May 7 (UPI) -- An Iowa man who received a postcard from his sister said he was surprised to note the card had been mailed in 1987.
Paul Willis, a hog farmer in Thornton, said a postcard appeared in his mailbox recently from his sister, Annie Lovell, and he soon noticed the card bore a picture of Lovell on a Grand Canyon hike in 1987 -- and a San Francisco postmark from December of that same year.
Willis said the postcard bore a second postmark from April 29 of this year in Des Moines, so he called the post office to see if they had any explanation for the postcard's tardiness.
"She said, 'Well, the post offices are all going through deep cleaning because of COVID-19,' " Willis told the Santa Rosa Press-Democrat.
The employee said the postcard may have been discovered while furniture and machines were being moved for cleaning.
An Illinois woman experienced a similar incident in July 2019, when a postcard showed up at her home that had been mailed 26 years earlier. Kim Draper said the card was addressed to the previous residents of her Springfield home and recounted the residents' father's travels in Hong Kong.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 7 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man said the lottery numbers he took from a fortune cookie earned him a $2 million jackpot after five years of using them to play Mega Millions.
Claude Guezodje of Charlotte told North Carolina Education Lottery officials the ticket he purchased from the BP Mini Mart in Gastonia bore the same numbers he has been using for years.
"Those numbers were from a Chinese fortune cookie and random numbers I picked for myself," Guezodje said. "I just liked those numbers and put them together."
Guezodje's ticket matched all five white balls and his $1 million prize was doubled because he selected the Megaplier option and the 2X Megaplier was drawn.
"The first thing I'll do is pay off my car and try to find a small house -- nothing crazy," Guezodje said. "And then of course I want to help my family back home."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 7 (UPI) -- Police in Britain said a surprised jogger tipped officers off to the location of a wallaby that escaped from a zoo and went hopping through the countryside.
Cambridgeshire Police said a jogger called police Wednesday night to report a kangaroo on the loose in St. Ives, Cambridgeshire, and police arrived in the area to find the animal was actually an escaped wallaby, a smaller cousin of the kangaroo.
The department's Rural Crime Action Team was able to capture the wallaby in a resident's garden.
The marsupial was found to have escaped at least 24 hours earlier from the Johnsons of Old Hurst zoo, located about five miles from where the animal was captured. The wallaby was returned to its home, police said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — For patrons at a Montana tiki bar that has a back wall of a window into a motel swimming pool, it's typical to see mermaids in the water five nights a week.
So as the owner of the O'Haire Motor Inn and the Sip 'n Dip Lounge in Great Falls began preparing to reopen the bar after eights weeks of coronavirus-related restrictions, she wanted things to be as close to normal as possible — and that included the underwater entertainment.
Sandra Thares said she emailed regulators for guidance on whether mermaid shows could resume.
Gov. Steve Bullock's office said yes. The Cascade County health department said no, believing pools couldn't reopen until the third phase of the gradual reopening of the state's economy.
After some back-and-forth in which the governor's office noted hotel pools could reopen for registered guests with social distancing guidelines, the county OK'd the mermaid entertainment as long as only one mermaid was in the pool at a time, Thares said. There's usually two.
"We were not trying to step on anyone's toes, we were just trying to put people back to work," Thares said Wednesday.
The first mermaid was scheduled to return to work on Wednesday night. For now, the mermaids will get one four-hour shift per week.
"We're having the one tonight get in a few times with a mask on, just because we can," Thares said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 7 (UPI) -- Police in India said officers suspecting thieves were behind the damage to an ATM in a bank kiosk reviewed security camera footage and discovered the machine had been partially disassembled by a curious monkey.
Delhi police said officers were summoned to the State Bank of India ATM kiosk in the South Avenue area Wednesday after the cash machine was found partially disassembled.
Police reviewed security camera footage, expecting to see the work of human thieves, but instead found video of a monkey removing the ATM's front panel.
The footage shows the monkey climbing into the machine and inspecting its inner workings before fleeing the scene.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 7 (UPI) -- A Utah man who lost his high school class ring in Germany in 1982 was reunited with the ring thanks to a man who found it on a beach in the United States.
Scott Sanders said he accidentally left his ring on top of a paper towel dispenser in Bitburg, Germany, in 1982, and he never expected to see the ring again.
Dan Thomander said he found the ring in the sand at a park in New Jersey or New York nearly 30 years ago. He said his father-in-law kept the ring in a safe for decades before giving it back to him and inspiring him to attempt to find its original owner.
