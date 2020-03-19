New York (AP) — A tiny fossil skull nicknamed “Wonderchicken” is giving scientists a rare glimpse at early ancestors of today’s birds. It may be the oldest known fossil from this group.
With a face like those of today’s chicken-like birds and a back portion like that of living duck-like birds, Wonderchicken is ” down near the bottom of the modern-bird family tree,” said Daniel Field of Cambridge University.
He and others announced the find in a report released Wednesday by the journal Nature. They named the creature Asteriornis maastrichtensis, but let’s stick with Wonderchicken.
Found in Belgium, it is some 66.7 to 66.8 million years old. A previously reported Antarctic fossil find is about as old, but its precise age and place on the evolutionary tree are not clear. Field said the Belgian skull is slightly older.
It appeared as a block of broken rocks with some broken leg bones sticking out. After it was donated to a museum, Field tried CT scanning to get a better look at those bones. To his astonishment, the scanning revealed a well preserved skull inside the rock “staring out of the computer screen right at us.”
The leg bones let researchers estimate the creature was the size of a very small duck, weighing only about 14 ounces (395 grams). Its legs were long and slender, and it was evidently a shore bird and it could probably fly, Field said.
Wonderchicken lived just before the asteroid impact that’s blamed for killing off many species, most notably the giant dinosaurs. That suggests the evolution of the family tree for modern-day-birds was in a very early stage when the asteroid struck, Field said.
Close relatives of Wonderchicken survived the cataclysm, and the fossil itself shows some traits that have been proposed as beneficial for making it through, Field said. It was small, and its legs suggest it did not live in trees, an important factor since forests were thought to have been devastated by wildfires.
“It also probably paid to not be picky about what you are eating,” since there wasn’t much on the menu in the aftermath of the asteroid strike, Field said. Wonderchicken’s beak shows no signs of a specialized diet, he said.
Scientists unconnected to the research were enthusiastic.
Kevin Padian, a paleontologist at the University of California, Berkeley, said the fossil provides the best evidence yet of when and how the earliest ancestors of today’s birds evolved.
Genetic studies have suggested that those ancestors appeared tens of millions of years earlier than Wonderchicken, he said. But at this point the fossil record shows no support for that, and there’s no known fossil that is clearly from this lineage that predates Wonderchicken, he said.
Julia Clarke, a fossil-bird expert at the University of Texas at Austin, said the fossil “has a lot of information that can start to add to our picture of the earliest steps” in the proliferation of living birds species.
Fossils are snapshots, she said, and “right now our photo album has almost nothing in it” from this time period that relates to modern-day birds. “Any new picture is of key importance.”
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BEAUFORT, N.C. (AP) — A pregnant cow who swam 4 miles (6.4 kilometers) to shore after being swept away by Hurricane Dorian in September has given birth to a "miracle" calf.
A photo of the "sea calf" was posted Monday on Facebook by Ranch Solutions, a group hired to return the pregnant cow back home to North Carolina's Cedar Island, 350 miles (560 kilometers) east of Charlotte. The cow, Dori, was one of three swept away by Dorian that were found in the state's Outer Banks, The Charlotte Observer reported.
The calf has one brown and one blue eye, Ranch Solutions said. Having differently colored eyes is a rare condition shared by various animals, including some wild horses.
Getting close to the mother and calf for a photo has been difficult, because they run at the sight of humans, Cedar Island resident Woody Hancock told McClatchy News group. "The wild cattle that lived on Cedar Island were not used to seeing humans or having them approach them," the state's National Park Service said.
When Hurricane Dorian generated an 8-foot (2-meter) "mini tsunami," it washed the calf's mother and dozens of other animals away, including 28 wild horses that died.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A pair of twin polar bear cubs have made their public debut at a Dutch zoo -- but without the public because of coronavirus restrictions.
There was no sign of social distancing between the three-and-a-half-month-old cubs and their mother as they cautiously ventured out of the maternity den at the Ouwehands Zoo on Wednesday morning.
