CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA’s first new space potty in decades — a $23 million titanium toilet better suited for women — is getting a not-so-dry run at the International Space Station before eventually flying to the moon.
It’s packed inside a cargo ship set to blast off late Thursday from Wallops Island, Virginia.
Barely 100 pounds (45 kilograms) and just 28 inches (71 centimeters) tall, it’s roughly half as big as the two Russian-built toilets at the space station. It’s more camper-size to fit into the NASA Orion capsules that will carry astronauts to the moon in a few years.
Station residents will test it out for a few months. If the shakedown goes well, the toilet will be open for regular business.
With SpaceX now launching astronauts to the space station and Boeing less than a year from sending up its first crew, more toilets are needed. The new one will be in its own stall alongside the old one on the U.S. side of the outpost.
The old toilets cater more toward men. To better accommodate women, NASA tilted the seat on the new toilet and made it taller. The new shape should help astronauts position themselves better for No. 2, said Johnson Space Center’s Melissa McKinley, the project manager.
“Cleaning up a mess is a big deal. We don’t want any misses or escapes,” she said.
Let’s just say everything floats in weightlessness.
As for No. 1, the funnels also have been redesigned. Women can use the elongated and scooped-out funnels to urinate while sitting on the commode to poop at the same time, McKinley said. Until now, it’s been one or the other for female astronauts, she noted.
Like earlier space commodes, air suction, rather than water and gravity, removes the waste. Urine collected by the new toilet will be routed into NASA’s long-standing recycling system to produce water for drinking and cooking. Titanium and other tough alloys were chosen for the new toilet to withstand all the acid in the urine pretreatment.
Going to the bathroom in space may sound simple, but “sometimes the simple things become very difficult” without gravity, said NASA astronaut Mike Hopkins, commander of the second SpaceX crew, due to launch Oct. 31 from Kennedy Space Center.
While the old design isn’t that hard to use, subtle design changes can make all the difference for women, noted NASA astronaut Shannon Walker, a former space station resident who’s also on the next SpaceX crew.
“Trust me, I’ve got going to the bathroom in space down, because that is a vital, vital thing to know how to do,” she told The Associated Press earlier this week.
The typical space station population will go from six to seven with the next SpaceX flight, and even more when non-professionals like tourists start showing up as early as next year. Astronauts normally stay six months.
The last time NASA ordered up a new toilet was in the early 1990s to accommodate two-week space shuttle missions. The agency contracted with Collins Aerospace to provide the latest model; the company also worked on the shuttle potties.
Also in the 8,000-pound (3,600-kilogram) shipment aboard Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus capsule: air tanks to make up for a slight space station leak, radish seeds for greenhouse growing and a cinematic 360-degree VR camera for you-are-there-spacewalk shots.
Perhaps the most unique payload: Estee Lauder’s newest wrinkle serum. The cosmetics company is paying $128,000 for an out-of-this-world photo shoot, part of NASA’s push to open the final frontier to marketing, industry and tourism.
Don’t count on perfumed aromas, though, to counter bathroom odors.
The serum is fragrance-free and the 10 bottles will remain sealed until returned to Earth early next year.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
RIDGE MANOR, Fla. (AP) — A woman who won $1,000 in a second chance drawing on July 29 isn't getting her prize because the certified letter she sent to the Florida Lottery's headquarters never arrived.
Sue Burgess told WFLA that officials in Tallahassee told her "no ticket, no prize."
The second chance lottery prize gives winners limited time to turn in a ticket to claim the prize. Their options are to either put the ticket in a drop box at a local lottery office, which were not then open to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic, or mail them to the headquarters.
Burgess told the television station she felt it would be safer to send the ticket via certified mail with the U.S. Postal Service.
The tracking information shows the ticket arrived at a Tallahassee post office at 7:12 a.m. on Aug. 12. But the online tracking shows the ticket was never delivered to the lottery office.
When Burgess called, lottery officials told her that without a ticket, the prize would go to an alternate winner.
In a second chance game, the lottery has a record of winners because players register their names and contact information. Burgess told the station she was notified she won by a lottery official who called to give her the good news.
Typically, lottery winners of more than $600 can submit winning tickets in person at their local lottery office. But because of COVID-19, offices were closed to the public. Burgess says she was told she could send the ticket via certified mail or leave the ticket in a drop box at a local lottery office.
Burgess said there was a one-week time frame to submit the ticket, but she missed an email about being a winner and by the time the office called her, she only had days to get the ticket post-marked.
"That's why you chose certified mail," Burgess told the station. "With COVID, I understand the mail is a little bit slow. But for safety sake, certified mail usually has priority."
Lottery officials told WFLA the claim was never received at the headquarters.
The claims department told Burgess to contact the postal service to find out what happened to the letter. The postal service said they are investigating what happened.
In a statement to the station, the postal service offered an apology to Burgess for any "inconvenience."
If the package arrives, lottery officials told the station they would bend the rules and pay Burgess the $1,000 if it was postmarked by the original deadline.
"Ms. Burgess' situation is an unusual circumstance and, to our knowledge, no other winner has experienced a similar issue," the lottery said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BOSTON (AP) — An emu that was spotted roaming the streets of a city near Boston was corralled by authorities in Massachusetts.
The emu was reported Wednesday morning in Haverhill, about 35 miles north of Boston, and was captured two hours later.
The Eagle-Tribune reported that the emu named Kermit, escaped from the property of a local resident who cares for unwanted animals. The resident had been preparing to transport Kermit to a farm in Maine when it fled.
Authorities say the bird was captured safely after it was given a pear from a nearby tree.
Native to Australia, emus are the largest living bird after the ostrich and can reach up to nearly 100 pounds and a height of almost six feet. They run fast and can become aggressive.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Oct. 1 (UPI) -- The Irish Supreme Court ruled the bread used for sandwiches at franchise chain Subway cannot be legally defined as bread because it contains too much sugar.
