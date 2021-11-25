MARION, Ohio (AP) — A radio station serving U.S. President Warren G. Harding’s Ohio hometown says a reward offered by one of its listeners is providing new hope of finding a long lost dog collar stolen from his historic home.
Scott Spears, host of a morning radio show on WWGH-FM in Marion, near the 29th president’s birthplace, said the donor of the $1,000 reward asked to remain anonymous. Spears told listeners of the offer on “Now With Scott Spears” last week.
He said the station has deposited the money in a local bank and will act as an intermediary on any tips offered to solve the mystery.
The antique collar belonged to Harding’s Airedale terrier. It was the only thing stolen from his home on a Tuesday in 2012. A groundskeeper found a ladder propped against a second-story window. That prompted speculation that the thief had visited the home before and knew where to look for the collar.
Made in 1923, the collar has the dog’s name, “Laddie Boy,” engraved on it in raised letters surrounded by hearts.
(KTVB) BOISE, Idaho — A book that belonged to Boise's old Carnegie Library was checked in earlier this month at the Garden Valley library, 110 years after it was last checked out.
The book was titled New Chronicles of Rebecca, a sequel to Rebecca of Sunnybrook Farm, by Kate Wiggin.
It was published in 1907, and was last checked out on November 8, 1911.
After someone dropped off the book in Garden Valley, it was transferred to the Boise Public Library.
"The checkout desk noticed that it was rather old and it didn't have any current markings, so they looked into it," said Anne Marie Martin, a library assistant at the Boise Public Library. "I don't think anybody here has seen a book checked in 100 years later, 110 years later."
There are older books in the Boise Public Library, but it's the years that the book spent off the library shelves that catch people by surprise. The pages in the book are still crisp, words are still legible, and the pictures are crystal clear.
"It's in very good shape. I think the condition would be very good to excellent," Martin said.
Inside the book there is print that reads "Books may be kept two weeks without renewal unless otherwise labeled; a fine of two cents per day is imposed on overdue books."
At more than 40,000 days late, if the library still had the same late-fee policy, whoever checked it out would owe more than $800, but the library's late policies have changed.
"The book was originally $1.50, so that would have been the cost we would have charged. We never charge more than the cost of the book for the fine," Martin said.
The New Chronicles of Rebecca is valued today at $5 and can be purchased online. The library will keep the book in the History room so visitors can come to look at it and read from it, but the book can no longer be checked out.
"Unless somebody wants to come forward and be like, 'hey, this was my grandmother and she moved to wherever and was always embarrassed she hadn't returned this book or something,'" Martin said. "It would be great if we could find out what happened, but that said, sometimes there are just mysteries in history."
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- A Georgia sheriff's deputy responded to an unusual loose animal call when the department received a report of a donkey "walking in the road with a mask on."
The Dawson County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that a caller alerted the department to a donkey walking loose on a road with "some kind of mask on."
"It's not every day you get a call for a donkey walking in the road with a mask on," the post said.
The deputy was able to return the donkey to its owner.
Owner Lisa Silvestri-Casey said the donkey, named Buford, was not actually wearing a mask when he escaped through a hole in her fence, but witnesses may have mistook his harness for a giant-sized COVID-19 face mask.
Silvestri-Casey said the hole in her fence is being repaired.
(KTLA) It's still unclear if it was a mistake or a promotion, but gas for 45 cents per gallon was available to customers at an ARCO gas station in Whittier Monday night.
Video showed cars lined up for blocks waiting to get to the station located on the corner of Scott Avenue and Whittier Boulevard.
Michael Arteaga shared an image of the pump after filling up with more than 15 gallons of gas. The total price on the pump read $7.20.
At one point, police even showed up to find out what the long line of cars was all about.
KTLA has reached out to see if the price was a mistake, promotion or something else.
So far, there has been no word from the ARCO station's management.
(Vancouve Sun) Three days after he was arrested for stealing 47 pairs of yoga pants from a store in downtown Vancouver , a chronic shoplifter is back in police cells.
This time, the man was arrested, Vancouver Police allege, for stealing $730 worth of cosmetics from a department store on Robson Street.
Officers rearrested the 44-year-old man Monday night — one of nine people arrested as police continue its campaign to clamp down on the increasing number of shoplifting incidents in the downtown core hurting businesses and shop owners.
The man was arrested Friday night for the alleged theft of the yoga pants and was released Saturday. Police are not releasing his name because charges against him have not been approved by Crown prosecutors.
He has a lengthy criminal history, with 103 prior criminal convictions, including 38 for theft.
"People who live and work in the downtown core are telling us they're fed up with chronic thieves and vandals targeting their neighbourhoods," said Vancouver Police Department spokesman Sgt. Steve Addison in a statement.
"We hear their frustration loud and clear, which is why we've stepped up patrols and enforcement throughout the community and are working hard to hold offenders accountable."
