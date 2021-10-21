DECATUR, Ala. (AP) — A man being booked into an Alabama jail wound up at a hospital rather than behind bars after a scan revealed a shotgun shell in his abdomen.
Prisoners entering the Morgan County Jail routinely undergo a body scan when being admitted, and a recent image showed what appeared to be a shell from a .410-gauge shotgun that had been swallowed inside a person, spokesperson Mike Swafford said Thursday.
“He was never booked in,” Swafford said. “When our medical staff saw that, they said, ‘He has to go to the hospital.’”
The man, who had been arrested by another law enforcement agency in the county, was later released on his own recognizance, Swafford said, and it was not clear what happened to the shell. Authorities did not release the person’s name or the reason for the arrest.
The Sheriff’s Department posted an image of the scan on its social media account to let people know about the screening process at the jail, Swafford said. While baggies or other containers holding drugs are sometimes uncovered inside prisoners, he said, finding ammunition was unusual.
“We don’t see a shotgun shell very often,” he said. “We speculate it had drugs in it but we don’t really know.”
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(CNA) SINGAPORE: A volleyball coach who was nabbed for drug offences after a deliveryman mistakenly delivered a packet of methamphetamine to the wrong flat was sentenced to two years' jail on Thursday (Oct 21).
Marvin Chew Xuan Han, 37, pleaded guilty to two charges of drug consumption and one count of possessing meth, with another two charges taken into consideration.
According to a June 2021 National Registry of Coaches notice by Sport Singapore (SportSG), Chew was suspended from Aug 17, 2020, pending investigations.
The court heard that Chew was acquainted with a man he knew as "Josh". Josh had arranged for a deliveryman to pick up a packet of meth from Chew and deliver it to Josh at his flat.
On May 4, 2020, Chew handed over a paper bag containing the packet of meth to a deliveryman, who was to deliver the bag to Josh for S$12.
Later that day, Josh received a notification from the courier company that the delivery had been completed, but he had not received the package. He called the deliveryman, who told him that he had delivered the item.
However, he added that he might have made a mistake and delivered the item to the flat on the sixth floor instead of the fifth floor.
Josh went up to his neighbour's flat and asked for the package back, but his neighbour refused. Instead, she called the police saying she had received a package containing a suspicious item.
Police officers seized the paper bag and arrested Chew. He gave two urine samples, which were analysed and found to contain meth.
Chew admitted consuming meth a few days before his arrest, saying he had obtained it from an unknown man he met online.
Chew was released on court bail but was nabbed again on Oct 11, 2020. He gave another two urine samples that were again found to contain meth. He admitted to consuming the drug by jabbing himself.
The prosecutor sought 26 months' jail, saying Chew was knowingly involved in assisting the movement of drugs, albeit unsuccessfully.
The offence was discovered in an "entirely fortuitous" manner, and would have carried on undetected had it not been for the mistake by the deliveryman, she said.
Chew was granted a deferment of his jail term to November.
Josh, whose real name is Joo Jian Beng, was previously sentenced to a year's jail for drug consumption and possession.
In response to queries by CNA, a SportSG spokesperson said: "In light of the judgment of the court, a National Registry of Coaches panel will be convened to determine the appropriate action against (Chew), which may include termination and debarment."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
HONG KONG (AP) — Travel-starved, sleep-deprived residents might find a new Hong Kong bus tour to be a snooze.
The 76-kilometer (47-mile), five-hour ride on a regular double-decker bus around the territory is meant to appeal to people who are easily lulled asleep by long rides. It was inspired by the tendency of tired commuters to fall asleep on public transit.
"When we were brainstorming new tours, I saw a social media post from my friend saying that he was stressed out by his work, he couldn't sleep at night," said Kenneth Kong, the marketing and business development manager of ulu travel, the organizer of the bus tours.
"But when he was traveling on the bus, he was able to sleep well. His post inspired us to create this tour that lets passengers just sleep on the bus."
Tickets cost between $13 to $51 per person, depending on whether they choose seats on the upper or lower deck. A goodie bag for passengers includes an eye-mask and ear plugs for better sleep.
The first "Sleeping Bus Tour" last Saturday sold out entirely. Some passengers came prepared, bringing their own blankets and changing their shoes to slippers, while others brought travel pillows.
"I have been suffering from insomnia so I am here to try and get some sleep," said 25-year-old Anson Kong, one of the passengers on the first bus tour.
He said that the tour was a good idea and "more interesting" than he expected.
On Saturday's tour, the bus stopped so passengers could take photos at scenic spots on the city's Lantau Island. One stop was the aircraft maintenance area near Hong Kong's airport, where passengers can snag selfies with aircraft in the background.
Another passenger, Marco Yung, said that he joined the tour because he usually falls asleep on long-distance bus journeys, saying it was a "great opportunity" to get some sleep.
