ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Having played nearly every corner of the Earth in a nearly 50-year career, the rock band Kiss is taking its show to a new place _ under the sea, where they will perform for great white sharks and eight fans separated from them by a small submarine.
As part of a promotion by Airbnb, the fans and Kiss will travel Nov. 18 in separate boats off the coast of southern Australia. While Kiss stays above board on one vessel, the fans will be lowered beneath the surface of the water from a second boat into the viewing sub in an area known for shark activity.
Using underwater speakers, Kiss will begin playing, and the sound will be audible to the submerged fans and the sharks.
“I was a little taken aback by it, but they explained that sharks are attracted to low frequencies and so they’re attracted to rock ‘n’ roll,” singer and guitarist Paul Stanley told The Associated Press. “Since we’re going to be in Australia, it gives a whole new meaning to doing a concert down under.”
The first-come, first-served event costs $50, which is half the price of Kiss tickets in even the worst nosebleed seats in the last row at Madison Square Garden. Proceeds will go to charity, the company said. Reservations can be made starting at 6 p.m. EDT on airbnb.com/KISS on Oct. 14.
The event will take place in the Indian Ocean off Port Lincoln, South Australia. Kiss will be in full makeup and costumes for the performance, which will be at least four songs.
“I’m not sure how much of us the sharks can take,” Stanley said. “I’m hoping they know ‘Rock And Roll All Nite.’”
Stanley said Kiss bassist Gene Simmons has recovered after having some kidney stones removed recently, and should be ready to perform well before the shark show.
“I tend to think he just ate gravel,” Stanley joked.
The event is part of Airbnb Animal Experiences, and is designed to have people entertain animals instead of the other way around, the company said in a news release.
As strange as it sounds, underwater concerts are not new. The Underwater Music Festival has been held for the past 35 years in the Florida Keys.
The shark show has untapped potential if they want to do it again sometime. After all, what other concert could potentially bring together Great White and Air Supply.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BEDFORD, N.H. (AP) — A young moose that got stuck in a New Hampshire swimming pool has been successfully coaxed out.
New Hampshire Fish and Game Department biologists and conservation officers were called to a Bedford home Tuesday to help remove the young bull. He was in the water for several hours.
Officers say he was unable to get himself out of the pool, so they put in a set of wooden steps.
The department posted a video of the moose looking back and forth as the team held a rope and coaxed him out. He scampered away.
Col. Kevin Jordan suggests it had to do with it being moose breeding season.
He tells television station WMUR that "the younger moose will wander long distances struggling to find a female."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
STANTON, Mich. (AP) — A woman convicted of embezzling money from two cemeteries has been sent to jail after she was discovered playing bingo at an American Legion hall in western Michigan.
The Daily News reports that Donna Mae Goodsell violated probation by spending money on bingo when she owes $19,000 to two townships in Montcalm County. Chief assistant prosecutor Christopher Hekman says Goodsell was specifically ordered to stay away from bingo games.
Hekman tells the newspaper that Goodsell was ordered to jail for 90 days last week. A call to her attorney wasn't answered Wednesday.
Goodsell was cemetery sexton for Day and Evergreen townships. In 2018, she pleaded no contest to embezzlement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — A lost dog who belonged to a Los Angeles-area family has been found in southern New Mexico followed a three-state journey.
KVIA-TV in El Paso, Texas, reports Bella was located in Las Cruces, New Mexico, after a college student took the young husky to an expo and discovered she was chipped.
New Mexico State University student Juan Treto says he had been taken care of the dog for six weeks after the dog showed near his home.
It turns out Bella had traveled around 700 miles (1,127 kilometers) from Southern California to southern New Mexico.
Bella's original owner, Jessica Smith, says her two daughters had been heartbroken the dog was lost and thought they'd never see her again.
The dog has been reunited with the family.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) She went to get a cleaning, and then made a clean break of her own.
A former politician in Colombia who was jailed for buying votes escaped on Tuesday after she was allowed to go out for a dentist appointment in the capital city of Bogota.
With a prison guard escort, Aida Merlano, 43, went to an orthodontist practice but was then left alone when the doctor suggested the guard wait outside in the waiting room.
"The inmate was taken into the doctor's office, the doctor suggested that the guard stay outside, and when the situation became apparent the guard found the material items that were used in the escape," said General William Ruiz, the former director of the Colombian National Penitentiary and Prison Institute, to Reuters.
Video footage from the Colombian National Penitentiary and Prison Institute shows rope hanging down from the building as Merlano climbs down, gets on a waiting motorcycle as she is handed a helmet, and before driving off.
"There is an investigation underway for the mistake that may have occurred regarding the oversight of the mission, of taking her to the doctor's office and bringing her back to the women's prison," Ruiz said Wednesday.
Local media reported that Ruiz was fired from his position after the escape.