Most of the thefts are committed by repeat offenders living with complex social needs, including addictions, poverty and mental illness, said Addison. Many of the items stolen from stores end up being sold in the street for pennies on the dollar, he added.
Vancouver has had a spike in shoplifting incidents, particularly violent ones, since 2019. Last weekend, officers arrested 32 suspected thieves during a weekend clampdown and recommended 71 criminal charges.
In another incident, three people were arrested Monday night after one of them flashed a gun while trying to steal ice cream from a grocery store on Robson Street.
Police said a 40-year-old man tried to steal three tubs of ice cream worth $21. When staff tried to stop him, two other accomplices approached and showed a gun.
Officers caught the trio as they were trying to leave the area, thanks to several 911 calls from people who witnessed the incident.
The 40-year-old, a 27-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman were arrested for robbery and taken to jail.
This was one of the latest incidents of shoplifting cases in the city where a weapon was involved.
There have been 844 violent shoplifting cases in Vancouver between Jan. 1 and Oct. 15, a 12 per cent jump from last year and a 550 per cent increase from 2019.
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman made her third visit to state lottery headquarters when a scratch-off ticket led to her third $50,000 prize in three years.
The 61-year-old Chevy Chase woman told Maryland Lottery officials she stopped into Talbert's Ice & Beverage Service in Bethesda and bought a pair of $5 Lucky scratch-off tickets.
The woman said she prefers not to scratch off the tickets, instead uncovering only the barcodes to scan with ticket checkers.
The player said she was shocked when the second ticket showed a $50,000 jackpot.
The woman said the win was made all the more difficult to believe by the fact that she had won two $50,000 prizes from lottery tickets in 2018.
"I just didn't believe it, again," the winner said. "When I saw that message, 'See Lottery,' I just left immediately and scratched off the rest of the ticket in the car."
The woman said all three of her $50,000 tickets were bought from the same store.
"People play every day and not win," she said. "It's amazing that I won three times."
The winner said her latest jackpot will go toward making home improvements.
(BBC) Sweden's first ever female prime minister has resigned just hours after she was appointed.
Magdalena Andersson, was announced as leader on Wednesday but resigned after her coalition partner quit the government and her budget failed to pass.
Instead, parliament voted for a budget drawn up by the opposition which includes the anti-immigrant far right.
"I have told the speaker that I wish to resign," Ms Andersson told reporters.
Her coalition partner, the Green Party said it could not accept a budget "drafted for the first time with the far-right".
Ms Andersson said that she hoped to try to become prime minister again as a single party government leader.
"There is a constitutional practice that a coalition government should resign when one party quits," the Social Democrat said on Wednesday. "I don't want to lead a government whose legitimacy will be questioned.
The speaker of parliament said he would contact party leaders on the next move.
Ms Andersson was elected as prime minister earlier on Wednesday because under Swedish law, she only needed a majority of MPs not to vote against her.
A hundred years after Swedish women were given the vote, the 54-year-old Social Democrat leader was given a standing ovation by sections of the parliament, or Riksdag.
Her election at the head of a minority government followed an 11th-hour deal with the opposition Left party, in exchange for higher pensions for many Swedes. She also secured the support of coalition partner the Greens.
Of the 349 members of the Riksdag, 174 voted against her. But on top of the 117 MPs who backed Ms Andersson, a further 57 abstained, giving her victory by a single vote.
A former junior swimming champion from the university city of Uppsala, she began her political career in 1996 as political adviser to then-Prime Minister Goran Persson. She has spent the past seven years as finance minister.
Before MPs backed Magdalena Andersson, Sweden was the only Nordic state never to have a woman as PM.
Becoming the first woman prime minister in Swedish history should have been cause for a night of celebration for Magdalena Andersson, yet the sun had barely set when she handed in her notice.
The complexities of Swedish politics mean we can't assume we've seen the last of her, though. If there's another prime ministerial vote, Ms Andersson will probably get voted in again. This is because the Green Party has promised to support her, despite quitting as a formal coalition partner. But she'd end up in a vulnerable position at the helm of a fragile minority government, and would still have to stick to the right-wing budget already voted on by parliament.
What all this political chaos has underlined is just how divided Swedish politics is right now. We'll have to wait and see whether voters break the deadlock with a significant shift to the right or the left at next year's elections.
(CBC) Jim Puckett put all his eggs in one basket when he started building what he hopes will be the tallest topiary in the world. But his dream tourist attraction cost him his job as mayor — and now the steel framework of a giant chicken looms over the town of Fitzgerald, Ga.
Earlier this month, Puckett experienced a crushing defeat at the ballot box when he ran for a re-election, with 95 per cent of people voting against him. The topiary chicken, which has so far cost his office $291,000 US, had been a well-known campaign issue.
