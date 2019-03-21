DALLAS (AP) — A wallaby who apparently escaped his owners went on a walkabout in an east Dallas neighborhood before being recaptured.
Tim Tiernan said he and his wife were taking a morning walk Wednesday when they saw what they first thought was a dog. The wallaby hopped into the couple’s driveway and up to their back door.
Dallas Animal Services officers eventually caught the marsupial in the couple’s backyard. The animal was identified as Muggsy and picked up by his owner.
Officials didn’t release the owner’s name or how the wallaby escaped. The agency said the wallaby is kept on a country ranch.
Wallabies are native to Australia and surrounding islands and are a close relative of the kangaroo.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
GREECE, N.Y. (AP) — Rosa Ferrigno's new suit takes recycling to an extreme — she knitted it from more than 300 plastic grocery bags.
The 75-year-old woman from Greece in western New York whiled away the winter knitting a skirt and jacket from filmy brown bags scissored into thin strips that were tied together to make yarn. She lined it with cotton fabric.
The finished garment is quite chic, with a tweedy look from green printing on the brown bags.
Her daughter, Fran Bertalli, tells the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle that Ferrigno has been knitting and sewing since her childhood in Sicily.
Last summer, Ferrigno saw someone's purse made from repurposed plastic bags and started her own bag projects, making two purses before the suit.
She says she does it just for fun.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ST. ALBANS, Vt. (AP) — A sap bucket thief has brought a sour note to Vermont's maple sugaring season.
Fred Hopkins tells MyNBC5 that someone took 140 of his sap buckets, a first for him.
Hopkins makes award-winning maple syrup at his home in the town of St. Albans and gifts it to friends and family.
He says he has since replaced many of the buckets that were located near a cemetery and the Franklin County Sportsman's Club.
St. Albans police are looking for the culprit.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire man celebrated his wedding anniversary by showing up at the airport in a bunny costume similar to the one used when he first proposed to his wife.
Londonderry resident Mark DeAngelis says he asked his wife Jolene to marry him on Easter 1998, surprising her in a bunny suit. WMUR-TV reports DeAngelis went to the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport in a bunny suit Tuesday to meet his wife and daughters, who were flying back from a vacation.
DeAngelis says he brought a new ring in a larger silver egg for the couple's 20th anniversary. Jolene says she was surprised and moved to tears.
DeAngelis says the suit is almost identical to the one he wore 21 years ago.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 21 (UPI) -- A 13-year-old Texas boy set a new state record for his age group when he reeled in a blue catfish that tipped the scales at 67 pounds.
Michael and Teri Littlejohn's Lake Tawakoni Guide Service said Brayden Rogers, 13, was fishing with a guide on Lake Tawakoni when he landed the massive catfish.
The guide service said the catfish was kept alive in the water so it could be donated to the Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center in Athens.
They said the fish is a new Texas state record for a junior angler.
The Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center said the fish will be kept alive in a tank as part of an educational display.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 21 (UPI) -- Luxury brand Gucci is making waves online with an $870 pair of "distressed" sneakers designed to look like they are already dirty.
The Screener sneakers, available on Gucci's website, have been "treated for an allover distressed effect."
The company offers special instructions for cleaning real dirt off the shoes, which were inspired by 1970s basketball shoes, without harming the faux-dirt.
The shoes are also available in a high-top style for $930, as well as versions with "a removable Art Deco GG crystal chain" for $1,590.
Upscale brand Golden Goose raised controversy last year by selling a pair of shoes on Nordstrom's website that were designed to look like they were being held together with tape.
The "Superstar Taped Sneaker," which carried a $530 price tag, was blasted by critics who accused the designers of attempting to make poverty into fashion for the affluent.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 21 (UPI) -- Employees at a Texas Petco were surprised when a rancher tested the store's "all leashed pets are welcome" policy by bringing in a giant African Watusi steer.
A video recorded at the Atascocita store shows employees and customers reacting with surprise and delight to the presence of Oliver, an African Watusi steer whose owner says he is tame and friendly.
The video shows Oliver allowing people to pet him on the face.
Petco said Oliver's visit was a welcome surprise.
"We mean it when we say ALL leashed pets are welcome in our stores. We got a special visit from one of our favorite customers, Oliver the African Watusi!" the company said in a Facebook post.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 21 (UPI) -- A shopper at a New York state grocery store saved 20 cents on some Crisco oil using a 36-year-old coupon with "no expiration date."
Anatoly Shashkin, store manager at the North Shore Farms store in Mineola, Long Island, tweeted a photo showing the manufacturer's coupon used by a customer Tuesday night.
The coupon, issued by Proctor and Gamble in 1983, stated it had "no expiration date," so Shashkin decided to accept it. The customer was able to save 20 cents off their purchase of Crisco oil.
The manager said the coupon will likely be sent to Proctor and Gamble to see if they will redeem it.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 21 (UPI) -- Members of a Wisconsin church that burned down said they have reason to remain thankful -- their church's original Bible survived its second fire.
Tim O'Brien, pastor at Springs United Methodist Church in Plover, said firefighters recovered the church's original antique Bible from the debris after a fire destroyed the building.
O'Brien said the Bible had been kept in a display case at the church after it survived a fire at St. Paul's Methodist Church in Stevens Point in the 1950s.
"This bible has survived two fires, in two different churches," O'Brien told WSAW-TV. "We can't open it anymore because of its age, but I think it's a great testament to our faith that still stands strong."
"I think this is really something special, truly a work of God," he said.
Firefighters in West Virginia said earlier this month that a destructive fire at Freedom Ministries Church in Grandview destroyed almost everything inside the building, save for about a dozen Bibles.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 20 (UPI) -- Police in Florida said the need for hot sauce may have saved a Taco Bell customer's life when a car crashed into the restaurant.
The Winter Haven Police Department said a 77-year-old man was pulling out of his parking space outside the Taco Bell in Winter Haven when his car jumped the curb and crashed into the fast food eatery.
Police said a customer had been seated in the spot where the car ended up seconds before the crash, but had gotten up to retrieve some hot sauce.
The driver of the car was not injured.
An Oregon man who was stranded in his vehicle in the snow weeks earlier told rescuers he survived for five days by eating packets of Taco Bell sauce. The fast food chain later offered the man free food for a year.