EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — An 89-year-old Rhode Island man has achieved a goal he spent two decades working toward and nearly a lifetime thinking about — earning his Ph.D. and becoming a physicist.
Manfred Steiner recently defended his dissertation successfully at Brown University in Providence. Steiner cherishes this degree because it’s what he always wanted — and because he overcame health problems that could have derailed his studies.
“But I made it, and this was the most gratifying point in my life, to finish it,” he said Wednesday at his home in East Providence.
As a teenager in Vienna, Steiner was inspired to become a physicist after reading about Albert Einstein and Max Planck. He admired the precision of physics.
But after World War II, his mother and uncle advised him that studying medicine would be a better choice in turbulent times. He earned his medical degree from the University of Vienna in 1955 and moved to the United States just a few weeks later, where he had a successful career studying blood and blood disorders.
Steiner studied hematology at Tufts University and biochemistry at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology before becoming a hematologist at Brown University. He became a full professor and led the hematology section of the medical school at Brown from 1985 to 1994.
Steiner helped establish a research program in hematology at the University of North Carolina, which he directed until he retired from medicine in 2000 and returned to Rhode Island.
Steiner and his wife, Sheila, who is 93, have been married since 1960. They have two children and six grandchildren. He’ll celebrate his 90th birthday this month.
Steiner found medical research satisfying, but it wasn’t quite the same as his fascination with physics.
“It was something like a wish that was never fulfilled, that always stuck in the back of my head,” he said. “I always thought, you know, once I’m finished with medicine, I really don’t want to spend my life just sitting around and maybe doing a little golfing or doing something like that. I wanted to keep active.”
At age 70, he started taking undergraduate classes at Brown, one of the Ivy League universities. He was planning to take a few courses that interested him, but by 2007, he accumulated enough credits to enroll in the Ph.D. program.
Physics Professor Brad Marston was skeptical when Steiner entered his quantum mechanics class. Marston had taught graduate students in their 40s, but never in their 70s. Then he realized how serious Steiner was about the subject and how hard he worked.
Marston became Steiner’s adviser for his dissertation.
“He has written many papers in medical science, more papers than I’ve written in physics. He already had a scientific way of thinking that younger students have to develop,” Marston said this week. “And any research problem that’s worth its salt, you’re going to run into roadblocks. If you let obstacles discourage you, you won’t get anywhere. One thing that’s really true about Manfred is he perseveres.”
Steiner defended his dissertation in September after recovering from a serious medical condition.
In his dissertation, he explores how electrons within conducting metals behave quantum mechanically and how fermions can be changed into bosons in their behavior. He is working with Marston on a paper on bosonization that they aim to publish.
Steiner now hopes to help, with their research, professors he befriended during his studies.
“I’m not looking for a paid job. I’m past that,” he said, laughing.
Guinness World Records says a 97-year-old man in Germany in 2008 was the oldest person to earn a doctorate, while news reports describe even older people pursuing such degrees.
Though he’s not the oldest, attention has been intense. Brown University featured Steiner on its website after he earned his Ph.D., and people across the country contacted him to ask for advice on pursuing their dreams later in life. Steiner told a 57-year-old aspiring mathematician, “You’re still a youngster, by all means do math.”
He said his advice is: Do what you love to do.
“Do pursue it because later in life you maybe regret it, that you didn’t do that,” he said. “You wish you could’ve followed this dream.”
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- A California woman who didn't have time to make it to the hospital when she went into labor delivered her baby in the front yard -- where the entire scene was recorded by her doorbell camera.
Emily Johnson, of Vacaville, said she and her husband, Michael, weren't in a huge rush to get to the hospital when her contractions started Nov. 4, a week before her due date, because they were 10 minutes apart and the couple's house is only a 5-minute drive from the hospital.
"Then the contractions went from three minutes to two minutes to one minute in a matter of 20 to 30 minutes, and we are like, 'Oh, we got to get into the car; we have to go,'" Johnson told KCRA-TV.
Johnson said she made it as far as the car before she realized she wouldn't get to the hospital in time.
"I'm just like, 'I'm going to get on the grass,'" she recalled. "'I'm going to be here. This is my spot.'"
Johnson delivered baby Thomas with help from her mother, Kristy Sparks.
Emergency responders arrived just after the infant was born.
"By the time they walked up to me, I had a baby in my arms crying," Sparks said. "It was unreal."
The birth was caught on video by the Johnsons' Ring doorbell camera.
"I'm just thankful that I was facing in that direction because otherwise, I don't think we'd be able to share the video footage with anybody," Johnson said.
Johnson said the unusual birth now makes for a great story.
