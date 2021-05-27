TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida-based group of Romanian nationals stole $740,000 from hundreds of churches by taking donation checks from their mailboxes and cashing them, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Wednesday.
Four people were arrested and two others are wanted in what authorities are calling “Operation Thou Shalt Not Steal.”
The group was based in Orlando but traveled throughout Florida and other states stealing checks, investigators said. In all, authorities identified 636 churches that were victims, including 355 in Florida.
“This low-tech yet well-organized effort to steal hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of mailed-in charitable donations — at a time when donations may have been most needed — has been stopped,” FDLE Commissioner Rick Swearingen said in a news release.
The group had numerous bank accounts it used to deposit the checks and then used ATMs to withdraw cash as soon as they cleared.
Arrested Wednesday were Ionut Raducan, 33; Marius Dumitru, 27; Marius Dumitru, 34; and Panait Dumitru, 32. Each was charged with conspiracy to commit racketeering, racketeering, grand theft, unlawful possession of personal identification information and money laundering.
All were being held in the Orange County jail. Jail records didn’t list a lawyer for the men. Authorities are still searching for Catalin Trandafir, 45, and Simona Trandafir, 39, who face the same charges.
The investigation began last December after Cape Coral police determined 24 Lee County churches were victims. Authorities said the group spent the money on cars, food and clothing and made high-value wire transfers to Romania.
Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Office of Statewide Prosecution will prosecute the case.
“Churches depend on donations from generous members of the community to operate and serve those in need. It is despicable that this crime ring would exploit the selfless acts of kindness displayed through these donations for selfish greed,” Moody said in a news release.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 27 (UPI) -- A Washington state man's three days of searching at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park paid off when he uncovered a 2.2-carat yellow diamond.
Christian Liden, 26, of Poulsbo, Wash., said he has been on a longtime quest to find raw materials to make his own engagement ring, and he came to Crater of Diamonds after five years of panning for enough gold in Washington to make the band.
Liden said he and a friend had been searching the park for three days when he made a big discovery May 9.
"I saw it shining as soon as I turned the screen over and immediately knew it was a diamond. I was shaking so bad, I asked my buddy to grab it out of the gravel for me," Liden told park officials.
He took the gem to the park's Diamond Discovery Center, where it was identified as a 2.2-carat yellow diamond, the largest discovery at the park since a 4.49-carat yellow diamond was found in October 2020.
"Mr. Liden's diamond is light yellow, with a triangular shape and a sparkling, metallic luster. Like most diamonds from the park, it contains a few inclusions, making it one-of-a-kind," said Dru Edmonds, the park's assistant superintendent.
"As beautiful as this diamond is, I think the best part is the story behind it," Edmonds said. "Since the eighth grade, Mr. Liden has dreamed of creating a special ring for his future wife, with stones and gold he mined, himself. And now he can make that dream come true!"
Liden said he hadn't expected to make such a significant find at the park.
"I was just hoping to find a couple smaller stones and had planned to buy a center stone later, but that won't be needed now," he said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 27 (UPI) -- A 2-year-old Los Angeles girl with an IQ score of 146 has become the youngest member of Mensa in the United States.
Parents Sukhjit Athwal and Devon Quest said their daughter, Kashe, 2, was accepted into Mensa, the world's oldest high IQ society, after scoring 146 on an IQ test -- nearly 50 points higher than the 98-point average in the United States.
The parents said Kashe can read full sentences, count to 100 and identify all 50 states. She is now working on identifying periodic table elements by their symbols and learning Spanish.
"She'll wake up on a Saturday and say, 'I wanna do elements,' or, 'I wanna do states,' so whenever she's leaning into it, we're just there to support her," Quest told KABC-TV.
The parents said they don't put pressure on the girl to achieve and she is in many ways a normal toddler.
"At the end of the day, she's in that toddler stage. So she very much is still a normal 2-year-old where we have negotiations, we have tantrums, we have everything and it's different because the way we communicate with her, it has to be different because she's able to understand just a little bit more," Athwal told KTTV-TV.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 27 (UPI) -- A South Carolina woman who received a lottery ticket as a Mother's Day gift from her father won $125,000.
The Florence woman, whose identity was not released, told South Carolina Education Lottery officials her father gave her a $5 Carolina Black Ruby scratch-off ticket as a Mother's Day gift.
The woman scratched off a $125,000 jackpot.
"It was crazy," said the winner. "You see all the things you can do flash before your eyes."
The winner said she plans to use some of her winnings to do something nice for her father.
