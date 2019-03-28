BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — It didn’t take long for a New York City councilman’s claim that he’s the world’s tallest male politician to draw some challenges.
Robert Cornegy Jr., a 6-foot-10 (208 centimeter) councilman from Brooklyn, was certified by Guinness World Records in January and honored for the distinction this week at a City Hall ceremony.
But North Dakota’s insurance commissioner, Jon Godfread, quickly stepped forward to say he will contest the title. Godfread, who played basketball at the University of Northern Iowa and played professionally in Germany, says he’s 6-11¾ (212 centimeters).
Brad Sellers, a former Ohio State and Chicago Bulls star listed at 7 feet (213 centimeters), also says he has a claim. Sellers is the mayor of Warrensville Heights, Ohio.
Godfread says he didn’t know “being a tall politician was a thing.”
ELMIRA, N.Y. (AP) — It appears an upstate New York man was not hungry when police say he stole a Little Debbie delivery truck.
Police say 38-year-old Joseph Tocco of Elmira swiped the truck Monday from a loading dock. Police stopped it a short time later.
Police say Tocco told them he took the truck to visit relatives and friends. It did not appear any of the snacks were missing.
Tocco is charged with possession of stolen property.
He is being held in jail pending an arraignment.
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Police in Australia set off a panic when they locked down a Melbourne train station on Thursday after a street entertainer's instrument was mistaken for a rifle.
Commuters described panic at Melbourne's Flagstaff Station when police in body armor carrying assault rifles stopped a train during morning rush hour. Terrified passengers were in tears and phoned relatives to tell them they were loved.
Police said a passenger reported busker Will Austin behaving suspiciously on a train as he performed breathing exercises in preparation for playing his didgeridoo, a polished-wood indigenous wind instrument which he carried in a bag mistakenly described to police as a rifle case.
Austin said he was stopped by police after he got off the train at the station. He was concentrating on his smart phone at the time.
"Everyone was running and I probably looked pretty suspicious, I suppose, just waltzing around and slowly walking out of Flagstaff and I think that's where police stopped me," Austin told reporters.
"A few police officers approached me — they kind of chased after me to catch up because I was on my way, but one requested to look in my bag," he added.
Victoria state Police Chief Commissioner Graham Ashton said no firearm was found and the train was allowed to proceed.
Train passenger Sarsha Vadocz said she was unconcerned at first when the train stopped for five minutes at the station. Then someone yelled there was a gunman on the train and passengers dived to the floor.
"There were fully armed officers outside and they were screaming at everyone: 'Get back on the train. Don't get out,'" Vadocz told Ten Network television. "The woman next me, she was really upset. She was really in hysterics."
"It's funny to look back on now, but at the time it was pretty scary for everyone involved," she added.
(FOX) A Cardiff, Whales woman claims that she began to have an allergic reaction to water after she gave birth to her daughter.
A woman in the United Kingdom claims she has a rare allergy to water.
Cherelle Farrugia, of Cardiff, Wales, told Barcroft TV her "painful and very itchy" allergy — formally known as aquagenic urticaria — developed shortly after giving birth to her daughter, Willow, who is now 18 months old. She called the condition "mind-blowing."
When the 26-year-old comes into contact with water (during a bath or shower, for instance) her body reportedly breaks out in a rash.
"Physically, it's quite painful and it's very itchy. It's kind of like a prickly feeling and then it's a full-blown rash," she added, noting the allergy does not affect her when she drinks water.
She claims she had "no issues with water at all" prior to delivering her child and previously bathed multiple times a day.
Farrugia, who said the rash typically affects her shoulders, stomach, back, neck and sometimes her face, told the news station doctors at first had trouble identifying her condition, reportedly telling the woman to change her soap or bath towels.
"I was getting really upset and I was thinking nobody is going to take me seriously," she said.
Eventually, Farrugia said she saw an allergist who diagnosed her with aquagenic urticaria, which causes a person's skin to break out in hives after coming in contact with water, regardless of its temperature, according to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Service (HHS).