"I joke that I was like a cow giving birth in the field, because once I got to the hospital, I had grass clippings falling right off me and the nurses were wiping dirt off my knee and I'm like, 'Oh, I did give birth in the lawn,'" she said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- A Kentucky woman said she took her lottery luck as "a sign" when she scored a $200,000 jackpot on the same day she retired.
The Floyd County woman told Kentucky Lottery officials she bought her $10 Tree-Mendous Winnings scratch-off ticket from the Double Kwik in Prestonburg on the same day that she retired after 36 years as a nurse.
The player soon found she would be starting her retirement with an extra $200,000.
"It was unbelievable," she said. "I had just retired that day. I saw this as a sign it was meant to be for me to quit working."
The winner visited lottery headquarters in Louisville and took home $142,000 after taxes.
The Double Kwik store was awarded a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Colorado said rescuers were summoned to a resident's garage to relocate a black-footed ferret, "the rarest mammal in North America."
Colorado Parks and Wildlife said a resident of Pueblo West, near Walker Ranch, contacted the agency this week to report the discovery of the ferret inside his garage.
"Bears in garages are old news. But an endangered black-footed ferret, the rarest mammal in North America, in a Pueblo West garage?" the wildlife agency tweeted.
The man managed to trap the ferret in a box by the time officers arrived, the agency said.
A microchip implanted in the animal revealed it was one of nine black-footed ferrets released two weeks earlier on a 1,600-acre prairie dog colony near Highway 50 as part of conservation efforts for the species.
"We don't know exactly why this black-footed ferret left the colony," Ed Schmal, an agency conservation biologist, said in a news release.
"We put them into prairie dog burrows, but they may not stay. Sometimes they scramble around the colony to find the right home. This one might have gotten pushed out by other ferrets and it went looking for a new home. We really don't know."
The ferret was determined to be healthy and was successfully returned to the colony, officials said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- An Australia gardener earned a Guinness World Record when he successfully grafted five different types of fruit onto a single tree.
Hussam Saraf of Shepparton, Victoria, said he actually grafted 10 different fruits onto the tree in his back yard, but Guinness World Records told him not all of them counted as different types.
Saraf's tree bears white and yellow nectarines, white and yellow peaches, blood and yellow plums, peachcots, apricots, almonds and cherries.
"They told me my application was rejected, because they needed five different species, not varieties," Saraf told Guardian Australia.
Guinness initially told Saraf he had merely tied the record of five fruits, which was set by Luis H. Carrasco of Chile, but a further review found two of Carrasco's fruits -- peaches and nectarines -- only counted as a single species, reducing his number to four and giving the new record to Saraf.
"Sometimes you just need to have a conversation," Saraf said.
Saraf told Guinness his tree is meant to symbolize "peaceful coexistence" and serve as an example of how to live together with respect and acceptance in a diverse society.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(BBC) A terminally ill man who bared his behind to a speed camera van said he was "gobsmacked" to be arrested at home.
Darrell Meekcom, who was recently told he had multiple system atrophy, exposed himself at the van in Kidderminster, Worcestershire, on Friday.
He said he was forced to the ground during his arrest later the same day.
West Mercia Police said a 55-year-old was arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure and dangerous driving.
Wheelchair user Mr Meekcom, who also has heart disease, kidney failure and Parkinson's Disease, said after his diagnosis he came up with a so-called bucket list of things he wanted to do before he died.
He decided to target the speed camera van on Stourbridge Road in his home town after he had been "caught by them a couple of times for silly speeds like 35mph in a 30 zone and it always bugged me".
"I didn't think anything of it," said the father of two, who added: "It was a good laugh."
However, the response took him by surprise.
"I was simply gobsmacked that I got arrested for mooning a speed camera," he said.
He said about six officers arrived at his home a short time later asking to be let in and when he refused, his garden gate was kicked in and the officers got him to the ground to cuff him.
He said his wife filmed the "frightening" incident during which Mr Meekcom told the officers he was terminally ill and would struggle to breathe. He said he also suffered a blow to the head.
"I did not resist arrest once and I felt the response was completely disproportionate in the circumstances," he said.
Mr Meekcom, who felt unwell and went to hospital after his release from custody, said he has reported the incident to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.
West Mercia Police said officers received a report of indecent exposure on Stourbridge Road at about 13:00 GMT on 5 November and attended a property in Coley Close with the intention of speaking to an individual regarding the incident.
The force said on arrival officers attempted to speak to a man, however the situation developed which led to his subsequent arrest on suspicion of indecent exposure and dangerous driving.
Local area commander Supt Mark Colquhoun, said: "We appreciate the footage and commentary circulating around the incident has caused some concern.
"The incident was reviewed at the time and, after consideration of the full facts and circumstances, including reviewing officers' body-worn video, I am satisfied that appropriate action was taken by officers.
