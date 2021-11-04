NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — A tiny home in a wealthy Boston suburb has sold after about a month on the market, albeit for far less than the original asking price of almost $450,000.
The roughly 250-square-foot (23-square-meter) home in Newton sold on Monday for $315,000, according to Coldwell Banker Realty’s Hans Brings Results agency.
The home, on a 0.06-acre lot (0.02 hectares), went on the market in late September.
The house built in 1970 is described as an “adorable tiny studio home ... featuring completely open living space,” with a loft and “ready to finish basement,” and recent renovations including a new bathroom and electrical upgrades.
Several unusual homes in the Boston area’s hot real estate market have sold for high prices in the past several months. Boston’s famous 10-foot-wide Skinny House sold in September for $1.25 million, and a home gutted by fire in Melrose sold for nearly $400,000.
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Colin and Donna Craig-Brown were weeding their garden in New Zealand when Colin's hoe struck something huge just beneath the soil's surface.
As the couple knelt down and began digging around the object, Colin wondered if it was some kind of strange fungal growth, a giant puffball. After Colin pried it out with his garden fork, he scratched away a bit of the skin and tasted it.
A potato.
"We couldn't believe it," Donna said. "It was just huge."
And not exactly pretty. Donna describes its appearance as more of an ugly, mutant look.
But it's quite possibly the largest potato on record. When the couple lugged it into their garage and put it on their old set of scales, it weighed in at a remarkable 7.9 kilograms (17.4 pounds). That's equal to a couple of sacks of regular potatoes, or one small dog.
In the weeks since their unusual find on Aug. 30, the couple's potato has become something of a celebrity around their small farm near Hamilton. They've named the potato Doug, after the way it was unearthed, and Colin even built a small cart to tow Doug around.
"We put a hat on him. We put him on Facebook, taking him for a walk, giving him some sunshine," Doug said. "It's all a bit of fun. It's amazing what entertains people."
A more official weigh-in at a local farming store put Doug at 7.8 kg. The current Guinness World Records entry for the heaviest potato is a 2011 monster from Britain that weighed in at just under 5 kg. The couple say they've applied to Guinness to have Doug recognized and are waiting to hear back.
Guinness didn't immediately reply to a request for an update on the application.
Colin said he doesn't have any secret gardening tips. Usually they throw a bunch of cow manure and straw onto their garden and see what happens. He said they'd been growing cucumbers in that area of their garden before the weeds took over and hadn't planted any potatoes. Doug must have been self-sown, and quite possibly growing for a couple of years or more.
"It's a mystery to me," Colin said. "It's one of nature's little pleasant surprises."
But Doug hasn't proved an easy charge to look after. As the couple showed the potato off, it began drying out and losing weight. Mold started growing from its wounds.
"He was getting a bit pongy," said Colin, referring to the potato's smell.
So Colin cleaned up Doug as best he could and put the potato in the freezer, where it remains.
But Colin may not be done with Doug yet. An amateur brewer, Colin said he's keen to turn Doug into a nice drop of potato vodka.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — American Girl dolls and the strategy board game Risk were inducted into the National Toy Hall of Fame on Thursday in recognition of their influence on the toy industry. Sand, which the group called perhaps the most universal and oldest toy in the world, was also inducted.
All three were honored during a ceremony at the hall after winning over a panel of experts who voted for them from a group of 12 finalists.
Also in the running this year were four other competitive games: Battleship, The Settlers of Catan, Mahjong and billiards, as well as Cabbage Patch Kids, Masters of the Universe, Fisher-Price Corn Popper, the toy fire engine and the piñata.
Anyone can nominate a toy but to be considered, they must have withstood tests of time and memory, changed play or toy design and fostered learning, creativity or discovery.
American Girl dolls, the 1986 creation of educator Pleasant Rowland, were recognized for their exploration of the country's social and cultural history. The 18-inch historical dolls and accompanying books each offer insights into an era. For example, Molly McIntire is waiting for her father to return home from World War II.
The Truly Me contemporary doll line, with its diversity of skin tones, hair and gender, followed in 1995, letting children choose a doll that looks like them.