The condition is reportedly so rare that there have been less than 100 cases published in medical literature, according to a 2011 study.
Medical professionals don't yet know the exact cause of aquagenic urticaria, though Farrugia claims doctors have told her it may be correlated with changes in her hormones post-delivery.
Water doesn't only affect Farrugia when she bathes. The weather, too, can adversely impact her.
"The weather used to make me feel really anxious. I think for about two months even if it was just drizzling, I wouldn't leave the house. I had panic attacks because I was so overwhelmed," she said, adding she has been told swimming — an activity she enjoyed prior to giving birth — could "potentially be very dangerous" for her.
While Farrugia still uses the shower, she noted she keeps her time under the water brief.
"I usually shower in the morning because I've got it done so I can kind of have my breakfast then and distract myself while the reactions are happening," she added.
There are some treatment options available for those with the condition, such as antihistamines, creams and ultraviolet light therapy, among other options. But the methods have had "variable results," the U.S. HHS says.
A trio of space agencies are looking for people who can help further the future of spaceflight. But don't expect to leave earth's orbit if you get picked for this mission, because you won't even be leaving a bed.
NASA, along with the European Space Agency and the German Aerospace Center, have launched their first joint long-term bed-rest study to look at the effects of weightlessness on the human body in space.
Those selected to take part in the study will have to stay in bed for 60 days straight at the research facility in Cologne, Germany.
To best simulate the effects of space, participants will lie with their bed slightly inclined at a six degree angle. Everything will take place while lying down including meals, showering, medical tests and going to the bathroom.
And for the first time in a bed rest study, scientists will be testing the use of artificial gravity as a way to prevent the negative effects of weightlessness on the human body, according to a release from Germany's space agency. Each day, some of the test participants will be "rotated" while lying in a short-arm human centrifuge. But this isn't the type of thrill-ride centrifuge showcased in films about space flight, according to the study's website, the centrifuge will be moving "slowly."
Those who make it all the way through the study get paid 16,500 euros or $18,566.
The first phase of the study launched this week, but the group is still looking for participants for the fall.
Now the researchers are not just going to take anyone who is looking for some extra relaxation time.
First, interested applicants fill out a questionnaire, followed by an-person info event and several preliminary examinations to test mental and physical fitness.
In particular, the study is searching for healthy women between 24 and 55 years old and between 5 feet and 6.2 feet tall. The study would run from early September to early December and last a total of 89 days, including 15 days for orientation and 14 days of astronaut rehab once the bed rest is finished.
Those hoping to participate should also be able to speak German well. If you think you have the right stuff, you can apply on the study website.
March 28 (UPI) -- A woman in Bangladesh was found to have two functioning wombs when she gave birth to twins 26 days after giving birth to a single baby.
Dr. Sheila Poddar, a gynecologist at Ad-Din hospital in Dhaka, said doctors at another hospital did not notice anything unusual when Arifa Sultana gave birth to a healthy baby boy in late February.
Sultana was admitted to Ad-Din hospital with lower abdominal pain just under a month later and doctors discovered she was pregnant with twins that were conceived and grown in a separate uterus than her first baby.
"We were very shocked and surprised. I have never observed something like this before," Poddar told the BBC.
Poddar said the condition, known as uterus didelphys, is rare. She performed a C-section on Sultana and delivered healthy fraternal twins, a boy and a girl.
"All three children are safe and healthy," Poddar told CNN. "The mother is also fine."
Experts said the condition occurs in about one in every million women, and its especially rare for it to have not been noticed until the time of birth.
"It is not very common to have two uteruses. When the uterus develops, it comes from two tubes, and those tubes fuse together. For some women, the fusion does not occur, and the dividing wall does not dissolve," said Dr. S.N. Basu, head of obstetrics and gynecology at Max Healthcare hospital in New Delhi.