The twins stuck close to their mother, called Freedom, as they explored their outdoor enclosure for the first time since they were born on Nov. 27.
In video released by the zoo, Freedom kept a close eye on her cubs and gently licked the head of one as it suckled.
The cubs are the product of a European breeding program intended to help preserve the endangered species.
The gender of the cubs is not yet known. Once that is established, likely after they take their first swim, the zoo has two male names -- Yuku and Atlas -- and two female names -- Yura and Nova -- ready.
The Ouwehands Zoo in the central town of Rhenen has been forced to close its doors by a government ban, in force until at least April 6, on gatherings of more than 100 people.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 19 (UPI) -- A Florida man who dropped his wedding ring when he waded out into a river while fishing was reunited with the precious item thanks to a metal detecting YouTuber.
Robert McCarthy of Pasco County said he was fishing about 86 steps off shore in the Anclote River when he hooked something large.
"I wandered out there and I kept wandering and wandering and wandering and I caught this huge fish and I was super excited about it. I took it off the hook and let it go and let my ring go at the same time," he told WFTS-TV.
McCarthy's wife of one year, Kelly, put out a plea for help on social media, and it came to the attention of a local YouTuber known as She Detector.
She Detector posted a video showing how she was able to find McCarthy's ring with her metal detector after he showed her to the spot where he was fishing.
"He was in shock, I was in shock," Kelly McCarthy said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 19 (UPI) -- A Minnesota restaurant is offering an unusual promotion for customers amid the coronavirus pandemic - a free roll of toilet paper with take-out orders over $25.
The Cambridge Bar and Grill in Cambridge announced all orders totaling over $25 now come with a free roll of toilet paper, a product some consumers are having difficulty finding due to shortages from customers stocking up for quarantine.
"When the customers get their order, you hear a genuine laugh and that's the best thing right now," restaurant owner Sean Okerlund told KMSP-TV.
Okerlund said he wants to bring a smile to customers' faces as a break from the anxieties of the COVID-19 outbreak.
"I wanted to do something nice, I'm not making fun of it, I just hope it puts a smile on people's faces," said Okerlund.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(CNN)NASA may have a multi-billion dollar budget and some of the most advanced technology in the world, but when the Mars InSight lander got into a spot of bother, scientists came up with a charmingly rudimentary fix for its space technology: Hit it with a shovel.
The trouble started when a heat probe, known as the "mole," did not manage to dig into the red planet as planned last year.
This was due to a lack of friction, which the probe needs in order to burrow into the soil, according to a NASA statement.
After several months, the NASA InSight Twitter account outlined its strategy as "giving it a push with my robotic arm."
And the team has now announced that progress is being made.
"A bit of good news from #Mars: our new approach of using the robotic arm to push the mole appears to be working!" it said on twitter.
Now the team hopes the mole can get on with measuring heat under the surface of the planet, providing information that will help scientists work out how Mars, and all rocky planets, were formed.
InSight, or Interior Exploration using Seismic Investigations, Geodesy and Heat Transport, is a two-year mission to explore a part of Mars that we know the least about: Its deep interior.
The suite of geophysical instruments on InSight sounds like a doctor's bag, giving Mars its first "checkup" since the planet formed. Together, those instruments take measurements of Mars' vital signs, like its pulse, temperature and reflexes — which translate to internal activity like seismology and the planet's wobble as the sun and its moons tug on Mars.
Since landing on Mars in November 2018, the InSight mission has been taking selfies, providing daily Martian weather reports and hearing strange sounds.
It has also recorded evidence of seismic activity, including 174 seismic events across Mars -- and 20 events with a magnitude of three or four.
Evidence of seismic activity on Mars that surprised the NASA team was part of a suite of six studies, published in February.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Air travelers cannot receive cash compensation if their flight is delayed by a passenger biting others and assaulting crew members, an adviser at the Court of Justice of the European Union said on Thursday.
