NONTHABURI, Thailand (AP) — A flood-hit riverside restaurant in Thailand has become an unlikely dining hotspot after fun-loving foodies began flocking to its water-logged deck to eat amid the lapping tide.
Now, instead of empty chairs and vacant tables, the Chaopraya Antique Café is as full as ever, offering an experience the canny owner calls “hot-pot surfing.”
If you like your food washed down with plenty of water, this is the place for you.
Shortly after the water tops the parapet, the first diners arrive. Before long, the deck is crammed with carefree customers happily tucking in as if dining in a deluge is the norm.
The wait staff -– some clad in rubber boots — step gingerly through the swirl that quickly rises to more than 50 centimeters (20 inches).
The restaurant, in Nonthaburi near Bangkok, opened in February in a riverside location that perfectly complements its antique architecture and décor.
But a recent severe tropical storm and heavy monsoon rains combined to raise the river’s water level. Add in the tides and the result has been daily inundation.
Coming straight after a monthslong coronavirus shutdown, it could have spelled disaster. Instead -– boosted by publicity in the Thai media -- it’s now so popular that customers need to make reservations.
“This is a great atmosphere. During this flood crisis this has became the restaurant’s signature attraction. So I wanted to challenge myself and try out this new experience,” 24-year-old Siripoj Wai-inta said as he munched his food with the water creeping up his shins.
The owner has dubbed the experience “hot-pot surfing.” When a passenger boat motors past you find out why. The delighted scramble to avoid a soaking from the wave is the moment everyone waits for, and with one passing every 15 minutes, no one goes home disappointed.
It’s TV presenter Titiporn Jutimanon’s first restaurant venture. He says he was worried what would happen when the floods came.
“It turns out the customers have a great reaction. They are happy. We can see the atmosphere of customers enjoying the experience of eating in the water. So a crisis has turned into an opportunity. It encourages us to keep the restaurant open and keep customers happy.”
Best of all, he says, it means he can keep his staff happy by keeping them employed. So, even amid harsh economic times, the only thing that needs a bailout is the restaurant itself.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — A man suspected of robbing a Southern California bank was arrested when he returned to try and rob the same branch the following day, police said.
The man entered a Chase bank in the city of Fountain Valley Monday afternoon and gave a teller a note demanding money, officials said.
He fled with a "large amount of cash" before officers got to the bank, the Fountain Valley Police Department said in a statement.
Late Tuesday morning, police received a call about another robbery in progress at the same Chase bank, the statement said.
Responding officers arrested the 33-year-old suspect.
The man, who has prior convictions for robbery, was being held at the Orange County Jail for lack of $170,000 bail.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- A 16th century dish bearing a biblical scene by artist Nicola da Urbino sold for more than $1.7 million after being found in a drawer in Scotland.
British auctioneers Lyon & Turnbull said the firm's European ceramics specialist was examining the contents of Lowood House, a country house in the Scottish Borders, when she found the dish in a drawer.
The dish, which depicts a scene from the biblical story of Samson and Delilah, is believed to have been created by potter Nicola da Urbino around 1520-23.
The tin-glazed Italian earthenware dish, known as a maiolica, was described as "incredibly rare" by the auction house, which had expected it to sell for between $109,000 and $163,000.
The maiolica exceeded expectations by selling for $1,721,000 during Wednesday's online auction.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- A kangaroo that escaped with two others from an Oklahoma petting zoo caused a stir when it was spotted on a local road.
Oasis Animal Adventures in Eucha confirmed the facility's gate wasn't properly shut Tuesday night, and staff arrived Wednesday morning to find four kangaroos outside of their pens.
Three of the marsupials managed to get outside the facility, and two of them, both females, were soon recaptured across the road from Bush Creek.
Oasis officials said the third kangaroo, a male named Big Red, evaded capture for hours.
Big Red was caught on camera hopping in a road near Grand Lake and the footage was posted to Facebook by Brecka Mizell Bagby.
"Is anyone missing a kangaroo?" Bagby wrote.
Big Red later returned to the animal park and was guided back to his pen by employees forming a human chain, Oasis officials said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- A Tennessee man who lost his high school class ring during a game of frisbee was reunited with the precious item 42 years later.
Terry Bruce, of Franklin, said he was throwing a frisbee with friends at Percy Warner Park in 1979 when his ring flew off his hand during a toss.
"Needless to say, we were on our hands and knees the rest of the day until dark trying to find it. No luck at all," Bruce told WTVF-TV.
Courtney Eoff began volunteering this year at Franklin High School, and the new position reminded her of the class ring her husband had found buried under 7 inches of soil at Percy Warner Park about eight years earlier.
Eoff said she decided to use her new position to try to find the owner of the ring, which bore the initials T.A.B.
"Last Thursday, came in, pulled a yearbook and within 30 minutes we found the owner," Eoff said.
Eoff discovered only two students had those matching initials in 1978, and only one of them was missing a ring.
"She said, 'You're not going to believe this, but I think I have your ring,'" Bruce recalled.
Bruce visited the high school and was presented with his long-lost ring. The reunion was captured on video and posted to Franklin High's YouTube account.
"Even though he had his mask on, you could just totally see it in his eyes that he was so appreciative," Eoff said.
Bruce said he plans to have the ring cleaned and detailed.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- A Georgia family whose dog raised a late night ruckus in the back yard made a surprising discovery on the porch: a Burmese python.
Marietta resident Paul Hernandez said he woke early Wednesday morning when his family's pet dog, Alaska, started to bark loudly on the back porch.
