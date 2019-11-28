Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Thursday, November 28.
NORTH YARMOUTH, Maine (AP) —A Maine town has had enough of the soiled diapers.
The town of North Yarmouth is asking for the public's help in tracking down the person who's discarding bags of soiled adult diapers alongside local roads.
Officials used social media Tuesday to raise awareness of the "diaper bandit."
Town officials said that public works crews are cleaning up such messes two to three times a week. Residents are urged to contact the Cumberland County Sheriff's Department with any tips about the perpetrator.
Littering carries a fine of between $100 and $500 for a first offense. Second offenses carry a fine of up to $1,000.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
KODIAK, Alaska (AP) — A bear has been blamed for a pair of vehicle break-ins at an Alaska airport parking lot that resulted in thousands of dollars in damage to one car, officials said.
The vandalism occurred at the Island Air terminal parking lot adjacent to the Kodiak Benny Benson State Airport, The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reported Wednesday.
Vehicle owners Doreen Phillips and Alyssa Brenteson are both residents of Akhiok, a village about 90 miles (145 kilometers) from Kodiak.
Brenteson parked her car for two days at the lot and returned to find a caved-in roof, broken window, ripped seats, and muddy bear prints and fur covering her car, she said.
An estimate determined Brenteson's car suffered $15,000 in damages, she said.
Brenteson noticed Phillips' car experienced similar damage two days later, she said.
The Island Air lot is near a wooded area and separate from the long-term parking lot at the airport, which charges $5 per day. Brenteson and Phillips use the free parking area while making regular trips to buy groceries and do other errands, they said.
The vandalism was unusual because of a lack of fragrant items such as food or trash, which is a feature common to bear break-ins, said Department of Fish and Game wildlife biologist Nate Svoboda.
"It's kind of odd for a bear to break in if there was nothing else to attract it," Svoboda said.
There have been five reports of bears going into vehicles in Kodiak since the beginning of the year, Svoboda said.
Alaska Wildlife Troopers are investigating whether the break-ins are the work of a single, repeat offender.
"We live in a place where we have to be more aware of bears breaking in than humans," Phillips said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
HOWELL, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say two women brawled in a New Jersey supermarket after one accused the other of having too many items in an express checkout lane.
The fight at the ShopRite in Howell broke out shortly before noon Thursday.
Authorities say a 43-year-old Brick woman was challenged by a 45-year-old Howell woman over the number of items she had in the express checkout. Their verbal dispute soon turned physical, with both women allegedly throwing punches and biting each other.
Witnesses said the Brick woman also scratched and bit the leg of a 43-year-old Freehold Township woman who tried to intervene. All three women were treated for minor injuries.
The two women involved in the fight were both charged with disorderly conduct. The Brick woman was also charged with simple assault.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
HILTON HEAD, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina man who went to McDonald's for a sweet tea says he received a little extra herbal substance on the side.
The Island Packet reports Parrish Brown went to a McDonald's on Hilton Head Island and asked for a sweet tea with light ice and extra lemon.
Brown now believes "extra lemon" was code for marijuana, since he found three bags of weed in his cup. He says he only realized it once he was "high as a kite."
Brown says he'd never had marijuana, so he didn't recognize the taste. He says he paid regular price for the items.
Beaufort County Sheriff's Office spokesman Maj. Bob Bromage says an investigation is ongoing. He didn't specify which McDonald's Brown had gone to.
McDonald's didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dog owners at an upstate New York apartment complex have to present their pets for cheek-swab DNA testing to help their landlord catch pooper scooper scofflaws.
Iroquois Village manager Jillian Ferrera sent residents an email saying the Niskayuna complex is contracting with a company that creates a genetic database of dogs. Feces found on the grounds will be checked against the database to collar the guilty party.
Ferrera said the action is in response to resident complaints about an increase in dog waste around the landscape.
The Times Union reports the complex will fine neglectful pet owners $300 and may refuse to renew their lease if they don't pay.
