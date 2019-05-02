MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Rescuers in New Hampshire have come to the aid of a man who got stuck dangling 60 feet (18 meters) high in a tree while trying to retrieve a drone.
Daniel Lacourse tells WMUR-TV the drone got caught in the tree at Lafayette Park in Manchester two weeks ago. Earlier efforts to free it didn’t work, so he borrowed a friend’s climbing gears, looked up “how to climb” on YouTube and went up the tree Wednesday.
Once he got up there, Lacourse was just hanging onto a rope and says he “just didn’t expect it to be so difficult and take so much endurance.” His friend called the fire department.
Firefighters used a ladder truck to secure Lacourse’s equipment and bring him back down.
Lacourse says he won’t try a climb like that again.
LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — Police in Maine say a man who robbed a bank used his unwitting father as a getaway driver.
An affidavit written by a police detective says Keith Tilton dropped his 39-year-old son, Joseph Donald Tilton, at a Lewiston bank Tuesday afternoon, believing his son needed to cash a check. In the few minutes he was inside, police say Joseph Tilton actually robbed the bank.
After dropping his son off in a different part of Lewiston, Keith Tilton drove past the bank, and was stopped by police who had the getaway car's description. Keith Tilton isn't charged, as police don't think he knew what was happening.
The Sun Journal reports Joseph Tilton is charged with felony robbery, accused of stealing $620. His attorney Richard Charest didn't return a call seeking comment.
A Virginia man was arrested last week after he allegedly shot two people because they seemingly disagreed on a topic: which is better, a Chevy or a Ford?
Mark Turner, 56, was taken into custody on April 23 after the incident, which took place the night before. Turner, his girlfriend, his girlfriend's son and the son's girlfriend were eating dinner at a home in Bedford, a city roughly 28 miles east of Roanoke, when the group went out to the front yard.
Soon, an argument broke out between Turner and his girlfriend's son, WSET reported. The two couldn't agree on whether Chevrolet or Ford vehicles were better.
Turner allegedly whipped out a knife during his argument, a situation which Turner's girlfriend tried to deescalate. According to the Bedford County Commonwealth's Attorney Wes Nance, Turner's girlfriend was stabbed with the knife in her lower back, sustaining a six-inch wound.
The man then retrieved a gun from inside the home. When his girlfriend again put herself between Turner and her son, Turner allegedly shot her in the leg five times, and shot her son in the arm.
Two of Turner's bullets that ricocheted ended up hitting the son's girlfriend in the back and in her cheek.
Prosecutors alleged that Turner then barricaded himself inside the home, continually leaving to shout at police. Investigators ultimately shot Turner with a bean bag round and took him into custody.
Nance said that alcohol might've been involved. Search warrants reportedly indicated that "there was possible drug activity at the residence."
Turner was charged with felony malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a felon following the shooting, according to online records.
A Chicago street was shut down on Tuesday after cops spotted a "suspicious package" that turned out to be an educational — and tasty — school project.
The package that spooked police officers turned out to be an odd contraption: a can of beef Chef Boyardee ravioli and a thin green wire taped to a set of wheels.
Investigators briefly shut down both State Street and Chicago Transit Authority's Red Line train, which ran underground, WBBM-TV reported.
A spokesperson for DePaul University, which is located in Chicago, told the news outlet that a design student was responsible for the can-on-wheels, served as a prototype of a vehicle created for a class assignment.
Police are investigating a bizarre home invasion in Queens -- one in which a family on vacation checked their live security feed and saw a pants-less man with a sheet over his head, authorities say.
The Bayside couple was in Florida and figured they'd check their Nest cameras April 23. They were not expecting to find what they did. First, their living room camera appeared obstructed. Finding that strange, they started to review the history.
And there, before their eyes, was a masked man with no pants who pulled a sheet from his head and used it to cover the camera, authorities say.
It's not clear what happened after that. Authorities say nothing was taken from the home and no property damage was reported.
The investigation is ongoing.
SALT LAKE CITY -- Utah's alcohol control authority has rejected an application for a karaoke lounge seeking to serve beer.
In a 5-1 vote, the Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission rejected Heart & Seoul Karaoke's application for a beer license.
"What we want to do is provide a family-friendly environment for people to participate in karaoke that allows people of all ages to enter our facility," said Brody Horton, one of Heart & Seoul's owners. "But also allows for people who might want an alcoholic beverage to partake of that."