Such incidents were "extraordinary circumstances," Advocate General Priit Pikamae wrote in a non-binding opinion, a form of guidance that is normally followed by the court.
A traveler flying from Brazil to Norway via Portugal in Aug. 2017 with Portuguese airline TAP sought 600 euros compensation in accordance with EU law, after his flight departed late from the Brazilian city of Fortaleza.
The plane had to be diverted to disembark a passenger biting and assaulting crew members before it could land back in Brazil, delaying the following outgoing flight.
"A passenger biting other passengers and attacking the cabin crew trying to calm him down, resulting in the deviation of a Lisbon-Fortaleza flight to the nearest airport in order to disembark this passenger and his baggage, leading to a flight delay, falls under the concept of extraordinary circumstances," Pikamae said.
TAP argued that the delay at arrival in Lisbon, resulting in the passenger missing his connecting flight to Oslo, was due to the fact that the airline used the same plane that was diverted on its way to Brazil to disembark the violent passenger and it was not possible to send another plane on time.
The court itself will likely rule in two to four months on the matter. It typically follows the opinions of its advocate generals.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 19 (UPI) -- The California Science Center took advantage of being closed to the public due to coronavirus concerns by taking its rats for a tour of the facility.
The science center, located in the Exposition Park area of Los Angeles, posted photos to Facebook showing rats in exercise balls and being held by employees while taking a tour of the Kelp Forest exhibit in the museum.
"Since our doors are temporarily closed to the public, we let our rats explore the California Science Center (under staff supervision of course)," the post said. "They had a wonderful time checking out the Kelp Forest."
The move comes after Chicago's Shedd Aquarium shared video of penguins touring the building and visiting other exhibits during the unexpected temporary closing.
Museums and other public places across the country are currently closed to the public in a bid to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(New York Post) Tourists may have cleared the streets of Italy amid the coronavirus lockdown — but dolphins and other wildlife are now emerging in the country's much-clearer-looking waterways.
Italy's tourism industry took a hit as the number of COVID-19 cases in the country spiked in recent weeks. But those who remain in the city have posted heartwarming photos of dolphins, swans and ducks making their appearances in canals and ports.
"Venice hasn't seen clear canal water in a very long time," Francesco Delrio wrote. "Dolphins showing up too. Nature just hit the reset button on us."
Dolphins are a rare sight in the Venetian Lagoon, but multiple people have reported seeing them around the country, according to W Magazine.
They are most often seen in the Sardinian city of Cagliari.
The transparent water seems to be a natural consequence of less boat traffic, which usually kicks sediment to the surface, Pierpaolo Campostrini, the managing director for Consortium for Managing Research Activities in the Venice Lagoon, said in an email to ABC News.
"The low turbidity of the water does not mean cleanliness," Campostrini said. "The transparency is due to the absence of sediment resuspension."
The clear water is a ray of hope for Venice, which just months earlier experienced "apocalyptic" flooding — its worst in decades.
By Thursday afternoon, more than 41,000 coronavirus cases and 3,400 deaths had been reported in Italy, according to Johns Hopkins University data.
Millions of Italians have remained behind closed doors since March 9, when Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte imposed a national quarantine.
Authorities have charged more than 40,000 people for violating the rules that only allow citizens to go outside for work, health-related reasons, or grocery shopping, according to The Guardian.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 19 (UPI) -- Police in Florida said a loose cow that has eluded capture since January was finally captured by officers who lured the bovine into an enclosed area.
The Pembroke Pines Police Department said the cow was spotted in the area of Sheridan Street and Interstate 75, causing officers to respond and guide the animal toward an enclosed field in Davie.
The property owner agreed to allow the cow to stay until it could be safely moved.
"We wish the cow well on its future adventures," the department said.
The police department said last week that the cow had been wandering the area since January, and repeated failed capture attempts revealed the animal is "faster than it looks" and is a "talented fence jumper."
