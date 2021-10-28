(FOX) Teeth cleaning is getting a citrusy boost.
Anyone who’s ever tried to drink a glass of orange juice soon after brushing their teeth knows that the lingering effects of toothpaste will make the juice taste much different, and significantly worse, than it usually does. While most people have simply decided to just not eat or drink after brushing their teeth, Tropicana has a new solution.
The brand of fruit juices announced on social media that it will be releasing a limited edition Tropicana Toothpaste on November 1. According to the post, the new toothpaste will not ruin orange juice.
"Toothpaste ruins OJ," the post states. "So we made a limited-edition Tropicana Toothpaste, dropping Nov 1. "
Tropicana announced on social media that it will be releasing a limited edition Tropicana Toothpaste on November 1.
An image on Instagram boasts that Tropicana Toothpaste has "maximum OJ flavor protection." This is being attributed to the product’s lack of a specific ingredient that apparently causes the effect on orange juice’s flavor.
In a press release obtained by The Takeout, a spokesperson for Tropicana explained that the toothpaste won’t be for sale. Instead, fans can enter for a chance to win one of the limited items by leaving a comment on Tropicana Juice’s Instagram page.
The spokesperson said, "Tropicana Toothpaste is different from other toothpaste because it was specifically designed to protect the delicious taste of orange juice. It does not include sodium lauryl sulfate (SLS) as an ingredient, a cleaning agent prevalent in toothpaste that contributes to the bitter aftertaste from brushing your teeth with toothpaste and then drinking OJ."
SYDNEY (AP) — A 64-year-old fugitive who surrendered to Australian police because a Sydney lockdown left him jobless and homeless was sentenced on Thursday to an additional two months behind bars for escaping from prison almost 30 years ago.
Darko Desic has been back in custody since mid-September when he walked into a police station in the beach suburb of Dee Why and confessed to breaking out of Grafton Prison, 620 kilometers (390 miles) to the north, in 1992.
He pleaded guilty to escaping from lawful custody and was returned to prison to serve the remaining 14 months of a 33-month sentence for growing marijuana.
In Sydney’s Central Local Court on Thursday, Magistrate Jennifer Atkinson said she had no alternative to imposing a prison sentence for escaping.
She added two months to his sentence. The offence carries a potential maximum of 10 years.
She accepted that Desic had escaped because of “real fears” that he would be deported once his sentence was served to his homeland that was then known as Yugoslavia. He feared he would have to serve in the military during the 1991-1995 wars that led to the breakup of Yugoslavia.
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Police in Missouri are asking for the public's help to solve the unusual mystery of a mobile home abandoned in the middle of a road.
The Greene County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that someone abandoned a mobile home in the Republic area, near the intersection of Farm Road 168 and Farm Road 97.
Photos shared by the sheriff's office show the home is loaded onto a trailer, but the hitch is propped up on blocks instead of being attached to a towing vehicle.
Investigators are asking anyone with knowledge of the house's origins to contact the sheriff's office.
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- A wedding in Mexico became an even more memorable event for everyone present when the reception was interrupted by an unusual crasher: a bear in search of food.
A video posted to TikTok by user @AngieDisa shows the bear knocking over a chair and putting its front paws on a table during dinner at the wedding reception in Chipinque Ecological Park in Nuevo Leon.
People can be heard banging on pots and pans in an attempt to scare the bear away as the animal roots around in an apparent search for food. The bear is seen leaving while guests at a nearby table continue eating their meals without any apparent concern for the wedding crasher's presence.
The filmer said another bear was spotted around the hotel the night before the bruin barged into the reception.
The bear was successfully driven away from the party and no one was injured.
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Police in British Columbia said a driver was asked to remove the Halloween decorations from his car after a message reading "HELP ME" was determined to be "a little too scary."
The Trail and Greater District RCMP said officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked near an intersection and arrived to find the car had been decorated with fake blood and the message "HELP ME" spelled out with duct tape.
Police spoke with the vehicle's owner, a 36-year-old Fruitvale man, and asked him to remove the spooky decorations.
"The man agreed to remove the duct tape after police explained that it was a little too scary and might cause more calls of concern to the police," police said.
