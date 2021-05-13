FRYEBURG, Maine (AP) — A former Maine police chief wanted to skip out of a public meeting so badly that it cost him his career.
A law enforcement oversight board has decided to revoke the license of former Fryeburg Police Chief Joshua Potvin after an investigation found Potvin, who had been chief for six years, invented a suspicious person report so he could ditch a Fryeburg Board of Selectmen meeting in February 2020.
The Maine Criminal Justice Academy decision said Potvin engaged in a multi-step fraud that began with texting one of his officers and asking her to call him out of the meeting. Potvin then drove his cruiser to the Fryeburg Fairgrounds.
Potvin then used the computer in his cruiser to create a false entry in the department dispatch system that said he drove there in response to a report of a suspicious person, the academy found. He also entered a fairground employee’s license plate number into the entry.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DENVER (AP) — Two small airplanes collided in midair Wednesday near Denver, leaving one aircraft nearly ripped in half and forcing the pilot of the other to deploy a parachute attached to the plane to land safely. Remarkably, no one was injured, officials said.
Both planes were getting ready to land at a small regional airport in a Denver suburb when they collided mid-morning, according to the National Transportation Safety Board and South Metro Fire Rescue.
"Every one of these pilots needs to go buy a lottery ticket right now," Arapahoe County Sheriff's Deputy John Bartmann said. "I don't remember anything like this — especially everybody walking away. I mean that's the amazing part of this."
June Cvelbar told the KUSA TV station that she witnessed the collision while walking in Cherry Creek State Park.
"I saw two planes in the sky. I saw a larger green plane, which I thought was a tow plane, along with what I thought was a glider being towed by it. I heard a noise but didn't realize that the two planes had collided,′ she told KUSA in an email.
Cvelbar said she saw the green plane fly off and shortly after saw the smaller plane deploy its parachute. She said she initially thought it was a training exercise.
"When I realized that the small plane was going down I ran toward it. The pilot and his passenger were up and about," Cvelbar said.
The pilot was the only person aboard a twin-engine Fairchild Metroliner that landed at Centennial Airport despite suffering major damage to its tail section. The plane is owned by a Colorado-based company called Key Lime Air that operates cargo aircraft.
A pilot and one passenger were on the other plane, a Cirrus SR22 single-engine plane that unleashed a red and white parachute to float to a safe landing in a field near homes in Cherry Creek State Park, Bartmann said.
It was not immediately known who owned the Cirrus plane, he said.
The National Transportation Safety Board said in a tweet it was sending staff to investigate the incident. Key Lime Air will cooperate with the investigation, the company said in a statement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(CNN) — Qantas is offering a new "flight to nowhere" that will give travel-starved Australian residents the chance to admire the late May supermoon and full lunar eclipse from over 40,000 feet in the sky.
If you were hoping to nab tickets, you're out of luck -- the airline says they were snapped up in "record time" -- 2.5 minutes to be exact.
The supermoon flight is the latest in a series of Qantas-operated trips that take travelers up for a joy ride, before returning them right back to where they came from.
Tickets for the supermoon flight started at AUS $499 for an economy ticket (US $386), while business class was on sale for $1,499 a pop (US $1,160).
After tickets sold out, a wait list was also created, but this has since closed.
With travel restrictions due to Covid-19, airlines are offering "Flights to nowhere" that allow passengers to board planes, enjoy the trip and disembark at the same location. Take a look at what it's like.
The flight promises some pretty spectacular lunar views. The airline said in a press release that it's working with astronomer Dr. Vanessa Moss to design "the optimal flight path over the Pacific Ocean."
Moss will also be on board to entertain travelers with facts and insights about the May 26 lunar event, which NASA calls a "super blood Moon eclipse."
NASA explains that the "super" part comes from the fact that the full moon will be near its closest orbital position to Earth, which will render it larger and brighter to the human eye.
From some parts of the world, the moon will appear to take on a reddish hue due to the total lunar eclipse. As the moon passes through the Earth's shadow, it'll look darker and redder.
