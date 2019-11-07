HILTON HEAD, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina man who went to McDonald’s for a sweet tea says he received a little extra herbal substance on the side.
The Island Packet reports Parrish Brown went to a McDonald’s on Hilton Head Island and asked for a sweet tea with light ice and extra lemon.
Brown now believes “extra lemon” was code for marijuana, since he found three bags of weed in his cup. He says he only realized it once he was “high as a kite.”
Brown says he’d never had marijuana, so he didn’t recognize the taste. He says he paid regular price for the items.
Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Maj. Bob Bromage says an investigation is ongoing. He didn’t specify which McDonald’s Brown had gone to.
McDonald’s didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
HARRINGTON, Maine (AP) — A Maine lobsterman hauled in an unusual catch 5 miles off the coast — a live deer.
Ren Dorr says he was setting traps when he saw a young deer Monday morning. He says the deer had given up swimming and was being carried farther offshore.
He and his crew hauled the 100-pound buck aboard.
Having a wild animal in a confined space could be trouble. But Dorr told the Bangor Daily News that the deer was so tuckered out that he "laid right down like a dog."
He says it took a half-hour to return to Harrington, where the deer was set free.
Dorr says that he has seen deer swimming before but that this was different.
He says that if he and his crew hadn't intervened, the deer would have been "a goner."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) The New York woman seen dancing in front of a confused lion after crashing the King of the Jungle's home away from home at the Bronx Zoo was reportedly arrested Wednesday, more than a month after video of the outlandish stunt went viral.
Myah Autry, 32, was taken into custody Wednesday in Brooklyn, where she surrendered to police in connection with the Sept. 28 incident that quickly became a social media phenomenon. Video taken after Autrey breached the African Lion's enclosure shows her standing just a few feet away from the ferocious feline, who simply stares back, apparently baffled by the woman's presence.
Before the video cuts out, Autry is even seen dancing in front of the big cat. Per the New York Post, the woman posted videos and photos of the close encounter on Instagram -- even going so far as to taunt the NYPD, who'd sought her on two counts of criminal trespass after she broke into the lion's den and a giraffe enclosure.
"If I walked in the lion den, do you think for one second I'm scared of a handcuff, I'm scared of a jail cell?" she reportedly said in one of her videos.
A spokesperson for the Bronx Zoo told Fox News around the time of the incident that Autry's "action was a serious violation and unlawful trespass that could have resulted in serious injury or death."
"Barriers and rules are in place to keep both visitors, staff and animals safe," the statement said. "We have a zero-tolerance policy on trespass and violation of barriers."
Last Thursday, Autry appeared in a New Jersey courtroom after being accused of shoplifting, a charge to which she pleaded not guilty, WCBS-TV reported. She told the news outlet at the time that she was unaware of the NYPD warrant for her arrest.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- A Scottish woman is asking neighbors to keep an eye out for a missing python that might have found its way into someone else's home.
Aryanne Finnie said her royal python, Lillith, escaped from her home in Calderwood, East Kilbride, and the snake suffers from a neurological disorder that makes her get disoriented easily.
Finnie said the non-venomous snake is friendly, but she is worried someone might confuse Lillith for a threat and harm her pet.
"My initial fear was that she's went through to neighbor houses," she told STV. "That is the last thing I want because she is not going to hurt you. She is a great little animal."
Finnie said she is currently investigating whether Lillith might have made her way under the floorboards of her home to be near the warm pipes.
"If she was out in the cold I would be absolutely terrified and don't think I'd be finding a live snake," she said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman who won a $50,000 lottery jackpot three days before her wedding scored another big win on her one year anniversary.
Genia Harrell of Vanceboro told North Carolina Education Lottery officials her first brush with lottery luck came in October 2018, when she won $50,000 from a Powerball drawing.
Harrell said she experienced a sense of deja vu when she scored a $5,000 prize from the Lottery's October Lucke-Rewards drawing.
"It's crazy," Harrell said. "It's unbelievable. I didn't think it would happen again."
She said it took time for her latest good luck to register in her mind.
"I had to read it about four times before it set in," Harrell said. "At first I thought it was just telling me that I had a chance to win, but when I realized it said I won again, I couldn't believe it."
Harrell said she quickly called her husband.
