ROCHESTER, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota museum has turned its creepiest dolls loose just in time for Halloween.
The History Center of Olmsted County in Rochester has posted photos and videos of its miniature terrors on social media, taking votes for the most nightmarish one.
Curator Dan Nowakowski told Minnesota Public Radio that for a lot of the dolls, the freakiness is all in the eyes. Some have movable eyelids that snap open when you lift the dolls up. The paint has chipped off the face of another contender, leaving it looking like a mummy.
Nowakowski says the dolls weren’t intended to be frightening when they were made, but damage from play and the passage of time have turned them creepy.
Voting continues through Thursday. The winner and runner-up will be displayed over Halloween.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A sheriff has presented the Johnny Cash Museum proof that the late musician who famously cultivated an image as an outlaw was in fact granted law enforcement authority decades ago.
This week, Nashville Sheriff Daron Hall gave the museum a blown-up image of Cash's September 1979 deputy sheriff commission card. It was issued by then-Davidson County Sheriff Fate Thomas and features Cash's headshot, fingerprint and signature.
Hall says his photographer found a photo of the card, which has been talked about for years. It's unclear where the original card is.
The card authorized Cash to "... Arrest any and all persons violating the Criminal laws of the State of Tennessee."
Hall says he doesn't have evidence of what the deputy work entailed, but Cash believed in prison reform and criminal justice reform.
(FOX) Talk about taking the long way home.
Motorists in southwest England will need to pay special attention when driving through Dorset County next week, where officials are putting a 41-mile detour around a 65-foot stretch of construction work.
The diversion will take drivers along several roads and into another county before heading back into Dorset County. Local residents have blasted the council's decision.
"It's just crazy and there doesn't seem to be any logic to it," said Heather Chapman, who runs a camping business near the closure.
The small section of road A352 in Godmanstone, Dorset, will be closed Monday through Friday while construction crews work on a new sewage system, The Telegraph reported. The Dorset County Council approved the massive diversion, calling it necessary as it "has to be suitable for the type of traffic that would normally use the closed section."
The detour is estimated to take an hour to complete. The closed portion of the road would take just over two seconds to travel at the 30 mph speed limit.
The council acknowledged that most residents will ignore the lengthy detour and use smaller roads to get around the construction work. Anyone caught using the closed stretch of road will be fined $1,291.
(FOX) An Indian man was arrested Saturday after police allege that he cut off and ate sloth bear genitalia in an effort to boost his sex drive.
The man, only identified as "Yarlen," was taken into custody in the western state of Gujarat after being on the run for years, authorities said.
"We created a special cell to track him down and arrest him," Ritesh Sirothia, of the Madhya Pradesh Forest Department, told the BBC. "It was our longest chase, it went on for six years."
Investigators first thought something was amiss when they were notified of sloth bear carcasses — without their genitals — in Kanha National Park.
Officials say Yarlen is part of the nomadic Pardhi-Behelia tribe, which typically lives in forests and hunts to survive, and reportedly believes animal penises serve as an aphrodisiac.
In 2013, Yarlen was first arrested after two south bears were discovered without genitals and without gall bladders. He spent a year in jail before being released in 2014, when he made bail and fled.
Authorities think Yarlen is also connected to the poaching of endangered wild animals, including tigers, across India. He's connected to at least six cases of animal poaching, the news outlet reported.
Biddeford, ME — A fourth grader dressed up as a hot dog after his parents dared him to and the picture of his student ID quickly made him an internet sensation.
9-year-old Jake Arsenault likely has the most unique student ID at Biddeford Intermediate School in Maine.
"He was wondering what he should wear for school picture day when my wife jokingly suggested the hot dog costume," Craig Arsenault told ABC News about his son's one-of-a-kind fourth-grade portrait.
"The school let him do it, and I couldn't be happier," Arsenault wrote alongside a photo of his son's new school ID card that prominently features a thumbnail of Jake smiling, encased in a costume that looks like a hot dog topped with relish and mustard.
Arsenault, a U.S. Army Sgt., said he and his wife Kari were on vacation when picture day took place so they "sent him to school with this permission slip" endorsing the hilarious idea.
"We told him we were excited to see what came back and then he came home one day with it, my wife sent me a picture and then I posted it on Facebook and it blew up from there," he explained.
"I can't wait to hear what the reactions are -- since it's gone so viral," the dad said. "This will be the first day back to school since it took off."
As of the time of publication his post had over 7,300 likes and over 31,000 shares on Facebook.
When the parents first saw the official photo, he said, "We just laughed and laughed."
The father also told ABC News that when the photographer saw his costume he asked Jake "if he was sure he 'didn't want another picture done without the costume so his parents could have something nice.'"
