PARIS (AP) — A search is on for a red panda that broke out of a zoo in the Rhone region of southeastern France.
Officials at the Saint-Martin-la-Plaine Zoo said the endangered animal was last seen 5 kilometers (3 miles) from the park by a surprised motorist. The park said the panda escaped last Friday by climbing up branches broken by snowfall and swinging from tree to tree.
The panda, a cat-sized nocturnal animal with reddish fur and a shaggy tail, would probably spend “a good part of the day sleeping in a tree.” The zoo advised residents to keep a look out “at the top of the trees.”
Zoo veterinarian Jean-Christophe Gerard said the animal “has good claws and good teeth” and shouldn’t be hugged, although it isn’t considered dangerous.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — Blame the Grinch or Mother Nature, but the annual Christmas in Ice sculpture park won't open this year in North Pole, Alaska, because of a lack of ice.
It's the first cancellation since the event started 14 years ago in the city where Christmas is celebrated year-round and city light poles are decorated like candy canes, Executive Director Keith Fye told the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner.
The ice park is next to the Santa Claus House gift shop in North Pole, located 14 miles (22.5 kilometers) southeast of Fairbanks. The park normally operates through December and features Yule-themed ice sculptures.
Fye said there isn't enough ice on ponds to harvest for ice carving.
The lack of ice on lakes and ponds follows a warm October in Alaska's interior. It was further exacerbated by snowfall, which hampers the formation of ice.
North Pole has been almost 8 degrees warmer than normal, said Rick Thoman, a climate specialist at the International Arctic Research Center in Fairbanks. Even warmer temperatures were recorded last year and in 2013.
The low temperature in October at North Pole this year was 14 degrees, the highest October minimum temperature in the 50 years of record-keeping in North Pole, he said.
"The warm oceans and the lack of sea ice are contributing an immense amount of heat to the atmosphere regionally, and so it's no surprise that we had a warm October," he said.
As soon as temperatures dropped and it was cold enough to form ice, then snow fell. That slowed down the formation of ice.
"Is it caused by climate change? No," Thoman said. "Is this another one of a series of warm winters in Alaska that are part of our changing climate? You bet."
North Pole Community Chamber of Commerce director Marlene Fogarty-Phillips says the event attracted carvers from around the world.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (AP) — A northern Illinois police officer has been ticketed for parking his patrol car in a handicapped-accessible parking space.
Lakemoor Police Chief David Godlewski said Tuesday that the officer was issued a $350 fine Sunday for parking illegally at the Lakemoor Crossings Shopping Center.
The Northwest Herald reports that a resident texted the chief about the parking infraction on Sunday. The department also received calls, and one resident posted a photo of the Lakemoor Police SUV on Facebook.
The police chef says the officer is being disciplined and declined to release his name.
Godlewski notes that the officer is apologetic and remorseful, and that he has taken full responsibility for his actions.
In October, a McHenry County Sheriff's officer also was issued a citation for parking in a handicapped-accessible parking space.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SAN DIEGO (AP) — California authorities have arrested a 16-year-old boy suspected of using a remote-controlled car to transport $106,000 worth of methamphetamine across the border.
The San Diego Union-Tribune reported Tuesday that the boy was arrested Sunday near the Otay Mesa Port of Entry in San Diego.
Border patrol agents say they believe someone on the south of the U.S.-Mexico border was able to slip the car filled with drugs through a gap in the fencing and then drive it to the teen waiting on the other side.
Authorities say an agent found the boy hiding near the border Sunday with a toy car and 50 packages of methamphetamine weighing more than 55 pounds (25 kilograms).
Authorities say the car would have had to make multiple trips to transport the drugs.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
New Yorkers are accustomed to bizarre subway sights, but some Brooklyn straphangers were straight out stunned to see a completely flooded station entrance on Wednesday.
The visuals were stunning -- the entire station appeared to be submerged, with water filling the staircase leading outside at the G train station on Broadway.
Twitter user Kaye Blegvad tweeted a photo of the saturated station, saying, "MTA explain yourself."
The MTA said it did it on purpose -- as part of its efforts to test its new flood prevention equipment. The transit agency wanted to see how it could stand up to future storms.
Specifically, the MTA said it was testing a new "flex gate," which is a flood barrier that would allow the agency to seal off a subway entrance in the event of a storm.
"We 'test flood' the entrance for four hours to make sure it was installed correctly, which it was!" NYCTSubway tweeted in response to Blegvad. "We're doing this because climate change is real."
This type of testing has been going on since 2017, the MTA said. If you happen to see another flooded entrance, keep in mind it's most likely just a similar test, the agency says.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Fox) A Florida man who allegedly robbed a bank while donning a "Make America Great Again" shirt apparently received far more money than he demanded — and told the teller to give him a smaller amount of cash.
