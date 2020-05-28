SELLS, Ariz. (AP) — The U.S. Border Patrol says two men who escaped from a Colorado prison said they were Mexican immigrants who wished to be deported when agents patrolling the U.S.-Mexico border found them.
After some more questioning, agents discovered the men were 35-year-old Jose Rodriguez and 42-year-old Raul Guzman, who had escaped a minimum-security facility in Florence, Colorado, this week. Prison staff noticed they were missing during a Wednesday inmate count.
The Border Patrol says it arrested a 30-year-old woman who was driving the men, but later said that the aiding and abetting charge she faced was dropped because of coronavirus-related restrictions.
It says the men claimed to be immigrants here illegally and wished to be immediately returned to Mexico. At some point, the agents figured out that was not the case.
Rodriguez and Guzman were each serving drug sentences. They have been turned over to the U.S. Marshals Service.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 28 (UPI) -- Police in New Zealand responded to a city street on a report of a body in the road, but arrived to find the supposed corpse was actually a mannequin.
A witness reported seeing police, firefighters and ambulances responding Wednesday to South Road in Dunedin.
Police said there was a report of a body spotted in the road, but the situation was not as it initially seemed.
"This was a report of a body on the road, however it appears it was a mannequin," a Dunedin police spokeswoman told the Otago Daily Times.
Police in London responded to a similar situation last year, when they responded to a report of a person in distress at an art gallery.
Officers responded to The Factory art gallery in Dalston, where they observed a suspected corpse on the floor just inside the building's glass doors. Police broke through the glass and discovered the person was actually a dummy that was part of an art exhibition by artist Kollier Din Bangura.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 28 (UPI) -- A 1762 vintage bottle of cognac, one of the oldest surviving cognacs in the world, sold for $146,000 at an online auction.
The Gautier cognac, one of only three surviving bottles of the spirit, was sold Thursday by Sotheby's auction house.
The auction house said the bottle is known as the "grand frere," or "big brother," as it is the largest of three surviving bottles from the collection. The bottle known as "little brother" was sold at a New York auction in 2014 and the "little sister" is on display at the Gautier Museum in the Cognac region of France.
The former owner of the bottles said they were brought to the family by a man named Alphonse, who was adopted by the former owner's great-grandparents. The family story holds that Alphonse left home to work in the Cognac region and returned with a cart full of bottles a decade later, before his death in World War I.
"The Gautier 1762 is renowned and revered across the world as a cognac that transcends the world of spirits collecting," Jonny Fowle, Sotheby's spirits specialist, said in the auction announcement.
"This bottle represents not only an example of pre-phylloxera viticulture, but also of early cask maturation from the dawn of Gautier's production and even precedes the French Revolution."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 28 (UPI) -- A Georgia driver and her brother were shocked when an airborne turtle crashed through the windshield while they were on a highway.
Latonya Lark said she was driving on the Harry S. Truman Parkway in Savannah when the turtle broke through the windshield and ended up embedded in the glass right in front of her passenger, brother Kevin Grant.
"I saw out of the corner of my eye what I thought was a brick," Lark told CNN. "I told my brother, 'Oh my God there's a brick flying across the highway.' No sooner than I said that, it impacted my vehicle. It scared me so bad, it sounded like a bomb went off and glass went all over my brother."
The pair said it was lucky the turtle ended up embedded in the windshield, as it could have caused serious injury or worse if it had struck Grant in the face.
Grant was treated for minor cuts from the broken glass and the turtle was taken to Savannah Animal Care, where Lark said she later learned it had died from blood loss.
"We're so grateful because this could have been fatal," she said. "But the really sad part is that the turtle died. That was really upsetting."
Police said they do not know how the turtle ended up flying through the air. Lark and Grant said they suspect it was thrown into the air by a strike from another vehicle.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 28 (UPI) -- A New Jersey man who found a buried rosary while metal detecting a few miles from his home reunited the item with its owner -- 70 years after it was lost.
