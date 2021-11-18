Nov. 18 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin man said sticking with his lucky lottery numbers for four years paid off when he won a jackpot of $25,000 a year for life from the Michigan Lottery.
Curtis Olson, 62, of Grand View, told Michigan Lottery officials the ticket he bought for the Oct. 31 Lucky for Life drawing from The Corner Store/Bar in Ironwood, bore the numbers 05-07-11-21-29.
"I have been playing the same set of number for four years," Olson said. "I checked the numbers online the morning after the drawing, as I always do, and recognized them right away. I was in a daze for a few days after winning because I just couldn't believe it. My wife and I feel like we are on cloud nine."
Olson chose to receive his prize as a one-time, lump sum payment of $390,000, rather than the annuity payments of $25,000 a year for life.
He said the jackpot will allow him to pay off some bills and live comfortably.
"Winning is life-changing. It feels good knowing that when unexpected situations come up, such as a car breaking down, we no longer have to worry about it financially," Olson said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Britain said they are trying to determine the origins of a 2-foot-long iguana found perched on a fence at the side of a road.
The RSPCA said a dog walker in Morpeth, England, spotted the lizard perched on a fence next to a road near the Widdrington Inn.
The animal rescue group said there was a cardboard box nearby the iguana with some vegetables in it, indicating the reptile may have been abandoned at the side of the road and managed to escape the box before being spotted by the dog walker.
The RSPCA said the iguana was in good physical condition but needed to be warmed up due to the cold.
"It was really lucky that the iguana was spotted as it was quite a remote location and would not have survived long in the cold," RSPCA inspector Lucy Green said.
Green said the iguana may have been abandoned by a pet owner who decided they did not know how to properly care for the reptile.
"Very sadly, many people buy exotic pets without thinking through the responsibility first and with little or no idea of how difficult they are to care for, which as a result can lead to them being abandoned in a callous way like this. Ultimately it is the animal that suffers after the novelty wears off," she said.
Green said she is trying to identify the lizard's former owner.
"I am concerned that whoever had the iguana may have other pets like fish, and am worried about their ability to care for them," she said.
The RSPCA said the iguana being cared for by a reptile specialist.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Ripley's Believe it or Not! is collecting human hair at a Florida expo in an attempt to set a Guinness World Record for the largest ball of human hair.
Ripley's said the ball of human hair, dubbed "Hoss," was started by stylist Steve Warden and weighed in at 100 pounds in 2019. The company said more than 1,000 Ripley's fans have since contributed clippings to the hair ball.
Hoss is being displayed at the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions Expo 2021 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando.
Visitors to the expo are being asked to contribute hair to the ball, with an aim of breaking the Guinness World Record for largest ball of human hair. The current record of 167 pounds was set by Missouri barber Henry Coffer in 2008.
Ripley's President Jim Pattison Jr., who pledged at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic not to shave his beard until the company's attractions reopened, said he will finally shave Friday and add his beard hair to Hoss.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Highways and roads have been shut down on an Australian island for an annual occurrence: the migration of millions of red crabs.
The red crabs of Christmas Island migrate every autumn from their homes on the island to the ocean, and many highways and roads are shut down to protect the traveling animals from vehicles.
Some roads that remain open have been outfitted with special bridges the crabs use to avoid traffic, and other roads are cleared by workers with rakes before vehicles come through.
Videos captured on the island show massive numbers of crabs walking in tandem with pedestrians.
"Merry Crabsmas," Parks Australia quipped in a Facebook post featuring video of the migrating animals.
Parks Australia tweeted that some residents have ended up stranded in their neighborhoods for a day at a time when large numbers of the crustaceans led officials to institute a "Crab Lockdown."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- A researcher uncovered a fragment from a long-lost 12th-century French poem in the binding of a book at a University of Oxford library in Britain.
Tamara Atkin, from Queen Mary University of London, was researching the reuse of books in the 16th century when she found a fragment from the long-lost poem, Siege d'Orange, in the binding of a book published in 1528 and currently housed at Oxford's Bodleian Library.