The downtown business had its application called into question about whether Utah's notoriously strict liquor laws considered karaoke a "recreational activity." The Utah State Legislature recently changed the law to only include a set list of activities like billiards, bowling, miniature golf and concerts.
But that new law doesn't take effect until May 14. Heart & Seoul Karaoke argued the DABC commission should consider their license application under the existing law, not the new one that hasn't taken effect.
"I think our backs are up against the wall here," Commissioner Thomas Jacobson told Horton.
The decision by the DABC commission also puts axe throwing businesses on the chopping block. Social Axe Throwing also appeared before the commission at Tuesday's meeting seeking a beer license for its Ogden location.
The DABC previously granted licenses to Social Axe Throwing for its other location. Commissioners decided that axe throwing was a recreational activity under the existing law because it was a "similarly situated activity."
Commissioners were not inclined to do it again and rejected their latest license request.
"The new law takes effect May 14," Social Axe Throwing co-owner Mark Floyd told FOX 13. "It's not May 14."
The decision by the DABC commission means that when other axe throwing businesses renew their beer licenses, they're not likely to get them.
Commissioner Stan Parrish suggested to Horton that his karaoke business could try to work within the new law (perhaps by putting in a pool table).
"I think the easiest solution for you is to get in compliance and comply," he told Horton.
"I would ask what you recommend to do that?" Horton replied.
"It's not our job to recommend," Jacobson chimed in.
The DABC commission's decision would not apply to bars that might have a karaoke night, because they are licensed under different rules. (For example, minors are not allowed on the premises in bars.)
Floyd left Tuesday's meeting frustrated.
"This is a classic Utah law where I don't think all things are considered before changes are made," he said.
DABC Commission Chairman John Nielsen urged the businesses to push the legislature to change the law again if they want a license.
"We do what they tell us to do," Nielsen told FOX 13. "And we try to enforce it based on what we believe the intent of the legislature is."
Horton said he would contact lawmakers to see about changing the law.
"Commissioners obviously decided today based on what they think the legislature wants to happen. We'll talk with the legislature and see," he said.
May 2 (UPI) -- Security cameras at a toll plaza on an Indian highway captured the moment a thieving monkey hopped into a booth and stole a fistful of cash.
The CCTV footage from the toll plaza in Kanpur, Uttar Pardesh, shows the monkey climb from atop a car into the booth's open window and climb on the surprised attendant's shoulders.
The monkey takes advantage of the man's surprised state and grabs a handful of bills from the open cash register before leaping back out the window.
Police said the monkey is believed to be a pet that was trained to steal by its owner. The primate took about $72, officials said.
May 2 (UPI) -- A New Jersey theme park said the malfunction that sent two roller coaster crash dummies crashing into the roof of a neighboring hotel was a problem with the dummies, not the ride itself.
Playland's Castaway Cove in Ocean City said the roller coaster's safety precautions were not to blame when the two water-filled dummies flew off the GaleForce roller coaster and crashed into the roof of Ebb Tide Suites next door to the park.
"This was a mishap with the water dummy itself, not with the ride in any way," a park representative told NJ.com. "There is nothing more to add."
Bryan Hartley, the park's vice president, said the dummies were not as rigid as human bodies, allowing them to wiggle free of the safety restraints on the roller coaster.
"Obviously it's not something that would ever happen with a person in it," Hartley told WCAU-TV. "You know you don't lose rigidity in a person. The lap bar comes down. You're secured in there."
GaleForce, which reaches top speeds of 64 mph, opened in 2017. Officials said the ride is tested for about two hours a day.
May 2 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers were called to a bank in India where employees reported a snake somehow ended up in the office bathroom.
The Union Bank of India branch in the Kandivli East area of Mumbai summoned personnel from the Spreading Awareness on Reptiles & Rehabilitation Program, or SARRP, when the 3-foot snake was spotted slithering across the floor in the office restroom Tuesday morning.
The snake, identified as a non-venomous common sand boa, was captured by a SARRP rescuer and released back into the wild.
The rescue charity and bank staff said the origins of the snake were a mystery. They said the restroom windows were firmly shut and officials could not identify any gaps large enough for the snake to pass through.
May 1 (UPI) -- A South Carolina man's $1 million lottery jackpot came at the just the right time for a special gift -- his birthday.
The South Carolina Education Lottery said the Hollywood man bought himself a Carolina Millions scratch-off ticket for his birthday at the Road Runner convenience store in Hollywood.
"It's my present," the man told lottery officials.
Birthday luck was on the man's side and he claimed a $1 million top prize, officials said.
The Road Runner store was awarded a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.