"They ultimately ended up doing one without the costume for a second school ID that we got a day later, but they have assured us that the hot dog picture will be the one in the yearbook," he said.
If you ask us, Jake should win the superlative for most creative picture day outfit.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City, Missouri, police deal with a lot of things that cause traffic congestion, but horses on the highway is a new one.
WDAF-TV reports that eight to 10 horses were on eastbound 152 shortly after 8 a.m. Wednesday. Missouri Department of Transportation crews and police were trying to help corral the horses. Their owner was also helping.
It was unclear how the horses got onto the roadway. A portion of the highway was closed during the horse roundup.
Kansas City Police tweeted a photo from the scene. The tweet said police may have to think about teaching roping and wrangling to new recruits.
LIBERTY, Mo. -- A Liberty man is the proud father of twin baby girls. And not only is he also a twin, but his daughters were also born on his birthday.
Kody Johnson and his twin sister Kierstin were born Oct. 16, 1993. Kody married his wife Laken, and she got pregnant this year.
"For some reason as a kid and getting older, I just always wanted twins, but you don't think that dream is going to come true," Laken said.
She said she had a feeling she was having twins before an ultrasound confirmed her premonition.
The babies were due in November. The couple planned to go to dinner and a movie last week to celebrate Kody's birthday after Laken's doctor's appointment.
"The doctor came in, and he's like, 'I'm 90% sure you are having these babies today,'" Laken said. "So I called him, and I said, 'Happy birthday, your twins are coming.'"
"I actually think my sister was even more excited. She started crying when I called her on the way to the hospital," Kody said.
Adalee and Kaelyn Johnson were born Oct. 16, exactly 26 years after their dad and aunt were born.
Now a week old, 7-pound, 2-ounce Kaelyn and 6-pound, 1-ounce Adalee are back home. Aunt Kierstin has already come to town to visit.
"She calls me every day tries to get me to send pictures nonstop," Kody said.
Kierstin and Kody with his twin daughters
And Kody and Kierstin posed for the photo that's hard to believe, two sets of twins born on the same date. With the chance of twins being about 1 in 250 births, it would appear the odds of a twin having twins on his birthday are approximately 1 in 22,875,000.
Now a week old, mom and dad seem to be adjusting to life as parents of twins.
"We've got our little system down, or trying to get down, but I haven't quite figured out how to feed them at the same time yet," Laken said.
Of course, advice on raising twins is just a phone call away: Kody's parents.
"They just said it was going to be a lot of work, which we don't know any different," said Kody, a first-time parent.
Kody would still like to have a boy, but maybe he could settle for being an uncle to one or two if his sister has kids. But what if they were also born Oct. 16?
"That would be the craziest thing ever, but I guess it could happen. I didn't think it would happen to me," he said.
The odds of his sister also having twins on her birthday would be a little more than 1 in 2 trillion.
(Huffington Post) A man in Brazil turned part of his backyard upside down in a misguided attempt to kill some bugs.
"My wife complained that there were a lot of roaches invading our garden," Cesar Schmitz told FocusOn News, according to the New York Post. "She is scared of them and begged me to destroy their nest under the ground once and for all."
Schmitz poured some gasoline into the hole, then started tossing matches into it. Nothing happened at first. But after a couple of false starts:
Naturally, the internet has already given the moment the remix treatment:
Despite the big boom, Schmitz didn't kill all of the bugs: One can be seen in the video scurrying away after the blast.
Getting paid to watch Disney movies? Dream job much!?
In anticipation for the launch of the Disney+ streaming service on Nov. 12, Reviews.org wants to hire someone to watch 30 Disney movies in 30 days and pay them $1,000 to do so.
On top of that, Reviews.org will additionally comp you for an entire year of Disney+ and provide a Disney-themed movie-watching kit containing blankets, cups, a popcorn popper and popcorn kernels.
Interested in applying? UH YEAH!!!
Aside from obviously needing to really, really love Disney, applicants need to be at least 18 and a U.S. citizen. Reviews.org also says it wouldn't hurt your chances to get on screen and tell them about your favorite Disney movie in a video.
"Do you sing along with your kiddos when they belt out "Let
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- A Hong Kong businessman set a new record for the city when he sold a coveted downtown parking space for a total $969,000.
Johnny Cheung, who formerly owned four parking spaces in front of the 79-story office tower The Center, previously sold three spaces for sums in the high six digits, but the final spot ended up fetching the highest price: $969,000.
Cheung did not identify the buyer, but said it is someone with office space inside the skyscraper, which has only 40 total parking spaces available.
The amount is the largest ever paid for a parking space in the city, beating out a $760,000 price shelled out in 2018 for a parking space in front of a Kowloon luxury apartment building.
The parking space is believed to now be the most expensive in the world, costing more than three times the median cost of a home in Hong Kong.
