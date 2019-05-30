SEATTLE (AP) — A Seattle man took exception to a car-share vehicle that was parked without permission at his duplex. So he built a fence around it.
Dan Smith told KIRO-TV he doesn’t know who parked the car2go Mercedes May 17, but it wasn’t one of his tenants. He contacted Share Now, the company that operates car2go, and gave them two hours to move the vehicle. A few hours after that, he erected the barricade, preventing other customers from using it.
He wants the company to pay $65 a day in storage fees, $300 for the fence and up to $500 for “harassment fees.”
In a written statement, Share Now suggested that might amount to extortion. Spokesman Tim Krebs told The Associated Press on Thursday that the company is seeking help from the police.
“We will not allow anyone acting with ulterior motives, including anyone attempting to extort our business by holding our property illegally, to prevent us from providing transportation to the citizens of Seattle,” the company’s statement said. “We would like to avoid taking legal action and hope for a quick resolution.”
The company said it has been unable to remove the sedan because of the fence. Its policy requires customers who park in unapproved areas to pay any towing and ticketing fees; repeat offenders are banned from the service.
Smith told the AP he put up the barricade to make a point about respecting private property and because he was worried about liability if, for example, a customer became injured on his property. He said he initially tried to have the car towed, but three tow companies declined, with at least one noting that Smith had not posted signs warning that the spots were on private property and that violators could be towed.
If the police tell him he’s in the wrong, he’ll cooperate, he said, because he doesn’t want that much trouble. But he said he has rights to control his property, and Share Now had made no arrangements and offered no compensation to use it.
“I’m happy to help make Seattle a better place,” Smith said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A pet cat who sparked a pricey rescue mission after getting trapped on a bridge in England for six days eventually got bored and walked home on her own after firefighters were unable to rescue her.
Hatty, 5, became trapped on the Royal Albert Bridge, which connects Plymouth and Saltash, on Friday, and firefighters spent around five hours trying to get her down in an ordeal costing $7,500. The train system which operates the bridge even planned to close the tracks to rescue her, while the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) was also present.
But when firefighters had decided to give up for the day, vowing to return Thursday, the cat, who had been missing for two weeks before turning up on the bridge, returned home on Wednesday night, according to the Plymouth Herald.
Kirsty Howden, Hatty's owner, said the cat walked into the garden of her home in Saltash. She said the cat had just "strolled past fire and media crews".
The cat's owner said that just before she was headed to the train station, she was "responding to comments, heard a meow outside, had a look through the window and there she was!"
"She is a bit skinny and smelly, very vocal and has now headed upstairs and put herself to bed."
Howden believes that "sheer stubbornness and determination" are to blame, alongside "a little bit of catnip and several men climbing up a ladder and trying to grab her."
While the cat doesn't yet know it, the owner said Hatty "is going to stay inside ... we're going to try and make her a house-cat for a bit because I don't want any more adventures on the bridges."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 30 (UPI) -- A Missouri zoo said it went into an "active code red situation" when an elephant managed to get out of its enclosure near closing time.
The Kansas City Zoo revealed about 3:40 p.m. in a tweet that the facility was "in an active code red situation with an elephant in an area it should not be."
The zoo's "code red" refers to a potentially dangerous animal escaping its enclosure, but the zoo's Twitter account said there was no danger to guests, who were preparing to leave by the facility's 4 p.m. closing time when the incident occurred.
Guests were herded away from the Africa exhibit, with zoo employees using golf carts and buses to help evacuate more quickly.
Zoo officials said the elephant apparently climbed a wall of its enclosure, but did not make its way to any public areas.
The elephant was returned to its exhibit and taken into a barn by 4:30 p.m. There were no reported injuries from its time outside the enclosure.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 30 (UPI) -- A Maryland man who won a $50,000 from the state lottery's Cash 5 game said he has been playing the same numbers for nearly a decade.
The 62-year-old Bowie man told Maryland Lottery officials he was checking the numbers from the May 23 Cash 5 drawing when he spotted some familiar digits that earned him a $50,000 prize.
"I honestly could not believe it. As I was looking at the numbers I said, 'Wait a second, those look like my numbers!'" he said.
The winner, who scored a $1,000 Keno prize earlier this year, said he has been playing the same Cash 5 numbers for almost 10 years.
The man said he tries to never miss a Cash 5 drawing, because one time he failed to buy a ticket and his usual numbers came up as winners.
He said he plans to use his winnings to buy a new garage door and replace his washer and dryer.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 30 (UPI) -- A retailer is turning heads online -- and hoping to turn heads on the beach -- with an unusual new garment: the "Jeado," blue jean swim briefs for men.
The swimsuit, available from online retailer Shinesy, is designed to resemble a drastically cut-down pair of jeans.
The website acknowledges the $39.99 garment might not be to everyone's aesthetic tastes.
"It is like eating a bag of chips in church. Everyone looks over at you with disgust, but deep down they want some, too," the product description reads.