The court was hearing an appeal from Subway franchisee Bookfinders Ltd. on whether the bread for the chain's sandwiches would count as a staple food that is exempt from the Value-Added Tax Act of 1972.
The five-judge court ruled that Subway's bread is not legally defined as bread under the VAT Act because its sugar content is 10% of the weight of the flour used to make the dough -- far more than the 2% specified for the legal definition of bread under the act.
"The argument depends on the acceptance of the prior contention that the Subway heated sandwich contains 'bread' as defined, and therefore can be said to be food for the purposes of the Second Schedule rather than confectionary. Since that argument has been rejected, this subsidiary argument must fail," the court ruled.
The appeal stemmed from a 2006 ruling against Bookfinders, which had sought a refund for VAT payments, claiming the bread used to make the sandwiches should be exempt from the tax. The appeal was rejected.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Oct. 1 (UPI) -- A man who lost his class ring from a college in New York state was reunited with the ring when it was found decades later in the yard of a house where he used to live.
Jim McNicholas, 74, said his Canisius College class ring was a gift in the late 1960s, and in it was with the couple in the 1970s when they moved from Buffalo to El Paso, Texas, where he was stationed in the Army.
McNicholas said he lost the ring at some point before moving back to Buffalo to accept a position at Canisius College. His wife, Dorothy, bought him a replacement ring in 1975.
"I don't know how I lost it, it's just one day I was looking for it and I couldn't find it," he told WIVB-TV. "I looked all over. I thought I lost it on a golf course, I didn't put it in the bag correctly, or something. But as it turns out, I lost it doing some yard work when we were living in El Paso."
Vera Dianna Nunez, who lived with her family at McNicholas' former home in El Paso, said the ring was found by gardeners.
"The gardeners found the ring and they handed it over to my parents and so my parents brushed it off and cleaned it off," Nunez said.
Nunez said she recently decided to do some research and was able to identify McNicholas as the ring's owner. She called him to confirm he was the former wearer of the ring and returned it to him via mail.
"I said that's unbelievable, that someone would find this thing, that long ago, keep it, and eventually return it," McNicholas said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) A woman in upstate New York was arrested Sunday for allegedly using six children to steal Trump campaign signs from people's homes, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.
Deana Algarin, 45, is charged with six counts of endangering the welfare of a child, criminal possession of stolen property, petit larceny, marijuana possession, as well as two citations for seatbelt violations involving children less than 15 years old.
Algarin's arrest followed an investigation into stolen Trump campaign signs from locations in Montgomery and Schenectady County.
A New York State police officer pulled over Algarin on Highway 103 after Montgomery County Dispatchers were able to locate her vehicle. The campaign signs were located inside her vehicle, the sheriff's office said.
Algarin must appear in court in the towns of Amsterdam, Glen, and Glenville at later dates.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- The mystery of nearly 32 tons of carrots dumped onto a street on the campus of a London university was revealed to be an art installation by a student.
Londoners took to social media Wednesday with photos and questions about the giant pile of carrots dumped by a truck onto a road through the University of London campus.
When you brew beer for over 250 years, it becomes surrounded by ritual. There is none so powerful as a simple toast "to your health" – or as we say in Ireland, "Sláinte".
The school revealed the pile of carrots is an art installation by Rafael Perez Evans, an art student at the university's Goldsmiths art college.
A spokesman for the college said the exhibit, titled "Grounding," is part of the Master of Fine Arts degree show, which runs Oct. 2-6.
"Rafael has arranged for the carrots to be removed at the end of the exhibition run and donated to animals," the spokesman told MyLondon.
Evans said in a YouTube post that the installation is designed to raise awareness of food waste stemming from the devaluing of crops.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- An artist in Taiwan was awarded a Guinness world record for an unusual piece of sculpture -- a chain of 168 links carved from pencil graphite.
Lee Chien-chu originally held the record for most chain links carved from pencil lead (graphite) in 2019 when he created a chain from 101 tiny links, but lost it earlier this year to an Indian artist whose chain featured 126 links.
Lee is now once again the holder of the record after he altered his carving technique to get 168 chain links from a single pencil.
The chain is now on display at the National Center for Traditional Arts in Yilan.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Oct. 1 (UPI) -- Emergency responders in Britain tested out a new "jet suit" that could soon be used by paramedics and search and rescue workers covering difficult terrain.
Richard Browning, founder of Gravity Industries and the inventor of the jet suit, took on piloting duties for the test carried out this week in partnership with the Great North Air Ambulance Service.
Browning took the suit to heights of 10 to 20 feet in a simulated search for a party of walkers lost on the Langdale Pikes.
The inventor was able to find the walkers within minutes, a feat officials said would have taken more than an hour on foot.
The test is part of a program that officials said could see "jet suit paramedics" donning similar equipment as early as next summer.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(WLWT) A U.S. Customs and Border Protection K-9 is being praised after intercepting a shipment traveling through Cincinnati that contained 15 pounds of methamphetamine disguised as powdered drinks.
The methamphetamine, disguised as powdered drinks imported from Mexico, held a street value of around $230,400.
CBP Narcotic Detector Dog Bruno was working incoming freight from Mexico when he alerted to a package manifested as "18 sachets." The shipment has 18 foil packets inside labeled as different powdered drinks.
The package was supposed to be delivered to a private residence in Houston, Texas.
Officers tested the drink mixes, which were then identified as methamphetamine.
"The work of the brave men and women at the Port of Cincinnati and the hard work and dedication of our canine teams has prevented yet another shipment of dangerous drugs from reaching our communities," Cincinnati Port Director Richard Gillespie said.