"My parents are going to be taken care of," she said. "This is finally feeling real."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BEDFORD, N.H. (AP) — Two police officers successfully rescued a German Shepherd that had fallen into a 500-gallon septic tank as it was being serviced, police in New Hampshire said.
The 85-pound (38.5 kilogram) dog was about 6 feet (1.8 meters) down in the tank Monday, police in Bedford said. The officers and the homeowner used a catch pole to pull the dog to safety.
The dog was doing well, and was given a bath.
"We were just grateful to get the dog out and cleaned up," Officer Michael Heikkila said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 27 (UPI) -- A website is offering to pay a pair of friends $2,000 to spend 21 hours playing video games and report on the experience.
FrontierBundles.com, which sells Internet and phone service packages, said the selected pair of friends will each receive a Nintendo Switch Lite, Nintendo Online access, free snacks and popular games including Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Animal Crossing: New Horizons for their 21-hour gaming marathon.
"We're paying friends $2,000 to gear up (on our dime), play 21 hours of video games per person, and report their experience back to us," the website said. "We're wondering: do you play a little better with your best friend alongside you in the thick of the action, or is your focus that much sharper when you play by yourself?"
The post said the ideal candidates are experienced video game players with a strong bond.
"We're looking for pairs of gamers with a ton of virtual history. We want gaming duos who've blasted down countless zombie hordes, reclaimed Earth ten times over from blood-sucking space aliens, and who love to tackle the newest gaming challenge as much as they enjoy replaying retro throwbacks," the posting said.
Applications are being accepted on the website through June 18.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 27 (UPI) -- A Houston house for sale is drawing attention online for its resemblance to Star Wars villain Darth Vader.
The 7,000-square-foot home in the University Place neighborhood is nicknamed the "Darth Vader house" due to the exterior's resemblance to the Dark Lord of the Sith's helmet in the science fiction franchise.
The house, which was built in 1992, is currently listed for $4.3 million by Wade Knight with Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty.
The house features four bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms and a four-car attached garage.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) WILDWOOD, Fla. - Police said that they arrested a woman after she became upset about the thickness of a tomato in a Whopper she ordered at a Florida Burger King, leading her to throw the burger at an employee and spout racial slurs.
The Wildwood Police Department said that the incident happened on April 30th at a Burger King location on Seven Mile Drive. Officers were dispatched there in response to an employee being hit by a burger.
They said that they arrived at the scene and learned that a woman, Judith Black, was not satisfied with her Whopper sandwich she ordered and began to yell at the ordering counter. An employee informed Black that she would assist her if she would stop yelling. However, Black then threw her burger at the employee and left, with her husband following behind.
The arrest report also stated that Black called the employee a racial slur and said to "shut up" while outside. Multiple witnesses and surveillance video confirmed the incident.
Officers reportedly identified Black and her address. They went to speak to her and she told them that she was upset at the thickness of the tomato on her sandwich. She said she became angry when the employee was not fixing the burger and "tossed it at her."
The arrest report goes on to say that Black admitted to saying the racial slurs as well.
Black was reportedly then arrested for Battery from a Misdemeanor of the First Degree to a Felony of the Third Degree, Evidencing Prejudice while Committing Offense; Reclassification.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGLEWOOD, New Jersey (WABC) -- A high school senior in New Jersey who got into 20 colleges has drawn strength from a very important stuffed animal in his life.
He's worn and tattered but don't judge a book by its cover. Chris Butcher says his stuffed animal played a huge part of him getting into 20 colleges -- including six Ivy Leagues.
But more importantly, it helped the 18-year-old come to terms with his Blackness.
The Dalmatian actually belonged to Butcher's older brother, Taylor, who died when he was only a few months old.
The delicate toy, named Bigdog, has been with Butcher since day one.
"When I had negative encounters, I would come home and if I'm sitting in my bedroom, Bigdog was there for me, a reassuring object," Butcher said.
Butcher is a senior at Dwight Morrow in Englewood but felt he never fit in. He wrote about it in the essay part of his college application, admitting race was the source of his inner hatred.
He felt so defeated, he broke down and once again turned to Bigdog, but then had an ah-ha moment, writing, "if I did not let Big Dog's decaying structure define his worth, I was not going to let my Black skin, define mine."
"He's old, neck is falling apart and I use that to show how his outward appearance brings about judgment to how my Black skin brings judgment when people see me," Butcher said.
A major turning point for Butcher, who went on to start the Black Student Union at school, is he is now soaring and heading to Princeton in the fall.
And it's no surprise that Butcher has already decided he wants to major in Molecular Biology and also focus on African American Studies.