A reward of up to $14,000 is being offered for information on Merlano's whereabouts.
Merlano was sentenced to 15 years in prison last month for buying votes in the 2018 parliamentary election, and for possession of an illegal firearm.
She was due to appear at a hearing Tuesday for a possible reduction of her sentence, according to Sky News.
An investigation last year into Merlano's campaign after her election found around $13.5 million in cash and firearms at her headquarters. Officials said she used a QR code system to check to see that those she paid actually voted for her, Sky News reported.
Merlano became the first Colombian politician to be jailed for buying votes.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ROYAL OAK, Mich. - A professional dancer caused a scare at Beaumont Hospital Royal Oak Monday night when she had a panic attack while getting zombie makeup done - and her look put the hospital on high alert.
Jai Fears is no stranger to makeup. She toured with Aretha, Charlie Wilson, and others as a back-up dancer, so makeup wasn't a big deal.
A professional dancer caused a scare at Beaumont Royal Oak Monday night.
But something happened on Monday as she was getting makeup done for a Halloween marketing campaign.
"It literally just shot up to my brain and it just caused like a really bad reaction," said Fears. "We were getting ready to do a photo shoot to do some marketing for Glam Gore for people who want to get their make up done for the Halloween season."
She was three hours into her makeup job when Jai had a panic attack. She was rushed to the hospital but still wearing the makeup. Beaumont Royal Oak went into high alert.
"(They said) Let's get her back to trauma now and she's probably going into shock, she's not making any sense," said Fears.
The level one trauma center didn't know then that Fears was wearing makeup. She says they should have been able to figure it out.
"They have to know! So no, I did not say anything because I just assumed they could see that it was fake," she said.
Beaumont can't comment on individual patients - but did issue a statement.
"The emergency room is not a place for fun and games. They see many patients with severe medical issues where lives are at stake. Doctors need to be able to focus on those patients with true emergencies."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — A dog that disappeared after the chaos of the natural gas explosions and fires in Massachusetts a year ago is back in the arms of its owner.
Altagracia Baldera tells The Eagle-Tribune that when the explosions shook the Merrimack Valley in September 2018 she evacuated her North Andover apartment and went to her sister's house in Lawrence.
On her second day there, her 14-year-old Pekingese-Shih Tzu mix named Virgo bolted out the door. She informed animal control and put posters up.
Then a few days ago, some boys found a small, shaggy dog on the street and reported it to police.
Baldera and Virgo, who was microchipped, were reunited Tuesday.
She thinks someone took Virgo in because she doesn't believe he could have survived the winter outside.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(CNN) A Michigan high school marching band had no football team to play for, but not too far away, a football team needed a band. Luckily, they found each other and completed the perfect pair.
The match was made last Friday night when the Glen Lake Lakers football team heard that their neighboring Forest Area Marching Band had no one to play for after their football team's season was canceled -- Forest Area suspended its season due to low player participation.
So, the Lakers invited the band to come play at theirs.
"No Friday night football game under those lights is complete without your sideline cheer team and a marching band," Mark Mattson, Assistant Principal and Athletic Director at Glen Lake, told CNN.
Thrilled at the opportunity to perform for a crowd, the band quickly learned the Lakers' fight song. Meanwhile, an hour away, Glen Lake was adding extra seating and erecting tents to ward off the impending rain.
"They were just over the moon excited to go be able to play at a different location," Forest Area Principal Kelly Holeman told CNN. "It was something new and fun."
The night ended in a victory for Glen Lake, played out against the backdrop of the music they've been lacking all season long.
The Glen Lake athletic director said that the band undoubtedly made an impact on the atmosphere of the night.
"It didn't take long for the two schools to connect and become one in supporting each others' cause," Mattson said. He added they were welcome back anytime.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- A group of Texas Girl Scouts delivering stuffed animals to family courts ended up trapped for more than three hours in a courthouse elevator.
Melanie Bragg, an adult leader for Troop 25351, said she and her girls had just delivered the stuffed animals for children in the foster program when their elevator malfunctioned, leaving them trapped inside.
Technicians worked for about two hours without success to get the elevator back in working order, but eventually had to call the fire department to rescue Bragg and the girls.
Bragg congratulated the girls for "holding it together" during their ordeal.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- New rules taking effect in the Australian Capital Territory state dog owners could face fines of up to $2,700 if they fail to take their pets for daily walks.
The ACT's Animal Welfare Legislation Amendment Bill, which passed into law Thursday, requires pet owners to make sure their animals have adequate food, shelter and water.
The law also requires dog owners to take their canines on at least one walk each day, or risk a $2,700 fine. Owners must also make sure dogs that are confined for 24 hours to be allowed to move freely for at least two hours.
"Modern animal welfare is about considering how an animal is coping both mentally and physically with the conditions in which it lives," ACT City Service Minister Chris Steel said.