Some residents say the policy is unnecessary and the money could be better spent fixing up the property.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
No, Santa didn't come early to one Arizona residence.
Instead, firefighters who responded Wednesday night to a Phoenix home found a 17-year-old girl in the chimney who had gotten stuck as she tried to sneak back into her house after a late night, FOX10 reported.
According to another teen, only identified by FOX10 as Yasmeen, her friend became trapped after trying to get into the house and was stuck for about an hour and a half before rescuers arrived.
The two girls reportedly came home to find Yasmeen's house had been completely locked up. With no covert way to enter, the friend decided to climb up on the roof.
"She thought about going down the chimney," she told the station. "I didn't know it was blocked in the bottom. I never thought it was blocked on the bottom, so she went down and she started freaking out."
She said the girl, who has not been identified, began to panic.
"She was, like, 'call 911!' She couldn't breathe," Yasmeen said.
Firefighters took nearly 40 minutes to rescue the teen who, according to FOX10, was covered in soot when she was freed.
As for Yasmeen's parents, the homeowners? They were less than pleased.
"They were so mad," Yasmeen said. "Really mad."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
An Arizona man who allegedly stole another man's burrito earlier this month was arrested and charged with robbery, according to police.
Timothy Bell, a 29-year-old homeless man, was in Phoenix on Nov. 16 when he supposedly threatened a man on the street around 8:40 p.m. and took his Mexican food "by force."
COUPLE STEALS ICE CREAM FROM OPEN HOUSE AFTER FAKING INTEREST IN LISTING, SURVEILLANCE IMAGES SHOW
Timothy Bell, 29, was arrested and charged with robbery after allegedly stealing a man's burrito and threatening him in Phoenix, Ariz., on Nov. 16.
Timothy Bell, 29, was arrested and charged with robbery after allegedly stealing a man's burrito and threatening him in Phoenix, Ariz., on Nov. 16. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
ALASKA MAN ARRESTED AFTER ALLEGEDLY SMUGGLING $400G IN DRUGS — STUFFED IN ROTTING GOAT INTESTINES — AT AIRPORT, OFFICIALS SAY
The victim called 911 as Bell fled, according to court documents published by KPHO-TV, and followed the suspect until he was taken into custody by authorities.
When Bell was stopped by police, they found on him a "wrapper from [the] burrito he stole." The stolen item was listed as "a burrito, of a value less than $1,000."
He was booked at the Maricopa County jail on a felony robbery charge on no bond. He's scheduled to be arraigned Dec. 6.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BRUSSELS (AP) — Put domestic cats on a leash to better protect threatened birds and the environment? The European Union says that would deny mankind's furry friend its unalienable right to roam.
The EU's executive said Thursday that it is "a strong defender of free movement rights — including of cats" and "categorically" denied it would ever force cats to be kept indoors or on a leash, as one scientific study suggests.
Tilburg University scientists wrote in Oxford's Journal of Environmental Law that free-ranging domestic cats "impact biodiversity through predation, disturbance, competition, disease and hybridization," and added that the predatory impact is worse than often assumed.
They argued that EU laws and directives could effectively force owners to keep them indoors or on a leash outdoors.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (AP) — No frogs were harmed in the making of a Florida high school's science class.
J.W. Mitchell High School in New Port Richey began using synthetic frogs for educational dissections last Wednesday. Pasco County Superintendent Kurt Browning says it's the first school in the world to use the technology.
The lives of real frogs are being spared at a cost of $150 per synthetic frog. Tampa-based developer SynDaver received funds from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals to help create the "SynFrog."
SynDaver says the fake frogs are made of water, fibers and salts and can be reused. Founder and CEO Dr. Christopher Sakezles says the synthetic frogs are also safer because there are no potentially harmful chemicals.
PETA says 3 million frogs are killed for classroom use each year.
An earlier version of this report incorrectly reported that PETA says 1 million frogs are killed for classroom use each year, instead of 3 million.
