HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a teen has been freed after spending more than three hours in the vault of an abandoned Florida bank.
News outlets report that Hollywood firefighters tried to drill through a wall to break into the vault Wednesday afternoon after the 17-year-old's friend called 911.
But they were stymied until a worker at the bank's new branch across the street heard of the predicament. That worker remembered the code and was able to open the vault's massive door.
Officials say the two teens were exploring the vacant Bank of America building when one of them got stuck. Luckily, the other was on the outside and able to call for help.
The teens' parents were called and authorities released the boys to them. No charges were immediately reported.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DALLAS (AP) — Kitsch and high-tech are linking up just in time for Christmas.
Big Mouth Billy Bass is programmed to respond to Alexa voice commands through a compatible Amazon Echo device. That means the singing and talking fish will lip synch to Alexa's responses and will dance to songs from Amazon music. When it's first plugged in, it will respond "Woo-hoo, that feels good!"
Gemmy Industries product development vice president Steven Harris says "this is not your father's Big Mouth Billy Bass." But like the original, it includes the song "Fishin' Time" and can be mounted on the wall or on an easel.
Big Mouth Billy Bass was first sold in 1999. A developer first connected it to Alexa in 2016.
The new version will be released Saturday for $39.99.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (AP) — Dozens of hardy souls have braved hours of snow and wind for a year's worth of free Chick-fil-A as the fast food chain opened its first Buffalo-area store.
The Cheektowaga (cheek-toh-WAH-gah) restaurant opened its doors at 6:30 a.m. Thursday.
As part of grand opening festivities, Chick-fil-A promised 52 chicken sandwiches to the first 100 guests in line, prompting some to pitch tents in the parking lot Wednesday with plans to spend the night despite snow and frigid temperatures.
But with snow piling up, Chick-fil-A announced it would award the winners 12 hours ahead of schedule — at 6 p.m. Wednesday, instead of 6 a.m. Thursday.
The National Weather Service says between 6 and 8 inches of snow fell on the Buffalo suburb from Tuesday through Wednesday afternoon.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A "Jeopardy!" contestant made a massive pop culture goof on Tuesday's show, confusing rapper Kid Cudi with country and rock artist Uncle Kracker.
Needless to say, the moment didn't take long to go viral.
During the category "Familial Music," host Alex Trebek showed a photo of Kracker with the clue: "Formerly Kid Rock's DJ, this avuncular fellow has ranged from country-pop to rap-rock."
Contestant Myra Guideng responded: "Who's Kid Cudi?"
Guideng's mistake immediately sparked reactions from the Twitterverse, including Cudi himself, who re-tweeted the moment captioning it with laughing and crying emojis.
Other Twitter users also chimed in on the "Jeopardy!" contestant's blunder, which ultimately cost her $1,200.
"Uncle Kracker...Kid Cudi, what's the difference gotta love a good #Jeopardy answer that is way off!" tweeted one individual.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- A New Jersey couple said city officials told them they would be charged $50,000 for continuing their 15-year tradition of extravagant Christmas light displays.
Tom and Kris Apruzzi said they spend three months each year meticulously setting up the more than 300,000 lights decorating their Old Bridge home for the holidays, but officials are now trying to charge them $50,000 to continue their 15-year tradition.
"We had a meeting with the Mayor and the Chief of Police the other night and they blatantly told us that this is what you will pay in order to put this Christmas light display on this year" Kris Apruzzi told WPIX-TV.
The couple said they were told the cost, which amounts to $2,000 per day that the lights would be illuminated, would go toward police security and bus transportation to reduce the traffic that the light show brings in each year.
The Apruzzis said they are trying to crowdfund to cover the cost, but they are planning to start the light show Dec. 1 whether or not they meet their goal.
"I'm not taking it down," Tom Apruzzi said. "It's my religious right and my first amendment right. I do this for the veterans and everything else like that. If people have a problem with that, I can't say anything about it. There are people that are going to be happy, and there are always people that are going to be unhappy."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- A visitor to a zoo in China captured video of an honest chimpanzee returning a selfie stick that had been stolen by one of its compatriots.
The video shows two chimps in a cage at the Qinghuangdao Wild Animals Zoo in Hebei Province while one of them works on pulling a selfie stick grabbed from a visitor through the bars.
The second chimpanzee takes the selfie stick away from the thieving primate and feeds it back through the bars.
The stick, which does not appear to be damaged, is recovered by a young zoo visitor.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Traffic on a busy Washington state highway was brought to a standstill when a crashed semi truck spilled its load of powdered milk across the roadway.
The Washington State Patrol said the semi truck driver lost control when the vehicle was cut off by a Ford F-150 Wednesday on Interstate 5 in Maytown.
The semi truck crashed through a center barrier and into the southbound lanes of the highway, striking a FedEx truck in the process. The semi spilled its load of powdered milk across the road, causing all lanes to be blocked.
