(FOX) With millions of people quarantining during the COVID-19 pandemic, some may be wondering about the status of any items they might have left behind at work.
One woman from the U.K. fretted over a banana she had left in her work desk for nine weeks and recorded her experience when she and the wayward fruit were finally reunited.
Mhairi-Louise Brennan, of Glasgow, awoke on May 12 and remembered a banana she had left inside of her desk before the pandemic triggered a lockdown in her country. She worried about the “squidgy, liquid mess surrounded by fruit flies and maggots” that was awaiting her once the lockdown had lifted.
“The unknown was killing me so I've drove to work to see wit the damage was. I present...a 9 week old banana,” Brennan wrote in a tweet.
She was thankfully met with no stench of rotting fruit, but instead was shocked to find a very old, crispy and black hardened “banana”.
It had shriveled up into an almost “cardboard material”, according to Brennan.
She nonetheless gave her desk “a good clean” before heading back home.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 14 (UPI) -- A British charity is seeking volunteers willing to walk barefoot over Lego bricks to raise money for children with disabilities.
Caudwell Children, a charity providing practical and emotional support to children with disabilities and their families, said it is seeking volunteers to participate from their own homes in the May 31 Lego Walk.
The charity teamed with group UK Firewalks to create pre-recorded instructional videos to show the volunteers how to safely walk across a pile of Lego bricks.
"Nearly everybody has had that experience of standing on a little plastic block of Lego and it can really hurt," said Kate McMahon of Caudwell Children.
"So we've enlisted the support of UK Firewalks, experts in creating mind over matter experiences where people can use their willpower to overcome physical obstacles, to create a rebrickulous, fun event for all the family," she said.
The event is expected to be live streamed on Caudwell Children's website, and a private Facebook group will be created for participants to share tips and cheer one another on, McMahon said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 14 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman won a $2 million Powerball prize using the same number combination that won her $50,000 just three years earlier.
Shanika Miller of Durham told North Carolina Education Lottery officials the Powerball ticket she bought using the lottery website's Online Play option bore the same numbers she always uses -- her children's birthdays.
"I keep my same numbers," Miller said. "I never switch them up."
The numbers earned Miller a $2 million prize in the April 4 drawing.
"I woke up in the morning around 6 and looked, and I was crying," Miller said. "I said, 'No, this can't be real.' I kept checking it and checking it and checking it."
She said the lucky digits previously earned her a $50,000 jackpot in a 2017 drawing.
The winner said her plans for the money include buying her son a car.
"I'm gonna buy my family a house and pay all my bills off," she said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
HARLAN, Iowa (AP) — A Kansas man who sought legal permission in Iowa to engage in a sword fight with his ex-wife is not insane but merely angry over their child custody arrangement, according to a psychological evaluation.
David Ostrom, of Paola, Kansas, asked in a Jan. 3 court filing to be allowed to fight his former wife, Bridgette Ostrom, of Harlan, Iowa, and her attorney, Matthew Hudson, so that he can "rend their souls" from their bodies. The Ostroms have been embroiled in disputes over custody and visitation issues, and property tax payments.
An Iowa judge responded by temporarily suspending David Ostrom's child visitation and ordering the evaluation. It found he is not troubled, but has "adjustment disorder with mixed emotional features," Ostrom told the Des Moines Register.
"It essentially says I'm not crazy, I just don't like being denied access to my children," he said.
Ostrom has asked the court to order psychological evaluations of his ex-wife and her attorney, according to a motion he filed Friday. Ostrom, who is representing himself in court, also filed a second motion Friday asking for parenting time with his children and that he be reimbursed $4,765 in legal fees and $2,200 for the psychological evaluation. The motion also seeks $255,000 for emotional damages.
Neither Bridgette Ostrom nor her attorney responded to the Register's requests for comment.
David Ostrom had previously told the Register that he filed his "trial by combat" motion to get media attention for his case.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 14 (UPI) -- A bull attempting to alleviate an "itchy bum" using a utility pole ended up knocking out the electricity for more than 700 homes in a Scottish town.
Hazel Laughton posted an apology to a local Facebook group after her 4-year-old bull, Ron, rubbed up against a utility pole and ended up knocking the transformer box to the ground.
"Our bull Ron would like to apologize to everyone in Chapelton and Strathaven for causing last nights power cut to over 700 homes," Laughton wrote. "He had an itchy bum so he scratched it on the electricity pole and knocked the transformer box off."
She said Ron is "happy to be alive" after managing to avoid an 11,000 volt shock from the fallen transformer box.
Laughton, who runs East Shawtonhill Farm with her husband, said the local utility company restored power a few hours later.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) A famous author in France known as a serial-killer expert, according to reports, divulged that most of his life and work are fake — including the murder of his nonexistent wife.