"He was really excited," Harrell said. "Winning twice like this is incredible. It's almost like it's a sign that our marriage was meant to be."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Police in Florida are seeking information on the disappearance of an unusual piece of property -- a 300-pound Bigfoot statue.
The Boynton Beach Police Department said the 8-foot-tall Sasquatch statue was stolen from in front of a store called Mattress Monsterz in October.
"Bigfoot is missing," the department tweeted.
Police are asking anyone with information on the missing statue to contact detectives.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(SKY News) A barge which has been stuck in the rapids above Niagara Falls for more than 100 years has been moved by a Halloween storm.
The boat, which grounded in shallows on the Canadian side in 1918, briefly broke loose as the river above the falls was battered by high winds and rain on Thursday, the Niagara Parks Commission said.
The rusty iron scow moved about 50m (164ft) downstream before becoming lodged again, according to the Washington Post.
Jim Hill, the commission's senior heritage manager, said the barge, while not currently moving, appears to have "flipped on its side and spun around".
Officials are monitoring the vessel and said it could be stuck in its new location for days or years.
The vessel, known as a dumping scow, broke free of the tug towing it during a dredging operation.
It became lodged on rocks about a third of a mile from the brink of Horseshoe Falls, one of three separate waterfalls that make up Niagara Falls.
The two men on board had the presence of mind to open its bottom doors, flooding the vessel and slowing its progress towards the drop.
The men were rescued the following day.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Police in a Phoenix suburb got a strange 911 call recently. A 5-year-old boy didn't have an emergency; he just wanted to order a Happy Meal from McDonald's.
A Mesa police officer delivered the food in person to the child, along with some advice about the proper time to use 911.
Randy Skabelund spoke to the dispatcher in a follow-up call to say there wasn't an emergency and his son Charlie must have had his cellphone.
Officer Randolph "Scott" Valdez arrived later at the family's home for a welfare check.
He brought the requested meal, took time to teach Charlie about when it's the right time to call police and even posed for a few photos.
The boy's mother, Kim Skabelund, says Valdez handled the situation with "love and kindness."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(SKY News) A High Court judge has apologised after his mobile phone rang during a hearing, filling the room with the sound of a classic 1960s tune.
Judge David Holland was assessing the concerns of environmental campaigners about the impact of the HS2 rail line when his handset's ringtone, the rhythm and blues classic Soul Limbo, was heard.
"I am sorry," said the judge as he switched off the phone in the court in London on Wednesday. "Very rude of me."
The song, by American band Booker T and the MGs, was for many years used to introduce the BBC's Test match cricket coverage.
He is not the only judge whose proceedings have been interrupted by phones going off and the justice system is showing signs of adapting to the technology.
In 2017, a different High Court judge, Mr Justice Holman, told a lawyer whose phone had rung that he did not mind if mobiles went off during hearings and urged the red-faced representative to answer it.
In 2018, a judge had a mobile phone conversation with an office clerk while overseeing a High Court hearing in London.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
WAUCHULA, Fla. (AP) — A 33-year-old orangutan granted legal personhood by a judge in Argentina is settling into her new surroundings at the Center for Great Apes in central Florida.
Patti Ragan, director of the center in Wauchula, Florida, says Sandra is "very sweet and inquisitive" and adjusting to her new home. She was born in Germany and spent 25 years at the Buenos Aires Zoo before arriving in Florida on Nov. 5.
"She was shy when she first arrived, but once she saw the swings, toys, and grassy areas in her new home, she went out to explore," Ragan said. "She has met her caregivers here and is adjusting well to the new climate, environment, and the other great apes at the Center. This is the first time in over a decade that Sandra has had the opportunity to meet other orangutans, and she will meet them when she chooses. It is a new freedom for her, and one we are grateful to provide."
Judge Elena Liberatori's landmark ruling in 2015 declared that Sandra is legally not an animal, but a non-human person, thus entitled to some legal rights enjoyed by people, and better living conditions.
"With that ruling I wanted to tell society something new, that animals are sentient beings and that the first right they have is our obligation to respect them," she told The Associated Press.
But without a clear alternative, Sandra remained at the antiquated zoo, which closed in 2016, until leaving for the U.S. in late September. She was in quarantine for a month at the Sedgwick County Zoo in Kansas before arriving in Florida.
At the center, Sandra joins 21 orangutans and 31 chimpanzees rescued or retired from circuses, stage shows and the exotic pet trade.
