MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Police are stumped by the theft of a rare pine tree from the University of Wisconsin Arboretum.
The 25-foot Algonquin Pillar Swiss Mountain pine was sawed down sometime between Nov. 5 and Nov. 9, University of Wisconsin-Madison police said Thursday.
The stolen tree was about 30 yards (30 meters) from a street that runs through the arboretum, which is a popular spot for walkers, joggers, bicyclists and nature lovers.
The tree was planted in 1988, and a twin tree next to it was left unharmed.
However, a company white fir located nearby that was planted in 1981 had a 12-foot section cut from its top, police said. That was left behind.
Arboretum staff estimated the cost of the stolen and damaged trees to be at least $13,000, police said.
Police said they are hoping for help from the public in identifying the thieves, given the size of the tree and the manpower it would take to remove it. They urged people to call if they “witnessed a large tree being transported from this area — or noticed a large tree that’s now part of someone’s holiday display.”
MOSCOW (AP) — A hulking, never-occupied building sardonically likened to a robot's head that has loomed over the Russian city of Kaliningrad for decades is to be demolished next year, the region's governor says.
The 21-story House of Soviets was left unfinished when funding ran out in 1985 amid the Soviet Union's economic struggles. The building, which later was assessed to be structurally unsound, and became one of the city's most widely known emblems, particularly when the fan zone for the 2018 World Cup matches in Kaliningrad was set up in a vast square next to it.
The Brutalist building's protruding covered balconies resembling two eyes and a mouth led to it being nicknamed "The Buried Robot."
Regional governor Anton Alikhanov said demolition is expected to begin early next year and that officials are discussing the possibility of making fragments of it available as souvenirs, the Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper reported Wednesday.
Kaliningrad is the administrative center of the Russian exclave of the same name, which is located between Poland, Lithuania and the Baltic Sea.
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A man who was in a traffic accident stole the car of a good Samaritan who had stopped to help him, Puerto Rico police said Thursday.
The incident occurred at peak rush hour on a busy highway in the capital of San Juan after the car of the alleged thief flipped over. When another person stopped to help him, the man stole their car and fled, according to authorities.
Police said the car involved in the accident was stolen.
No one has been arrested.
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man said he forgot about the scratch-off lottery tickets he bought before a trip to Colorado and ended up flying home with a $1 million winner in his pocket.
Yaheem Jones, of Creswell, told North Carolina Education Lottery officials he bought some scratch-offs from Marks Supermarket in Creswell just before departing on a trip to Denver.
"I bought the tickets before I left for Denver and just threw them in my book bag," Jones said. "I flew all the way to Denver with them and everything and I didn't even know I was a winner until a couple of days later."
Jones said he was cleaning out his bag before flying home when he rediscovered the forgotten tickets.
"I had the flight pass, my itinerary, my checked bag passes and I see the tickets," he recalled.
Jones scratched the tickets off and discovered one of them, a $10 Red Hot Riches ticket, was a $1 million top prize winner.
The winner said he ended up flying home to North Carolina with the winning ticket in his pocket.
"I didn't take my hand out of my pocket," he said. "Not one whole time!"
Jones said the prize money will "help a lot" and the majority will go into savings.
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- The president of Turkmenistan honored his favorite breed of dog by erecting a golden canine statue on a pedestal in the country's capital.
President Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov, whose affection for the Alabai dog breed previously led him to release a book about the breed, unveiled the golden statue in the center of a roundabout in Ashbagat.
Turkmenistan's state-run news agency said the statue captures the "dignity and self-assuredness" of the Alabai, which is also known as a central Asian shepherd.
Officially released footage from the unveiling of the statue shows a wraparound screen installed on the monument's base playing videos of Alabais in action.
The statue was installed as part of an infrastructure initiative in Ashgabat that includes several new high-rise residential buildings and a new shopping center.
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- A pair of teachers at an Indiana middle school received a fright when a deer came crashing through a window into their classroom.
Fort Wayne Community Schools said two teachers were inside the classroom at Blackhawk Middle School in Fort Wayne when the deer came crashing in through the upper section of a window. No students were present at the time.