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- A woman walking on an Alaska beach is trying to unravel the mystery of an unusual discovery: a message in a bottle apparently launched in 1987.
Pam Joy of Skagway said she was walking on the beach at the Dyea flats when she spotted a bottle with a group of washed-up logs, branches and other debris.
Joy opened the bottle and discovered a written message on a sheet of paper: "Happy New Year 1987!"
The message was not signed and did not say where the bottle was launched, Joy said.
"Maybe it really hasn't traveled very far. Or maybe it came from Australia. Who knows?" Joy told KHNS-FM.
Joy said she is hoping to find the sender of the bottle.
"I really wish that I had some way to identify who it was or how far it's come and where it came from. I would like to be able to let the person know who wrote this that I found it where I found it," she said.
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- A Michigan woman said overhearing another store customer's complaints led her to buy the scratch-off lottery ticket that earned her a $500,000 jackpot.
The 65-year-old Genesee County woman told Michigan Lottery officials she was at the Marathon gas station in Mount Morris when she overheard another customer's complaints about a lottery game.
"I was in line at the gas station and heard the person ahead of me complain that they bought a few $500 Fever tickets and didn't win anything," the player said. "When I got to the counter, I asked the clerk to give me the next ticket on the roll."
The woman said she did not waste any time scratching the ticket.
"I scratched the barcode, scanned it, and got a 'cannot process' message. I scratched the rest of the ticket, thinking maybe I won a little bit of money, so I couldn't believe it when I saw I'd won $500,000. I knew what I was seeing but I didn't want to get too excited until I called the Lottery and confirmed," she said.
The winner said her jackpot will allow her to retire and make investments.
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- A couple living near a national park in central Italy said a suspected burglar they heard on their balcony turned out to be an endangered brown bear.
Annalisa Castagna said in a Facebook post that she and her husband, Claudio Paravano, thought a burglar was on their balcony in Pescosolido, a village bordering Abruzzo National Park, so they went outside to investigate.
Castagna said the investigation turned out to be "a close encounter with the bear. We were face to face, less than a meter away."
The woman said she was so close to the bear that she could "count all the teeth he had in his mouth plus the red tongue."
Castagna fled back inside the house, but Paravano ended up jumping off the balcony to evade the bear. He is now recovering from a fractured pelvis, Castagna said.
Pescosolido Mayor Donato Bellisario said the park is home to about 60 endangered Marsican bears. He said authorities visited the couple's balcony to try to determine what drew the bear to their home, but they were unable to identify any likely causes.
A Marsican bear was spotted just a few days earlier in the nearby village of San Donato Val Di Comino. The bear was photographed bathing itself in a fountain in a public garden. It was unclear whether the same bear was responsible for both sightings.
Even as temperatures start to cool down, the real estate market is staying hot on the Jersey Shore, as and infamous home is now going up for sale.
Known as "The Blue House," the pad in Margate got national attention several years ago because it had neighbors feeling blue over its intense outdoor light display.
The elaborately decorated five- to six-bedroom home known for being bathed in blue light at night is now up for sale, listed for more than $1.6 million. A real estate video posted on YouTube offers a glimpse inside the North Haverford Avenue home, of which the listing says has been remodeled with plenty of mirrors, chrome and eccentric furnishings — all included, NBC New York was told.
Dana Hartman-Hiltner is not the listing agent, but like so many others in town, she's quite familiar with the property.
"It just has such recognition in our area for being kind of like a landmark," Hartman-Hiltner said. She said that whomever is looking into buying the house must love "the artwork and the ornate details throughout. You got a lot of mirror, a lot of glitz."
The Blue House first gained notoriety in 2015 with its wild outdoor lights. Some neighbors complained the spectacle was attracting too much traffic and the lights made it hard to sleep. At the time, owner Jack Zoltak said those same neighbors "should thank me because their houses aren't going to get robbed."
City leaders say the complaints led to new rules on outdoor lighting and the display here getting toned down a bit.
"The law changed to be able to prevent light to trespass on the neighboring properties and curtailed, lighting, from 10pm to dawn," said Margate City Commissioner John Amodeo.
