FAIR HAVEN, Vt. (AP) — A 3-year-old Nubian goat named Lincoln is poised to become the first honorary pet mayor of the small Vermont town of Fair Haven.
The nanny goat was chosen this week by townspeople for the one-year post at the community’s Town Meeting Day. Lincoln takes office Tuesday.
The ballot of 16 pets was open to all town residents. Most of the other candidates were dogs and cats; a gerbil named Crystal also was a candidate.
Lincoln, with 13 votes, beat out a dog named Sammie that received 10 votes. The other candidates combined for 30 votes.
During its time as mayor, Lincoln will be expected to attend local events, such as marching in the Memorial Day parade wearing a custom-made sash.
Fair Haven, a town of about 2,500 along the border with New York just west of Rutland, does not have a human mayor.
Town Manager Joseph Gunter said he heard about a small town in northern Michigan trying something similar and he thought it would be a good way to raise money for a local playground. It only raised about $100 through a $5 entry fee, but it provided other benefits.
“It was a great way to introduce the elementary school kids to local government,” he said.
The balloting for pet mayor was held alongside the regular Town Meeting Day vote, but any town resident could vote.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BERLIN (AP) — German police say officers called to investigate a murder arrived to find that the woman who had reported it just wanted someone to remove a car blocking her garage.
The woman, who wasn't named, rang emergency dispatchers early Thursday and claimed that her husband had been killed, sending police and first responders rushing to the scene in the Bavarian town of Berchtesgaden.
German news agency dpa quoted a spokesman for southern Upper Bavaria police, Stefan Sonntag, saying: "The woman thought, if she calls in a murder the police will get there faster."
The woman, who was visibly drunk, attempted to get into her car before officers took away her keys.
She can expect a hefty bill and a criminal investigation for misusing the emergency number.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — An unemployed New Jersey man who won last Friday's $273 million Mega Millions jackpot said he wants to reward the mystery person who returned the tickets to a store where he'd left them a day earlier.
Mike Weirsky said at a news conference with lottery officials Thursday that he bought the tickets last Thursday at a Quick Check store in Phillipsburg, near the Pennsylvania border, and forgot them there because he was more focused on his cellphone.
Someone found them and gave them to the store to hold. When Weirsky returned on Friday, he verified the tickets were his and store employees returned them.
Lottery officials said Thursday that if the person who found the tickets had held onto them and signed them, they could have claimed the jackpot.
"I'm looking for the guy that handed them in, I want to thank him," Weirsky said. "I'm going to give him something, but I'm going to keep that private."
The 54-year-old says he got divorced last fall and had been a stay-at-home husband for years while his wife worked. He said he'd been looking for work for about a year and hadn't gotten any calls for interviews — until Wednesday, by which time work had ceased to be a priority.
"I had to deny it before I even went," he said.
Weirsky says he's going to "sit back and enjoy" the money. He said the first thing he's going to do is buy a new pickup truck, then buy his mother a new car and pay to remodel her home.
"After that I'm basically locked in to what my lawyer and other people I have working for me tell me I can do," he said.
Weirsky, who has been playing the lottery for years, said he checked the tickets at home on Sunday and saw he'd matched the numbers, but couldn't quite believe his eyes. He went back to the store during Sunday night's snowstorm and got the news.
"I couldn't believe I was the winner of more than $2 after playing after all these years," he said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SADDLE RIVER, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey town is putting some bite in an ordinance that could result in hefty fines and even jail time for owners of barking dogs.
The Saddle River council is amending a one-sentence noise rule by placing time restrictions that would prohibit dogs from barking, howling or yelping for more than 20 minutes between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. or for more than 15 minutes between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m.
Violators would face a fine of up to $1,000, up to 90 days or up to 90 days of community service.
Saddle River Borough Administrator Jerry Giaimis says there was one incident in particular that prompted the change. He says he couldn't elaborate on what the incident was.
A vote is scheduled for March 18.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SHELBY, N.C. (AP) — A detainee briefly escaped after a court hearing and ran through a North Carolina town, but his orange jumpsuit gave him away.
The Shelby Star reports that Joseph Lee Short had just appeared in court Wednesday and was waiting with others to be taken back to jail when he removed a leg restraint and ran out of a parking garage.
Sheriff's Office Maj. Durwin Briscoe says Short ran through several parking lots as deputies tracked him down after about five minutes. Briscoe says the "orange jumpsuit helped him stand out."
He has been in jail since May after being charged with robbing a Kings Mountain bank.
Officials at the sheriff's office didn't immediately respond to an email asking if Short has a lawyer who can speak on his behalf.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky zoo has closed while engineers study a newly discovered sinkhole nearly as large as a football field.
Louisville Zoo spokeswoman Kyle Shepherd told news outlets the sinkhole was found Wednesday in an undeveloped area away from any zoo animals. She said no people or animals were reported injured and no buildings damaged.
