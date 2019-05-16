LONDON (AP) — A British restaurant has given some customers an unexpected treat, accidentally serving them a 4,500-pound ($5,760) bottle of red wine.
The Hawksmoor Manchester said on Twitter it hoped the diners “enjoyed your evening” after getting the 2001 bottle of Chateau le Pin Pomerol instead of the 260-pound ($333) bottle they had ordered of Chateau Pichon Longueville Comtesse de Lalande 2001.
A restaurant spokeswoman says “it was a very busy night at the restaurant and a very simple mistake. A member of staff picked up the wrong bottle” of Bordeaux. The restaurant told the employee that “one-off mistakes happen” and added “we love you anyway.”
The report sparked a flurry of amused responses on Twitter, with many people asking for a table served by the same waiter and others praising Hawksmoor for its comments to its employee.
Tasting notes for Chateau le Pin Pomerol on wineinvestment.com note the wine’s deep ruby/plum/purple color and read: “A tremendous effort ... an extraordinary perfume of creme de cassis, cherry liqueur, plums, licorice, caramel and sweet toast.”
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Five kittens that stowed away on a 400-mile trip to San Diego are looking for new homes.
The San Diego Humane Society says the kittens somehow wound up inside a 60-foot steel column that was trucked from Hayward in the San Francisco Bay Area to San Diego.
On April 24, construction workers building new Kaiser Permanente medical offices heard meows coming from the column.
They tilted the column and the week-old kittens slid out. It's unclear whether the stowaways came aboard in Hayward of somewhere along the route.
The kittens are now in foster care and will be ready for adoption in another couple of months.
And they've been given appropriate construction names: Crowbar, Rebar, Chisel, Jackhammer and Piper.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Federal prosecutors plan to retry a Delaware man who admitted he broke a thumb off a $4.5 million statue at a Philadelphia museum.
Philly.com reports prosecutors told a judge Thursday they're refiling charges against Michael Rohana for theft and concealment of an object of cultural heritage.
A jury deadlocked in the case last month after Rohana's lawyer argued he hadn't been charged under the right law.
Rohana was attending a Christmas-themed ugly sweater party at the Franklin Institute when he entered a closed exhibit of ancient Chinese terra cotta warrior statues. Authorities say Rohana snapped the thumb of a statute called "The Cavalryman" and left with it. The incident was captured by surveillance cameras.
Rohana told jurors it was a stupid, drunken mistake.
The vandalism outraged Chinese officials.
A message was left with Rohana's lawyer seeking comment Thursday.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida Goodwill store got a donation it didn't need or expect — a grenade.
The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said workers found the grenade in a donation bin Wednesday afternoon and called 911.
TCPalm reports that the bomb squad arrived and the Port St. Lucie store was evacuated. The grenade was found to be inoperable.
A similar grenade was found at a nearby Goodwill store last year.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
TEANECK, N.J. (AP) — A little birdie has displaced soccer players in New Jersey.
The Record reports that a killdeer laid its eggs about two weeks ago on a patch of synthetic grass near the south goal in Teaneck's Votee Park.
Public works employees have cordoned off the nest with cones and yellow tape.
It could take one to two months for the eggs to hatch and the chicks to leave the nest.
Soccer teams are using alternative fields for the time being.
Killdeer are not a threatened species but are protected under the American Migratory Bird Treaty Act and the Canadian Migratory Birds Convention Act.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Staff at a U.S. Air Force base in Florida had to bring in a front-end loader to remove an alligator that was lounging on a runway.
The Tampa Bay Times reports that the large reptile was spotted Tuesday morning on a MacDill Air Force Base flight line. The base shared a photo of the creature on Facebook, saying the friendly alligator was just "preparing for take-off."
MacDill spokesman 2nd Lt. Brandon Hanner says alligator sightings are common around the base, which is located on Tampa Bay. He says the alligator probably surfaced from one the base's bodies of water.
The wing safety office's wildlife manager organized the animal's removal, scooping it into the bucket of the loader.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A California cafe is brewing up what it calls the world's most expensive coffee — at $75 a cup.
Klatch Coffee is serving the exclusive brew, the Elida Natural Geisha 803, at its branches in Southern California and San Francisco.