Hartman-Hiltner said that people in the neighborhood are likely ready for a change, and given the current housing market, there will likely be a lot of interest in the house, even if it is a bit different.
"I used to have people in a different real estate market that wouldn't even go anywhere near Haverford Avenue," she said. "Now that there's a lack of inventory, people's mindsets have changed and they're open to looking on that block."
The home's listing agent said neither he nor the owner were available for an interview. The agent says the owner is looking to move into a smaller place and confirmed that there has already been plenty of interest in The Blue House.
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Police in Colorado said a bear broke into an unlocked car and left behind a trashed interior and "an extra special surprise in the back seat."
The Aspen Police Department said the bear bandit apparently opened one of the vehicle's unlocked doors and climbed inside to shred the seats and tear apart the doors from the inside.
"The suspect left an extra special surprise in the back seat," the department said in a Facebook post, using an emoji to indicate the bear had defecated inside the car.
The department said the incident should serve as a reminder to "be bear aware" and keep cars, homes and trash secured from the animals.
(NBC) Editor's Note (Nov. 4, 2021 at 11:30 a.m.): A post-election campaign finance report filed after this story published shows a slate of three local candidates, including Durr, spent a little over $2,300 in the past year. It is unclear how much of that was spent on Durr's race. The race was called in Durr's favor Thursday afternoon.
New Jersey's longest-running state Senate president seems set to lose his seat to a truck driver who spent only $153 on Dunkin and paper fliers over the course of his campaign.
Democratic Senate President Steve Sweeney trailed Republican challenger Edward Durr, a commercial truck driver, by more than 2,000 votes as of Wednesday afternoon, with more than 99% of precincts reporting. The Associated Press has not yet called a winner.
The potential loss by one of New Jersey's most powerful politicians would result in upheaval of political power in the state, forcing the Senate to find a new president. Sweeney has been the chamber's leader since 2010.
Just four years ago, he won reelection in what at the time may have been the most expensive legislative race in American history.
Sweeney's likely loss came on the same election as his fellow Democrat, Gov. Phil Murphy, nearly lost a re-election that polls and political experts in the Garden State long had predicted as an easy victory. It was anything but: Murphy was finally projected as winner on Wednesday evening when he was up by only 19,000 votes over his Republican challenger out of more than 2.3 million ballots cast.
Durr said he entered the race after being denied a concealed carry permit despite having a clean record. State campaign finance records filed Oct. 27 show a slate of three candidates, including Durr, raised more than $10,000 during their campaign, but they spent only $153: $66.64 at Dunkin to buy food and drinks for staff and $86.67 for paper flyers and business cards.
"Well, I'm a numbers guy and I've looked at the numbers over the years," Durr said in an August interview with conservative commentator Elizabeth Nader. "We have a district that is 150,000 voters. Senator Sweeney has never broken 32,000 votes ... and so I felt if he can't even get half the district, that means there's numbers out there to be taken, and you just have to get people to come out and vote. I believe if they come out and vote, we could win," Durr said.
Durr promises lower property taxes and the creation of a "friendly business environment."
NBC10 reached out to Durr by phone but did not immediately receive a response. However, his mother shared that she prays "every day that he wins."
"Not everybody has to have a lot of money to run. All they have to do is have a heart for the people, and he's got a heart for the working people," Gloria Durr said. She also shared that her husband of 63 years, Edward Durr Sr., died just two weeks ago and that her son, despite being on the campaign trail, "was right there by his dad's side throughout."
Sweeney has held the District 3 seat since 2004. It encompasses parts of Cumberland and Gloucester counties, as well as all of Salem County.
A loss would also raise questions about the political power of South Jersey Democratic boss George Norcross, who has been aligned with Sweeney for decades.
Republicans seem likely to take several seats in addition to Sweeney's in an unexpected election day that also saw Gov. Phil Murphy contesting his seat in a closer-than-expected race, which NBC News projected to go his way late Wednesday.
NBC10 reached out by phone to Sweeney's office, but he did not immediately return a request for comment.