Louisville Metro Emergency Services Director Jody Meiman says officials estimate the sinkhole is about 50 yards by 85 yards (45 meters by 75 meters) and about 50 feet (15 meters) deep in spots.
The nearby Louisville Mega Cavern also said Wednesday it is temporarily closed because of a 3.4 earthquake reported Tuesday in neighboring Tennessee.
Officials said they haven't determined whether the earthquake caused the sinkhole. Meiman says causes could include rain or "natural occurrences" underground.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
GENEVA (AP) — The most expensive new car ever sold is a one-off Bugatti luxury sports car that has gone for 16.7 million euros ($18.9 million).
"La Voiture Noire" — French for "The Black Car" — is a low-slung sports car with a huge 16-cylinder engine and Bugatti's trademark front grille.
The manufacturer unveiled it at the Geneva auto show this week, and said Thursday that it had been sold at what it and industry experts said was a record price for a new car.
The identity of the buyer was not revealed, though the buzz surrounding the move will have burnished Bugatti's image as a maker of luxury trophy cars.
Stephan Winkelmann, the president of Volkswagen-owned Bugatti, said: "The true form of luxury is individuality."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) A lifelike tiger statue discarded in an alleyway behind a Virginia shopping center prompted a concerned police officer to do a double take.
At first glance, the big cat looked real — standing next to garbage bins with its tail up and fangs showing. But once the officer from the Prince William County Police Department shined his car lights on the mystery figure, he realized it was simply a plastic replica.
The cop was quick to snap a picture of the life-size tiger mannequin to spread a warning to local business owners.
"Note to business owners, when disposing of realistic, life-size animal statues, please do so with caution. While on proactive patrol in a county shopping center, one of our officers experienced a moment of...uh...shock before realizing this little guy was harmless," the police department joked online Tuesday, sharing two photos of the fake animal.
Nearly 4,000 people liked the pictures on the Prince William County Police Department's Facebook page as of Wednesday morning. And dozens of locals couldn't help but comment on the hilarious mixup.
"It probably wouldn't hurt to put it in some places cause it might stop some fool from committing a crime. Just a thought," one Facebook user suggested.
"Now, that's funny!" another commented.
"Boy could you have some fun with that statue. Oh the possibilities!" a woman exclaimed.
Next time, the police department suggests disposing of any realistic mannequins inside a bin or bag rather than putting them out on the street.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) A Russian cargo ship crashed into a bi-level bridge on the coast of South Korea while its captain was drunk, authorities said Thursday.
No injuries were caused during the bizarre crash, but sections of the Gwangan Bridge in Busan were closed for precautionary purposes. It's not illegal to consume alcohol while aboard a ship, but it is illegal to sail a ship while intoxicated.
Although it is unclear if the captain was at the helm of the Seagrand vessel during the time of the crash, the ship was going the opposite direction of its planned course, and the captain had a blood alcohol level above the legal limit, according to South Korean news outlet Yonhap.
The Seagrand also reportedly hit a cruise ship moored at a nearby port an hour before the crash.
The Korean Coast Guard said the nearly 6,000-ton cargo ship caused about a 15-foot hole in the lower portion of the Gwangan Bridge.
The captain apparently ignored radio signals from coast guards to change course, because he does not speak English well.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A Chelsea resident is suing a local sex shop after she claims her home became uninhabitable due to a sewage leak caused by a build-up of condoms, diapers and rubber gloves.
Susan Haar filed a lawsuit Tuesday against Sexy Boutique, which is located at 155 8th Ave. She is seeking $2 million in damages after she says the repeated flooding wrecked the furnished basement of her townhouse.
According to the suit, sewage has occasionally risen above the baseboards, soaking into the walls up to a height of 6 feet. The walls, flooring and cabinetry are saturated in waste, which has resulted in an irreparable — and stinky — situation.
Florida police officer suspended after allowing shoplifting suspects to perform sex acts in the back seat of his patrol car before taking them to jail. WPTV's Meghan McRoberts reports.(Published Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019)
Haar, a playwright, purchased the townhouse at 304 W. 18th St. in 2010 at a foreclosure auction. She says has been struggling with intermittent flooding since last November, 10 days after she put her home on the market. Multiple times Haar has been forced to leave her home because of this, the suit says.
A camera probe conducted on Dec. 11, 2018 confirmed that the reason for the backup originated in the sex shop, according to the lawsuit.
The lawsuit claims that despite reaching out, Sexy Boutique has not responded to her complaints.
Both Haar and her attorney at Newman Ferrara refused to comment on the case. However, a public record released Tuesday shows that the firm was able to secure a temporary restraining order that restricts the defendants from engaging in any activity in or around 155 8th St. that would continue to cause or continue to facilitate the sewage backups. This means that they are not allowed to use the bathroom inside Sexy Boutique.
Sexy Boutique did not immediately respond to a request for comment.