"The red color comes from sunlight filtering through Earth's atmosphere -- a ring of light created by all the sunrises and sunsets happening around our planet at that time," says NASA's website.
The US space agency adds that how red the moon will appear is "hard to predict" as this can also be impacted by dust in the atmosphere.
The total lunar eclipse, the only one of 2021, should be visible from Australia, New Zealand, some Pacific territories and the US west coast.
While it's dangerous to look at a solar eclipse directly, it is safe to admire a lunar eclipse.
The Qantas flight will take place on a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, chosen because its large windows make it "ideal for moon gazing," the airline's chief customer officer, Stephanie Tully, said in a statement.
The supermoon flight will span three hours, departing from Sydney and flying over the city's harbor before cruising above the clouds to gaze at the moon and the eclipse.
Travelers will stay masked up and will be required to social distance on board.
Last October, the Aussie airline's first flight to nowhere hit the headlines when initial tickets sold out in under 10 minutes.
Doctor Fiona Downes, who spent unused points on a business class ticket for the October flight called the journey "a once in a lifetime experience."
Returning to the skies, Downes told CNN Travel, was "like being home again."
Qantas was criticized by some for needlessly burning fuel at a time when the climate crisis should be prompting more respect for the environment. A spokesperson for Friends of the Earth told CNN Travel last fall that they viewed the flight as "essentially the definition of a pointless trip."
Qantas pledged to offset 100% of the October flight's carbon emissions and plans to do the same for the upcoming supermoon jaunt.
Other carriers have also run flights to nowhere, including All Nippon Airways, EVA Air and Hong Kong Express.
CNN Travel's Lilit Marcus, who was on board the Hong Kong flight, called the experience of returning to the skies "oddly emotional."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Penticton Now) If there's been a more Canadian theft lately, we certainly haven't heard about it.
Mounties in Porcupine Plain, a town in east-central Saskatchewan, were notified on May 7 about a theft in a rural area.
Someone had left a number of posts piled on a property that they planned on fencing, but the posts went missing.
Officers began investigating the theft, but had no leads until the posts were spotted in a nearby waterway.
"The stolen posts were located in a beaver dam," explained Cst. Conrad Rickards.
"A beaver – or beavers – helped themselves to the stash of posts and used them to help build a dam."
Rickards said he tried locating the culprits, but they were nowhere to be found.
He added that the pesky beavers won't be facing any charges.
"Who could really blame these little bucktooth bandits, considering the price of wood these days?"
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CLAYTON, Mo. – It's one thing to rob a bank. It's another to rob a bank and use a taxi cab as a getaway vehicle. That's exactly what happened last Wednesday, shortly after 10:30 a.m.
"One of our cabs was carrying someone who had apparently robbed a bank," Matt Beumer, chief dispatcher for Laclede Cab Company, said.
The woman, 29, apparently called for a taxi to take her to three separate banks, including the Regions Bank on Maryland Avenue in Clayton.
Clayton Police said the woman told the bank teller that she had a gun and then demanded cash. The employee complied and the woman left in the cab.
Top story: Homeless man wins $150,000 settlement against St. Louis County for panhandling laws
"It's not our normal description of a getaway car," Clayton Police Corporal Jenny Schwartz said. "Thankfully, because it was a cab, we were able to reach out to the cab company and figure out where the cab was."
With the assistance of GPS technology, Beumer was able to locate the taxi cab's movement.
"I told police, I can track him in real time if that helps you out any. And so, we stayed on the phone. It only took them about five minutes or so. Reading off the directions and what streets they were on," he said.
With the help of surrounding agencies, police stopped the car, and the woman was taken into custody without incident in Hanley Hills.
The cab driver was unaware that that while the meter was running, his passenger was running from the law.
"Completely flabbergasted," Beumer said. "He had no idea until police rolled up on him. 'I didn't do anything!'"
