how she managed to get in the ceiling.