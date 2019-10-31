NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Transportation Security Administration agents at New Jersey’s Newark Liberty Airport uncovered a more decorative than deadly item when they checked a passenger’s carry-on.
Agents on Tuesday thought there was a gun in the bag when they put it through the X-ray machine. However, a closer inspection revealed a gun-shaped toilet paper roller. The realistic replica gun was designed to spin paper instead of bullets.
Travelers are not permitted to bring real or replica firearms through security checkpoints.
TSA says it gave the man the option to place it in a checked bag, hand it off to a companion or surrender it. He decided to give it to TSA.
KANKAKEE, Ill. (AP) — All it took for one fugitive in Illinois to turn himself in was a little photo manipulation.
WBBM-TV in Chicago reports that the Kankakee County Sheriff's Department posts notices about fugitives on its Facebook page each Wednesday.
This week, the department posted a picture of Brandon W. Conti. The 25-year-old was wanted for failure to appear on a drunken-driving charge.
Conti commented on the post and asked, "Where's my costume?"
Sheriff's office staff then edited the photo to add a sailor suit and a hat that read, "Ahoy."
An officer wrote, "We held up our end of the bargain."
Conti replied with laughing emojis, noting he would turn himself in "before noon" and asked that police "have the paperwork done and ready." The department confirms Conti subsequently turned himself in.
CHICAGO (AP) — It was a real dog of a ceremony this week during a swearing-in at the state's attorney's office in Chicago.
The newly sworn-in worker is a Labrador retriever named Hatty. The 2-year-old will be on a 9-to-5 human schedule. But she's being asked to work like a dog, to just do what comes naturally to most dogs: show affection.
Her job is to ease the strain of criminal proceedings on young children and those with mental-health issues who have been victims of assault. She'll handle up to 200 cases annually.
Hatty is the office's first emotional-support dog and was trained partly by inmates.
Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx presided over Tuesday's swearing-in. Hatty stood on her hind legs over a table and placed her paw across a law book as an oath was administered.
EVANS, La. (AP) — Authorities in Louisiana say a woman who worked at a medical clinic has been arrested for selling fake doctor's notes to high school students so they can get out of class.
News outlets report 52-year-old Belinda Gail Fondren was charged with filing or maintaining false public records.
Vernon Parish Sheriff Sam Craft says Fondren was selling medical excuses for $20 each. He says two students at Evans High School in Evans, Louisiana received excuses on 14 occasions.
Deputies said a physician received a call from Vernon Parish School Board about the absence notes. He told deputies that he didn't treat the students nor did he authorize the excuses.
Craft says Fondren worked in a clerical position at the clinic.
It's unclear whether Fondren has an attorney.
A high school senior has found an engagement ring more than two years after it was lost at a New Jersey beach.
Tony Silva, of Point Pleasant, says his fiancée lost the ring on the beach at Asbury Park.
The Asbury Park Press reports 18-year-old Brianne Sinks discovered the 1.21-carat gold ring during a volunteer beach cleanup on Saturday.
On Wednesday, Sinks returned the ring to Silva at Bentley Diamond where it was first purchased. Sinks and her mother found the store by contacting the ring's manufacturing company.
Sinks, an Ocean Township High School senior, says that after she found the ring she was determined to return it.
Silva said he had spent hours trying to find the ring and now feels "so grateful" to have it back.
A bloodied "Carrie" costume had first responders thinking a woman who totaled her car on an Ohio interstate was in far worse shape than she was.
Sidney Wolfe, 20, was at a haunted house over the weekend dressed as Stephen King's "Carrie," with fake blood covering her face.Sidney Wolfe, 20, was at a haunted house over the weekend dressed as Stephen King's "Carrie," with fake blood covering her face.Sidney Wolfe
She was driving home at about 1:45 a.m. when she hit a deer in South Point, Ohio.
"It was so fast and instant. I had no time to react," Wolfe told NBC News on Thursday. "The deer was midair when it flew into my car. I was going 55 mph on the interstate."
She said she warned a 911 dispatcher that when police and medics arrived, she would look more mangled than she actually was. "I said to the responder that I am in full Halloween makeup and don't want them to be frightened," she said.
But the memo wasn't relayed. Wolfe wrote in a now-viral tweet that "everyone who was a first responder thought I was dead," adding an apology in all caps.
She said an additional officer who showed up later while she was "making conversation with people" came over to the group imploring, "I hate to interrupt but don't you guys think she needs medical assistance?"
She once again explained that the gory mess was just part of a costume. Wolfe said the only injury she suffered was a slight bruise to her leg from her steering wheel. The deer, however, did not survive.
Wolfe, a student at West Virginia's Marshall University, said that ironically she is not even playing Carrie in the Thursday and Friday performances at the Paramount Arts Center in Ashland. She is playing the other female lead, Sue Snell, in a far less bloody costume.
But the woman who is playing Carrie was sick on the night of the event at the haunted house, so Wolfe volunteered to take her place. "I was so excited to wear the makeup," she said.
One Twitter user pointed out that Wolfe certainly delivered on her duty to promote the play by sharing her dark and humorous tale — Wolfe's original tweet has been liked almost 400,000 times.
As it turns out, the Paramount's Midnight showing of "Carrie" on Halloween is sold out.
(FOX_ Doctors in France recently detailed an odd case involving a 70-year-old woman's urine turning bright purple.
The woman, who was not identified in the case report published Thursday in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM), was hospitalized after suffering a stroke. About 10 days after she was fitted with a urinary catheter, her pee turned purple — what doctors with the Hôpital de Bicêtre in Le Kremlin-Bicêtre said was a result of what's known as "purple urinary bag syndrome," or PUBS.