Beumer has worked with Laclede Cab Company for more than a decade. He said it is rare for cabs to be used by criminals. But he has seen it happen a couple times over the years, he said.
"Using a getaway vehicle that's easily tracked is probably not the best idea. But that was the choice they made that day," he said.
The suspect's motive is unclear, police said. She is being held for first-degree robbery on $150,000 cash-only bond.
Police said no crimes were reported at the other banks the woman visited that morning.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Shepherd Express) The World Toe Wrestling Federation has announced that the 2021 championship matches will go ahead in August in Derbyshire, England (what a relief!) and organizers are looking for people who want to dip their toes in the water of pro competition.
Toe wrestling, The Northern Echo reported, takes place sitting down and barefoot, with the competitors' toes linked.
But matches are no tiptoe through the tulips: Ben "Total Destruction" Woodroffe, who is ranked second in the world (and had his toenails surgically removed to give him a competitive edge), had his ankle snapped in two places by 16-time champion Alan "Nasty" Nash -- during a practice session. "It's a people's sport; there are no levels or qualifiers, and anyone can join," Woodroffe said encouragingly.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(NEXSTAR) — It's time to get down to business. Biscuit business.
Starting May 14, fans of Red Lobster's much-ballyhooed Cheddar Bay Biscuits can enter for a chance to become the company's first-ever "Chief Biscuit Officer," a position that comes with perks including free food, special "VIP status" at one Red Lobster restaurant, and extra Cheddar Bay Biscuits with every order.
"We have a CEO and a CFO, but we felt it was time we introduced a Chief Biscuit Officer," said Lillian Murphy, vice president of customer experience and loyalty at Red Lobster, in a press release touting Red Lobster's "Big Cheese" Biscuit Sweepstakes. "We knew we had the perfect pool of candidates already: our biscuit-obsessed guests."
Once "hired" for the role, the Chief Biscuit Officer — or "CBO" — will be treated to VIP perks including $1,000 in gift cards as well as the "opportunity to weigh in on upcoming new dishes." Additional benefits include VIP status at the winner's preferred Red Lobster location and extra Cheddar Bay Biscuits with every takeout or delivery order.
The Chief Biscuit Officer, of course, will also rewarded with "in-restaurant recognition as 'Chief Biscuit Officer,'" according to the official rules.
Half of US restaurant owners say they can't hire enough workers: What's causing the shortage?
In addition to awarding the role of Chief Biscuit Officer to one lucky fan, Red Lobster will also be providing 500 additional prizes — including free starters, biscuits, desserts, and lobster or crab-leg "add-ons" — as part of its "Big Cheese" sweepstakes.
Not just anyone can apply for the CBO position, however. Candidates wishing to enter the "Big Cheese" sweepstakes must be members of the restaurant's My Red Lobster Rewards loyalty program. On May 14, each member will receive a free sweepstakes entry in their My Rewards wallets, which must be submitted by entrants by May 28. Additional entries can be earned with every dine-in, to-go, or delivery purchase at Red Lobster restaurants.
Red Lobster fanatics not currently enrolled in the My Red Lobster rewards program can download the app and create a member profile to earn their free entries.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine unveiled a lottery system Wednesday to entice people to get COVID-19 shots, offering a weekly $1 million prize and full-ride college scholarships in a creative bid to overcome the vaccine hesitancy that remains a stubborn problem across the nation.
The move comes as governors, health officials and community leaders are coming up with creative incentives to get more shots in arms, including insider access to NFL locker rooms and an Indianapolis 500 garage, cash incentives, various other promotions.
With three weeks to go before most state restrictions lift, DeWine rolled out the big-ticket incentives during a prime-time address. Beginning May 26, adults who have received at least one vaccine dose may enter a lottery that will provide a $1 million prize each Wednesday for five weeks. In random drawings, the state will also provide five full four-year scholarships to an Ohio public university — including tuition, room-and-board, and books — to vaccinated Ohioans under 18.
The money will come from existing federal pandemic relief dollars, DeWine said, and the Ohio Lottery will conduct the drawings.
