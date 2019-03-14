TEMPLETON, Mass. (AP) — A portion of a Massachusetts highway was shut down while state wildlife officials moved a family of bears that had set up a den in the median.
State police shut down a stretch of Route 2 in Templeton on Thursday morning while state environmental police tranquilized the mother bear and relocated her and her cubs to a safer location in a nearby state forest.
Authorities say the bears had to be moved as a precaution to ensure their own safety as well as the safety of motorists.
Route 2 is a four-lane highway in that area and was shut down for about 45 minutes.
State police tweeted that “everything went beary well” with the move.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Tel Aviv has taken a small step toward protecting the lives of "smartphone zombies."
The municipality has installed special LED sidewalk lights at a busy crosswalk to alert distracted pedestrians staring at their phones when they can walk and when they should stop.
Tomer Dror, head of the traffic management division at the Tel Aviv-Yafo Municipality, said the "zombie traffic lights" aim to minimize accidents between vehicles and inattentive pedestrians at crosswalks.
"We cannot force them to take their eyes out of the smartphone and into the road. We need to find ways to put the road into their eyes," he said.
The striped lights turn green when it is safe to walk, and red when pedestrians should halt.
For now, the pilot program is limited to a single intersection in central Tel Aviv, but the municipality says it will expand the zombie lights if they prove effective. Similar systems have already been used in Australia, Singapore and the Netherlands.
So far, smartphone-addicted residents seem to be welcoming the lights.
"In my opinion, it's something amazing," said Tel Aviv resident Shai Levi. "As someone who is addicted to his phone and is all day long with his head glued on the screen, I think that it can without any hesitation, reduce the number of accidents."
Haley Danino, another pedestrian, also called it a good idea that will save lives. "But it's a bit sad, no?" she said. "We all look down all the time."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SALISBURY, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina thrift store has earned $1,000 off a hand-carved bedroom suite that may just be haunted.
News outlets reports Habitat for Humanity Rowan County's ReStore warned would-be customers that the previous owner reported he and his wife had "continuous nightmares" while the furniture was in their bedroom. Their dogs were also suspicious of the 1950s highboy chest of drawers and canopy bed, as they "would not stop barking at it."
The store's director of operations, Elizabeth Brady, says two regular customers were intrigued and paid full price, but didn't believe the furniture was actually haunted.
As a Christian housing ministry, officials wanted to make a full disclosure to buyers that the furniture was said to be haunted.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia woman parlayed a feeling to purchase 30 lottery tickets with the same numbers to win $150,000.
Deborah Brown says she purchased 20 Pick 4 tickets with the numbers 1-0-3-1 after seeing those numbers "a couple of times during the day." She then bought 10 more because she was really feeling it.
The number combination won the Feb. 11 drawing and each ticket was worth $5,000.
Brown says she "nearly had a heart attack."
She's considering using the multiple prizes for home renovations.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ESSEX, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts family says a pet cat who went missing five years ago has returned home after the feline was unexpectedly found.
Elinore Repucci had let her tabby cat Larry out for a walk in August 2013, but he didn't come back after walking out the door. Repucci tells the Newburyport Daily News she and her family spent the next few weeks frantically searching for Larry.
Repucci says she eventually resigned herself to thinking an animal killed Larry, as her home was near the woods.
But an animal rescue shelter in Salisbury, Massachusetts, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) from her home, called her Thursday and said they found a cat with a microchip registered to her.
Shelter director Britt Fox Hover says Larry is pretty healthy, but is missing part of a paw.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
TAYLOR, Mich. (AP) — When it comes to the middle finger, police might need a thicker skin.
A federal appeals court says a Michigan woman's constitutional rights were violated when she was handed a speeding ticket after giving the finger to a suburban Detroit officer in 2017. The decision means a lawsuit by Debra Cruise-Gulyas can proceed.
In a 3-0 decision Wednesday, the court said Taylor Officer Matthew Minard "should have known better," even if the driver was rude.
Minard stopped Cruise-Gulyas and wrote her a ticket for a lesser violation. But when that stop was over, Cruise-Gulyas raised her middle finger.
Minard pulled her over again and changed the ticket to a more serious speeding offense.
Cruise-Gulyas sued, saying her free-speech rights and her rights against unreasonable seizure were violated.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — A lion that escaped a wildlife park and was captured weeks later spent the night in a South African jail cell, until authorities could send him back to the place he's meant to call home.
Photos taken on Wednesday show the darted lion sprawled out in the cell, surrounded by onlookers. One police officer took advantage of the lion's tranquilized state to take a selfie.
The lion had escaped from the Karoo National Park, 40 kilometers (25 miles) far from the area close to Sutherland where he was found.
South Africa's parks service tweeted that the lion had to wait in the cell until a crate arrived for his transport back to the park.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A state agency in Mississippi has spent nearly $18,000 challenging another agency's $200 fine.
The Clarion Ledger of Jackson reports that the dispute involves the Department of Public Safety's response to a lawmaker's public document request.
Rep. Joel Bomgar asked John Dowdy with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics some questions about the state's drug policy. Dowdy sent his answers to Public Safety Commissioner Marshall Fisher, who told Dowdy not to send the letter.
Bomgar complained to the Mississippi Ethics Commission, which fined two Public Safety Department attorneys $100 each. The agency eventually gave Bomgar the letter, but is still challenging the fines in court, saying it could set a precedent for when a draft document becomes a public record.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BERLIN (AP) — A fire at a crematorium in southern Germany has caused significant damage to the building — but the 20 bodies stored inside remained intact.
German news agency dpa reported Thursday that the cause of the overnight fire in Schwaebisch Hall, about 175 kilometers (110 miles) southeast of Frankfurt, was still being investigated.
Dpa quoted regional police saying the bodies were largely unharmed by the blaze, which is estimated to have caused about 1.5 million euros ($1.7 million) in damages.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) An Australian man was able to shield himself with his phone after he came under attack from a bow and arrow-wielding man, police said Wednesday.
The 43-year-old from Nimbin was getting out of his car Wednesday when a man he knew was standing outside his residence holding a bow and arrow, New South Wales Police said. The man picked up his phone to take a picture of the scene when the armed man "was ready to fire," police said.
Police say the suspect fired the arrow at the resident which punctured the man's cell phone. The phone hit him in the chin which gave him a small laceration "that di
A 39-year-old man was arrested and charged with "armed with intent to commit an indictable offense, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and malicious damage," police said.
He is set to appear in court on Monday.