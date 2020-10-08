BERLIN (AP) — Police in southern Germany say a woman got a shock while airing out her home when a 25-centimeter (10-inch) Chinese mitten crab scurried in from the terrace through the open door.
Freiburg police said Thursday that they received a call reporting the unwanted home invader in the nearby town of Unterlauchringen, near the Swiss border, the previous morning.
Before they arrived, police say, the woman captured the crustacean by putting an upside-down garbage can on top of it.
Officers were able to put the crab into a container and then take it to a local veterinary clinic.
The invasive species, native to Asia, is now found in many rivers in Germany, and the woman’s residence was not far from the Rhine, though the Chinese mitten crab has never been reported in the area before. They’re not considered dangerous.
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- An employee at the University of Alabama's Bryant-Denny Stadium said she was "shocked" when a seemingly futile search for a diamond that fell from a guest's ring ended successfully after only 30 minutes.
Victoria Giattina, assistant director of event management and external operations for the stadium, said a couple called after attending the Crimson Tide's 52-24 win over Texas A&M on Saturday to report a diamond was missing from the woman's wedding ring.
Giattina said the couple had searched their home and vehicle for the diamond before calling the school.
"On a whim, they looked up the UA GameDay number and called them," Giattina told AL.com. "They really didn't think it was at the stadium."
Giattina was given the task of searching the section where the couple had been seated on Monday morning, two days after the small stone was lost.
She said she "couldn't believe it" when she located the diamond after only about 30 minutes of searching.
"When I saw it, I was in shock," Giattina said Wednesday. "There's no way. It's literally laying here, shining so brightly. I was like, 'Is this real?'"
Giattina snapped a photo of her discovery, which was later tweeted by Jeff Purinton, deputy director of athletics for the university.
Giattina said the diamond isn't the only object she's been sent out into the stadium to search for, but it is definitely the most valuable.
"I was nervous because I've been sent in there to search for keys, credit cards, sunglasses, binoculars," she said. "Honestly, a lot of times, it is very difficult to find things."
The diamond was returned to the couple and Giattina said the grateful owner reached out to the athletic department to offer her thanks.
"They are so excited in having it back," Giattina said.
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- An accommodation-booking website is offering weary voters an escape from "election stress disorder" with the opportunity to "live under a rock" for the week of the election.
Hotels.com said the Nov. 2-7 stay in a man-made cave 50 feet below ground in New Mexico will be available to book on its website on a first-come, first-served basis at 9 a.m. Friday.
The website said the opportunity is perfect for "those who are experiencing election stress disorder (this is a real thing!)."
The five-night stay costs an "Abraham Lincoln-inspired" $5 per night.
"After you've cast your ballot, you can check out of the newsfeed negativity and check in to a man-made cave built 50 feet below ground," the website said.
Hotels.com said it will also be offering a 20 percent discount on selected properties with "rock" in the name using the coupon code "UnderARock" starting Friday morning.
"Political fatigue is real regardless of the year or election," said Josh Belkin, vice president of Hotels.com.
"We're transforming an age-old idiom into a bookable experience, so individuals can relax, recharge, and recover... because who knows what else 2020 has in store for us."
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- A Tennessee boy is being honored by Guinness World Records for an unusual accomplishment: achieving nuclear fusion just hours before his 13th birthday.
Jackson Oswalt, now 15, of Memphis was dubbed by Guinness as the world's youngest person to achieve nuclear fusion after officials verified that he built his own nuclear fusion reactor at his family's home and successfully used it in his final hours of being 12 years old.
"I've been able to use electricity to accelerate two atoms of deuterium together so they fuse into an atom of helium-3 and also release a neutron, which can be used to heat up water and turn a steam engine, which in turn produces electricity," Oswalt said.
Guinness said Oswalt's reactor and process had to be verified by Fusor.net, The Open Source Fusor Research Consortium, and fusion researcher Richard Hull, who maintains a list of amateur scientists who successfully created their own homemade fusion reactors.
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- A Maryland man who has been using the same set of numbers to play the state lottery's Bonus Match 5 drawing for nearly two decades had his patience rewarded with a $50,000 jackpot.
The 58-year-old Churchton, Anne Arundel County, man told Maryland Lottery officials he plays the same numbers in Bonus Match 5 every week, and in the past they have won him smaller prizes of up to $840.
The man said he knew his strategy had paid off when he checked the numbers the day after the Sept. 23 drawing and knew they matched the ticket he bought from Parks Drive-in Liquors in Deale.