Daniel Jurgens said he took his metal detector to a large open space about 5 miles from his home May 14 and his haul for the day included a Brownie ring, a 1943 mercury dime, a couple pennies and a small metal container engraved with the image of the Virgin Mary.
Jurgens said he opened the container and found a rosary with an inscription reading: "Diana, May 5, 1946."
"So, I go home, and I clean it off a little bit better. ... I know that there's a Catholic church about three blocks from this park, and I call up the Catholic church, and I speak with the secretary," Jurgens told the Clinton Herald.
The secretary at Our Lady of Peace Church got back to Jurgens three days later and told him someone named Diana Antonides of Fords, N.J., had received her first communion on May 5, 1946.
Jurgens said a check of Ancestry.com found census records from 1940, when Antonides lived about three blocks away from where he found the rosary.
Antonides married Salvador Borja in 1958, and Jurgens found an obituary for Borja dated from 2017 that listed his wife among his survivors.
Jurgens said he was excited to learn Antonides might still be alive, and set off on a quest to contact the woman or her adult children.
Just two days later Jurgens connected with Antonides' daughter Kathy, who related his messages to her brother, Kris, and mother, who was indeed still alive at age 81.
Antonides said she believes the rosary -- a gift from her aunt, who was also her godmother -- was taken by a neighbor boy named Ritchie who had a habit of stealing her possessions. She said he must have buried it in the lot where Jurgens found it 70 years later.
The rosary arrived in the mail this week, Antonides said.
"I never thought I'd see that again," Antonides told NJ.com.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DALLAS (AP) — A woman managed to go into labor and give birth alone in a Texas jail cell without any corrections officers noticing until after she had delivered the child, a sheriff's official said Thursday.
The woman had the baby in a Fort Worth jail cell on May 17, according to Tarrant County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Lt. Jennifer Gabbert.
The woman "did not immediately disclose the birth, but the baby was soon discovered by a corrections officer" and both were taken to a hospital, Gabbert said. She could not immediately provide information about the health of the mother and child, or other details.
Jail staff knew the woman was pregnant and had been checking on her regularly, Gabbert said, without specifying the frequency of those checks or whether they knew her due date.
She declined to identify the mother and would not answer several questions about the birth including how the woman could have gone into labor and delivered a child without it coming to the guards' attention. Jail staff don't know how long the labor lasted "due to the mother not notifying corrections staff of the impending birth," Gabbert said.
The sheriff's internal affairs department is investigating the birth but there is no indication of wrongdoing by jail staff, Gabbert said. The state body that oversees Texas jails is also looking into it for possible regulatory violations.
The mother has been held in jail without bond since January on charges of assaulting a family member and injuring a child, elderly or disabled person, Gabbert said. The delivery was first reported by the Forth Worth Star-Telegram.
The jail has been fighting an outbreak of the new coronavirus among inmates and staff. Fort Worth police have erred against arresting those accused of some minor crimes to avoid spreading the virus to new inmates.
The child was born a few days before state inspectors informed Tarrant County Jail staff that they were not meeting minimum standards for checking on some inmates, according to Brandon Wood, executive director of the Texas Commission on Jail Standards.
Wood said the jail was sent a notice of non-compliance on May 21 after inspectors found staff had failed to promptly do at least one face-to-face check required every 30 minutes for some inmates. He said the jail submitted a plan to correct the issue and was re-certified six days later.
Wood and Gabbert said the jail's temporary loss of state certification was not related to the birth, but did not immediately elaborate.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 27 (UPI) -- A Toronto man said he was surprised and confused when a package showed up at his home containing a product he had ordered eight years earlier.
Elliot Berinstein said a Canada Post delivery worker left the package from Well.ca on his doorstep May 6, and he was initially confounded about its origins.
"I was very confused because I hadn't ordered anything from Well.ca in a while," Berinstein told CBC News. "And then I remembered one time about eight years ago, I ordered something from them."
