JACKSON, Mo. (AP) — A rescued puppy is attracting a lot of attention because of his resemblance to a unicorn.
The nearly 10-week-old puppy, named Narwhal, has a tail-like appendage growing from his forehead.
Narwhal was rescued over the weekend and sent to Mac’s Mission in Jackson, which specializes in fostering animals with special needs.
Mac’s Mission founder Rochelle Steffen says Narwhal doesn’t notice the extra tail and is otherwise a happy, healthy puppy. Although it looks like a tail, Narwhal cannot wag it.
Steffen says the rescue group has been flooded with requests from people wanting to adopt Narwhal since his picture hit social media. But he’ll remain at Mac’s Mission so his caretakers can be sure the tail doesn’t grow out of proportion to his face and cause him problems.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A federal court is allowing a Kentucky man to personalize a license plate with the phrase "IM GOD" after a three-year legal battle over the custom engraving.
Court documents show Ben Hart, a self-identified atheist, set out to get the Kentucky plate in 2016. But Hart's request was denied by the state transportation department on the basis it violated antidiscrimination guidelines. News outlets report similar plates had been approved before, including "TRYGOD" and "NOGOD."
Kentucky's American Civil Liberties Union and the Freedom From Religion Foundation got involved to help Hart challenge the decision. In an opinion Wednesday by a U.S. District Court in Frankfort, the judge ruled "vanity plates" are private speech protected by the First Amendment and that the state had violated Hart's rights by denying him the plate.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Police in Alabama say a convenience store clerk used a broom to fight off a knife-wielding man trying to steal from a cash register.
Birmingham police Sgt. Johnny Williams told news outlets they're still searching for the suspect, who is accused of entering a store early Monday and approaching the counter as if he was going to make a purchase. Williams says that's when the suspect pulled a knife and tried to jump behind the counter. Security camera video shows the man trying to get into the register drawer before the clerk scrambles around the corner with a broom, swatting at him until he runs away.
Police say nobody was injured, but the suspect was able to grab a few items.
They're asking anyone with information to come forward.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CAPE LOOKOUT, N.C. (AP) — A trio of castaway cows has been discovered on North Carolina's Outer Banks, where they apparently washed up after swimming for miles to escape Hurricane Dorian 's storm surge.
Cape Lookout National Seashore officials think the stranded cows swam up to 5 miles (8 kilometers) during the September storm before being found near Cape Lookout this month. The cows belong to a herd that roams freely on Cedar Island, across the sound. When Dorian generated an 8-foot (2-meter) "mini tsunami," it washed them and dozens of other animals away, including 28 wild horses that died.
Seashore spokesman B.G. Horvat told McClatchy news group the cows are grazing peacefully after a harrowing feat of survival, but they need to go home. He thinks they'll have to be sedated for the boat trip.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) The population of a tiny Canadian island off the coast of Maine is demanding their government start a year-round ferry service or build a new bridge to the mainland to keep American customs officials from opening what they say is nearly every piece of mail they've been getting for over a year.
Campobello Island sits in the Bay of Fundy off the coast of the province of New Brunswick, but the only way to easily access the island outside of summer months is via Maine. This means mail headed to the island residents from other parts of Canada must leave the country and drive for nearly an hour – in a sealed truck – through the state before it returns to its final destination back in Canada.
This was rarely too much of an issue for the island's nearly 800 residents — many of them cross the border each and every day to go to work in mainland New Brunswick, or even in Maine itself. Former U.S. President Franklin Delano Roosevelt even used to vacation on the island.
Everything changed, though, once Canada's government legalized recreational cannabis just over a year ago.
Since then, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers have stopped nearly every truck carrying mail bound for Campobello Island as it crosses the border into Maine, and opened most packages and many letters headed for the island's residents.
The officers are searching for marijuana ordered from the province's government-run online store, since the product is illegal in Maine.
CBP defended the practice when reached for comment by Fox News, saying they're only protecting U.S. laws on U.S. soil.
"CBP Officers possess broad search authority to ensure the safety and admissibility of all goods entering the United States. This includes the ability to inspect and search all persons, baggage and merchandise arriving in— or transiting through — the United States," said spokesperson Michael McCarthy.
But so many packages containing cannabis products have been seized at the border since legalization that Cannabis NB – the only authorized seller of marijuana in the province – has stopped shipping to the island entirely and a number of other online retailers have followed suit. But that hasn't stopped CBP officials from continuing to inspect Campobello's mail.
"Expectations of privacy that the rest of Canada has just don't exist on Campobello," local engineer Justin Tinker told The Globe & Mail last month.
Residents of the island complained of what they called an invasive and unnecessary practice that they were never before subject to – certainly not on this scale – and say that the increased mail inspections are just the latest salvo in a growing feeling of isolation from the rest of the country.
"If I want to buy real food, I have to drive all the way to the superstore in Canada — and that means I have to drive through the States to get there," Victoria Matthews told the Financial Post newspaper earlier this year.
Campobello Island residents say that it's time for their government to step in on their community's behalf. They're demanding a continuous ferry service that would eliminate the need for Canada Post trucks to drive through the U.S. on their route to Campobello.
Such a project will be expensive – estimates have put it in the millions of dollars annually – and likely won't get off the ground before the ice in the Bay of Fundy freezes over for the winter ahead. But people living on Campobello Island say that the cost would be a small price tag for their privacy.
