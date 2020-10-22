Oct. 21 (UPI) -- The Norwegian official responsible for Daylight Saving Time in the country apologized for adding an additional hour to what "has already been a very demanding year."
Iselin Nybo, whose duties as minister of Trade and Industry include implementing Daylight Saving Time, said the clocks will be set back an hour Sunday morning in accordance with the traditional time change.
"As minister of time, I strongly regret that 2020 will be another hour longer. This has already been a very demanding year for many," Nybo told the Norwegian News Agency.
She encouraged Norwegians to look on the "brighter" side to the time change.
"When we set the clock back, the night gets an hour longer. This means that when we get up on Sunday, the sun has managed to get a little further up above the horizon than at the same time the day before, and we get a brighter morning than we would otherwise have," she said.
The European Parliament voted in 2019 to back a proposal to do away with the twice-yearly Daylight Saving Time change, with a goal of eliminating it by 2021. The proposal has not been ratified by the European Council.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- An Indiana family visiting Tennessee captured video of a black bear wandering up to their unoccupied car, opening a door and climbing inside.
The Franczak family said they traveled from Crown Point, Ind., to Sevierville, Tenn., to celebrate a grandmother's birthday.
"One of our bucket list things was to see a bear," father Brian Franczak told WBBM-TV.
The family said they were shocked, however, when a bear came walking up the driveway of their vacation home and headed for their SUV.
"I just screamed, 'Oh my God! The bear is here! The bear is in the driveway,'" mom Carly Franczak said.
The family captured video as the bear opened a back door of the vehicle and climbed inside.
"I was at go-carts racing and my grandpa got a call about that there's a bear in their car," daughter Olivia Franczak said, "and we couldn't believe it at first. We thought my uncle got dressed up as a bear and went into the car."
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency recommends residents and visitors keep vehicle doors locked at all times and make sure food and trash are secured where the animals can't reach.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- A Kentucky woman who lost her engagement ring 15 years ago had a pleasant surprise when the long-lost ring was found by construction workers remodeling her bathroom.
Lisa Phelps of Boyd County said she and her husband scoured the house for her ring when it first vanished 15 years ago.
"We looked everywhere. We ran wire coat hangers along the sides of the vanity, checked the trap in the sink, and just finally accepted that it was gone," Phelps told WSAZ-TV.
"I thought it was gone. My husband even had it replaced about a year after I lost it ... but the original is always the best."
Scott Baker with Tri-State Construction was working on remodeling the bathroom at Boyd's home when he found the ring wedged between the vanity and the wall.
"I didn't know the story behind it yet," Baker said. "But I just asked her if she was missing a ring, and I could tell she was excited about it."
Phelps said the ring's return was a welcome surprise.
"I was really deeply impacted by the loss of the ring. To my husband, it's a piece of jewelry ... but to me I lost a part of us, a part of our relationship," she said.
A North Dakota woman's class ring was returned to her 45 years after being lost when a man found it while remodeling his basement. Betty Thompson said she lost her ring in 1975.
Several years later, Mike Hanson found the ring while remodeling his basement in Mandan. How the ring ended up in Hanson's basement remains a mystery.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- The owner of a Pennsylvania barbershop said she was shocked when she arrived for work to find a front window shattered and a deer wandering inside the store.
Jennifer Brady, owner of JB's Barber Shop in Downingtown, said security cameras at the business were recording about 5 a.m. Wednesday when the deer crashed through a front window and the animal was still inside when she arrived for work four hours later.
"It was like a six-point buck. I'm staring at it. I was like, I can't believe this right now. And then the thing started going crazy jumping up on the station," Brady told WPVI-TV.
Brady said the deer jumped back out through the broken window and ran off into the distance.
The owner said she had to reschedule Wednesday's appointments to clean up the store, but re-opened Thursday with a promotion inspired by the deer's visit.
"In light of what happened, JB's will be offering a couple BUCKS off. Bring in a valid hunting license and receive $2 off until the end of hunting season," she wrote on the shop's Facebook page.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- A Utah sheriff's office shared video of a wildlife officer being tackled by a deer after freeing the animal from a hammock with help from a deputy.
The Iron County Sheriff's Office said Deputy Dustin Roy and Department of Wildlife Resources Officer Kody Jones responded to a resident's back yard to rescue a deer that had become entangled in a resident's hammock.
The video shows the pair cutting through the hammock and freeing the deer, which quickly charges at Jones and knocks him to the ground.
Jones is able to grab hold of the deer and wrestle it to the ground.
The deer charges at Jones a second time when he attempts to release it, but eventually backs up to stare down the two men.
"It's all fun and games until the deer charges you," the sheriff's office wrote.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- A visitor to New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art helped solve the mystery of a long-lost painting after recognizing a piece hanging in her neighbors' apartment.