The package included a tube of Brylcreem -- a hair-styling product -- he had ordered in 2012, along with an invoice dated that year.
"I started laughing because I thought it was pretty funny that it came eight years later," Berinstein told CTV News.
Berinstein said he checked the package's tracking code, but found it no longer was valid.
"I think it was just in a corner somewhere and then someone just decided to mail it," he said. "I thought it was pretty funny that they just didn't throw it out or something. ... I wonder why now they sent it out since they're pretty far behind on their current packages and stuff."
A Canada Post representative said the late package is being investigated.
"This is certainly a unique situation, and we can only speculate at this point as to what may have happened," the representative said in a statement.
Berinstein said he elected not to attempt to use the Brylcreem.
"When I opened it, it was bright yellow, and when I Googled it, I've never used it before, it seemed like it was supposed to be white, so I didn't try it," he said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 28 (UPI) -- A Florida man who received an alert from his doorbell camera checked the footage and was surprised to see a large alligator climbing on the bench on his front door.
Crawford Lewis of Venice said he awoke to find an alert on the app connected to his Ring doorbell camera informing him of movement outside of his front door in the early morning hours of May 21.
Lewis reviewed the footage and watched as a large alligator wandered onto his front porch and climbed atop a bench in an effort to reach a metal plaque bearing the image of sea turtles.
"I'm glad I did not get up at 5:30 a.m. and open my front door," Lewis told WOFL-TV.
The gator was unsuccessful in pulling the plaque off the wall, but it did break a potted plant while climbing down from the bench to leave the area.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
San Diego police surrounded a Wells Fargo bank in Chollas View early Wednesday after a man broke in through a window, claiming he wanted to use a microwave inside the breakroom to warm up some Hot Pockets.
Just after his arrest, a freelance photographer captured video of the man telling police about the Hot Pockets and how he had eaten two of the sandwiches while inside the bank. The photographer asked the man if the ordeal was "worth it."
"Was it worth it? Yeah, it was worth it," the man – as he was being handcuffed – replied without hesitation. "A Hot Pocket? Hell, yeah."
The man said he was hungry and homeless.
The incident began just after 3:15 a.m. when a security alarm was set off at the Wells Fargo bank in the Market Creek Plaza on Euclid Avenue.
About a half-dozen SDPD officers went to the scene. They found a shattered window at the drive-thru ATM area and surrounded the bank. A security company was able to monitor the cameras inside the bank and confirm that the suspect who had broken in was still inside, police said.
Officers, some with guns drawn, stood at the entrance and told the man to come out. A freelance photographer with SDNV captured the tense moments on camera.
"San Diego police! You're under arrest," an officer yelled. "We need you to come out with your hands up."
Silence.
Officers warned the suspect that a K-9 would be sent in if he did not surrender.
Soon, police forced down the door and sent the K-9 in. Moments later, officers were seen walking the man out of the bank, holding his hands behind his back.
The man, whose name was not released by police, was arrested at the scene for breaking into the bank.
Officers swept the rest of the bank to make sure no one else was inside.
No one was hurt.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 28 (UPI) -- A British family said they were shocked to find a package of broccoli that had been in their refrigerator for more than two weeks contained an exotic insect -- and it was still alive.
Scott Wisdom and Maria Barlow said the broccoli had sat for too long in the fridge at their Plymouth, England, home, so they were preparing to throw it away when Barlow spotted a brightly-colored bug inside the plastic packaging.
Wisdom posted photos of the insect on Facebook, where friends identified it as a red palm weevil. The insects are native to Asia but were accidentally introduced in Spain in 1994, eventually becoming widespread through the Mediterranean region.
The couple said they believe the bug was inside the package when they purchased the broccoli from a Tesco store May 10.
The Animal and Plant Health Agency said the weevils do not pose a threat to humans or animals, but they are known to be dangerous to several local plant species.
