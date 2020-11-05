(FOX) There’s a new “flight to nowhere” -- but this one has a religious route.
Thai Airways is offering a “flight to nowhere” that will fly over 99 sacred Buddhist sites on Nov. 30, according to the Bangkok Post.
The 3-hour flight will take off from and land at Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport. Passengers will reportedly chant mantras while they fly over the sites in Bangkok and in 31 of Thailand’s provinces, the newspaper reported.
"There will be no landing during the flight and passengers will receive positive energy from chanting while onboard," Wiwat Piyawiroj, Thai Airways’ executive vice president for commercial operations, told the Bangkok Post.
People will be able to buy tickets until Nov. 25, according to the newspaper. Business-class seats cost about 10,000 baht (about $322.16), while economy seats cost about 6,000 baht (about $193.30).
According to The Independent, passengers will also receive “sacred souvenirs, including a prayer book and a Buddha amulet.”
The religious “flight to nowhere” is part of Thai Airways’ “Magical Flying Experience” campaign to help the tourism industry in Thailand, which has been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
But the “flight to nowhere” isn’t Thai Airways’ first attempt at bringing in more revenue during the pandemic.
In September, Thai Airways transformed one of its Bangkok offices into a pop-up restaurant.
The restaurant served the airline’s in-flight menu and used airplane seats instead of dining room chairs.
In the first few days, it was a success and the airline said it would open similar pop-ups at other locations, according to a report from Reuters at the time.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Huffington Post) Call it Lionel Moose-i.
A soccer-playing moose wandered onto a playing field in Homer, Alaska, recently and showed some bystanders how it's done. (Watch the video below.)
The athletic moose kicks the ball around and somehow propels it toward the goal.
If the geographical details could be worked out, maybe Lionel Moose-i could join forces with Purin the beagle goalkeeper and "Soccer Cockatoo" to form a global animal super team.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- A South Carolina woman said she was inspired by a fellow customer in line at a store to buy a lottery ticket and ended up winning $250,000.
The Lake City woman told South Carolina Education Lottery officials she had not originally intended to buy a lottery ticket at the Refuel convenience store in Lake City, but a customer in front of her in line bought a ticket and inspired her to do the same.
The player selected a Fabulous Fortunes scratch-off ticket and scratched it off in her car.
"I thought this can't be right," the woman recalled of revealing the ticket's prize.
She ended up going back into the store to have the ticket scanned, confirming her $250,000 jackpot.
"It was my first time ever winning anything," she said.
The winner said she hadn't been feeling particularly lucky that day and had just made an impulse decision to buy the ticket after seeing the other customer do the same.
"It's unbelievable," she said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- A pair of surfers on the northwestern tip of Ireland made an unusual discovery washed up on shore -- a time capsule tossed into an Arctic ice floe by the crew of a Russian ship.
Conor McClory and Sophie Curran of Gweedore, County Donegal, said they spotted the metal object on shore while they were checking sea conditions for surfing.
"When I saw it, first I thought it was a steel pipe of a ship, then I lifted it and saw there was engraving on it. I thought it was a bomb then," McClory told the Donegal Daily. "When I saw the date on it I thought it could be somebody's ashes, so I didn't open it."
McClory showed the engraving to an acquaintance who speaks Russian, and they translated the engraving and revealed it was a time capsule.
The container was opened and McClory discovered messages in Russian and English from the crew and passengers of 50 Years of Victory, a nuclear-powered Russian icebreaker ship that tossed the time capsule into an ice floe at the North Pole in 2018.
The cylinder also contained photographs, beer mats, a menu, wine corks, badges and other items stowed away by the ship's crew.
McClory and Curran were able to contact the author of one of the letters from the time capsule on social media, and the person told them the time capsule's creators had not expected it to be found for 30 or 40 years.
"She let me know that they actually traveled to the 90-degree point of the North Pole," Curran told the Irish Independent. "They got a helicopter there and they put the time capsule in ice."
"So that means that the ice has melted and traveled over 2,485 miles in two years," she said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- An Arkansas man visited the state's Crater of Diamonds State Park and discovered a 4.49-carat sparkling, canary yellow diamond -- the third-largest diamond found in the park this year.
Steven McCool, of Fayetteville, said he had decided to spend the day at the park since recent rains had made for optimal diamond-hunting conditions, and he was on his 11th sifting bucket of the day when he spotted something just 30 minutes before the park closed.
"As my eyes were panning to it, I was thinking it could be an amber piece of glass like an old Coke bottle," McCool said. "Once I focused on it though, I knew it was a diamond. I was like 'No way! No way!'"
McCool took his discovery to the diamond identification table, where his suspicions were proved correct.