Sandy Hawkins, 73, was arrested Tuesday following the alleged robbery that unfolded at a Wells Fargo in Boca Raton around 11:30 a.m. Monday, police said.
Hawkins, wearing a T-shirt that displayed his support for President Trump, told the teller he had a weapon and said "This is a robbery," WPLG reported.
He demanded $1,100, and the teller counted out $2,000 in $100 bills. But Hawkins, according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by the news outlet, "told him it was too much and again demanded $1,100."
The teller then slid $1,100 through the window and Hawkins took it and left, investigators alleged.
Hawkins was discovered after the manager at a nearby sports bar he frequented identified him. When Palm Beach County sheriff's deputies went to his home on Tuesday, he reportedly confessed and told them, "I will make this easy."
He apparently handed them a bank deposit slip that read: "Give me $1,100. Now, No Alarms, Hope to get caught."
Hawkins' old landlord, Scott Vail, described the 73-year-old man to The Palm Beach Post as an "affable kind of person" who "probably reached some kind of breaking point" when his wife died in 2013.
Hawkins was charged with robbery and booked at the Palm Beach County jail.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — A woman on trial for pulling out a loaded pistol inside an Alaska bar last year faces new charges after authorities say she stole the gun from an evidence box inside the courtroom.
Tiffany Flenaugh, 29, was jailed Tuesday on new charges of felony theft, possessing a firearm in a courthouse, evidence tampering and violating conditions of release, the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reported.
She is represented by the Alaska Public Defender's Office, which declined comment Wednesday.
Flenaugh was arrested on Oct. 21, 2018, at a downtown Fairbanks bar and charged with assault, weapons, misconduct and resisting arrest. A bartender concluded she was intoxicated and refused to serve her. Prosecutors say she pulled out a .45-caliber handgun, waived it around, fought with three bouncers and fought with police officers who responded.
At the trial Tuesday, Flenaugh's unloaded pistol had been introduced as evidence and secured with a zip tie, Alaska State Trooper Sgt. Chuck Inderrieden said. The gun was in an evidence box near the judge's bench.
During a break in the jury trial, only Flenaugh, a prosecutor and a clerk were in the courtroom.
Witnesses say Flenaugh approached the evidence box and reached for it until the assistant district attorney told her to stop.
Flenaugh left the courtroom and walked outside. Police say she carried out the gun and hid it in snow.
Meanwhile, the prosecutor and the clerk looked in the evidence box and discovered that the gun was missing. They alerted judicial services officers, who called police.
Police arrested Flenaugh as she tried to re-enter the courthouse.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- A New Zealand woman and an Australian man celebrated their home countries and love of aviation by marrying in the air halfway between their home countries.
New Zealander Cathy Valliant and Australian David Valliant took Jetstar Flight 201 from Sydney to Auckland and exchanged vows at 37,000 feet when they hit the halfway point between the two countries.
The ceremony was officiated by a Jetstar ground crew member.
The couple said airplanes have always been a big part of their relationship -- they met in 2011 as players of the Airport City computer game and first met in person at the Sydney airport two years later.
A Jetstar representative told CNN "all customers who had been booked on the flight received an email beforehand saying there was going to be filming."
The customers were allowed to change flights without extra charge if they did not want to be on camera.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- A British hotel is offering $129 for a single day of unusual work -- taste-testing tea, cakes and other snacks.
The Daffodil Hotel & Spa in Grasmere, England, said selected taste-testers will be treated to an afternoon of tea and snacks including beetroot and goat cheese scones, wreath cookies and peppermint pie.
The taste testers will receive $129 compensation as well as a free night's stay for themselves and a guest.
"We are preparing to launch our luxurious Festive Afternoon Tea, and are looking for a team of tasters to help us make sure that it's the very best on offer in the U.K.," the hotel said.
Applications for the dream job are being accepted on the hotel's website, and the winners are scheduled to be announced Nov. 25.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A robbery suspect in England thought he could evade authorities with a new look: a pair of glasses.
David Springthorpe, 30, was wanted for allegedly shoplifting and violating a court order when he recently came into contact with a police officer in South Normanton. A "short chase" ensued, and he was detained, authorities said.
Springthorpe - a white man with blue eyes, brown hair, wide ears, and a notable neck tattoo - tried to disguise himself by wearing a pair of black-rimmed glasses. That, the Alfreton Police wrote on Facebook Tuesday "was not quite cunning enough to outsmart the team!"
"A pair of glasses not going to disguise that ear," one commenter ridiculed about Springthorpe's look change. "You would think he would've kept an ear out," another user wrote.
Springthorpe was convicted of theft for stealing perfume gift sets, according to Metro UK, and sentenced to a 30-week jail sentence.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.