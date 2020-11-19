NILES, Ill. (AP) — An 81-year-old former Marine from suburban Chicago used his grandfather’s antique Irish walking stick to chase off three burglars and deliver one a thump in the head for his trouble.
Dan and Barbara Donovan told the Pioneer Press newspaper group that a man in a reflective vest and mask knocked on their door in Niles on Nov. 4 and said he was a utility worker who needed to check their fuse box due to a recent fire in the area.
Barbara Donovan said while they were in the basement with the man, who was looking at their electric circuit panel, she heard squeaking floorboards upstairs realized something wasn’t right.
“I yelled, ’Danny! Somebody’s in our bedroom!” she said.
She bounded up the steps, followed by her husband and the so-called utility worker. When the couple reached the main floor, they found two other men inside, one holding a pillowcase from their bedroom.
Dan Donovan began trying to chase the three men from their house, and that’s when he grabbed his grandfather’s shillelagh — an antique Irish walking stick propped in the corner of the couple’s dining room.
“I was trying to find some type of persuasive weapon,” he said. “So I picked up the Irish shillelagh and that turned out to be the equalizer because I managed to chase them out of the house.”
Donovan struck the man with the pillowcase in the back of the head with the stick. The man held onto the pillowcase as he followed his two cohorts outside, but Donovan, who was barefoot, followed, using the shillelagh to deliver blows to the windshield and rear window of the men’s SUV before they fled.
“Hopefully they got nothing more than a headache and hopefully they pursue another occupation,” he said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Police in New York state said officers responded to an "unusual incident" at a home where a woman found a bearded dragon lizard under her garbage can.
The Nassau County Police Department said officers from the Third Precinct responded Wednesday night to an address in New Hyde Park where a woman reported finding an exotic lizard under her garbage can.
Police said the lizard, a bearded dragon, was "catatonic" when they arrived, but it began to move after it warmed up some in a patrol car.
The department said officers left the reptile in the custody of a wildlife rehabilitator after being unable to identify the reptile's owner. The rehabilitator said the lizard appeared to be well fed and in good health.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Officials at an Ontario library said a book recently dropped into its return bin is believed to be up to 100 years overdue.
The Fergus Library said a copy of Martin Chuzzlewit by Charles Dickens was recently dropped into the book return bin by an anonymous person.
Library officials said they don't have records of the book, but it bears a Fergus Library name plate inside the cover, indicating it might have been from the facility's original collection when it opened in the 1900s.
Officials said they aren't sure of when the book was last checked out.
"We're guessing from 100 to maybe 50 years ago," chief librarian Rebecca Hine told CTV News.
Hine said there are other clues to be found in the book.
"Right on the name plate in the book, it does say 'two cents a day,'" Hine said. "I did a little bit of research and it looks like probably around 1940 that was the going rate."
Hine said if the book was checked out in 1941, it would have accrued late fees of about $580 at the two-cents-per-day rate.
Officials said they have no intention of trying to find the person who checked the book out to charge fees.
The book will be put on display to celebrate the library's history, officials said.
"It's really cool to have that sort of connection to the past and that connection to the community," branch supervisor Kirstin Maki said.
"Lots of us book nerds think it's really neat to have an old book like that around and imagine who has read it," Maki said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
HOUMA, La. (AP) — Things turned soggy for a suspect in Louisiana when a chase ended with law enforcement officers jumping into a bayou to save the man as he tried to swim away from arrest.
Narcotics agents were patrolling a Terrebonne Parish neighborhood at around 10:35 p.m. on Nov. 11 when they saw a driver commit a traffic violation, the sheriff's office said.
The agents tried to pull the driver over, but he sped away, officials said. Deputies chased the motorist into another neighborhood, where the driver got out of the car, and ran toward Bayou Little Caillou and hopped into the water, investigators said.
The suspect, identified as Keith Myers Jr., 25, "encountered difficulty" and called for the deputies to save him. An agent and a deputy jumped into the water and pulled Myers to safety, the sheriff's office said.
Myers was booked into the Terrebonne Parish jail on charges of flight from an officer, resisting an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless operation of a vehicle, improper turning and improper lighting.
He was later released on bond, the agency said. It was not immediately clear whether he had an attorney who could comment for him.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- A Missouri woman who won a $100,000 jackpot from a scratch-off lottery ticket said she only ended up buying the winner because the clerk handed her the wrong ticket.
Paige Nelson of Chesterfield told Missouri Lottery officials she had no intention of buying a Break the Bank scratch-off ticket when she visited the 7-Eleven store in Chesterfield.
"I was trying to buy another ticket," Nelson said.
The woman said the clerk handed her the ticket instead of the one she requested, and she decided to buy it anyway. The Break the Bank ticket ended up winning her a $100,000 top prize.