"I hear my dog barking, and I went outside and there was something black on her bed that she usually sleeps on and she was barking at it," Hernandez told WGCL-TV.
"She looked like she was trying to not eat it, but she looked like she just wouldn't leave it alone."
Hernandez said he retrieved his phone from inside the house so he could use the flashlight to get a better look at the object.
"I turned it on and it was snake, it didn't look like a snake I had ever seen before," he said.
Hernandez brought Alaska outside and waited for his father, Ben, to wake up about 7 a.m. The father and son went out to the back yard and discovered the snake now was slithering on a chair.
"When I saw her, I knew she was a Burmese python because I have seen them on TV shows," Ben Hernandez said.
The family contacted animal control, which took custody of the snake and confirmed it was a Burmese python.
Burmese pythons are not native to the United States, but a population has been established in the wild in Florida, where they are considered an invasive species.
Animal control officers said the snake was likely an escaped pet.
"He said that it was probably somebody's pet the way she acted when he grabbed it," Ben Hernandez said of the animal control officer. "She was not aggressive at all, so she's used to people."
The snake is being kept at an animal control facility while officials try to locate its owner.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts man won a $100,000 lottery jackpot from a bonus ticket he received for free while buying a ticket for another game.
The Massachusetts Lottery said Stevie Allen of Dorchester bought a ticket for The Numbers Game at the Norwood Shell convenience store.
Officials said Allen received a free Quic Pic ticket for the nest Mass Cash drawing as part of a promotion offering such tickets to players who spend $5 or more on a single The Numbers Game ticket.
Allen's free ticket matched all five numbers in the Oct. 4 drawing, 05-17-20-26-33, earning him a $100,000 jackpot.
The free ticket promotion runs through Oct. 17.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DOZIER, Ala. (AP) — A 95-year-old south Alabama man who heard someone breaking into his home grabbed a weapon and ran off an intruder before summoning deputies, who soon captured a suspect and charged him with burglary, a sheriff said.
A senior citizen who lives in the Dozier community of Covington County was napping in his living room Friday evening when he was awakened by the sound of shattering glass, Sheriff Blake Turman told news outlets.
The elderly man armed himself with an unidentified weapon and found the intruder ransacking his kitchen. He then ordered him to leave and called 911 once he was gone, Turman said.
Deputies later arrested a suspect behind a home in the area on charges of burglary and criminal mischief.
"Thank God this had a good ending, and the victim should be commended on his courage and quick thinking," Turman said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A beautiful library. A gargoyle to scare away unwanted visitors. And a medieval game room fit for a king. It may not be Cinderella's Castle, but this home in Kissimmee, Florida, can transport you into a medieval fairy tale with its mock drawbridges, stone interior walls and a great hall large enough to host a ball. A winding driveway with a gated entrance guarded by a lion statue (Is that you, Aslan?) takes you to the nearly 8,000-square-foot structure.
The castle, built in 1984, has five bedrooms and six bathrooms. TOP VIDEOS × And it's looking for a new ruler. The asking price: $1,050,000.
A castle in Kissimmee, Florida, is on sale.
The castle has several sitting rooms, a theater with its own personal balcony, and a library with floor-to-ceiling bookshelves, according to a Realtor.com listing. It even has a working wooden ladder, just like the one Belle uses in "Beauty and the Beast."
Online pictures show a suit of armor lined up along its interior stone walls, a main bathroom with a stone tub (yes, there's a shower, too) and a beautiful kitchen with an island counter we're sure Tiana would approve of. No King Arthur round table in sight, though a little redecorating could fix that. There's also a "workshop" room that's ready to be converted into a royal man cave or she-shed so you can hide away from all your royal duties.
Online pictures show a suit of armor lined up along the castle's interior stone walls.
It's also just a carriage ride away from "The Most Magical Place on Earth."
Google Maps suggests it's about 30 minutes to an hour from Walt Disney World, depending on traffic.
And hey, if you have to quarantine in 2021, why not do it like a king? Clearly, someone couldn't pass up the chance to live out their own personal fairy tale.
The castle, which has been listed for 36 days, already has a pending offer. There's still a chance you can snag it if the offer falls through. If anyone knows a Fairy Godmother, now would be a good time to call them.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Andrew Lloyd Webber revealed he was so emotionally distraught after seeing the 2019 movie "Cats" that he got a dog.
In an interview with Variety, the composer behind the musical described the movie as "off-the-scale all wrong."
"There wasn't really any understanding of why the music ticked at all," Lloyd Webber said. "I saw and I just thought, 'Oh, God, no.' It was the first time in my 70-odd years on this planet that I went out and bought a dog. So the one good thing to come out of it is my little Havanese puppy."
During the pandemic, Lloyd Webber said he grew so attached to his new pet that he even finagled a way to bring it with him the last time he traveled on a plane to New York City.
"I wrote off and said I needed him with me at all times because I'm emotionally damaged and I must have this therapy dog," he said. "The airline wrote back and said, 'Can you prove that you really need him?' And I said 'Yes, just see what Hollywood did to my musical 'Cats.''
According to Webber, the airline gave him their approval with a note that said: "No doctor's report required."
Critics reviled "Cats" even before its official release in December 2019. The movie's trailer alone was subject to jokes and called "creepy and weird."
The film had an all-star cast, including Taylor Swift, Judi Dench, Idris Elba, Jennifer Hudson, Rebel Wilson and James Corden.
But ultimately it was a box office flop — it lost Universal Pictures an estimated $113 million, according to Deadline.
Universal Pictures is a unit of NBCUniversal, the parent company of NBC News.