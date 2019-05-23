Well, those cows never seem to stop coming (work and work). Keep those rags and machines humming.
Moo-ve along please, loiterers.
Putnam County Sheriffs Deputies in Indiana responded to quite the calf, I mean call, recently.
"Folks, apparently we have a new problem occurring in our peaceful community," the department said in a Facebook post.
"Cow loitering."
Deputies on the night shift received a cow tip, saying a few of them were hanging out at the local gas station. Police herd the cows had been seen blocking the lane to the car wash, and were really milking their stay there.
"To top it all off, they didn't even purchase anything. #Rude!!" the department wrote.
How dair-y they? Hard not to have a cow over that kind of loitering.
After returning the cows to their owner, deputies called it "just another day in rural Indiana law enforcement."
They also didn't seize from pun opportunities, even taking beef with themselves overlooking some more in the comments.
"Darn it!!! Just realized we could have said "cowmmunity"
"When we took the cows into custody they asked why. We told them 'it's pasture curfew'."
Nicely done, Putnam County Sheriffs, utterly impressive stuff.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Watch that cow pie fly.
An Iowa dairy farmer recently got blasted by a fusillade of feces from one of his cows while he cleaned the stalls.
Karter Kilburg made light of the projectile poop, tweeting last week that he was standing in the line of fire and "didn't even stand a chance."
"Typical Monday," he wrote. He also thanked God that his mouth wasn't open.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Crashing a wedding can go two ways: you have a great time while enjoying some free drinks and leave without anyone noticing you weren't actually invited or you join the bride and groom during their first dance and get arrested.
Mark Saunderson, 37, of Land O' Lakes, experienced the latter.
Saunderson invited himself to a wedding reception at the Grand Plaza Hotel on St. Pete Beach Monday evening, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.
After walking into the reception, Saunderson cut into the bride and groom's first dance.
When confronted by staff and security, he escaped to the 11th floor of the hotel. After continuing to elude staff and security, Saunderson was finally escorted to an elevator where he spoke to a deputy.
Saunderson told the deputy he was from Ohio and gave him his phone number in place of his social security. The deputy said, according to the arrest report, Saunderson was unsteady on his feet, slurring his words and had bloodshot eyes.
Sauderson was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.
A photographer with VRvision Photography captured the moments that Saunderson came in during the first dance.
The couple in town from Gainesville say they are not mad at Saunderson. In fact, they told a reporter by phone that they find it funny.
Sadie Dajka and her new husband Adam, said they were just confused, "I was like, 'Is that your friend?' and he said, 'I thought it was your friend,'" said Dajka.
The couple said they were not the ones to call police. In fact, they didn't even know he was arrested until the next morning.
The couple said they are being inundated with responses from the photos and they want people to know they don't want to see Saunderson's reputation ruined over this.
"If we could give him a high five for giving us an unforgettable wedding, we would," said Dajka.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Whoever broke into a Massachusetts man’s home last week didn’t take a thing. They did, however, leave the house spotless.
Nate Roman tells The Boston Globe that when he returned to his Marlborough home from work May 15, he could tell a stranger had been there.
Nothing was missing, but the 44-year-old Roman noticed the beds were made, the rugs vacuumed and the toilets scrubbed. They even crafted origami roses on the toilet paper rolls.
He called the experience “weird and creepy” and contacted police.
Sgt. Daniel Campbell says that the department hasn’t heard of similar episodes and that there are no suspects.
Roman says he may have left his back door unlocked. He thinks perhaps a housekeeping service went to his home by mistake.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (AP) — Construction workers have unearthed fossils in a Denver suburb that experts say could be from a rare horned dinosaur.
The Denver Museum of Nature and Science said Monday that it is exploring the construction site near a retirement community in Highlands Ranch where a dinosaur’s lower leg bone and several ribs were found.
Fossil expert Natalie Toth told KDVR-TV the fossils could be from a torosaurus — a dinosaur similar to the triceratops but differentiated by three bones.
Toth says the fossils seem to be intact, so crews are hoping to uncover the entire dinosaur.
The fossils are embedded in a 66- to 68-million-year-old rock layer.
Toth says fossils in the Denver formation are from dinosaurs that were among the last “walking around before the big extinction.”
----------------------------------------------------------------------
A 911 call about a possible jumper dressed as a handmaid on a Manhattan building Tuesday ended up with a positive ending; it was an umbrella
The original tweet from the woman who called went viral, with tens of thousands of retweets and more than 100,000 likes
The NYPD also joined in on the fun, writing "Blessed be the umbrella," but reminding people not to hesitate to call if they perceive danger
A panicked woman called 911 Tuesday when she saw what she thought was a woman dressed as a handmaid, red cloak and all, about to jump from a building in Manhattan.
NYPD officers responded to save the life -- of an umbrella.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
A teenager who stole a rare endangered lemur from a southern California zoo last summer has agreed to plead guilty to the crime.
According to a Department of Justice release, 19-year-old Aquinas “Quinn” Kasbar has agreed to plead guilty to one misdemeanor count of unlawfully taking an endangered species.
Authorities said Kasbar broke into the Santa Ana Zoo after hours last July and stole Isaac, who, at 32, is the oldest-living ring-tailed lemur in captivity in North America, according to the Orange County Register.
Kasbar, who intended to keep the endangered animal as a pet, used bolt cutters to cut a hole in the zoo’s enclosures for lemurs and capuchin monkeys.
As a result, several animals escaped when the accused grabbed Isaac, though they were later retrieved.
Once Kasbar had the lemur, he put the extremely rare, extremely endangered animal in a plastic drawer that lacked ventilation holes, according to the release.
The next day, he changed his mind about being a lemur owner and left Isaac, still in the plastic drawer, in front of a Newport Beach hotel.
Kasbar helpfully placed two notes on the drawer, one reading, “Lemur (with tracker)” and “This belongs to the Santa Ana Zoo it was taken last night please bring it to police.”
A spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s office confirmed to The Guardian that Isaac is “safe and sound.”
The DOJ estimates Kasbar’s actions cost the zoo about $8,486, court papers state.
Kasbar has agreed to plead guilty to one misdemeanor count of unlawfully taking an endangered species, a charge that carries a statutory maximum penalty of one year in federal prison and a $100,000 fine.
His next court date is scheduled for May 28 in United States District Court in Santa Ana.
This isn’t the first time Kasbar has been accused of stealing animals. The Los Angeles Times reports that he is a suspect in a string of home robberies on Balboa Island last year that included the theft of one woman’s beloved reptile.
“He took my little pet tortoise, a tortoise I’d had for 10 years,” Claudia Schmutzler told the paper. ”He takes whatever he wants like it’s his God-given right. He’s damn good at it and he’ll do it again.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
A California homeowner's security camera captured the moment a neighborhood cat protected their home by driving off a prowling coyote.
The Aldadena homeowner shared Ring camera footage showing the coyote wandering up to the property and being confronted by a cat, which the homeowner said does not belong to them.
The cat tussled with the coyote and ended up in a chase with the wild animal around the driveway before the coyote fled the area.
The homeowner said they examined the cat and found no signs of injury.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Rocky Mountain National Park played host for one Illinois couple's big day.
They couldn't see the mountains because of falling snow, but what was lost in views, was made up for with memories.
It was all thanks to a moose who decided to stop by and say "hi."
The large female moose came and went without causing too much commotion, pausing just long enough for some photos to jazz up any wedding album.