The already long, drawn-out construction of the 19-metre tall topiary chicken is on hold until mayor-elect Jason Holt begins his term. Puckett, who hopes to still see the project completed, is holding office until January. Here is part of his conversation with As It Happens host Carol Off.
Mayor Puckett, the voters have spoken. Do you have any regrets about your giant chicken?
No, ma'am, none whatsoever. My giant chicken has done exactly what I wanted it to do and that's promote the city of Fitzgerald.
Well, how has it done that? You spent nearly $300,000 and you just got defeated. You got trumped in this election campaign, so why is it a success for you?
We've got a great little town and a great little story here, but I needed a hook, and this chicken has garnered us worldwide recognition.
The voters obviously don't see the importance of that, but they knew going in.... One of the very few things I promised them was that you might not like everything that I do, but you're never going to say I sat around and didn't do anything.
OK, but this giant topiary chicken never got completed. I mean, it has no greenery on it.
In February, hopefully, when they put the greenery on it, it's going to end up being the world's largest topiary chicken. And it's got an Airbnb in it that you'll be able to rent out. But all this is speculation now because this will be up to the next administration on how they're going to finish it.
What you got is a giant rebar silhouette of a chicken, right?
"Yeah.... We've got a camera up live for about a year and a half now so the people around the world can see it being constructed.
Every time it hits a national article or interview, I get calls from people saying, 'Hey, I've got my credit card in my hand. I'm ready to book that chicken right now. We want to come to Fitzgerald.' I'm not kidding." - Jim Puckett, outgoing mayor of Fitzgerald, Ga.
You got lots of attention from everywhere, including us, I guess. But your local people, they're pretty critical of it. They said, "Who the hell needs a chicken in Fitzgerald? We need housing." That was one quote in the Wall Street Journal.... What do you say to those people?
There are plenty of people that completely support the chicken and understand what we're doing. The older people that the Wall Street Journal spoke to there don't understand what we're doing, and I get it. Their concerns are ... what we're spending money on. They say "I've got a pothole in front of my house." But there's two different pots of money.
This is not money that I took away from the general fund or money that we took from anything else that could be done with some of the things that they're asking about.
We did an entire project, put the slideshow up on our website explaining to people what we've done, how we've done it and why we've done it, and that it's already working.
Every time it hits a national article or interview, I get calls from people saying, "Hey, I've got my credit card in my hand. I'm ready to book that chicken right now. We want to come to Fitzgerald." I'm not kidding.
But why a chicken?
In Fitzgerald, we have these wild Burmese chickens that run around our town.
In the late '70s, the U.S. Department of Agriculture did an experiment in Tifton around about 30 minutes from here with these wild Burmese chickens. I don't know all of the details of what happened, but those wild Burmese chickens that they released somehow migrated to Fitzgerald and they're all over town.
You may go to a red light down on Main Street — and this is no exaggeration — and a family of chickens may walk right in front of you across the street.
The locals have a love/hate relationship with chickens. Some love them, think they're beautiful and gorgeous. Some can't stand them because they get up in trees beside their house and they crow. And we actually have a city ordinance that you can't harm these chickens.
Inevitably, when I bring a firm to Fitzgerald or a prospect to Fitzgerald that wants to open up a manufacturing plant, one of the very first questions we ever get is, "Hey ... can we see the wild chickens?" Because they've heard about them.
So I decided one day: You know what? We're going to build them a wild chicken. And that's why chicken.
The giant, topiary chicken is inspired by the wild Burmese chickens that run around the town of Fitzgerald. (Georgia Drone Pros/YouTube)
OK, so you've got the chicken almost built. What if the new mayor decides he's going to have it put down?
He won't do that.... If he did, then, I mean, there's nothing I could do then. That would be tragic. It would kill me, but that's the new administration's problem.
He's already said that we're definitely too much into the chicken to not finish it.
So you think this giant chicken can still lay the golden egg for you?
I do. I definitely, definitely, definitely do.
You're the third interview I've done today.... We were on Sirius XM radio the other day and one of the hosts was talking about Fitzgerald and how he wanted to come see the topiary chickens.
All I wanted this thing to do was to get the word out and let people say, "Oh, there might be an interesting place to go visit."
(Sky News) Two people have been injured after two large pigs charged on to a golf course in West Yorkshire.
The hogs caused chaos at the Lightcliffe Golf Club, Calderdale, by storming one of the greens and knocking over bags.
Club professional David Mckidd, 40, said the two black pigs were first spotted on the course on Sunday, injuring a golfer by causing cuts to his leg.
"We don't know where they came from," said Club president Philip Marshall.
They later returned on Tuesday and injured a male worker at the club who had attempted to usher them off the course.
Both people suffered minor injuries on their legs and were treated in hospital for protection against tetanus, Mr Mckidd said.
The club was forced to close last night for safety reasons but has since reopened.