The tendency to fall sleep on public transport is a type of conditioning, according to Dr. Shirley Li, the principal investigator of the Sleep Research Clinic and Laboratory at the University of Hong Kong.
"People in Hong Kong don't have enough time to sleep," Li said. "That's why we have to kind of use other times to sleep, which is our daily commute, especially when we are travelling on public transport."
"For some people, they may tend to associate public transport with their sleep. And that's why they found it easier to fall asleep on the bus," she said."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Spanish researchers shared video of a massive sunfish rescued from tuna nets that weighed at least 2,200 pounds -- and might weigh nearly twice that.
Researchers with the Estrecho Marine Biology Station of the University of Seville said the sunfish was found entangled in tuna nets Oct. 14 off the coast of Ceuta and it took two cranes to lift the fish out of the water to be freed from its predicament.
The researchers said they attempted to weigh the fish, but their scale topped out at 2,200 pounds. They estimated the sunfish, the largest species of bony fish in the world, could weigh up to 4,000.
The sunfish, which measured 10.5 feet long and 9.5 feet wide, is believed to be the largest ever found in the region, the researchers said.
The sunfish was returned to the water and set free.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The Australian Outback town of Quilpie hoped its offer of free residential land to anyone who would make it their home might attract five new families to the remote community of 800. But authorities have been overwhelmed by more than 250 inquires in less than two weeks from around Australia and internationally.
The Quilpie (Quill-Pea) Shire Council came up with the novel idea to overcome a housing shortage, an obstacle to filling jobs in the cattle and sheep ranching region of western Queensland state.
People who buy a block of land, build a house on it for less than 750,000 Australian dollars ($560,000), and live in it for six months are eligible for a AU$12,500 ($9,400) grant.
With fully serviced, 1,000-square meter (about a quarter acre) blocks selling for the same amount as the grant, the council is effectively giving the land away.
The grant was the idea of the council's chief executive, Justin Hancock. The 30-year-old spent six months in a retirement village cottage when he first arrived in Quilpie this year because of the shire's housing shortage.
Quilpie has recently needed nurses, teachers, mechanics, butchers, trade apprentices, bar tenders and more.
Enquiries came from as far away as Britain, India, Hong Kong and New Zealand, the council said. But home buyers need to be Australian citizens or permanent residents to qualify for the grant.
"If we could get five new families to the shire, for us that would be a massive success," Hancock said Thursday. "To see the interest, it was a little overwhelming."
Real estate prices have soared across much of Australia throughout the pandemic due to record low interest rates and extended lockdowns in the largest cities, Sydney and Melbourne, which have sent residents searching for more spacious homes in smaller towns.
Most of the interest in coronavirus-free Quilpie has come from the state capital, Brisbane, a city of 2.4 million on the Pacific Ocean 1,000 kilometers (600 miles) to the east.
But there is also interest from Melbourne -- which local media report has been locked down longer than any other city in the world -- the city of Newcastle, and Western Australia state.
Both young families and retirees are considering the Quilpie move. Their reasons vary.
"People who are coming out of lockdown are saying 'I want wide open spaces,' and we have plenty of that," Hancock said. The shire covers 68,000 square kilometers (26,000 square miles).
Two grants will also be cashed by Quilpie locals, one by council employee Tom Hennessy, 23, and his 24-year-old school teacher fiancée, Tessa McDougall. The couple bought a block in August.
"I love Quilpie. It's a great place. Everyone's friendly," Hennessy said.
Hennessy was born in Quilpie and his fiancée came a year ago from Brisbane where relatives struggle to buy houses and make mortgage repayments.
"They're a little bit jealous of us," Hennessy said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
An extraordinarily rare coin with a face value of just pennies when it was minted in mid-17th century New England could sell for the equivalent of about $300,000 when it's put up for auction in London next month.
The silver one shilling coin made in Boston in 1652 — considered the finest example of the roughly 40 such coins known to still exist — was recently found in the United Kingdom inside a candy tin containing hundreds of older coins, auctioneer Morton & Eden Ltd., said in a statement Wednesday.
James Morton, the auctioneer's coin specialist, called the New England coin the "star of the collection."
"I could hardly believe my eyes when I realised that it was an excellent example of a New England shilling, struck by John Hull in 1652 in Boston for use as currency by early settlers in the Massachusetts Bay Colony," he said in a statement.
The Massachusetts General Court in 1652 appointed Hull and his assistant, Robert Sanderson, as Boston mintmaster, responsible for producing North America's first silver coinage. The mint, considered treasonous by King Charles II, was shut down in 1682, according to the statement.
The coin of rudimentary design has the initials NE for New England on one side, and the Roman numeral XII, for 12, the number of pennies in a shilling, on the other.