The poem tells the story of the siege of Orange, a city in the Rhone Valley, and is part of a cycle of epic narrative poems about the legendary hero Guillaume d'Orange.
Atkin said scholars had long known about the poem's existence, but it was believed to be lost until the discovery of the fragment, which she said appears to come from a copy printed in England in the late 13th century.
"The discovery of the fragment we now have fills an important gap in the poetic biography of the epic hero. This is a most exciting addition to the corpus of medieval French epic poetry," Philip Bennett, an expert on d'Orange from the University of Edinburgh, told The Guardian.
Atkin said the same book also included a fragment from Beroul's Roman de Tristan, an early telling of the medieval romance story of Tristan and Iseult.
She said the fragment was published in the 12th century, and contains significant differences from the only other known copy of the poem, an incomplete 13th-century manuscript housed at the Bibliotheque Nationale de France.
"It's fantastically exciting to discover something that's been lost all this time, but I do think it is also worth simultaneously holding the thought that actually, the only reason these fragments have survived is because at some point, someone thought the manuscripts in which they appeared were not valuable as anything other than waste," Atkin said.
"There's a sort of lovely tension in that, I think."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(BBC) A Chinese food live-streamer says he has been blacklisted from a grill buffet restaurant for eating too much.
The man, known only as Mr Kang, told Hunan TV that he was banned from the Handadi Seafood BBQ Buffet in Changsha city after a series of binges.
He ate 1.5kg of pork trotters during his first visit and 3.5kg to 4kg of prawns on another visit, he said.
Mr Kang said the restaurant is "discriminatory" against people who can eat a lot.
"I can eat a lot - is that a fault?" he said, adding that he didn't waste any of the food.
But the restaurant owner told the same reporter that Mr Kang was putting him out of pocket.
"Every time he comes here, I lose a few hundred yuan," he said.
"Even when he drinks soy milk, he can drink 20 or 30 bottles. When he eats the pork trotters, he consumes the whole tray of them. And for prawns, usually people use tongs to pick them up, he uses a tray to take them all."
He added that he is banning all live-streamers from the restaurant.
The story is trending on Chinese social media and has racked up more than 250 million views on Weibo, with a wide-range of opinions.
Some have said that the restaurant should not be an all-you-can-eat restaurant if they can't afford it, while others felt sorry for the restaurant owner.
Last year the Chinese government started cracking down on eating influencers, and such videos may be banned altogether in the country.
It came after President Xi Jinping called on people to "fight against food waste" amid rising concerns over food shortages.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Yahoo) Residents of a town in Hawaii alerted authorities to a river that allegedly smelled like beer, and turned out to be 1.2 per cent alcoholic after testing.
The stream, which flows into a creek in Waipio, Hawaii, on the island of Oahu, was smelling so alcoholic that "you would think it was a beer pub that hadn't opened its doors for three or four days," a visitor told News Now Hawaii.
Another visitor who was hiking around Diamond Head last week, not far from the H2 interstate highway and Ka Uka Boulevard, agreed that it "reeked".An independent laboratory found that almost 1.2% of the water was alcoholic, and as reported by News Now Hawaii, almost 0.4 per cent of the water was sugar – an ingredient for beer.
The area around Diamond Head is fairly industrial and home to a number of businesses such as Paradise Beverages, who make well known beers for brands Kohola Brewery and Aloha Beer Company.
The company told News Now Hawaii that it was unsure what was causing the alcoholic spillage, although Hawaii's departments of health and transportation later confirmed what was at fault.
"Right now, we've had the Department of Transportation come in with their representatives and we're dealing with them and we've also been contacted by the Department of Health," said Anthony Rowe, the director of operations for Paradise Beverages.
Both Hawaii's health and transport departments aided an investigation that found alcohol in contaminated runoff water from a pipe not far from the H2 interstate.
The stream was on the opposite side of the H2 interstate and flowed down into a creek, with a drop of about 100ft.
The transport department, which owns the pipe, informed the Hawaii health department that it was Paradise Beverages that had been at fault, News Now Hawaii reported.
The Independent has approached the company for comment.