WEST PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Somebody who ain't nothin' but a hound dog has made off with an Elvis Presley bust from a Central Illinois saloon.
The Peoria Journal Star reports that the theft of the King of Rock n' Roll from atop the bar of Jimmy's Bar in West Peoria happened sometime between Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning.
"To walk off with that took some guts," said Jimmy Spears, the bar's owner for 39 years. He said the the heist can't have taken much planning or work since he never bothered to bolt down something that he never thought anyone would want to steal.
Spears said nobody has claimed responsibility or sent a ransom note. And he didn't call the police because he didn't want to bother officers who might have something better to do. Spears said his niece brought the bust about 15 years ago at a garage sale for $20.
But even though Spears isn't "some big Elvis fan," the bust has enough sentimental value that when its nose came off when a customer accidentally knocked it to the floor, he let a regular give Elvis a nose job with a little glue and paint.
Now, Jimmy's wants Elvis back badly enough to post this on the bar's Facebook page:
"Elvis has left the building. Please bring him back whoever took him. No questions asked."
As of Thursday morning, he had not returned.
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- A Colorado softball team is believed to be the oldest such team in the country, with players ranging from their 50s to their 90s.
The Colorado Peaches, a team founded in 1991, features more than 50 players, many of whom are in their 70s, 80s and 90s.
Player Fran Simon told KMGH-TV the team is believed to be the "oldest team in the country."
The Peaches took the Silver Medal last year at the World Senior Games tournament in Utah. They did not earn a medal at this year's event, but they did win a game against the team that went on to claim the gold.
"Even if we don't win, we win," said player Maggie McCloskey, 90. "The big thing is to be a worthy opponent."
McCloskey said the team almost disbanded in 2012, when about half of the players quit after deciding they were too old. McCloskey and the remaining members were able to rebuild the team after recruiting Gail Klock as their coach.
Klock died in March, and the players now wear her number, 23, on their sleeves.
"I miss her as a friend," McCloskey said. "We actually built this together."
Team members said positivity is more important than victory.
"Our purpose is to empower senior women to grow physically, mentally and spiritually by contributing time and effort developing camaraderie in the spirit of play," the team's website states.
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Authorities in Rhode Island said a runaway donkey has been returned to its owners after more than four months on the loose.
The Scituate Police Department said the donkey, which escaped from its new home in June, was reunited with its owners.
The donkey was captured by a farmer who spotted the animal on their property and used some hay to lure it into a goat pen.
Owner Karen Lanoue said the female donkey had been purchased as a companion for her miniature donkey, but the new arrival escaped shortly after arriving at the property.
Lanoue said she is now considering names for the donkey including "Traveling Jane" and "Runaround Sue."
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- A wildlife sanctuary in England is asking members of the public to keep a lookout after two albino wallabies escaped from the facility.
The Thorner Alpacas sanctuary, on the outskirts of Leeds, England, said in a Facebook post that albino wallabies Roxy and Amadeus escaped Thursday from their enclosed field.
Owner Nathan Clough said the fences surrounding the field were damaged by strong winds.
Clough is asking neighbors to check their gardens for the white marsupials, but urging residents not to attempt to approach the animals, as they would likely flee.
(TMZ) Houston Astros closer Ryan Pressly is now warming up in the ... arm barn???
If PETA had its way, those words would be muttered at some point during this month's World Series ... 'cause the org. is urging the MLB to stop using the term "bullpen" to describe the place where pitchers warm up.
PETA explained its stance in a news release Thursday ... saying "bullpen" is insensitive to cows. The org. said baseball should instead use "arm barn" to avoid the issue.
"Words matter, and baseball 'bullpens' devalue talented players and mock the misery of sensitive animals," PETA exec Tracy Reiman said.
The org. added that it's all a problem because bullpens are places where cows go before they're slaughtered on farms ... and where the animals go before they're treated poorly at rodeos.
"Strike out the word 'bullpen,' which references the holding area where terrified bulls are kept before slaughter," PETA said, "in favor of a more modern, animal-friendly term."
Seems unlikely baseball makes it happen -- the term has been around the game for more than 100 years -- but ya gotta admit, "arm barn" is kinda catchy.
So, what do you say, Rob Manfred?