"I have reached the moment of coming clean. My lies have weighed me down," 67-year-old Stéphane Bourgoin told Paris Match magazine. "Sometimes I make films in my head."
An online investigation from an anonymous forum 4ème Oeil Corporation discovered his lies, the Guardian reported.
His name was attached to more than 40 crime books; he had claimed that he interviewed more than 70 serial killers.
Describing himself as a mythomaniac, he admitted he had no training with the FBI, never interviewed Charles Manson and not played professional soccer for the Parisian team Red Star.
The story of his fake wife was based on Susan Bickrest, who he fleetingly knew before serial killer Gerald Stano murdered her in Florida in 1975.
"It was bull—t that I took on," Bourgoin told newspaper Le Parisien. "I didn't want people to know the real identity of someone who was not my partner, but someone who I had met five or six times in Daytona Beach, and who I liked."
He confessed his lies were driven by his desire to be popular.
"I am profoundly and sincerely sorry. I am ashamed of what I did, it's absolutely ridiculous," he told Le Parisien.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 14 (UPI) -- A South Carolina restaurant partially reopening for dine-in customers is keeping the tables compliant with social distancing guidelines by filling the dining room with blow-up dolls.
The Open Hearth restaurant in Taylors closed its dining room due to the COVID-19 pandemic March 17 and was allowed to reopen this week with a reduced capacity and a requirement that customers are seated 6 feet apart.
The owners of the eatery, Paula Starr Melehes and her husband, Jimmy, said they didn't want the restaurant to look empty when customers came in to eat.
"Instead of using scary, yellow tape or roping off the empty tables, I thought, 'We're going to make this restaurant look full,'" Melehes told WYFF-TV.
Melehes said she ordered "the G-rated kind" of inflatable dolls from Amazon, dressed them up like customers and seated them at tables that would be off-limits to diners.
"My grandson told me they look kind of creepy," Melehes said. "But, I think, when people walk in, they're going to laugh."
Melehes said the restaurant is being careful to observe all of the state's guidelines to remain open to customers.
"We're doing everything we can to make sure we do this right," Melehes said. "We just didn't want the virus to be what shuts us down."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 12 (UPI) -- Edward Nino Hernandez, of Colombia, is the world's shortest man living, Guinness World Records said Tuesday.
The world record title was awarded amid his birthday celebration as he turned 34 on Monday, Guinness World Records said in a statement.
Hernandez has achieved the title at 2 feet, 4.39 inches tall.
Guinness World Records Latin America adjudicator Natalia Ramirez presented him an official certificate in a ceremony at a medical clinic in his hometown of Bogota, Colombia, with his family doctor by his side.
Hernandez grew up reaching the regular milestones, but realized at age 4, his friends were growing taller than him. His parents sought medical advice at the time, but the reason his growth was stunted wasn't discovered until about 20 years later when he was diagnosed with severe hypothyroidism.
The diagnosis hasn't stopped Hernandez from having a positive attitude and enjoying life.
He can sometimes be seen dancing in the streets to Reggaeton, Merengue and Vallenato music.
"I use my smile to conquer the world! I always share my big smile with everyone; that's my charm," Hernandez said. "I can achieve everything I set my mind to. Everything is possible . . . Size and height don't matter! I want people to meet who I truly am: small in size, big in heart!"
This isn't the first time that Hernandez has earned the record title.
At age 24, he also held the same title on April 13, 2010, at 2 feet, 3.64 inches tall. Khagendra Thapa Magar broke the record on October 14, 2010 at 2 feet, 2.41 inches tall. Magar died on January 17.
Now, Hernandez has regained the title.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 14 (UPI) -- The owner of a Norwegian zoo is asking the public not to attempt to capture a young kangaroo that escaped from the facility.
Bernt Kai Velde, owner of the Haugaland Zoo in Karmoy, Rogaland County, confirmed the kangaroo escaped Monday and has been seen wandering loose in the area.
Velde said the zoo is still investigating the specific circumstances of the kangaroo's escape.
"We don't know what happened. But it must have been frightened or stressed," he told national broadcaster NRK.
Velde said he expects the kangaroo to return to the facility on its own. He called on the public not to attempt to capture the animal.
A kangaroo previously escaped from the zoo in 2017 and ended up being euthanized due to injuries it sustained from being struck by vehicles.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CLEVELAND (WJW) — If you're a fan of puzzles, you might've found your match with Heinz Tomato Ketchup.
The condiment company created a puzzle featuring 570 pieces.
It might not sound so bad, but take a look. It's entirely the color red, Heinz red to be exact.
The puzzle was part of a contest promotion. In order to enter, all you had to do is comment on one of Heinz' social media pages with the name of the person you'd like to complete the puzzle with. Those who signed up could win one of 57 puzzles.
The contest wrapped up on May 8, so it's unclear how many are left but many people still seem to be commenting on the posts with hopes of getting one.