It remains unknown if action will be taken for the alcohol content found in the stream, which many on social media pointed out was a quarter of the percentage of a Coors or Budweiser.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(NPR) After more than 50 years, the man responsible for one of the most notorious bank robberies in Ohio history has been identified.
Theodore John Conrad was only 20 years old when he robbed the Society National Bank in Cleveland on July 11, 1969, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. Conrad worked as a teller at the bank, and on the day of the robbery he stashed $215,000 — or around $1.7 million in 2021 dollars — in a paper bag and simply walked out the door. Because the robbery happened on a Friday, the bank was not aware of anything amiss until the following Monday morning, when they checked the vault and found the money gone, the Marshals said.
Conrad, unsurprisingly, did not show up for work that Monday. He had a two-day head-start on law enforcement, and managed to avoid capture for 52 years.
It wasn't until earlier this month that U.S. Marshals based in Cleveland discovered that a man named Thomas Randele was, in fact, Conrad. Randele lived in Lynnfield, Mass., and had been living in a suburban neighborhood since the 1970s until he died of lung cancer in May at the age of 71.
The Marshals said they made the discovery after matching paperwork that Conrad had filled out in the 1960s with documents that Randele had filled out later in life — including a 2014 filing for bankruptcy.
According to the Marshals, Conrad's heist was inspired in part by the 1968 Steve McQueen film The Thomas Crown Affair. The movie follows a high-powered businessman who pulls off a bank heist for the fun of it. Conrad watched the movie a half dozen times the year before the robbery, according to authorities. After watching the movie, he told friends that he believed it would be easy to rob a bank and that he planned to do so.
His friends never believed him at the time, according to Cleveland.com. One friend, Russell Metcalf, had even had lunch with Conrad on the day of the robbery.
"I had no idea," Metcalf told the outlet. "He always said the security was lax. He said it wouldn't be hard."
In Massachusetts, Conrad began a new life as a car salesman and taught golf lessons, according to the Cleveland.com report. He also got married and had a child.
Solving the case provided closure to Peter J. Elliott, a U.S. Marshal whose father, John K. Elliott, also worked on the investigation, according to a statement from the Marshal's service.
"I hope my father is resting a little easier today knowing his investigation and his United States Marshals Service brought closure to this decades-long mystery," Elliott said. "Everything in real life doesn't always end like in the movies."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(NY Post) New Zealand's government wizard is going to wish there was a spell to get rid of this one.
The country's official wizard, Ian Brackenbury Channell, has been fired after he reportedly made some off-color remarks about hitting women.
Channell, 88, has been paid a government salary of about $10,000 ($16,000 AUD) each year since 1998 to perform magic-like acts to help promote Christchurch. He told the New Zealand outlet Stuff that he was being "canceled" for being a "provocateur."
"They are a bunch of bureaucrats who have no imagination,'' he said. "They are not thinking of ways to promote Christchurch overseas. They are just projecting an image of bureaucrats drinking lattes on the boulevard."
The city ended its contract with Channell to allow them to go a modern route with their tourism.
Channell made some remarks about women in April during a comedy show that he would "never strike a woman because they bruise too easily."
"I love women, I forgive them all the time, I've never struck one yet. Never strike a woman because they bruise too easily is the first thing, and they'll tell the neighbors and their friends… and then you're in big trouble," he said at the time.
Council spokeswoman Lynn McClelland revealed to the Guardian on Friday that they sent Channell a thank-you letter for his service and told him they were ending his contract, adding that he will "forever be a part of Christchurch's history."
Channell added to Stuff that he will continue his magical duties no matter what. "I will still keep going. They will have to kill me to stop me," he said. "It's just they (the council) don't like me because they are boring old bureaucrats and everyone likes me and no one likes them."
He arrived in New Zealand in 1976 and was asked to keep performing in 1990 by Prime Minister Mike Moore.
