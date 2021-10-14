MONROVIA, Liberia (AP) — A teenager in Liberia has become a national hero after finding $50,000 on the road and returning it to its rightful owner in the northeastern Nimba County.
Eighteen-year-old Emmanuel Tuloe told The Associated Press Thursday that he was driving his motorcycle taxi on a highway when he saw a bunch of money wrapped in a plastic bag that had dropped unnoticed.
When he saw the money on Tuesday, he said “I was afraid because it was plenty; and so I brought it home and gave it to my aunty to keep until the owner could ask for it.”
That day, Musu Yancy, the businesswoman who had lost the money, went on the radio “crying for her money and appealing to anyone finding it,” he said. So he took it to her.
Tuloe said that while many Liberians are praising his actions, others including some friends, are mocking him for doing what is unusual in the post-war country.
He had dropped out of school in the seventh grade to begin a taxi service with his motorcycle to make money, he said.
“Since my decision, when I have a breakdown on the highway and some of my rider friends see me, they don’t help; they say I acted stupid to find and return money. I should let the money help me,” he told the AP from his hometown of Gbolor Dialla on the border with Ivory Coast.
“They tell me I will never get rich in my lifetime; they say because I returned such an amount of money I will live and die poor.”
He said he’s also received threats for his actions.
“I need to protect myself,” he said.
But he stands firm in his honest actions, advising others to return money, cellphones or other items they may find.
“If the owner asks, they should return it because we don’t know the future,” he said.
Yancy rewarded the boy with cash and materials valuing about $1,500, he said.
We had a big celebration together, he added.
When the euphoria has gone away, he will share the reward with some of those who were traveling with him.
“But the mattress I got will be given to my grandma,” he said firmly.
The Liberian Anti-Corruption Commission says it is “deeply touched by the sincerity of the teenager.”
Liberia’s 14-year back-to-back civil wars started in this region in 1989.
Nimba County is the largest of Liberia’s 15 counties in terms of land area and the second most populated after the Monrovia area.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
LONDON (AP) — A work by British street artist Banksy that sensationally self-shredded just after it sold at auction three years ago fetched 18.5 milion pounds ($25.4 million) on Thursday — a record for the artist, and close to 20 times its pre-shredded price.
"Love is in the Bin" was offered by Sotheby's in London, with a presale estimate of 4 million pounds to 6 million pounds ($5.5 million to $8.2 million).
After a 10-minute bidding war involving nine bidders in the saleroom and more online and by phone, it sold for three times the high estimate.
The piece consists of a half-shredded canvas in an ornate frame bearing a spray-painted image of a girl reaching for a heart-shaped red balloon.
When it last sold at Sotheby's in October 2018, the piece was known as "Girl With Balloon." Just as an anonymous European buyer made the winning bid — for 1 million pounds ($1.4 million) — a hidden shredder embedded in the frame by Banksy whirred to life, leaving half the canvas hanging from the frame in strips.
Sotheby's received some criticism at the time for failing to spot the hidden shredder. But the 2018 buyer decided to go through with the purchase, a decision that was vindicated on Thursday as the work's price soared.
The work quickly became one of Banksy's most famous, and Sotheby's sent it on tour to cities including New York and Hong Kong before Thursday's auction.
Alex Branczik. Sotheby's chairman of modern and contemporary art, called the shredding "one of the most ingenious moments of performance art this century."
"It has been a whirlwind to follow the journey of this now legendary piece and to have it back in our midst, offering it tonight in the very room it was created by the artist," Branczik said. "Banksy is no stranger to making headlines and this latest chapter in his story has captured imaginations across the world — we can only begin to guess what might come next."
Banksy, who has never confirmed his full identity, began his career spray-painting buildings in Bristol, England, and has become one of the world's best-known artists. His mischievous and often satirical images include two male police officers kissing, armed riot police with yellow smiley faces and a chimpanzee with a sign bearing the words, "Laugh now, but one day I'll be in charge."
Several of his works have sold for multiple millions at auction. In March, a Banksy mural honoring Britain's health workers, first painted on a hospital wall, sold for 16.8 million pounds ($23.2 million) at a Christie's auction, until Thursday a record for the artist.
"Girl With Balloon" was originally stenciled on a wall in east London and has been endlessly reproduced, becoming one of Banksy's best-known images.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
You got your candy corn. And you got your bratwursts. And if you live in Madison, Wisconsin … you can now get both of those, uh, unusual taste sensations in one "SpookTober" package.