State Rep. Emilia Sykes, the top House Democrat, questioned the use of federal funds.
"Using millions of dollars in relief funds in a drawing is a grave misuse of money that could be going to respond to this ongoing crisis," she said.
DeWine acknowledged the unusual nature of the financial incentives.
"I know that some may say, 'DeWine, you're crazy! This million-dollar drawing idea of yours is a waste of money,'" he said. But the real waste, when the vaccine is now readily available, "is a life lost to COVID-19," the governor said.
The White House and Treasury Department had no immediate comment on the governor's plan.
All Ohio's COVID-19 orders except those applying to nursing homes and other long-term care facilities will end June 2, the Republican also announced during the address. However, DeWine noted that stores and businesses still may require customers to be masked.
In announcing the mandates' end, the governor cited the sharp drop in the numbers of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations and the high vaccination rates among people 65 and older. He also said the vaccine is a "tested and proven weapon" that all Ohioans 12 and older can now avail themselves of.
"It's time to end the health orders. It's been a year. You've followed the protocols," DeWine said. "You've done what we've asked. You've bravely fought this virus."
The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Ohio did not increase over the past two weeks, going from about 1,522 new cases per day on April 26 to 1,207 new cases per day on May 10, according to data collected by the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering.
More than 4.2 million Ohioans — about 36% of the population — had completed the vaccination process as of Tuesday. But the number of people seeking vaccines has dropped in recent weeks, with an average of about 16,500 starting the process last week, down from figures above 80,000 in April. About 42% of Ohioans have received at least one dose.
"There comes a time when individual responsibility simply must take over," DeWine said.
Business groups uniformly praised the decision. The news "is the logical next step in fully reopening our state for Ohio's businesses and families," said John Barker, president and CEO of the Ohio Restaurant Association.
"Removing these barriers comes at the right time and will assist the efforts of Ohio's business community to restore Ohio's economy," said Andrew Doehrel, Ohio Chamber of Commerce CEO and president.
Dr. Lisa Egbert, president of the Ohio State Medical Association, said the organization supported the announcement but urged all eligible Ohioans to be vaccinated as soon as possible.
DeWine made the announcement even though his previous goal for dropping the orders hadn't been reached. In a March 4 primetime address, the governor had said he would lift remaining mandates once the state hit 50 coronavirus cases per 100,000 people for two weeks. At the time, the figure was 179 cases per 100,000 people; it had dropped to 123 cases as of this week.
Despite DeWine's message, he had little choice in removing the mandates. His speech came only a few weeks before fellow GOP lawmakers could have voted to immediately remove all mandates, per a bill passed earlier this year over the governor's veto. That legislation takes effect June 23. House Republicans had signaled their intention to introduce a resolution Wednesday in preparation for a June 23 vote.
"There's a strong sentiment that the health orders need to be dissolved," House Speaker Bob Cupp, a Lima Republican, said earlier Wednesday.
Senate President Matt Huffman, another Lima Republican, also said Wednesday it was time for the end of mandates.
"Ohioans care about getting their businesses open and doing other things that will allow some freedom," Huffman said.
Also Wednesday, DeWine spokesperson Dan Tierney confirmed that employees of executive branch agencies — who have been working almost exclusively from home — would return to their offices in stages, beginning July 6.
DeWine implemented the current mask mandate in July as case numbers rose. That followed a mandatory mask order in April 2020 that he rescinded just a day later under intense criticism that the directive was "one government mandate too far."
In addition to his daily or weekly midday briefings, DeWine previously addressed Ohioans about the pandemic in primetime speeches Nov. 11 and July 15.
Also Wednesday, a federal judge denied Republican Attorney General Dave Yost's request for a temporary order preventing U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen from enforcing a provision of the American Rescue Plan Act that says states can't use their recovery dollars to offset tax cuts or credits.