March 28 (UPI) -- A Los Angeles artist is building his border wall on the Mexican border -- but he's making it out of cheese to "Make American Grate Again."
Cosimo Cavallaro is using expired cotija, a hard cheese from Mexico, to build a wall on the U.S. side of the border in Tecate, Calif.
Cavallaro said the wall is intentionally absurd.
"To spend all this money to keep dividing the countries, I think is a waste," he told the Los Angeles Times. "You see the waste in my wall, but you can't see the waste in President Trump's $10 billion wall, which in time will be removed?"
The artist said his wall isn't meant to be political, just a statement against using walls to divide people.
"It sounds cheesy," he said, "but just love one another."
Cavallaro is raising money in the hopes of making his wall about 1,000 feet long.
March 28 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin university is preparing to stage a musical performance in a unique venue -- underwater.
Lawrence University announced Breathe: A Multi-disciplinary Water Opera will be performed in and around the water at the pool in the school's wellness center in Appleton.
The unusual performance will feature dancers, percussionists, singers, trumpets, a flute, a cello, a keyboardist and a bass player.
"When we normally consider the arts, we put it on a stage, and we sit, and there it is, But here the audience is going to interact in a much different way," composer and musical director Loren Kiyoshi Dempster told WFRV-TV.
Dempster said he was initially skeptical when he was approached about the project by creator and choreographer Gabriel Forestieri, but some experiments had surprising results.
"Eventually I just tried dunking a very, very cheap cello -- for those who are instrumentalists, it's not a very nice one -- but I tried it, and it actually worked. It's been kind of one of the great surprises of my life that you could play cello underwater," he told WLUK-TV.
The show is scheduled for performances at 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
March 28 (UPI) -- The owner of a restaurant in a historic Chicago building said he discovered an underground vault that could potentially contain a mobster's missing money.
Grant DePorter said he was clearing out some unused space in the corner of the basement at Harry Caray's restaurant when he discovered what appeared to be a doorway in the brick wall that was closed up with newer bricks.
"I went to the Chicago History Museum and they got the plans. This was the vault for the building," DePorter told WLS-TV.
DePorter said the building once belonged to mobster Frank "The Enforcer" Nitti and his wife, Annette. Nitti, who took over for Al Capone when the infamous mob boss went to prison, died with several million dollars unaccounted for.
DePorter said he is hoping to find a means of exploring what's behind the wall without tearing it down. He said he is looking into the possibility of using an ultrasound machine before deciding whether to break through the wall.
(FOX) Holy smokes, that's a lot of diaper duty.
A firehouse in Houston has its hands full over the next few months with 20 of its firefighters getting ready to or already welcoming new babies. The babies, six of which have already made their debut, are all expected to arrive by September.
"We joke sometimes when they're like, 'Oh it's something in the water,'" Stephani Stan, who welcomed her first child with her firefighter husband in December, told Fox 26. "It's not in the water. It's definitely in the tequila."
The 20 dads and dads-to-be make up 20 percent of Montgomery Fire Department's 100-member staff, with the couples telling Fox 26 that it was a domino effect of sorts when it came to pregnancy announcements.
"One person announced it, then the next person was just like 'Oh, us too!" Erin Sharpe, who is due in May, told Fox 26.
While the men plan to pitch in and help cover each other's shifts, the wives said it's nice to have so many friends experiencing pregnancy at the same time. For one couple, their pregnancy is the miracle they've been waiting for.
"We're due July 21 and we've actually been trying for four years," Andrea Kent, wife of firefighter Riley Kent, told Fox 26. "I'm a cancer survivor so this is sort of a miracle baby for us."
Photos of multiple baby bumps in the workplace have gone viral recently, with nine nurses on Maine Medical Center's labor and delivery unit being the most recently featured in the news. Those nurses are expecting their babies to be born between April and July.
"It's really nice coming to work and seeing people who are just as pregnant and watching their bellies pop and just talking about these experiences that we are going through together," nurse Amanda Spear told WMTV.