Yep, that's right: Two butchers in the Madison-based Jenifer Street Market have done the unthinkable, marrying the super-sugary orange-and-yellow candy corn with their bratwursts. The result? A surprisingly popular seasonal treat, rather than a goofy trick.
"It's just your traditional brat," Justin Strassman, who's worked with Wil Hetzel behind the butcher's counter at the market for six years, told TODAY Food. "But we use an Oktoberfest beer in there, so there's that caramel sweetness. We usually make the traditional brat, and we thought to change it up with candy corn."
Their inspiration? A trip to the grocery store. "For some reason, that's the thing that clicked," he added.
He reports that lots of folks are coming in to check out the new flavor, including NBC15 anchor Isabel Lawrence, who posted that "Honestly this was delicious" on Twitter:
The idea struck in early October, and it took off almost right away. According to Strassman, they're selling twice as fast as the traditional brats. And this in a store that offers other unusual brat flavors, like a brandy Old-Fashioned and a bacon-onion-cheddar brat.
Each batch of brats churns out about 120 of the links, which includes 25 pounds of brat meat, three cans of Wisconsin's Lake Louie Brewing Oktoberfest beer and two bags of candy corn. They go for $4.99 a pound, one dollar more than the traditional brat, and the market has called them "Slightly sweet & not scary at all" on Twitter.
Not every experimental flavor has worked, Strassman notes: They once tried a root beer float brat, which "didn't do anything." Nor did a "supreme pizza brat."
Since it's hit or miss, TODAY made sure to mention that Brach's has a bag of Turkey Dinner-flavored candy dorn, which seemed to grab Strassman's attention (even if the flavors did get trashed in a recent viral review).
"That could really work, if you had a turkey flavor put into the pork, or a sage and onion seasoning," Strassman mused. "That might work really well. I'll have to check it out."
So why does the candy corn-brat combo work so well? Strassman isn't entirely sure, but he suspects the casing helps to keep the candy corn intact.
"Brats are good, but I'm more of a burger fan," he admitted.
Does that mean he would put candy corn on a burger? "Absolutely not!"
At least there are limits.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
KERHONKSON, N.Y. (AP) — A dog trapped for five days deep inside a narrow, rocky crevice at a state park north of New York City was rescued unharmed — though it was hungry and thirsty, parks officials said Wednesday.
While the 12-year-old dog, Liza, went days without food or water at the Minnewaska State Park Preserve, it was observed licking the damp walls of the crevice before a rescuer was finally able to shimmy in Tuesday, the state parks agency said in a news release.
A local woman was hiking with the dog Thursday when it fell out of sight into crevice. Park staffers were unable to get into the crevice to help the barking dog.
Two members of the New Jersey Initial Response Team, a volunteer group specializing in cave rescue, were able to descend into the crevice enough on Tuesday to get a specialized plumbing camera close enough to observe Liza.
Rescuer Jessica Van Ord shimmied through the passage and used a hot dog hanging from the end of a modified catch pole to attract the dog into putting its head into a loop. That allowed another rescuer nearby to close the loop.
"This was a tight vertical fissure leading to an even tighter horizontal crack. Only Jessica Van Ord, our smallest team member, was able to squeeze and contort herself more than 40 feet from the surface to reach the dog," Mark Dickey, chief of the response team, said in the news release.
The dog was placed into a rescue pack and brought to the surface at about 5 p.m. Tuesday and reunited with its owner.
"We were all concerned the dog had not survived until Jessica was able to get closer and hear movement," said Gina Carbonari, Executive Director of the Ulster County SPCA. "The rejoicing on the surface to that news was just incredible and renewed everyone's motivation to get this little dog to safety."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
YORK, Pa. (AP) — Love was on the court docket when a man accused of murder in Pennsylvania made an unusual request of the judge who will preside over his trial.
Kashawn Flowers' lawyer on Tuesday asked York County Judge Harry Ness whether he'd consider marrying Flowers and his girlfriend. Attorney Brian Perry acknowledged it was the first time he had ever made such a request.
Flowers is accused of gunning down a man in York in August 2014.
His girlfriend would not be a witness at the trial, his attorney said.
Prosecutors did not object and neither did the judge. But the marriage is on hold until after the trial.