The 803 in the coffee's name refers to the record-breaking $803 per pound the beans sold for at a recent auction after winning the Best of Panama coffee competition, said Bo Thiara, co-owner of the Klatch branch in San Francisco. He calls the annual competition the coffee world's equivalent of the Oscars.
Only 100 pounds (45 kilograms) of the beans were available for purchase, and most went to Japan, China and Taiwan, Thiara said. Klatch secured 10 pounds (4.5 kilograms) and is the only chain in North America to have it.
The coffee's high quality and limited supply set off a bidding war that determined its astronomical price, topping last year's winning beans that sold for $601 per pound, Thiara said.
Klatch describes the coffee as a rare variety of Arabica from Panama that has a floral, tea-like flavor with hints of jasmine and berries. The 10 pounds of beans will produce about 80 cups of coffee, Thiara said.
A few lucky coffee lovers got to try free samples Wednesday at the San Francisco branch, where promotional signs are on display advertising, "World's Most Expensive Coffee."
One of them was San Francisco resident Lauren Svensson, who said it was "very different" from any coffee she'd ever tasted.
"My mind was a little blown about the fact that a$75 cup of coffee even exists," she said, "but it was shockingly good."
Her friend, Charlie Sinhaseni, also gave his free sample a positive review.
"When I first looked at it, I thought it would be hyper pretentious, and I would think of all the different notes for the coffee, but I was too busy enjoying it," he said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) An Arkansas woman who posed as a California sheriff's deputy to break her boyfriend out of jail has been sentenced.
Maxine Feldstein, 30, pleaded guilty on Monday to several charges, including criminal impersonation, and was sentenced to 30 years in prison, but half her sentence was suspended by the judge, KFSM-TV reported.
In July, Feldstein posed as deputy "L. Kershaw," with the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, at the Washington County Jail, and presented forged documents to fool those at the jail into freeing her boyfriend.
Boyfriend Nicholas Lowe reportedly told Feinstein to pose as a deputy from the sheriff's office, the station reported, citing court documents. Lowe told his girlfriend she should tell the jail staff that the sheriff's office was "having issues with overcrowding and all low-priority extraditions have been suspended."
Two days later, a real Ventura County sheriff's deputy called the jail to let them know he was on his way to pick up Lowe, which is when jail officials realized what happened.
The couple was arrested in Fayetteville about a month after the incident.
In court earlier this week, Feldstein also pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal impersonation, forgery and third-degree escape. In February, Lowe pleaded guilty to third-degree escape and was given a year in prison, with credit for time served, and will be suspended for five years once he's released.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 16 (UPI) -- A South African family who suspected rude neighbors were trespassing in their backyard pool set up a security camera that identifies the culprits -- local baboons.
The Marloth Park, Ehlanzeni, homeowner said he and his wife started noticing that when they would come home from work, it appeared someone had been using their pool.
"We installed the camera because every time we came back from work, one could see that someone was swimming," the man said. "Because our property is not fenced off we at first thought it was our neighbors using it without permission."
The man said he and his wife were surprised when the CCTV footage identified the true culprits: a group of baboons.
"Baboons can be troublesome to humans but we live peacefully with our animal neighbors and they are always welcome! We are blessed!" he said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 16 (UPI) -- A North Carolina brewery's post promising a free keg party in exchange for the return of their stolen van went viral so fast the vehicle was located in 42 minutes.
The Unknown Brewing Company in Charlotte said in a Facebook post that it would put on "a keg party" for anyone who found the van, which was stolen early Monday morning.
"Please help us find it. Share with all of your friends. Who ever finds it, Brad will buy you a keg party!" the post said. "If you stole it and bring it back, you will also get a keg party (smile for the camera). Please DM us if you see it."
The brewery said the post was almost immediately shared hundreds of times, leading to more than 15 tips being called in about the van and a photo of the stolen vehicle's current whereabouts being posted on Instagram within 42 minutes of the Facebook post.
The brewery said it is aiming to reward the whole city for their help.
"We wanted to thank all of you for helping us get our van back, by commenting, sharing and sending us tips via direct message," the brewery said. "This week we will brew Van Theft Auto, when it releases, we will be selling it for 25 cents a pint (to cover taxes). That's as close to a free keg party as we can do for you, Charlotte."