"Mr. McCool's find is a 4.49-carat sparkling, canary yellow diamond that is about the size of a jellybean and seems to have great clarity. It is a stunning diamond," Crater of Diamonds State Park Assistant Superintendent Meghan Moore said.
Officials said it was the third-largest discovery so far this year.
McCool dubbed his discovery the BamMam Diamond, in honor of his children's initials.
"What's more precious than a precious gem? My children. So, I named it after my children and the name will stay with the diamond forever," he said.
"I called my son afterward and asked him if he remembered what Thanos' Mind Stone looked like, and told him I found one!"
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Police in the Czech Republic said they issued a warning to a man caught violating curfew and attempting to disguise his actions by walking a stuffed toy dog on a leash.
A news crew from Czech Television's Events of South Bohemia show were accompanying patrolling police officers in Ceske Budejovice when the officers stopped a man caught walking in a public area after the 9 p.m. curfew, which was imposed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The man initially claimed to be out walking his dog, an activity that is permitted after curfew hours, but police quickly determined the object at the end of his leash was actually a stuffed toy dog.
The man then claimed his walk was an artistic practical joke and was released with a warning.
The dog walker later told the Mlada fronta Dnes newspaper he does not regret his actions.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- The Norwegian makers of Internet browser Opera announced they are offering a $9,000 payday for a two week dream job: browsing the Web for fun.
The company said the selected "Personal Browser" will spend two weeks performing online activities such as hunting for memes, watching cute baby animal videos and researching unusual topics while livestreaming the experience on Opera's social media channels.
"This might seem like a joke -- but it really isn't. We are indeed hiring a person to just surf the web and actually get paid for it. What we are looking for in a candidate is the unpolished truth, we want someone who has the guts to share their online experience with the world," said Maciej Kocemba, product director of the Opera desktop browser.
Interested parties are being asked to record a 15-60 second video "where they talk about the most relevant browsing moment of their life."
"It can be anything from a funny incident to a dead serious revelation," the company said.
Applications are being accepted through Nov. 13.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- A hospitality college in Indonesia is offering students hard hit by the economic slowdown the chance to pay their tuition in coconuts and other natural materials.
The Venus One Tourism Academy in Gianyar, Bali, said students facing financial hardships will be allowed to pay their tuition and other fees by bringing in coconuts that the school uses to harvest virgin coconut oil.
Officials said students can also pay fees with moringa leaves and gotu kola leaves, which are used to make products like herbal soap.
The products made from the coconuts and other materials will be sold on campus to raise funds for the school, officials said.
The school said it has implemented numerous safety measures to remain open during the COVID-19 pandemic, including mandatory mask wearing, reduced class sizes and frequent temperature checks.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- A Nova Scotia man said he is hoping to reunite a letter written by a man serving in World War II in 1944 with the soldier's family after finding the note in a box of items he purchased years ago.
Arnie Lloyd of Elmsdale said he bought a 1948 Ford F1 car from a family about three years ago, and he also ended up buying some boxes of truck parts and other miscellaneous items from the same seller.
Lloyd said he was going through one of the boxes recently when he found a hand-written letter written by Arnold Weisner, a Canadian solider who served in the Netherlands during World War II. The letter, dated Nov. 4, 1944, was addressed to Clark Armstrong of Beechville.
Lloyd said he found numerous other items bearing Armstrong's name in the box, including love letters, old pay stubs and a driver's license from the early 1900s.
Lloyd said he is now hoping to reunite the letter with members of Weisner's family.
"If a grandson or granddaughter gets to read that letter, they get a piece of history that maybe their father or grandfather didn't get a chance to talk about," Lloyd told CTV News.
Ken Hynes, the curator for the Army Museum Halifax Citadel, said Lloyd might have some difficulty finding Weisner's official records.
"Library and Archives Canada haven't released them to the public from the Second World War because there are veterans who are still alive," Hynes said.
Lloyd said he will not give up the search for Weisner's relatives.
"I'm hoping that they will actually get it," Lloyd said. "They'll get to read the story that their relative has written while they were in the war."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- A Florida man who requires special contact lenses to see invented a robot to help people with dexterity issues insert and remove their lenses.
Craig Hershoff, who uses special contacts known as scleral lenses, said he invented his voice-activated robot to help elderly patients and others with dexterity issues insert and remove their contact lenses without another person's assistance.
"We've tried the device on elderly people, I'm elderly too, and it really helps with dexterity. They've all liked it and appreciate how well it works," Hersoff told WPLG-TV.
The robot uses suction cups designed to create the ideal amount of suction to insert and remove the lenses easily.
Hershoff's invention, the Claira Lens Robot, is currently undergoing clinical trials in Boston. He said he might have U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval to market the device as early as next year if the trials prove successful.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.