The website also offers a faux-denim one-piece swimsuit for women that resembles a pair of overalls sans pant-legs.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 30 (UPI) -- Police in Texas said they have identified a suspect in the theft of a rare turtle from the Houston Zoo, but they have yet to locate the suspect and amphibian.
The Houston Police Department said an investigation into the disappearance of the snake-necked turtle, named Squishy, indicated it was taken by Houston resident Jaden Andel, 21, who posed for a souvenir photo with the animal before allegedly leaving the facility in an Uber.
Andel's Uber driver told police Andel displayed the turtle during the ride and bragged about "liberating" it from the zoo.
Police said managers at Andel's former apartment complex reported seeing the turtle after the March theft, but Andel is no longer residing at the complex.
Investigators said they are trying to determine the current whereabouts of the suspect and the missing amphibian.
Zoo officials said Squishy requires a specialized diet to survive and is valued at more than $2,500.
Andel was contacted via Facebook by KRIV-TV and declared the investigation "a joke," but declined to comment further.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 30 (UPI) -- The Pokemon Company announced it is teaming with a wedding planning firm in Japan to offer themed ceremonies featuring the franchise's monsters.
Wedding planning company ESCRIT and The Pokemon Company said they recently held the very first officially licensed Pokemon-themed wedding, which featured appearances from two Pikachu mascots dressed as a bride and groom.
Photos shared by The Pokemon Company show Pokemon-themed food items at the ceremony, including a cake with a Pikachu cake topper.
The package also includes a marriage certificate laden with Pokemon imagery.
Pokemon weddings, which are currently only available in Japan, can be purchased from ESCRIT's website.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) A significant chunk of Twitter recently had a collective near-meltdown after realizing they all had freckles on the same area of their bodies.
It all started with a tweet from user @AarynWhitley, who asked her female followers if it was a "myth" that all women had a freckle in the middle of their wrist. She also included a group of photos that seemed to show a number of different women with freckles in similar spots.In the time since, @AarynWhitley received roughly 11,000 comments on her post, many from women who were astonished to discover that they did, indeed, share that trait.
A couple of women said they were certain they didn't have one until actually inspecting their own wrists — even under their jewelry — and seeing the freckle.
There is, however, a likely explanation for everyone's newly discovered wrist freckles. As noted by Time and The Sun, freckles are more likely to appear on fair skin that has been frequently exposed to sunlight, as they darken with repeated exposure. And since wrists, along with faces and hands are more often exposed to such light, they tend to appear in similar spots on separate people.
That hasn't stopped some Twitter users without the freckle from feeling a bit left out, though.
"@raikohru has no freckle. She has violated the law," one user joked.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) The worst way to spend your wedding night is probably getting shot by your new wife's brother.
After multiple disagreements with his new brother-in-law, a groom in North Carolina was reportedly shot in both of his legs after his own wedding ceremony.
The brother-in-law, Michael Ray Macy, had also allegedly struck the groom, Kenneth Mills, in the head with the gun.
The dispute began during the wedding ceremony, Fox 8 reports. Mills, a 61-year-old man, had gotten married in Rowan County, N.C. — but during the reception, Macy reportedly arrived with his dog, which was apparently not allowed. Mills confronted Macy about the pet before the venue staff intervened and Macy was told that he couldn't stay with the dog.
Apparently, Macy was also supposed to paint the words "just married" on a truck to be driven by the newlyweds, which did not happen. When Mills called Macy to question why he didn't do it, Macy reportedly responded by saying, "f--- you!"
Macy then reportedly drove to Mills' home, hit him in the head with his gun and then shot him in both legs.
Mills was taken to a nearby hospital where he was treated for his injuries. Macy turned himself in to local authorities, KWTX 10 reports. He was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.
The Rowan County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Miami Herald) A Florida man was charged with battery after police were called by his angry roommate who said he refused to flush the toilet.
Of course, there's more to the tale because, well, it's Florida. It's hot. It just does things to people.
According to an Indian River County Sheriff's Department case report about a disturbance, deputies were called by Diana Griffin.
The 58-year-old Vero Beach woman said her roommate, Trovon Jardin Patterson, 36, spit on her in her hair and in her face after she repeatedly told him to flush the toilet after he used the commode.
When Patterson started cursing at her, she told deputies, she picked up a plunger "and began swinging it at Patterson to keep him away," the report on the May 23 incident said.
Deputies found Patterson a short time later several blocks away. His arrest record in Indian River lists an arrest on battery charges when he was accused of spitting in his roommate's face over a dispute about a messy apartment in June 2018.
According to the latest report, Patterson told deputies he spit on Griffin but did so only "after she attacked him with a cooking pot."
Deputies say Patterson showed them a small red area on his forehead where he said his roommate had hit him with the kitchen pot.
But Griffin told deputies that that red mark happened when Patterson ran away from her — smack into a wall, as she wielded the plunger.
Officers said they saw smeared spit on Griffin's hair, shoulder and stomach.
Patterson has to appear in court on June 18 on the battery charge.