"I didn't believe it," she said. "I just started jumping up and down screaming."
The Missouri Lottery said there are two top prizes remaining in the Break the Bank game.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- An Indonesian man turned an unusual bit of property damage into a fortune when he sold the meteorite that crashed through his roof for over $1 million.
Josua Hutagalung, 33, said he was working outside his home in Sumatra when the meteorite crashed through the roof of the house and landed outside.
"When I lifted it, the stone was still warm, and I brought it into the house," Hutagalung told news outlet Kompas.
Hutagalung posted a video to Facebook showing the spot where the metallic object had crashed through his tin roof.
The 4.5-pound chunk of CM1/2 carbonaceous chondrite, a rare variety of meteorite, was valued at $1,858,556 by experts and attracted the attention of U.S. expert Jared Collins, who purchased the meteorite and resold it to fellow U.S. collector Jay Piatek.
Hutagalung did not disclose the amount that he was paid for the meteorite, but he indicated it was over $1 million. He said the money will allow his family to expand and he also plans to donate some toward the building of a local church.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- A Florida man who found a message in a bottle washed up on the beach was able to contact the author of the letter: a Swiss man who threw the bottle into the ocean in the Canary Islands.
Glenn Vincent of Daytona Beach said he spotted the bottle on shore during a recent storm and carefully removed the water-logged message inside.
Vincent said he had to wait for the pieces of the paper to dry so he could glue them back together and read the message.
The bottle had been launched by Cyrill Mattle, a Switzerland native who had tossed the bottle into the ocean in the Canary Islands in March 2019.
Vincent was able to contact Mattle using an email address included in the letter. Mattle said he had actually tossed about a half dozen messages in bottles into the ocean on the same day. He said he previously heard from someone who found one of his bottles in Turks and Caicos.
"I drop them out to see if someone finds it and also I think it's good, good fun to reply and see who else is behind the story," Mattle told WESH-TV.
Another Florida family revealed just days earlier that they had found a message in a bottle on an overgrown island across from their home in Flagler Beach.
Katie Bodiford said the message had been written by a child in Cuba and tossed into the water during Hurricane Irma in 2017.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BERLIN (AP) — German authorities have seized 10.2 metric tonnes (11.2 tons) of water pipe tobacco they say was being smuggled into Berlin from the Mideast to avoid import taxes, officials said Thursday.
The overnight operation carried out by police and customs officials Tuesday came as the culmination of an investigation that began during the summer of a German-Iraqi network that distributed illegal tobacco to hookah bars Europe-wide, German officials said.
Authorities allege that three suspects between the ages of 27 and 35 operated three legal shops and also the illegal smuggling operation. Some 200,000 euros ($237,000) in import duties should have been paid on the tobacco seized, authorities said.
The 35-year-old accused of being the ringleader is an alleged member of a known Berlin crime family. Neither the names of the suspects nor the family were released.
Authorities did not say where in the Middle East the tobacco came from.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Colorado are reminding residents to keep window wells covered after a deer fell into one outside a home and had to be carried through the house.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife said the 200-pound mule deer buck was found in a 6-foot-deep window well at a Colorado Springs home and Officer Cassidy English responded to the scene.
English tranquilized the deer and worked with the homeowners to carry the animal through the house rather than attempt to hoist it out of the window well.
CPW said the deer's release was complicated when a second buck showed up and acted aggressively toward the still-tranquilized buck. English said she had to repeatedly scare the second deer away to make sure the first buck could safely recover.
"The rut makes deer very aggressive. Do not approach them. Scare them away. And cover window wells," the department tweeted.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- A South Carolina couple who recently moved into their home found a cache of rare coins worth about $25,000 -- and returned them to their owner.
James and Clarrisa Munford said they closed on their Columbia home in mid-October and were in the process of moving in when they discovered two cases of coins from the 1800s in a built-in closet drawer.
The cache included 46 gold Liberty $5 coins and 18 Morgan silver dollars.
"They looked real old, like they were really worth a lot of money," James Munford told CNN.
Munford said he took some photos of the coins and texted the pictures to the house's former owner to see if he recognized them.
"I was just thinking, you know, they're not mine. They're probably a family heirloom, so I'm gonna go ahead and make sure he gets them back," Munford said.
The couple said keeping the coins never crossed their minds, even though they would have been within their legal rights to claim ownership of them.
"We really didn't know anything about the value of the coins. We really didn't care, to be honest with you, we knew they were his," Clarrisa Munford said.
The home's former owner, a coin collector, came by to pick up his forgotten property. He said most of his collection is kept in a safe, but he had forgotten about the cases stashed in the drawer when he was moving out of the house. He estimated the worth of the left-behind coins at about $25,000.
"He just thanked me because he said there's not too many honest people out there," James Munford said.