Jim Bailey, a coin expert and metal detectorist in Warwick, Rhode Island, who caused a sensation earlier this year by unearthing 17th-century silver coins believed linked to the notorious English pirate Henry Every, called the U.K. shilling "a phenomenal discovery."
"The coin has tremendous eye appeal," Bailey said Wednesday. "Because there are only about 40 such coins in existence, this specimen can be called the finest known."
The coin was consigned to the auctioneer by Wentworth "Wenty" Beaumont, whose father found it in a tin in his study at the family estate in northern England.
Beaumont's ancestor, William Wentworth, was an early settler of New England who is thought to have arrived in the Colonies in 1636 and likely obtained the coin new. The Wentworths became a prominent family in New Hampshire.
"I can only assume that the shilling was brought back from America years ago by one of my forebears," Beaumont said in a statement.
The online auction, which includes several other early American coins, is scheduled for Nov. 26.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Police at an Illinois forest preserve are reminding residents not to dump their unwanted pets after an officer captured a loose ball python.
The DuPage County Forest Preserve Police said Sgt. Krist Schroeder responded Wednesday when a woman walking at the Herrick Lake Forest Preserve in Wheaton returned to her car to find a large snake slithering underneath the vehicle.
Police shared photos on Facebook of Schroeder posing with the ball python he removed from underneath the vehicle.
"A reminder not to release your pets or wildlife into the forest preserves," the post said. "It's not only unlikely they will survive but also unlawful."
Schroeder said the incident was not the first time he has been summoned to capture a snake that apparently was abandoned in a forest area.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – A driver who allegedly stole a U-Haul truck called police dispatch and asked for deputies to stop chasing him after they located the stolen truck.
Around 1:40 a.m. on Saturday, Adams County sheriff deputies located the stolen U-Haul parked at a convenience store on the corner of Federal Boulevard and West 80th Avenue.
Multiple people hospitalized trying to avoid wrong-way driver on I-25
When deputies approached the vehicle, the driver took off. Police pursued the truck and the driver called dispatch to ask why he was being chased and wanted the deputies to stop.
Deputies had to use tire deflation devices, and the vehicle finally stopped at West 72nd Avenue and Pecos Street, where the driver was arrested.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- A Maryland man had an extra happy birthday when he bought a $50,000 lottery ticket while getting supplies for his party.
The 62-year-old Calvert County man told Maryland Lottery officials he and his daughter were buying supplies for his birthday party later in the evening, and while at ABD Liquors in Prince Frederick, his daughter suggested he grab some Powerball tickets.
"I very rarely buy lottery tickets," the man said. "If my daughter hadn't mentioned buying tickets, I never would have thought of it. In fact, it took a week after buying them for me to remember to check the results."
The man said he finally remembered to check the winning numbers from the Sept. 22 drawing and discovered one of his tickets was a $50,000 winner.
"I just couldn't believe it. I showed them to my daughter, just to be sure. Then, we woke up my wife, just to be really sure," he recalled.
The winner said he woke up the next morning concerned that his win had been a dream.
"I think that, deep down, I didn't really believe it. When I woke up the next morning, it took me a few minutes to remember. I said to myself, 'Did that really happen?'" he said.
The winner said he plans to share some of his winnings with a family member who is preparing to open a business, as well as donate to his church.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(SI) Jaguars defensive lineman Dawuane Smoot should be glad this is Jacksonville's bye week. Smoot's wife gave birth to the couple's second child on Tuesday—and her husband delivered the baby.
Smoot, a fifth-year defensive end who has started three games for the Jags this year, had two tackles in Sunday's win over the Dolphins in London on Sunday. He got back to Jacksonville just in time to take his wife, Aumari, to the hospital. Only they never made it to the hospital.
At 4 a.m. on Tuesday, as they were heading out the door, Aumari fell to her knees and Dawuane caught her, the team said. He then delivered the baby right there in the family's living room.
Paramedics talked Smoot through how to tie the umbilical cord and now mom, dad and baby Ahlani Moon Smoot are said to be doing well.
"For the past 9 months my wife and I both dreamt of having our second child and first daughter but nothing could have prepared us for this," Smoot wrote on Instagram. "Seeing you collapse on the floor while walking out the door to the hospital was the scariest moment of my life. But seeing your strength to stay calm and not panic allowed me to realize everything was going to be okay. God had our back."
Smoot isn't the first athlete pressed into action as an impromptu midwife, either.
In 2015, NBA player Iman Shumpert delivered his first child with singer Teyana Taylor in the couple's bathroom after she unexpectedly went into labor. In 2016, Taylor and Shumpert got married right next to that very bathroom. ("Pretty much, we got married at the crime scene," Shumpert told GQ.)
Last year, Taylor gave birth to their second child in the bathroom of their new home—only this time it was by design. Maybe Dawuane and Aumari can opt for a pre-planned living room birth if they have a third child.