(AP) GREENSBURG, Ind. -- A rural city in southeastern Indiana has piqued the interest of hundreds of families considering a move there after it offered stand-in "grandparents" to babysit their children as part of an incentive program aimed at attracting remote workers.
A local couple, Tami and Dan Wenning, volunteered to serve as grandparents to children from the first five families that agree to move to Greensburg under the program. If more new residents make the move, other grandparents in the community "are more than ready" to step in and help, Tami Wenning said.
Greensburg, 50 miles (80.47 kilometers) southeast of Indianapolis, will offer the free babysitting service for the next six to 12 months as part of the program it's calling "Grandparents on Demand." Kids are also guaranteed to have a fill-in grandma and grandpa on Grandparents Day at school — a perk for those moving far away from family.
Just two weeks after the initiative launched, more than 1,000 applications have rolled in, said Evan Hock, co-founder of Indianapolis-based MakeMyMove, an online directory that connects remote workers with such offers around the country. Hock said the unique incentive has been a "big contributor" to the influx of interest, and considerations are now being made to scale-up the Greensburg program, depending on housing availability.
Tami Wenning, 57, volunteered for the incentive program through her work as director of the Decatur County Community Foundation and said she and her husband "absolutely love" serving as grandparents to their own kids already. They've also offered their home to more than a dozen foreign exchange students in recent years.
"I've lived here my whole life, and I'm excited to share with the people who want what we have, because what we have is special," she said. "We're the perfect place for somebody to raise a family, and I cannot begin to imagine moving away and being in a place where you don't have that network of people that, in a pinch, you've got somebody to rely on."
The five spots in Greensburg are expected to be filled in the next 30 days, Hock said, and new residents will get assistance moving to the city over the next two or three months.
The relocation package also includes $5,000 in cash, invitations to home-cooked meals at neighbors' homes, a one-year membership to the local co-working space and YMCA, free gift cards to the seasonal farmers market, and tickets to productions at the local playhouse.
The remote worker relocation package is designed to recruit new residents to the city amid a growing shift to permanent remote work that was accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic. The campaign is part of a nationwide trend of workers moving to smaller communities with a more affordable cost of living.
Hock said 70% of applicants to the Greensburg program are remote workers, and interest is coming "from all over the country," including Texas, California and New York.
"I think our aspirations just got a lot bigger in the sense of, holy cow, there's all of these people that want to move. Now, we're figuring out how we find the folks that really do want to move and want to move in the right reasons," Hock said. "We want to find people that will help diversify the economy, that have remote jobs that they can bring with them, who plan to stick around in the community, long-term."
Centrally located between Indianapolis and Cincinnati, Greensburg is home to about 13,000 Indiana residents. The downtown square is marked by dozens of storefronts. A tree growing from the Decatur County courthouse clock tower has earned Greensburg the nickname "Tree City."
"Once they're here, our goal is to make them feel welcome. We want them to be integrated in the community in a way that makes it feel like they've been here a long time," said Greensburg Mayor Joshua Marsh. "We're trying to create an instant community for them when they arrive, and to make sure they're successful here."
A dozen other communities in Indiana also offer incentive programs to attract "knowledge workers," who are educated and earn higher incomes, Hock said.
That includes southern Indiana's Daviess and Greene counties, which will give residents $5,000 to move within the rural communities. Bloomington and West Lafayette, both college towns, are also offering university resources such as co-working spaces and networking opportunities to draw new talent.
MakeMyMove has identified more than 40 other communities outside of Indiana, many which are smaller or rural, that offer similar relocation incentives.
Augusta, Maine; Newton, Iowa; and Morgantown, West Virginia, are offering between $12,000 and $20,000. Rutherford County, Tennessee, home to Middle Tennessee State University, will pay off $10,000 in student loans. In Stillwater, Oklahoma, a monetary incentive is coupled with free coffee for a year and a free month of martial arts classes in exchange for workers to relocate there.
Hock said the pandemic-fueled exodus of remote workers from larger metropolitan areas to places like Greensburg "is a lasting trend," given that millions of workers have been exposed to a new way of life and the freedoms afforded by working from home.
"This is a new tool that they have that maybe they've never had or considered before," Hock said.