The highway was closed for several hours and the WSP said some lanes were reopened about 6 p.m.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) A Georgia woman spent three months in jail after two deputies said a field test of a blue substance found in a car she was in turned up positive for methamphetamine.
But it wasn't meth. It was cotton candy.
Dasha Fincher claims that while she was in jail she missed several major life events, including the birth of twin grandchildren, and was refused medical care for a broken hand and ovarian cyst.
Now she's filed a lawsuit against Monroe County and the three officers involved for wrongful imprisonment and violating her civil rights. The lawsuit also targets Sirchie Acquisition Company, the maker of the field kit the deputies used to produce the mistaken test result.
According to the lawsuit, Fincher was a passenger in a car that was pulled over by two Monroe County Sheriff's deputies on December 31, 2016.
The deputies initially said they stopped the car because they thought the tinting on the car's windows was too dark, but clarified at the scene that it was not a violation.
They asked the driver if they could search the vehicle and soon found "a large, open clear plastic bag which contained a light blue substance, spherical in shape," in the car's floorboards, the lawsuit says.
Fincher and the driver both explained it was just a bag of blue cotton candy. But the deputies decided to test it using a field test kit, which indicated the 1.5-ounce wad of blue fluff contained methamphetamine.
Fincher and her boyfriend, who was driving, were arrested for possession and trafficking of methamphetamine, the lawsuit says. Fincher "repeatedly professed her innocence and stated that the blue substance was, in fact, cotton candy."
CNN has contacted Sirchie Acquisition Company, the distributor of the drug test the officers used, but has not received a reply.
The judge set her bail at $1 million, an amount the lawsuit alleges was a result of the trafficking charge. Unable to post bond, Fincher was trapped in jail for three months while the substance was sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for forensic testing.
Fincher says during that time she missed "several major life events," including the births of her twin grandsons and her daughter's miscarriage. She also alleges she was refused medical attention for a broken hand and an ovarian cyst.
On March 22, 2017, the GBI finally issued a report that said there were "no controlled substances confirmed" in the blue matter. Still, Fincher wasn't released from jail for almost two more weeks, on April 4, the lawsuit says.
CNN has made multiple calls to the Monroe County Sheriff's office and has not received a response.
Fincher told CNN she spent a lot of her time in jail in a state of disbelief, assuming her release was just around the corner.
"At first I kept thinking I was going to get out, then the next day came, and I'd think, 'Maybe I'll get out tomorrow. Then tomorrow turned into the next day," she said.
"What I was most scared of was my granddaughter forgetting who I was."
She called home every day to speak to her children, but wasn't there when her daughter experienced a miscarriage or when her son and his wife welcomed twin boys.
Fincher is hoping her case will prompt some changes within the system. "I think the best thing they could do would be to change the drug testing policy, or change how they test, or have more training. Because it's crazy, the way it happened. It took so long."
She also wants closure on some of the aspects of the ordeal that still bother her. She still isn't sure, for instance, why it took so long for her to be released after the results of the forensics testing came back. She says she also never received an apology from the sheriff's department.
"I've lost a lot I can't get back," she said. "Three months is a long time."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- An Australian snake catcher share video from an unusual call where he was summoned to remove a python that slithered into a barbecue grill.
Luke Huntley of Snake Catcher Noosa posted a video to Facebook showing the strange situation the serpent had gotten into at a Yandina, Queensland, home.
The video shows Huntley working to untangle the carpet python from the inner workings of a barbecue grill so it could be removed without injuring the animal.
"The owners were about to have a Sunday night BBQ and were surprised to see an unwelcome guest sitting inside," Huntley wrote.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Huffington Post) A man in Spain definitely has the travel bug, but he's not looking to take a plane or RV.
No, a self-constructed spaceship is the ride favored by Lucio Ballesteros, an 87-year-old writer, musician and YouTuber from Montoedo, Spain.
The impressive craft, visible in the video from Ruptly above, measures about 60 feet in diameter and weighs nearly 2,600 pounds. It's even captured the attention of documentary filmmaker Xoel Méndez, who is making a film about Ballesteros and his work.
Ballesteros estimates he's spent more than 100,000 euros building the spaceship out of aluminum and methacrylate, according to the Spanish newspaper El Pais.
He said the craft won't be operational until he installs some motors, and he doesn't imagine it will be used until sometime far in the future. He told Spanish newspaper El Ideal Gallego that humanity will have to "evolve psychically and spiritually" before people can figure out how the technology that powers the craft works.
Someday, Ballesteros hopes the ship will be used to travel to "10/7," a planet that comes from a series of novels written by ― you guessed it ― Ballesteros himself.
The writer described the planet as inhabited by "beings very similar to human beings, but with a higher stature." Explaining the planet's name, Ballesteros said said the number 10 represents the unity of God while 7 represents the seven dimensions of the human being.
Learn more about Ballesteros and his spaceship on his website, in Spanish.