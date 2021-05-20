THACKERVILLE, Okla. (AP) — Federal authorities have seized 68 big cats from an animal park in Oklahoma featured in Netflix’s “Tiger King.”
The U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday that the seizure of the federally protected lions, tigers, lion-tiger hybrids and a jaguar as part of a court-approved agreement to resolve a DOJ complaint against Jeffrey and Lauren Lowe over the animals’ care.
The civil complaint, filed in November, accused the Lowes of recurring inhumane treatment and improper handling of animals protected by the Endangered Species Act. The couple has received numerous citations for failing to properly care for the animals following three inspections of the Tiger King Park in Thackerville since December 2020.
During a hearing last week, a judge found the couple in contempt for failing to comply with court orders to employ a qualified veterinarian and establish a program of veterinary care for the animals. Daniel Card, an attorney for the couple, told a federal judge that the Lowes “want out completely.”
“They don’t want to fight this anymore. They don’t want to do it,” Card told the judge.
Acting Assistant Attorney General Nicholas McQuaid said in a statement that the DOJ is working to ensure the animals are sent to “responsible animal preserves where they can be safely maintained rather than exploited.”
Former Oklahoma Attorney General Drew Edmondson, who now co-chairs the National Law Enforcement Council for Animal Wellness Action, a group that endorses policies to prevent animal cruelty, said the seizure punctuates a long series of federal actions to shut down an “unethical roadside zoo operator.”
“Joe Exotic and Jeff Lowe ran slipshod operations and the chickens have come home to roost,” Edmondson said.
Jeffrey Lowe was a central figure in “Tiger King” that featured a mullet-wearing zookeeper named Joe Exotic and became a cultural phenomenon last year. Joe Exotic, a pseudonym for Joseph Maldonado-Passage, is serving a 22-year sentence in federal prison in Texas for his 2020 conviction on charges that he participated in a murder-for-hire plot and violated federal wildlife laws.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Anyone who gets vaccinated at select state-run vaccination sites in New York next week will receive a lottery scratch ticket with prizes potentially worth millions, as Gov. Andrew Cuomo tries to boost slowing vaccination rates.
The pilot program will offer prizes from $20 up to $5 million and run from Monday, May 24 to Friday, May 28 at 10 state-run sites, Cuomo said Thursday.
"It's a situation where everyone wins," Cuomo said at a press conference in Buffalo.
The governor said there's a one in nine chance of winning a scratch ticket prize in New York, which is joining other states, including Ohio, with similar lottery incentives. Only residents 18 and older are eligible, according to a press release.
New York also plans to set up pop-up vaccination sites at seven airports across the state for U.S. residents, including airport workers.
New York has fully vaccinated about 43% of its 20 million residents, above the national average of 37.8%.
Still, Cuomo said the pace of vaccinations has slowed: New York has recorded an average of 123,806 daily shots in arms over the past 14 days. That's down 43% from 216,040 as of April 12.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 20 (UPI) -- A message in a bottle tossed into the ocean off Canada's Prince Edward Island in 2018 was found washed up 2 1/2 years later on a beach in Texas.
Dianne Jurek, of Fresno, Texas, said she was walking on Matagorda Beach on May 7 when she spotted a bottle in the sand.
Jurek said she could see there was something inside the bottle. She was on her way to visit family members, so she brought the bottle with her and opened it once she arrived.
"It had moisture inside of it so we had to be careful pulling it out," Jurek told the Canadian Broadcasting Corp. "I just thought how interesting, when we looked it up, how far it had traveled to our beach."
The bottle contained a message from Lucas MacDonald, who included his contact information in the note.
MacDonald, 16, said he tossed the bottle into the water while tuna fishing off the coast of Prince Edward Island, Canada. He said he had forgotten about the bottle by the time he received a text message and photos from Jurek.
"Instantly, I was like this is a scam, like there is no way, then I read over it again," he said.
MacDonald said he was shocked to learn about the bottle's long journey.
"First it found its way out of like the Maritime region, that ocean, then it went all the way around the Atlantic," he said. "It was amazing how it went underneath Florida as well, and then went in and got stuck in Texas."
Jurek said she is now considering launching her own message in a bottle.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 20 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Florida unexpectedly ended up acting as wildlife wranglers when their station received a "special visitor" -- an alligator.