"We'll take care of it next week," the judge said.
Flowers remains held in the county jail without bail.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- An Australian man renovating his home found a message in a bottle concealed between two walls, and was able to find one of the construction workers who wrote the note nearly 50 years earlier.
Matt Streatfeild, of Newcastle, New South Wales, said a glass milk bottle was found between two walls in his home during a recent renovation project, and inside was a note signed by four construction workers who built the walls decades earlier.
The note, dated April 5, 1974, lists the workers who completed the project and explains the project was among their first after converting to the metric system.
"You always hear the legend of messages in a bottle, but you never think you'll find one in between two walls in your own house," Streatfeild told NBN News.
Streatfeild posted photos of the note to Facebook, and was later able to get into contact with Ron Niddrie, one of the workers who authored the message.
"One of these little mementos has paid off," Middrie said. "The fact that it was 47 years ago was even more of a shock."
Streatfeild said he plans to return the bottle to its former home when the renovation project is completed, along with a message in a bottle of his own.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- A Florida man who went viral for using a trash can to catch an alligator shared video of his latest animal encounter when a large snake invaded his home.
Eugene Bozzi, who uses the alias Abdul Gene Malik online, posted a video to Instagram showing him carrying a long snake at arm's length outside his Mount Dora home.
Bozzi said the snake had found its way inside his home, and he returned it to its habitat outside.
Bozzi previously made headlines when a video went viral showing him using a trash can to catch an alligator wandering through his neighborhood.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- A Michigan man said a dream he had about winning a lottery jackpot proved prophetic when he won $1 million from a scratch-off ticket the next day.
The 32-year-old Wayne County man told Michigan Lottery officials he frequently buys lottery tickets, despite his wife's skepticism.
"I have always told my wife that I would win big, but she never believed me," he said.
The player said his day finally came after having an encouraging dream.
"I had a dream one night that I won a large lottery prize. I didn't think much of it and went to the store the next day to buy some tickets," he said.
The tickets the man bought from the Red Caboose Wine Shoppe in Hamtramck included a Millionaire Maker II scratch-off game.
"When I got in my car, I started scratching them. I saw I matched the number '04' right away and thought I'd probably won $100. When I revealed the '$1MIL' symbol, I thought I was still dreaming. I called my wife immediately to tell her the good news," the winner said.
He chose to receive his $1 million jackpot as a $634,000 lump sum payment, rather than taking the full amount in annuity payments.
The man said his winnings will go toward buying a house and a new car.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- An Australian wool farmer said a lamb from his family's flock will now become a family pet because of an unusual feature: an extra leg growing out of its head.
Sam Kuerschner, of Orroroo, South Australia, said he was taking a break from shearing about three weeks ago when his father noticed something unusual about one of the lambs in the pen.
"He had a bit of a second glance and said, 'That sheep's got five legs'. We all sort of stood up and had a bit of a look and sure enough it did," Kuerschner told the Australian Broadcasting Corp.
He said the extra leg was made all the more unusual by the fact that it's coming out of the back of the animal's head.
"It's a fully formed leg. There's bone and joints and it's even got a sort of hoof on the end of it, and seems to be attached to the sheep just through skin or flesh, rather than a bone joint," he said.
Kuerschner said the leg looks more like a mullet hairstyle than a spare limb. He said the sheep will become a family pet once it gets a little older.
"When the time comes to wean it off its mother, I think I'll take it home and it can run around the house yard. I've got three little kids and they'll be fascinated to have that as a bit of a special pet for hopefully the rest of its life," he said.
Veterinarian Paul Nilon of Perth estimated one in 200,000 sheep are born with an extra limb.
"The most common variation I've seen is where you have an additional foot and hoof growing out the side of the lower leg, but I have seen at least one growing from the head," he said.
South Australia farmer Marshall Bowey made a similar discovery in 2020, when he found a lamb in his flock had an extra leg growing out from the side of its head. The lamb, which had two feet on its spare leg, was named Starfish.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A student bought an old hand grenade into a history lesson, causing part of the school to be evacuated, police have said.
Officers were called to Parkside Community School in Chesterfield, Derbyshire, at 11:00 BST on Wednesday.
Students and staff were ordered to clear the area while a military bomb disposal team was contacted.
The grenade was examined and the team confirmed the weapon had been decommissioned.
The school has been contacted for a comment.