"I want to be a doctor, not sure of my specialty, maybe cardiology or emergency medicine," he said.
As for Bigdog, he wont be making the trip to Princeton but will stay home with Butcher's mom in his new role.
Read Butcher's moving essay below:
One would think a stern warning from my pulmonologist, multiple emergency room visits due to triggered asthma, and an allergy to dust mites would resonate that I cannot have stuffed animals. However, I could never get rid of my stuffed Dalmatian, Bigdog (yes, his name is Bigdog). Bigdog has been through a lot. His spotted ashen gray torso, which was once white, reveals crevices where stuffing seeps out regularly through his fur. These deformities are just a few of the several that permeate his decrepit body. By examining his external appearance, anyone would think that he needs to be thrown out as there is no reason for me to keep this battered relic from my childhood. Yet, if one inquired about his significance, they would realize why he is so precious to me.
Bigdog often gets judged at first glance. His essence is determined by what people observe in two seconds, which is something both of us have in common. Like Bigdog, my outward appearance previously served as my only form of identity. As a Black male in a predominantly Asian high school magnet program, I felt I did not belong. My racial identity was always at the forefront of my mind. I did not speak up in Socratic seminars in fear of being labeled as the "dumb Black kid." When I did participate, I always spoke two octaves higher to make my presence less threatening. I even cut my hair believing it was nothing more than an ugly, nappy nuisance. I attempted to escape the identity that was inescapable: my Blackness. It was my ultimate hindrance, the source of my inner hatred and envy.
By the time I reached junior year, I was losing the war I waged within myself. Chasing my dream of becoming an emergency medicine physician, juggling intense coursework, all while trying to reject my blackness was unbearable and emotionally taxing. One late night after spending hours studying and contemplating my situation, I was defeated. I ran to my room and cried into Bigdog, wondering how I could ever be confident if no one ever looked beyond the color of my skin. My hopes and dreams were dashed, until I looked at Bigdog, and reminded myself: this is the same deteriorating stuffed animal whose identity is so much more than what meets the eyes. I realized that although people may not see his intrinsic value, I know his worth, and that is all that matters. In that moment, I made the choice that if I did not let Bigdog's decaying structure define his worth, I was not going to let my Black skin, define mine.
My wish to change the skin I am in never came true, and I am glad it did not. My internal struggle created a blueprint for me to discover my own sense of individuality. From that winter forward, replete with my newfound outlook, I embraced my identity and started living with purpose doing things I was once afraid to do. I founded the Black Student Union to help Black students going through similar identity crises navigate through their defeating and isolating high school experiences. In addition, I overcame my fear of public speaking by organizing and speaking at BSU's own Black Students Matter protest, maintaining contact with community leaders, and working closely with the Bergen County NAACP. I no longer feared what others would think of me, beginning to unapologetically be myself. I stopped trying to prove I belonged and demonstrated why I belong.
Bigdog, my beloved stuffed dog, helped me learn to re-write my own story, appreciate Blackness in my own terms, and challenge the stereotypes placed upon me. I am endlessly comfortable and confident with who I am. I can be myself in my own skin because my Blackness does not define me; I define myself.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CLEVELAND (WJW) – A boat fire near Cleveland was extinguished by Jet Skiers Tuesday night, and was streamed on Facebook Live.
It was David Peguero's first time out on his Jet Ski this season.
"We were out riding and we saw the smoke," Peguero said.
"Me and my three friends drove out. I saw the captain of the burning boat getting off onto another fisherman's boat. So that's when I got real close and thought, let's save the boat," said Peguero.
Kelvin Toro of Cleveland got in line behind Peguero as they surrounded the boat and started splashing it with their Jet Skis.
"I was ready. Let's go. At first I was just focused on making big waves and splashing it down," said Toro.
The Facebook Live video shows Peguero, Toro, and another Jet Skier taking turns putting out the flames.
"If we would have waited, the boat would have sank. It took the coast guard 10-15 minutes to show up," said Peguero.
Cleveland man calls 911 during pursuit to explain why he's not pulling over, now faces felony charges
But the Coast Guard, while appreciative of the men's actions, has since warned that they could have been putting themselves in harm's way.
"The Coast Guard's first priority is always to ensure the safety of all mariners. In this case the people who had been on the burning boat had already been removed from the vessel," said Chief Petty Officer John Masson in a statement. "So while we appreciate the Good Samaritans' efforts, the Coast Guard definitely discourages people from putting themselves at great risk from a potential fuel explosion in hopes of preserving what remained of the boat."
No one was hurt.