"I am concerned that your wizardry is not at the disposal of the entire nation," Moore wrote in his letter to Channell, according to a Guardian report. "I suggest therefore that you should urgently consider my suggestion that you become the Wizard of New Zealand, Antarctica and relevant offshore areas … no doubt there will be implications in the area of spells, blessings, curses, and other supernatural matters that are beyond the competence of mere Prime Ministers."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(CBC) Henry Chillihitzia has wrangled his fair share of farm animals — but he usually does it on horseback.
That changed Monday when the machine loader-operator and former bull rider sprang into action, using a motorboat to herd 29 horses to safety through freezing cold and fast-moving floodwaters in Merritt, B.C.
"That's my first time doing that in a boat," Chillihitzia told As It Happens host Carol Off. "I knew if we didn't do anything then, yeah, my heart probably would have shattered in two billion pieces."
Much of B.C. was bombarded by torrential rains over the weekend and Monday, leading to widespread flooding, landslides, road closures and evacuations. The RCMP says at least one person was killed in a landslide near Lilooet.
The rain started to subside on Tuesday as officials began assessing the damage, but large swaths of the province remained under flood watch or flood warning.
In a 2020 report, Environment and Climate Change Canada predicted that climate change would lead to increased extreme rainfall and flooding across North America.
The southern B.C. city of Merritt — still recovering from devastating summer wildfires — was hit hard by floods.
On Sunday night, Jerry McCauley and Connie Joe's horses were roaming happily in their Merritt hayfield. By Monday morning, it looked more like a raging brown river.
The animals were cold, wet and trapped. They needed to get to higher ground, or face possible death from hypothermia and exhaustion.
Chillihitzia lives in nearby Douglas Lake, but was working in Merritt when he got a text from his boss that some cows and horses were stranded in the floodwaters. An experienced cowboy with horses of his own, he stepped in to help.
The cows were easy enough to herd to safety. But the only path for the horses was over a dip in the ground where the water was nearly two metres deep.
The wary animals didn't want to swim across, so Chillihitzia and several other Good Samaritans saddled up some other horses and used them to try to coax the stranded herd in the right direction.
But it was no use. The water was rising too rapidly and moving at about 60 kilometres an hour, according to Chillihitzia, making it impossible for their horses to swim in those conditions with the added weight of saddle and rider.
"I said, 'Yeah, this plan is not going to work, so we have to put our horses away and either put waders on, or get a boat.' The best way was to get a boat."
Wrangling horses in a boat is no easy feat. On board were Chillihitzia, Phil Dumont and Tyson Vandean, who owns the boat. McCauley, the owner of the horses, waited on a nearby tractor and several others stood watch around the perimeter of the flooded field.
On their first attempt, the boat's motor gave out. Even when they got back up and running, it took four hours in the cold, pounding rain to get the horses to budge.
Everyone was tired, and at one point, they considered that the horses might not move, but Chillihitzia urged them to keep going.
"I said, 'Well, they stood in water overnight, so we can't give up now. We've got to keep trying until we get them in.' "
They started by simply circling the horses with the boat, then came at the animals sideways, pushing them in the direction they needed to go.
Finally, a brave mare at the front of the herd made the plunge with her foal, swimming about three metres across the dip. The rest soon followed.
In a dramatic Facebook video of the rescue, Chillihitzia and his horse-wrangling comrades can be heard whooping and hollering in celebration as the animals made it to safety.
"I had a lump in my throat the whole time, so my emotions were pretty high. And I own horses myself, so they're kind of like my kids, right?" he said.
"It was a relief for sure, getting them to higher ground and dry and getting them some feed. It was overwhelming."
On Monday, McCauley's daughter, Jeanette, posted on Facebook that the animals are all safe and accounted for.
"They are all OK, no more shivering, and bellies full of hay!" she wrote. "Huge thank you to everyone who was out there all day in the cold and rain and wind doing everything possible to save them!"
Chillihitzia says the animals at his Douglas Lake home are all doing fine. He was still working in Merritt on Monday when he spoke to As It Happens, and says floodwaters there are starting to recede, but there's been a lot of damage to a community that's still recovering from summer wildfires.
"It's a rough year," he said. "First, we had the fires … now, just all of a sudden, overnight — just boom."