The Bonita Springs Fire Control and Rescue District said in a Facebook post that personnel stationed at Fire Station 26 spotted the "special visitor" wandering around the facility Wednesday.
"This charming fellow took a little tour of the firefighters' bay and liked it so much he thought he'd stay awhile," the post said.
Firefighters contacted the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, but ended up acting on their own to "gently encourage" the alligator to make its way across the street to a wildlife preserve area.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 20 (UPI) -- The state government in Queensland, Australia, is attempting to offset a labor shortage by offering workers more than $1,000 cash to relocate and take tourism jobs.
Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced the "Work in Paradise" campaign will pay $1,165.35, offer travel vouchers of up to $195 and provide access to low-cost housing for workers willing to relocate and fill vacant positions in the tourism sector.
"Queensland is recovering well from the pandemic, but there's still a critical shortage of workers in our regions," Palaszczuk said in the announcement. "This exciting initiative will give Queenslanders and other Australians even more reason to come work in our beautiful part of the world."
The program, which is scheduled to begin July 1, involves a wide range of available jobs.
"From chefs, waiters and bartenders through to tour guides and deckhands on the Great Barrier Reef, there are plenty of great opportunities up for grabs," Palaszczuk said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 20 (UPI) -- An eel was spotted slithering through a gutter at the side of a road in an Australian city after apparently escaping from a nearby restaurant.
The longfin eel, a species native to New Zealand that spends most of its life in freshwater but breeds in the ocean, was spotted at the side of Mill Street near the Chinatown area of Adelaide.
Witness Bory Thon captured video of the unusual scene.
The eels are a popular food item and are often kept alive in tanks before being served at restaurants in Australia, leading experts to speculate the eel in the video escaped from a nearby eatery.
Nic Bishop, Adelaide Zoo's animal behavior and creative program manager, told Australian Broadcasting Corp. Radio Adelaide that the eels are "good escape artists" with muscular bodies that can help them squeeze through tiny spaces.
Bishop said longfin eels are also able to breathe oxygen for short periods of time while moving between bodies of water.
Joshua Zugajev of SA Water said if the eel made its way into a drain it would likely end up in the storm water network, which is separate from the water supply and sewer networks.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia has picked four people to serve as nonprofessional crew members and actors in what is planned to be the first movie to be shot in outer space, Russia's Roscosmos space agency said on Thursday.
Some of them are scheduled to be launched on a Soyuz MS-19 craft on Oct. 5 to be delivered to the International Space Station, which orbits Earth at an altitude of around 220 miles (354 km), according to Roscosmos and NASA.
"Among other things, they will have to take centrifuge tests, vibration stand tests, perform introductory and training flights on a zero-gravity plane, undergo parachute training," Roscosmos said.
The film has the working title of "Challenge," and the four will begin training for space flight by the end of this month, the agency said.
After a medical screening and as a cast for the drama, Russia has picked 36-year-old actor Yulia Peresild and actor and director Klim Shipenko, 37, to be included in the main crew.
Actor Alena Mordovina, 33, together with camera director Alexei Dudin, 40, were nominated for a reserve crew.
In October 2020, Russia sent the last crew carrying a U.S. member to the International Space Station, marking an end to a long dependency as the United States revives its own crew launch capability in an effort to drive down the cost of sending astronauts to space.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ALICANTE, Spain (Zenger news) — When a disgruntled teenager headed into his back garden six years ago with a pickax to let off steam by attacking the ground after a family quarrel, he never imagined he would end up with his own underground man cave.
Andres Canto is now 20 years old, but thanks to a fit of pique when he was 14, his underground retreat in La Romana, in Alicante, southeastern Spain, now incorporates a sitting room and a bedroom.
Canto, an actor, said he does not really understand what was going through his mind in 2015 when he headed to the garden with his grandfather's pickax, but he appreciates the result.
"My parents wanted me to change clothes to go to the village, but I wanted to wear the track suit, so I could mess around in the village," he said. "They told me I could not go out dressed like this, and I said: 'No worries, I can entertain myself,' and I went to the back of the property and started to dig a hole."
The digging continued. Andres found he liked to wind down in the evenings after school by working on his excavation several days a week.
The pace of construction changed when a friend brought over a pneumatic drill. Between the two of them, the project became a 9.8-foot-deep (3-meter) cave, occupying the young men for up to 14 hours a week.