Though seeing your urine the color of an eggplant can be alarming, PUBS is actually considered a "benign phenomenon," according to a 2017 report on the syndrome.
PUBS, which was first reported in 1978, according to the journal Annals of Long-Term Care, is "thought to occur as a result of a chemical reaction facilitated by certain bacteria in alkaline environment," according to the case report. It's more common in elderly adults who are catheterized for a long period of time and also have a urinary tract infection (UTI).
Other risk factors include "female gender, constipation and chronic renal failure," per a 2018 BMJ report.
PUBS can occur after certain bacteria mixes with the chemical tryptophan, an amino acid commonly found in foods such as turkey and cheese, among others.
When tryptophan enters the gut, it's converted into indole, a chemical compound. Indole then becomes indoxyl sulfate after it's metabolized by the liver.
When indoxyl sulfate and certain bacteria — specifically Klebsiella pneumoniae in the woman's case, a urine culture showed — mix in the urinary bag after expelled from the body, a purple color can occur.
"When excreted in the urine, indoxyl sulfate can be broken down by bacterial enzymes to form indigo and indirubin, which are blue and red, respectively, creating the color purple when combined," the doctors explained in the case study, noting other bacteria such as Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Providencia stuartii, and Escherichia coli can also produce a similar effect.
As previously stated, PUBS can be a sign of a UTI. But doctors treating the French woman found "no clinical signs consistent with infection" and instead treated her with intravenous hydration. Four days later, her urine returned to a normal color.
(FOX) A woman has filed a lawsuit alleging a waiter at an exclusive New Jersey country club accidentally poured wine all over her Hermès handbag last year — leaving the roughly $30,000 purse damaged.
Maryana Beyder claims she was dining with her husband at the Alpine Country Club in Demarest on Sept. 7, 2018, when a waiter, identified as "John Doe," spilled red wine "all over" her, her husband and her pink Hermès bag, according to the lawsuit, filed Tuesday.
"Whoever the waiter was proceeded to pour red wine and didn't stop," Alexandra Errico, Beyder's attorney, told the North Jersey Record. "Poured it all over her. Poured it all over her husband. And poured it all over a very expensive Hermès bag."
Beyder says she was in contact with Alpine Country Club for nearly a year trying to resolve the situation, but alleges they stopped talking to her. The woman's insurance company, she claims, also failed to help her, not believing a purse could cost so much money.
"It's sort of like a rich person problem," Errico said. "They couldn't comprehend that a bag could be that much. I think that was the biggest problem with that. They kind of discriminated against her that she actually owned that type of bag."
Beyder's lawsuit was reportedly filed against the country club and waiter for damages, and for the club's "negligent hiring" of the waiter who apparently spilled the wine.
Hermès bags can run hundreds of thousands of dollars. At a world auction in Hong Kong in 2017, someone purchased a matte white crocodile skin Hermès Birkin bag with 18 karat gold and diamond hardware for $380,000.
(FOX) A Missouri man believed to have robbed a laundromat was caught on camera sporting a T-shirt that read, "It's not a crime unless you get caught."
The unidentified man walked into Twin City Coin Laundry in Crystal City, around 35 miles southwest of St. Louis, on Oct. 22 and apparently stole $600 from a vending machine, the laundromat said.
He is accused of stealing the money, roughly 15 pounds worth of change, and of causing $1,300 in damages to the vending machine, KSDK reported.
The man was captured on security camera, photos of which the laundromat posted to Facebook, where he can be clearly seen sporting the T-shirt with the somewhat ironic slogan.
Anyone with information on the man's identity or whereabouts is urged to contact the Crystal City Police Department at 636-937-4601 and reference "Twin City Coin Laundry."
(FOX) A federal appeals court in Colorado ruled Tuesday that a local police department does not have to compensate a homeowner whose house was destroyed by 19 hours of gunfire between officers and an armed shoplifting suspect who had chosen to barricade himself inside to evade arrest.
Judges on the U.S. District Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit upheld a lower court's decision, ruling that the city of Greenwood Village, near Denver, did not owe homeowner Leo Lech any additional compensation, even though the suspect was a stranger to the homeowner, the Denver Post reported.
Lech's home, valued at $580,000, was marked for demolition in 2015 after a SWAT team used armored vehicles to breach the structure, deployed tear gas and explosives and shot 40 mm rounds in an effort to drive the suspect out after he refused to surrender and shot at officers, the Post reported. The suspect broke into the house when no one was home to use it as a hideout.
"The bottom line is that destroying somebody's home and throwing them out in the street by a government agency for whatever circumstances is not acceptable in a civilized society," Lech told the Post. "It destroyed our lives completely."
Lech was renting his house to his son, John, who lived there with his girlfriend and her son, but they were not at home at time of the incident. The city had initially paid Lech $5,000 in temporary living assistance. John Lech moved in with his parents and his girlfriend's son had to change schools.
Lech's attorney told the Post that his home insurance company paid him $345,000 for the damage but that amount did not come close to covering additional costs related to personal property damage, demolishing and rebuilding the home and taking out a new mortgage on the new house.
"It's a miracle insurance covered any of it in the first place," attorney Rachel Maxam told the Post. "Insurance is for fires, floods. There's no 'police blew up my house' insurance."
She added that a home next door that suffered about $70,000 in damage was not compensated by its insurance company. The court's decision said the police department and the city were not liable for damage caused to the property because officers were acting in their lawful role to arrest a criminal suspect.
"The Courts, both State and Federal who have analyzed this matter, have consistently ruled in favor of the police actions taken to resolve this critical incident," Greenwood Village said in a statement. "The Courts have recognized that while these types of events present difficult questions, the police should value life over property and may act pursuant to their police powers accordingly."
Lech said he plans to appeal to case to the Supreme Court.