Island resident Dale Calder told CBC Radio, "It's a feeling of violation, I guess… I'd like to suggest that residents of other cities in New Brunswick think about the packages that they get in the mail today, and if it's been opened by another country's customs agency to determine whether they're entitled to receive that package."
Both the recently reelected Liberal federal government and New Brunswick's Progressive Conservative provincial government have signaled a willingness to consider a year-round ferry, but neither has committed to funding it.
Canada's mail service, Canada Post, did not respond to Fox News's request for comment for this story, nor did Cannabis NB.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
People who annoy an officer in one upstate New York county could find themselves facing jail time under a measure recently approved by a county legislature.
Under the Monroe County proposal, a person who annoys, alarms or threatens the personal safety of an officer could be punished with up to a year behind bars and up to a $5,000 fine.
Jamie Anthony, chief of staff for the Monroe County Legislature majority office, said county lawmakers passed the measure on Tuesday in a 17-10 vote. The county executive will hold a public hearing on the legislation and decide whether to approve it, she said.
The legislation also applies to first responders.
Some called the measure unconstitutional.
Iman Abid with the New York Civil Liberties Union said it will have a chilling effect on complaints against police. Abid said she is also concerned over what the legislation could mean for communities of color.
"Members of the community have every right to challenge police officers, particularly those that engage in unnecessary behavior," she said in a statement. "At a time when more accountability of police departments is needed, this law takes us incredibly backward."
In a statement last month, County Legislator Kara Halstead said she was proud to support legislation that "looks after those who look out for us."
"This local law aims to crack down on behaviors of disrespect and incivility toward law enforcement and first responders in the hopes that these smaller incidents do not escalate," she said in the statement.
A news release on the legislation also gave mention to people dousing uniformed New York Police Department officers with water.
Delores Jones-Brown, professor emerita at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice, said courts have found that the use of the words annoying or alarming in statue is overbroad and unconstitutionally vague.
The legislation, she said, could create a situation where people are scared to exercise their First Amendment rights. An officer could be annoyed by a person who asks them their badge number or who records them with a cellphone while on the job, Jones-Brown said.
"This statue definitely has the capacity to make people afraid to do that," she said.
Jones-Brown added that a portion of the measure could survive a legal challenge — a section tied to conduct that threatens the personal safety of a police officer. Courts have found threats easier to define, she said, but they are not completely beyond interpretation.
Under the legislation, a prosecutor would have to prove that it was a person's intent to threaten an officer's personal safety, she said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
La Crosse, WI - The convenience store "Kwik Trip" is teaming with a Madison brewery to launch a new "Glazer Bean" beer.
The beer described as a chocolate stout brewed with Karuba coffee and a hint of glazed donut flavor.
It officially went on sale Wednesday.
But as of right now, you can only get it at Kwik Trip locations in Wisconsin.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) Early bird gets kicked out.
An Aeroflot flight was delayed after a pigeon managed to sneak on board and wreak havoc in the cabin before passengers had boarded.
Flight SU1730 flying from Sheremetyevo International Airport in Moscow to Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky in central-eastern Russia, was due to leave at 5:10 p.m. on Nov. 9. However, the bird's presence reportedly delayed the departure by more than 20 minutes while flight staff worked to capture the frightened fowl.
A video shared of the incident shows cabin crew members attempting to corral the bird to take it off the plane, while the bird escapes them by flying overhead. The bird snuck onto the plane while it was undergoing cleaning maintenance before the flight, The Sun reports.
Eventually, they were able to remove the pigeon from the plane.
No passengers were on board during the time of the incident.
Aeroflot did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but according to global flight tracker FlightRadar, the plane made a safe landing at its intended destination at 10:22 a.m. local time.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Miami Herald) Sometimes it's impossible to resist the urge for Taco Bell.
Police are searching for man who they believe is responsible for at least two burglaries at the Taco Bell in the Boynton Beach Mall. Surveillance footage shows the man helping himself to some pre-fried tostada shells as he burglarized the place.
Boynton Beach police spokeswoman Stephanie Slater says officers responded to 801 N. Congress Ave. Sunday after the restaurant's owner noticed a loss of profit. He had checked the inventory and discovered a loss of cash — and food.
From there, the owner went to the security cameras, where he saw the man stealing his profits.
The amount of cash taken is unclear. From the footage, police determined the ravenous raider to have struck at least twice in the past month — Nov. 2 and Nov. 9.
Police are asking anyone with information should contact Boynton Beach police at 561-732-8116 or Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS (8477).
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(SKY News) Two Dutch men caught hiding half a tonne of cannabis among bags of gone-off pizza cheese have been jailed.
Henrik Ruben, 28, and Dominic Leeman, 30, had tried to smuggle the drugs worth £5m in two shipments of grated cheese and salad toppings, the National Crime Agency (NCA) said.
They were caught when the packages were intercepted at Dover by the Border Force in April and June 2016.
Ruben, of Dieren, was jailed for six years at Maidstone Crown Court after they were convicted him of conspiring to import drugs.
Leeman, of Arnhem, was found guilty of the same charge and was sent to prison for five and a half years.
The NCA discovered the pair were were part of a wider organised crime gang and operated two units on Slough Industrial Estate where the cannabis was to be unpacked.
They planned to repackage the cheese and ship it back to the Netherlands to be used again.