"I looked at it, saw a few matching numbers and figured I had won $15," the winner recalled. "When I saw the rest of the numbers, I knew it had happened."
The ticket matched all five numbers, earning a $50,000 jackpot.
The man said he is making plans for his winnings.
"We have always had this running joke. I play my Lottery games and my wife always says if I win I can pay off her car," the winner said.
He said he is also considering getting a better fishing boat and a larger truck to tow it.
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Police in Canada were summoned to a gas station to remove a "python" that turned out to be a tiny garter snake.
The Alberta RCMP tweeted that officers from Cochrane were summoned to a local gas station on a report of a snake on the loose inside the store.
The tweet said the "python" was coaxed out from underneath a display of potato chips and an officer discovered it was actually a small and harmless garter snake, also known as a grass snake.
"That, obviously, is something we don't go to very often," RCMP spokeswoman Cpl. Tammy Keibel told Global News. "Animal calls are part of it, but it might be loose horses, cows on the highway, maybe a loose dog."
Keibel said the snake was released "with the understanding that it would not continue to traumatize the humans."
NEW YORK (AP) — If you're young and hungry, the place to go is New York City — even if you weigh 25 tons and have a blowhole.
Whale watch captains and scientists around America's most populous city say recent years have seen a tremendous surge in the number of whales observed in the waters around the Big Apple. Many of the whales are juvenile humpbacks, and scientists say they're drawn to New York by an abundance of the small fish they love to eat.
There are numerous theories about why whales are suddenly flocking to the city, but one of the most widely held is that the menhaden population has grown around New York and New Jersey. Menhaden are small, schooling fish that humpbacks relish, and environmentalists believe cleaner waters and stricter conservation laws have increased their numbers near New York City.
Gotham Whale, a New York City-based whale research organization, made more than 300 observations of 500 total whales in 2019, said Paul Sieswerda, the nonprofit's president. That's up from three sightings of five whales in 2011, after which a steady climb began, he said.
"Somehow or other more and more whales seem to be getting the message that New York is a good place to dine," Sieswerda said. "That kind of magnitude of increase is just phenomenal."The resurgence of whales in the New York-New Jersey Bight, a triangle-shaped indentation in the Atlantic coast, has attracted tourists who want to see and photograph the giant marine mammals. But the concentration of whales near New York City also poses risks to the mammals, as they ply some of the most heavily traversed waters on the planet.
The whales are essentially "playing in traffic" by feeding so close to busy shipping lanes, Sieswerda said. And the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has already declared an "unusual mortality event" for humpback whales from Maine to Florida in recent years due to an elevated number of deaths.
Since 2016, NOAA records show 133 humpback whales have died on the beaches and waters of the Atlantic coast. The 29 in New York were the most of any state. Of the dead whales examined, half had evidence of human interaction, such as a ship strike or entanglement in fishing gear.
The appearance of so many whales near New York City calls for environmental stewardship, said Howard Rosenbaum, director of the Wildlife Conservation Society's Ocean Giants Program. Environmental safeguards, such as the Clean Water Act and Marine Mammal Protection Act, likely helped bring the whales back to New York's bustling waterways, and more protection can help keep them safe there, he said.
That will take nongovernmental organizations and state and federal agencies working together "to minimize the risk to animals that are using these habitats to feed," Rosenbaum said. That could include implementing new regulations to protect the mammals from ship strikes, he said. Such rules have sometimes included speed reductions in areas where whales travel and feed.
The increased sighting of whales off New York City isn't necessarily evidence that the total whale population is growing, said Danielle Brown, the lead humpback whale researcher with Gotham Whale and a doctoral student at Rutgers University.
The New York whales aren't a standalone population, but rather members of feeding populations that mostly live farther north, such as in the Gulf of Maine, Brown said. And it's unclear whether the whales are in New York because the larger population is growing.
Brown and other scientists have observed that the presence of the giant whales off New York City could take mariners by surprise, and that could put the mammals at risk of ship strikes or other hazards. Increasingly clean water and a growing diversity of fish to feed on could keep the whales in the New York area for the foreseeable future, she said.
"This is most likely going to continue, and we have to find a way to coexist with these large animals in our waters," Brown said.
(Sky News) A passenger has given birth prematurely to a baby boy on a flight in India.
Flight attendants helped deliver the infant who "cried mid-air" on Wednesday night's IndiGo flight from Delhi to Bengaluru.
In a statement, the airline confirmed the new arrival was a baby boy.
The crew were praised for their "amazing team work" and were assisted by a senior gynaecologist who was serendipitously on the flight.