The museum said a visitor to the "Jacob Lawrence: The American Struggle" exhibition at the museum noticed the artworks resembled a painting she had seen in her neighbors' apartment, and her curiosity was piqued further when she read that five of the 30 panels examining early U.S. history were missing.
The woman spoke to her neighbors, an elderly couple who had purchased the painting at a friend's Christmas charity art auction in 1960.
The couple spoke to museum officials and found out the Lawrence painting hanging in their Upper West Side Manhattan apartment was indeed one of the missing panels.
The painting, Panel 16 of the series, rejoined the rest of the series for the first time in decades Wednesday when it was hung in the exhibition. The couple loaned the painting to the exhibition and gave permission for it to go on tour with the rest of the paintings when the exhibition at the Met ends Nov. 1.
"Last week a friend of mine went to the show and said, 'There's a blank spot on the wall and I believe that's where your painting belongs,'" one of the owners told The New York Times. "I felt I owed it both to the artist and the Met to allow them to show the painting."
The painting's rediscovery was welcomed by museum director Max Hollein.
"It is rare to make a discovery of this significance in modern art, and it is thrilling that a local visitor is responsible," Hollein said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Florida are taking care of an unusual snake brought in by a woman whose cat dragged the serpent inside her home, leading to the discovery that the reptile has two heads.
Kay Rogers said her daughter's cat, Olive, brought a snake into the living room of the family's Palm Harbor home and after rescuing the reptile from the feline they noticed the small snake has two heads.
"Originally I thought my daughter was kidding when she said that. Then I saw him and was amazed, I had never seen anything like that," Rogers told WKMG-TV.
The snake, a black racer that Rogers' daughter named Dos, is now in the care of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Research Institute.
"This phenomenon, termed bicephaly, is uncommon but happens during embryo development when two monozygotic twins failed to separate, leaving the heads conjoined onto a single body. Both head's tongue flick and react to movement, but not always in the same way," the FWC said in a Facebook post.
Officials said Dos would be unlikely to survive in the wild due to its pair of independent brains making it difficult for the animal to eat and escape from predators.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- A Seattle arcade closed for eight months due to the COVID-19 pandemic invented a new feature to bring back customers still concerned about spreading the virus: touchless pinball machines.
Add-a-Ball Amusements in the Fremont neighborhood closed its doors in early March to slow the spread of the coronavirus outbreak, and co-owner Brad Johnsen said employees started discussing possibilities to resume gaming before the business reopened its doors this week.
"Our genius employee, Alex...AKA Sleepy...came up with the idea of putting pedals on a pinball machine. Using all foot operated controls," Johnsen told KING-TV.
He said employees worked on the idea for two days before revealing a prototype pinball machine modification operated completely by foot pedals.
The business reopened this week at 50 percent capacity, in accordance with COVID-19 guidelines, and the touchless pinball machines were revealed to the public.
Johnsen said most of the retro arcade machines have been removed from the business temporarily to make room for socially distanced seating. He said Add-a-Ball is now offering drinks and meals in the form of "fine wines" paired with "gas station foods."
The business is also encouraging customers with Nintendo Switches to bring their portable consoles so they can still play video games with friends.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- An Australian woman who won a lottery jackpot of more than $140,000 said her ticket was stuck to her refrigerator for six months before she found out it was winner.
The Edgeworth, New South Wales, woman told The Lott officials her family buys lottery tickets on occasion, but tends not to check them until several have accumulated.
The woman said that was the case with her ticket for the April 28 Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot drawing, which she placed on her fridge in April and didn't take it down to check the numbers until this month.
The ticket turned out to be a $142,325 top prize winner.
"We're getting a pool," the woman said. "We've been talking about wanting a pool a lot lately as it starts to get hot again."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — An obituary for a Minneapolis-area woman who died at age 93 included one specific request for her mourners: Do not vote for Donald Trump.
Georgia May Adkins, of Inver Grove Heights, died of a stroke on Sept. 28 at United Hospital in St. Paul.
A pair of obituaries published in the St. Paul Pioneer Press included details of how she wanted to be cremated and then honored with an Oct. 16 church service under COVID-19 protocols. And she preferred that her friends and family not patronize a florist.
"In lieu of flowers, Georgia preferred that you do not vote for Trump," her Oct. 11 obituary read.
The request made the rounds on social media, attracting admiration from some and condemnation from others, the Pioneer Press reported. On Facebook, a grandchild, Amber Westman, joined in on one of the conversations and said her grandmother was "fierce everyday and remains so through her legacy!"
Adkins was preceded in death by her husband, Eldon Thomas Adkins, and her first husband, Edward Donald Wille, as well as a sister, son, daughter and stepdaughter. She is survived by three daughters, a son, two stepdaughters, 17 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