Judge Douglas Cole said Ohio has a strong chance of proving the tax rule unconstitutionally ambiguous. But the judge also found that granting the order against Yellen wouldn't provide Ohio the relief it seeks, because Treasury's rules for the money are still being worked out, the state hasn't yet received its money and Yellen has not yet tried to recoup anything.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DES MOINES, Iowa - In February, Super Bowl LV was played in front of thousands of fans and thousands of cardboard cutouts.
Lifelong Buccaneers fan, LJ Govoni sat next to a cardboard cutout of a Chiefs fan, who he jokingly nicknamed "Frank".
After a social media hunt that connected Govoni with the real-life "Frank". He found out his cardboard cutout friend was actually Clayton Whipple of Newton, Iowa.
Govoni offered Whipple's family a free trip to Florida and this past week he followed through on that deal.
Whipple, his wife and two sons flew into St. Petersburg, Florida. Balloons and cardboard cutouts were waiting for them when they got off the plane.
"I saw a couple of my cutouts there. Excuse me, 'Frank's' cutouts," Whipple joked.
The Whipples left the airport and embarked on their trip. Starting with a visit to Clearwater Aquarium where the surprises continued. Then they finally got to meet the real-life LJ, in person.
Sharing drinks and laughs at his brewery, Big Storm Brewing.
"I'm embarrassed to admit this, but I called him Frank more than once while we were sitting there," Govoni said.
The Whipples' vacation plans were spoiled last year due to the pandemic. Govoni organized the perfect "get away" for the Whipple family and their newfound friendship is here to stay.
"No question in my mind we're going to keep a relationship. He was a lot of fun," Whipple said.
Whipple said that he's looking forward to welcoming Govoni and his family to Iowa sometime soon.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(The Guardian) There has been a fivefold increase in magnet ingestion over the past five years in young children amid a steady rise in hospital admissions in London caused by the swallowing of foreign objects, doctors have said.
While most of the time objects pass out of the body naturally without incident, button batteries and small permanent magnets found in cordless tools, hard disk drives, magnetic fasteners and certain types of children's toys have been associated with complications.
"We very rarely see two magnets we usually end up seeing five or six together … presumably children tend to grasp a lot of them. I think the most we've had is 20+," said Dr Hemanshoo Thakkar from the department of paediatric surgery, Evelina London Children's hospital, Guy's and St Thomas' NHS foundation trust, London.
'Today is a great day for America': Biden removes his mask as CDC relaxes guidance – live
These types of ingestions were rising even before the pandemic, probably due to the popularisation of digital marketing of toys, he added, highlighting a particular toy that is essentially a plethora of magnetic balls that can be moulded into any shape.
"A lot of it is due to the way that they're marketed. Websites like YouTube that popularise these toys without giving the official warnings behind them," Thakkar said.
Between January 2016 and December 2020, there was a 56% increase in foreign body ingestion – and during this period 251 children (with 93 coin, 52 magnet and 42 button battery cases ingested) were admitted across four children's surgical centres in the south-east of England: Evelina London children's hospital, King's College hospital, St George's University hospitals and the Royal Alexandra children's hospital.
In 2016 the four centres recorded four cases of magnets being ingested, compared with 25 in 2020.
Over the study period, one of the 42 cases of button battery ingestion required surgery for retrieval, compared with 22 out of the 52 magnet ingestions. Overall, 10 out of 251 patients had surgical complications following the retrieval of the objects – and magnets caused 80% of those complications. (Although the ingestion of a single magnet does not typically require intervention, multiple magnets tend to attract each other, which can ravage the gut.)
In the UK, regulations require all magnetic toys to be accompanied by a warning, but many manufacturers do not display these prominently. The age limit on these toys is usually equal to or more than 14 years, but the median age over the study period for magnet ingestion was seven years (four months to 16 years), the authors wrote in a letter published online in the journal Archives of Disease in Childhood.
Researchers are analysing whether the trend is similar across the UK, but anecdotally, said Thakkar, it appears this is "not just south-east London problem, it's a UK problem".