"Was on @IndiGo6E 6E 122 flight to BLR, woman gives birth mid-indiair, amazing team work of indigo flight attendants," tweeted fellow passenger Prabhu Stavarmath.
"They setup a hospital in minutes and the new born cried mid-air. Dr Shailaja Vallabhani was fortunately on this flight!
"Thank you God and entire @IndiGo6E crew."
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- A large elephant seal that took a wrong turn and ended up wandering the streets of a Chilean town was guided back to the water by a group of police, navy officers and concerned locals.
Residents of Puerto Cisnes said they sometimes spot elephant seals far out in the water, but it came as a shock to see one wandering down the middle of a street several blocks from the shore. Witnesses said the seal was not acting aggressively, but appeared confused and frightened.
Police, navy officers and neighbors used black tarps to get the large animal to turn around and head back toward the water.
Navy officials said they are conducting increased patrols in the area to make sure the animal doesn't return.
(NASA) Help NASA find exoplanets, worlds beyond our solar system, through a newly launched website called Planet Patrol. This citizen science platform allows members of the public to collaborate with professional astronomers as they sort through a stockpile of star-studded images collected by NASA's Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS).
"Automated methods of processing TESS data sometimes fail to catch imposters that look like exoplanets," said project leader Veselin Kostov, a research scientist at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, and the SETI Institute in Mountain View, California. "The human eye is extremely good at spotting such imposters, and we need citizen scientists to help us distinguish between the look-alikes and genuine planets."
Volunteers will help determine which TESS snapshots include signals from potential planets and which ones show planet impersonators.
Want to hunt the skies for uncharted worlds from home? Join Planet Patrol! Watch to learn how you can collaborate with professional astronomers and analyze images from NASA's Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) on your own. You'll answer questions about each TESS image and help scientists figure out if they contain signals from new worlds or planetary imposters.
TESS uses its four cameras to take full images of one patch of sky, called a sector, every 10 minutes for a month at a time. This long stare allows TESS to see when planets pass in front of their stars, or transit, and dim their light. Over the course of a year, TESS collects hundreds of thousands of snapshots, each containing thousands of possible planets – too many for scientists to examine without help.
Computers are very good at analyzing such data sets, but they're not perfect, Kostov said. Even the most carefully crafted algorithms can fail when the signal from a planet is weak. Some of the most interesting exoplanets, like small worlds with long orbits, can be especially challenging. Planet Patrol volunteers will help discover such worlds and will contribute to scientists' understanding of how planetary systems form and evolve throughout the universe.
Planets aren't the only source of changes in starlight, though. Some stars naturally change brightness over time, for example. In other cases, a star could actually be an eclipsing binary, where two orbiting stars alternately transit or eclipse each other. Or there may be an eclipsing binary in the background that creates the illusion of a planet transiting a target star. Instrumental quirks can also cause brightness variations. All these false alarms can trick automated planet-hunting processes.
On the new website, participants will help Kostov and his team sift through TESS images of potential planets by answering a set of questions for each – like whether it contains multiple bright sources or if it resembles stray light rather than light from a star. These questions help the researchers narrow down the list of possible planets for further follow-up study.
Citizen scientists can dive even deeper by learning more about the star in each image and by engaging with the Planet Patrol community.
A Goddard summer intern recently helped discover the TESS mission's first planet orbiting two stars through another citizen science program called Planet Hunters TESS, run by the University of Oxford.
"We're all swimming through the same sea of data, just using different strokes," said Marc Kuchner, the citizen science officer for NASA's Science Mission Directorate. "Planet Hunters TESS asks volunteers to look at light curves, which are graphs of stars' brightness over time. Planet Patrol asks them to look at the TESS image directly, although we plan to also include light curves for those images in the future."
Planet Patrol is a collaboration between NASA, the SETI Institute in Mountain View, California, the Space Telescope Science Institute in Baltimore, and Zooniverse, a collaboration of scientists, software developers, and educators who collectively develop and manage citizen science projects on the internet. It is funded by the Sellers Exoplanet Environments Collaboration at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland.
TESS is a NASA Astrophysics Explorer mission led and operated by MIT in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and managed by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center. Additional partners include Northrop Grumman, based in Falls Church, Virginia; NASA's Ames Research Center in California's Silicon Valley; the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics in Cambridge, Massachusetts; MIT's Lincoln Laboratory; and the Space Telescope Science Institute in Baltimore. More than a dozen universities, research institutes, and observatories worldwide are participants in the mission.