Thomander said his online research revealed Sanders' high school had put all of their old yearbooks online, making it easy for him to determine the identity of the ring's owner. He searched for Sanders' current location and discovered he lives in Utah -- only 5 miles from where Thomander's son lives.
Sanders was reunited with his long-lost ring Monday.
A Maine woman who lost her then-boyfriend's class ring in 1973 said the ring took a similar globe-trotting adventure before returning to her. Debra McKenna, 63, said she left the ring in a bathroom at a department store and the ring turned up 47 years later buried in a park in Finland.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 6 (UPI) -- Conservation officials in Ontario are asking members of the public to be on the lookout for a former pet snake that was mistakenly released into the wild near a conservation area.
The Upper Thames River Conservation Authority said the corn snake was found by a "caring individual" who mistook it for a native species and released it into the rural area near the Pittock Conservation Area in Woodstock.
The group said the snake is now believed to be a pet that either escaped from its home or was abandoned by its previous owner.
Experts said corn snakes are not native to Canada and the animal would be unlikely to survive a winter in the area.
"The reason we do not want this animal in the wild is because there is always a chance that pets of any kind can carry an illness that could be transmitted to our native wildlife. Even dogs and cats can potentially carry pathogens dangerous to wildlife," Scott Gillingwater, a conservation authority biologist, told the Woodstock Sentinel Review.
The conservation authority is asking members of the public to keep an eye out for the snake in the conservation area and the surrounding region.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Daily Mail) This is the startling moment a bear drops down from a balcony after trying to break through a window into a terrified family's home.
The incident took place in the town of Calliano, in the northern Italian region of Trentino-Alto Adige Sudtirol and the videos were shared by the town's Mayor Lorenzo Conci.
The mayor said that the bear had appeared in the centre of the town and then climbed up onto the first-floor balcony.
Luca Tezzele, 27, heard something walking on his balcony while he was watching TV at around 10pm on May 5.
When Luca walked into the kitchen to check out the noise, the bear appeared outside the window and smashed the glass, trying to break in.
Luca said: 'I ran into my room and locked myself in, after shouting out that there was a bear. Later, some people came to the rescue but the bear was already gone.'
In the video, the bear is filmed as it climbs over the railings. With surprising dexterity it then hangs from the balcony as it lowers itself down before dropping onto the ground and running away.
Although Italy has gently started to ease its lockdown many towns are still quiet, which may have encouraged the animal to venture into the built-up area.
Conci told local newspaper Agi he had been 'at home and some people called me' so he drove to the scene.
He said he was about to get out of his car when somebody shouted at him to stay inside. He added: 'Two seconds later I saw it crossing in front of me. It was exciting, I had never thought I could see a bear walking around Calliano.
'But that a bear is trying to get into a house, breaking a window on the second floor with people inside is terrifying.'
Local media reported that forest rangers went to the scene but they simply calmed the local residents down as the bear was seemingly no longer in the area.
The authorities in Trento province said the bear was young and in a 'roaming' phase which allows it to walk for long periods of time.
Scientists are analysing some fur samples from the bear collected at the scene to be able to identify it.
Local media report the bear was also seen in the nearby town of Nomi.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 7 (UPI) -- A San Francisco rapper is attempting to break a Guinness World Record with a live-streamed performance featuring 33 hours, 30 minutes and 30 seconds of freestyle rapping.
George Watsky, who performs under the single name Watsky, crossed the 23-hour mark at noon Thursday in his attempt to break the Guinness record for the longest freestyle rap.
Watsky said in a statement before beginning his attempt Tuesday that the money raised during his freestyle marathon will go toward paying his band and crew, a fan fund to reimburse people who bought non-refundable travel accommodations to attend his now-canceled shows, and the nonprofit Sweet Relief.
The attempt, which is scheduled to finish just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday, is being live streamed on Facebook and YouTube.
Pittsburgh rapper Frzy held a 31-hour freestyle rap marathon in January, but the feat was not verified by Guinness World Records.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 1 (UPI) -- Residents of a California neighborhood said an exotic bird has moved into the area and is creating a lot of unwanted noise while evading capture.
Neighbors in Richmond's North & East neighborhood said the African helmeted guinea fowl has taken up residence in the area and has been causing disturbances with its loud calls.
The species is native to Africa, but they are often raised on farms in the United States and elsewhere.
Locals said the bird, which is believed to be the same bird that was spotted in the East Richmond Heights area a few weeks earlier, is fast moving and flies up to rooftops when pursued.
Contra Costa County Animal Protective Service officers told residents there's nothing they can do about the non-native bird unless it is injured.