Canto plans to expand the cave, which has a bedroom and sitting room, a heating system, Wi-Fi from his mobile phone transmitting from the cave entrance, and a music system. The temperature is a constant 68–70 degrees (20–21C) between May and September, he said.
"It's great, I have everything I need. It can be tiring to work here, as it is wet and there is not much air. But I have found my own motivation to keep on digging every day."
Although insects, spiders and snails are often found in the cave, he doesn't mind.
"I do not have problems with them, if I have destroyed their house, I let them build it in a new place in the wall. It's no problem."
He said his love of building started early.
"I have always liked to build little huts. I live in the countryside and often when I found abandoned wood there, I would build a nice house."
Canto then moved on to building tree houses.
"I did not want to be on the ground anymore, but in the air," he said. "The last evolution was the underground hut. I was a kid with a lot of imagination."
The excavation wasn't without problems.
"Sometimes I came across a big stone, and it could be frustrating after hours of digging," he said. The layout of his man cave was often determined by stones that appeared in his way during the project.
Digging was mainly done by hand, with buckets to carry the soil from the hole. Eventually, Canto decided to study other excavation techniques and came up with the idea of using a pulley system.
He reinforced his cave roof using arched entrances and vaulted ceilings reinforced with columns, as well as concrete walls to prevent collapses.
The project has cost him around 50 euros ($60), as most of the construction materials he used were cheaper than expected.
After posting a video on social media that went viral, Canto came to the attention of local authorities. The Civil Guard and someone from the Environmental Protection Department visited to ensure the cave was legal.
"As I am the first person in Spain doing something like this, when the Civil Guard arrived there was not a specific report. It was not a basement, neither was it a storehouse, it was only a well-built underground hut," he said.
And though Canto has to deal with an occasional flood when it rains, he is thankful helps keep the surrounding earth stronger, since the risk of small collapses is greater when soil dries out.
Meanwhile, his parents are fine with their son's underground retreat. After seeing his videos, his mother went to see for herself: "She came down and told me that it was smaller than it seemed in videos."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 20 (UPI) -- Residents of a Florida home had an unusual start to their day when a large chunk of ice fell out of the sky and punched a hole in their roof.
The Martin County Sheriff's Office said the ice chunk fell out of the sky Wednesday morning and punched a large hole through the roof near the edge of the Palm City home, causing the ice to land on the ground outside of the house rather than inside.
The sheriff's office said there were no reports of injuries from the ice chunk's plunge.
Deputies said they do not yet have an explanation for where the ice chunk came from.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(The Morning News) According to a story, a Florida lawyer was arrested after ramming her SUV into her ex-husband's house threatening to kill his girlfriend, and spitting on a sheriff's deputy.
According to court records, Francine Blair Bogumil, 40, crashed her Land Rover into the back of a GMC Yukon parked in her ex-driveway husband's on April 30, 2020, around 3 a.m. She had left her five-year-old and eleven-year-old children at home alone.
According to the records, the force jammed the Yukon into her ex-garage husband's door, turning it inward 2 to 3 feet.
Bogumil's ex-husband saw her throwing things at his girlfriend's BMW and breaking the windows when he came out of his house, according to the article. He said he called 911 and tried to intervene between Bogumil and his mother, claiming he slapped Bogumil once after she slapped him twice.
"I will kill you, b***"Bogumil allegedly screamed at the girlfriend. He also said, "No. F*** you!" and spit on an Orange County Sheriff's deputy when he ordered her to stop shouting, according to the paper. According to court records, Bogumil posted bail and texted her ex-husband and his girlfriend days after her detention, in violation of a restraining order.
Bogumil allegedly told his girlfriend, according to the article, that "Then there's your mother and father. If I were you, I'd back the f*** up. Just a thought. Keep away from my kids, you've been warned." She was also accused of printing missing person fliers with a photo of her ex-husband for her two children.
Bogumil sent the ex-husband a text message that said: "You should hold it against yourself because I'm just getting started with the ways I can ruin your life… Unless you surrender, I WILL f*** up your country. This time, I'm not going there. It's about to get a whole lot worse."
Bogumil was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault on a police officer, domestic violence battery, two counts of violating domestic violence restraining order, and criminal mischief. Since pleading no contest to the charges, she was sentenced to 51 weeks in Orange County Jail.
Bogumil has been suspended from the bar since then, with Judge Daryl Jay Isenhower suggesting that she be permanently impeached.