Police and Animal Care and Control personnel arrived on the scene and broke the bottom part of the window to allow the deer to make its escape and run off.
The school said it took about one-half hour to get the deer out of the classroom. The two teachers who were inside the room escaped uninjured.
"This is a new one," Fort Wayne Community Schools Public Information Officer Krista Stockman told WPTA-TV. "I think everybody is just like, this is 2020, so why wouldn't this happen?"
Stockman said repairs are underway on the classroom window.
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- A bovine escaped from a cattle trailer on a California highway when it was sideswiped and ripped open by a second tractor-trailer, authorities said.
The California Highway Patrol said the tractor-trailer hauling a load of cattle was side-swiped by another truck Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 80, just east of Highway 65, causing the trailer to tear open.
One of the cattle -- variously reported as a bull or a cow -- escaped from the hole in the trailer.
A CHP vehicle blocked the hole in the trailer to prevent further cattle escapes.
No injuries were reported from the crash, but the roadway was partially closed while authorities worked to clean up from the crash and search for the missing bovine.
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- A Japanese town is protecting itself from wandering bears with a pair of unusual guardians: motion-detecting robot wolves.
Officials in Takikawa, on the island of Hokkaido, said concern about an increase of bear incursions into residential neighborhoods this year led to their purchasing two Monster Wolves, robotic guard canines created by machinery firm Ohta Seiki in partnership with a local university.
The Monster Wolves, which are made of metal and covered in fake fur to make them appear real to other animals, are outfitted with motion detectors that cause them to activate. The wolves then flash red lights in their eyes, move their heads back and forth and emit a series of howling and screeching noises.
"We want to let the bears know, 'human settlements aren't where you live,' and help with the coexistence of bears and people," Yuji Ota, head of Ohta Seiki, told Japanese newspaper The Mainichi.
City officials said the wolves have thus far been effective in preventing bears from entering the town.
Wolves once lived in the wild in Japan, but went extinct in the country during the early 20th century.
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- A Maryland distillery and a California aviation company are teaming up to make the "world's fastest bourbon" by aging the liquor in a Harrier jet traveling at 700 mph.
Scott Sanders, a retired U.S. Navy rear admiral and co-owner of Tobacco Barn Distillery, teamed up with Art Nalls, a retired Marine Corps lieutenant colonel and owner of a California aviation company, to devise the idea for the liquor they dubbed 700 MPH Bourbon.
The men concept was born when Sanders and Nalls were talking about the former British Royal Navy Sea Harrier jet that Nalls bought and brought to the United States to fly in air shows.
Nalls said Sanders told him how his distillery is aging batches of rum below decks on a decommissioned warship.
"I said, 'Hey, we ought to age some here in the Harrier. Let's put some in the drop tanks, and let's go 700 miles an hour and see how the pressure affects the taste of the bourbon in the oak,'" Nalls told CNBC.
The 700 MPH Bourbon begins with a mix of at least 51% corn plus rye that is fermented, distilled and placed in new charred oak barrels to age. The men said the bourbon needs to age for more than three years, and the plan is for the booze to spend at least some of that time flying in the Harrier.
The "world's fastest bourbon" had initially been scheduled to take flight in October, but the plans were delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The men said they now have their sights set on April.
The plan is to sell each bottle of 700 MPH Bourbon for about $145 a bottle, with a portion of the proceeds going to Semper Fi & America's Fund, a nonprofit wounded and ill service members and their families.
(CNN) – A lot of folks think 2020 has been a dumpster fire of a year.
Now, there's a way to commemorate it.
A guy in Los Angeles is selling dumpster fire toys and Christmas tree ornaments on Etsy.
Amir Fakharian's 3D printing company has been struggling during the pandemic, so he decided to lean in.
When clients canceled their orders, he pivoted and got creative.
"'Dumpster fire' is just the perfect description of the year we've had," Fakharian said. "COVID-19 is like a fire in a dumpster burning everything in sight so we thought this product would really resonate with people."
Every toy dumpster fire comes with a little note: "I thought this would be the best way to commemorate 2020. Hopefully it will bring you happiness and laughter."