"The incident lasted around 38 minutes from the time of arrival at the address and therefore lasted significantly longer than the footage already in the media."
A 55-year-old man from Kidderminster arrested during the incident had since been released on bail, he added.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
GLOUCESTER, Va. — Austin McGill pulled a memorable senior prank when he rode his mom's 27-year-old horse, Sonny, into Gloucester High School on Nov. 5.
McGill, 18, said he hatched the idea weeks before he took the reins, but he waited to take the ride into the building until he knew his friends would be there to see him and Sonny.
"Nobody's ridden a horse into this school. Everybody rides a horse to the school," McGill said.
Gloucester is one of Hampton Roads' more rural communities, with many crop and animal farms.
He saddled up Sonny and rode two miles from his family's farm to the high school. Many of his classmates met McGill and Sonny outside. Then, it was time for class and the prank. After the crowd went in to the school to get settled, McGill and Sonny followed.
"At first, he didn't want to go in, because down at the bottom, there's a little metal thing. He had stepped on it and it made a clanking noise," he said.
McGill turned the horse around, soothing him, and tried again. This time, Sonny went right in.
He said they only took a few steps inside because he was worried that the horse could slip on the tile floors. McGill didn't want Sonny or anyone else to get hurt.
McGill rode the horse back home after the excitement.
McGill said he was suspended for 10 days for "causing a demonstration or disruption," but said his slip recommended a punishment of long-term suspension up to expulsion. He's set to have a meeting with school leaders about it in a few days.
"I wasn't technically suspended for riding my horse into the building," he said. "In the rule book, there's nothing that doesn't allow you to ride a horse into the building."
13News Now reached out to Gloucester High School for comment on the suspension. Because of Veterans Day, the school and school division were closed. When we hear back from either, we'll add the information to our story.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) Police have custody of a man who two-stepped his way to celebration after allegedly stealing jewelry from an 86-year-old man in Port St. Lucie, Florida. The man identified as Sean Gazo, along with another man, Carl M. Jackson, had been hired by the senior citizen to help move heavy furniture.
After the men were done with the moving job, the victim discovered that about $10,000 of jewelry was missing.
The two men took the stolen jewelry to a pawnshop in Martin County, FOX 17 Nashville reported, and surveillance camera caught Gazo dancing as he was leaving the shop.
The 31-year-old was captured while his alleged accomplice is still at large.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
LONDON (AP) — Thousands of Britain's iconic red phone boxes will be protected from removal under new rules, the U.K.'s telecommunications regulator said Tuesday.
The public payphone boxes may look like obsolete relics in an age of ubiquitous smartphones, but regulator Ofcom said they can still be a "lifeline" for people in need.
The regulator is proposing rules to prevent 5,000 call boxes in areas with poor mobile coverage from being closed down. It said that phone booths in areas considered accident or suicide hotspots, and those that have had more than 52 calls made from them in the past 12 months, would also meet the criteria.
Ofcom said there are still around 21,000 phone boxes across the country, and that almost 150,000 calls to emergency services were made from phone boxes from May 2019 to May 2020. Some 45,000 calls were also made to other helplines like the Samaritans.
"Some of the call boxes we plan to protect are used to make relatively low numbers of calls. But if one of those calls is from a distressed child, an accident victim or someone contemplating suicide, that public phone line can be a lifeline at a time of great need," said Selina Chadha, Ofcom's director of connectivity.
"We also want to make sure that people without mobile coverage, often in rural areas, can still make calls," she added.
BT Group, formerly British Telecom, says nearly half of the phone boxes in the U.K. have been removed due to the growth of the mobile phone industry.
It said more than 6,500 unused call boxes have so far been converted into mini community libraries, art galleries or storage units for public defibrillators under a plan called "Adopt a Kiosk," which allows local organizations to buy a red phone box for 1 pound ($1.40) and turn it into something useful.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — A 9-foot-tall (2.7-meter-tall) video game joystick made of wood, rubber and steel has made it into the Guinness World Records 2022 as the largest.
Dartmouth College professor Mary Flanagan created the giant controller — nearly 14 times the size of an original classic Atari controller — in 2006 to celebrate her childhood experience of "maniacally" playing Atari 2600 video games.
She also wanted to see what it would be like when a single-player experience becomes collaborative: It takes at least two people to operate the joystick and push the button to play classic Atari games such as "Centipede" and "Breakout."
"To have this common pop culture artifact just erupt in the middle of a space and allow people to play something familiar, yet not familiar, was exciting," said Flanagan, an artist who is chair of Dartmouth's Film and Media Studies and the Sherman Fairchild Distinguished Professor in Digital Humanities.
The joystick, which toured Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States, is now part of the permanent collection of ZKM Center for Art and Media in Karlsruhe, Germany.